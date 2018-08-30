Omaha Magazine’s “Big Give” is our annual directory of charitable causes. We are proud to help connect volunteers and philanthropists to the many area nonprofits. Each page in this sponsored special section is devoted to a different organization. Click the links below to learn more about their mission statements, organizational backgrounds, points of pride, upcoming events, and ways that you can make a difference.

Aksarben Foundation

American Heart Association

American Midwest Ballet

American Red Cross

Assistance League of Omaha

Avenue Scholars

Bethlehem House

Boys Town

CASA

Completely KIDS

Cross Training Center

CUES School System

Do Space

First Responders Foundation

Gesu Housing, Inc.

Grief’s Journey

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha

Heartland Family Service

Immigrant Legal Center

Merrymakers

Metropolitan Community College Foundation

The Nature Conservancy

Nebraska Humane Society

New Visions

Omaha Children’s Museum

Omaha Equestrian Foundation

Omaha Healthy Kids

Omaha Home for Boys

Omaha Outward Bound School

Omaha Public Library Foundation

Omaha Public Schools Foundation

Open Door Mission

Opera Omaha

Parkinson’s Nebraska

Prairie STEM

Release Ministries

The Salvation Army

Sammy’s Superheroes

Santa Monica House

Siena/Francis House Homeless Shelter

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Stephen Center

Whispering Roots

Wounded Warriors Family Support

YES

YMCA of Greater Omaha

The Big Give was published in the September/October 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.