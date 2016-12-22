Ice Age Tusks vs. Blood Ivory

December 22, 2016 · Posted In: Lifestyle, Omaha Magazine, Places, Publications

The buried remains of Ice Age mammoths hold secrets to the story of climate change and the rise of mankind. Mammoths vanished from Earth some 11,000 years ago at the end of the geological epoch […]

Lalitha Nadam, Kristin Larsen, and Yuliana Linares

February 3, 2017 · Posted In: B2B Magazine, Sponsored Content

This sponsored content appears in the Winter 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/b2b_0217_125/56 In a field known to be male-dominated, national full-service construction firm The Weitz Company offers excellent career opportunities for women […]

Vernetta Kosalka

January 20, 2017 · Posted In: B2B Magazine, Sponsored Content

This sponsored content appears in the Winter 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/b2b_0217_125/56 Being trusted with the most important day of a couple’s life or executing the planning of companies event or non-profit’s […]

Thanks, No Thanks

Posted In: Encounter, Entertainment, Music, Publications

Two dozen spectators are crammed into a dark, compact venue. Millennials are there in black, tight-fitting clothes, and so are a few hardcore kids, while a group of middle-aged fans sport denim and leather. Black […]

Nick Manhart

January 18, 2017 · Posted In: Lifestyle, Omaha Magazine, People, Publications

The sign on the pedestrian bridge that spans Dodge Street connecting Memorial and Elmwood parks is somewhat out of date, says Nick Manhart. “It says ‘Most beautiful bridge.’ But the sign is completely rusted, which […]

The Fabric of Life

Joan Lukas

January 13, 2017 · Posted In: B2B Magazine, Sponsored Content

This native advertisement appears in the Winter 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/b2b_0217_125/40 Lukas Partners president and owner Joan Lukas says the company has been woman-owned since its founding in 1973. It provides […]

Laura Kirschenbaum

Posted In: Education, Family, Family Guide

Laura Kirshenbaum is a straight-A student, but it is not good grades that her mother talks about first when describing her daughter’s scholarly accomplishments. “It’s comments that teachers make. It’s wonderful hearing about how she […]

Groovy Gravy

January 12, 2017 · Posted In: Encounter, Food & Drink, Publications, Restaurants

UPDATE (Jan. 12, 2017) : After the publication of the January/February issue of Encounter Magazine, Cask Republic announced that it would no longer sell poutine. “We realize that the food aspect, especially the poutine, was […]

One For the Books

January 11, 2017 · Posted In: Entertainment, Humor, Omaha Magazine, Publications

Well, another year has come and gone. That is to say: last year has gone, and this new one has come. That is, to be more precise, assuming you are reading this essay sometime after […]

Lisa Roskens

January 10, 2017 · Posted In: B2B Magazine, Business, Leaders, Publications

A group of horses first caught Lisa Yanney Roskens’ attention from a picturesque pasture beside her childhood home in Bloomfield Hills, a subdivision near Westroads Mall. Ever since, she has been enamored with horses. By […]


 
123...

 