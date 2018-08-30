Omaha Magazine’s “Big Give” is our annual directory of charitable causes. We are proud to help connect volunteers and philanthropists to the many area nonprofits. Each page in this sponsored special section is devoted to a different organization. Click the links below to learn more about their mission statements, organizational backgrounds, points of pride, upcoming events, and ways that you can make a difference.
Metropolitan Community College Foundation
Omaha Public Library Foundation
Omaha Public Schools Foundation
Siena/Francis House Homeless Shelter
Society of St. Vincent de Paul
Wounded Warriors Family Support
The Big Give was published in the September/October 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine.