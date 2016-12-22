mammoth1

Ice Age Tusks vs. Blood Ivory

December 22, 2016

The buried remains of Ice Age mammoths hold secrets to the story of climate change and the rise of mankind. Mammoths vanished from Earth some 11,000 years ago at the end of the geological epoch […]

Cara Kirsch

January 9, 2017

This native advertisement appears in the Winter 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/b2b_0217_125/50 The thing Cara Kirsch enjoys most about her job at SilverStone Group is the fact that she gets to help […]

The Historian’s Personal Collection

January 8, 2017

Howard Hamilton, 82, has read every issue of every Omaha newspaper dating back to 1854. The Omaha historian, who was once fluent in 12 languages, moved to the area at age 5 with his family […]

The Other World-Renowned Kobe

January 7, 2017

Kobe Paras had never heard of Omaha when Creighton called this past summer. He spent the first 15 years of his life in the Philippines before moving to Los Angeles to chase a basketball scholarship. […]

Don’t Be Bored, Get Board

January 6, 2017

Every Friday night, Mickey Williams hosts a weekly ritual—board game night. The 32-year-old Williams is a board game enthusiast. He resides just south of Omaha’s Little Italy neighborhood. Downtown buildings and lights are visible from […]

The Secret of the Shimmy

January 5, 2017

Inhale. exhale. The slow Middle Eastern music increases in tempo. The ladies’ hips sway side to side in rapid repeat. All three wear black spandex pants and V-neck T-shirts. Scarves, loosely wrapped around their waists, […]

Calendar of Events

Posted In: Calendar of Events, Omaha Magazine

The following online calendar of events appears as it does in the print edition of Omaha Magazine. To be considered for publication, please send your event three months in advance to editor@omahamagazine.com Art & Museum Exhibits […]

Pheasant Heaven

January 4, 2017

“We went through 250,000 birds and 30,000 hunters in the last 30 years,” Bruhn says. “We had every celebrity you could think of out here.” As urban sprawl takes over rural America, yesterday’s pasture transforms […]

Let it Flow

January 3, 2017

“Omaha has amazing yoga leaders who’ve been here for decades, but I wanted to bring something a little more contemporary to the table, in line with what I’d practiced on the coasts. (Lotus) is really […]

Trish Cody

January 2, 2017

This native advertisement appears in the Winter 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/b2b_0217_125/38 Trish Cody had top security clearance as a linguist in the U.S. Air Force for five years. It was an […]

Sandy’s Makeover

January 1, 2017

Let’s be honest. We all have our dirty secrets—sometimes that secret is a collection of things. Some people may keep those collections confined to a drawer or a closet, but if you are like me, […]


 
