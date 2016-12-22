“Fighter" is a very connotative word. People hear it and think of large, brutish men knocking each other out for money. They think broken homes, difficult childhoods, and a last resort. Women are an afterthought, usually in the form of… Continue Reading...
How do two people, each with an appreciation for very different tastes in design, come together to build their perfect dream home? When our client came to us, the husband leaned more towards a contemporary, midcentury modern look, while the… Continue Reading...
When Nebraska achieved statehood on March 1, 1867, it was the turning point in a 12-year-long, bitter, and sometimes violent struggle to move the capital from Omaha to...well, anywhere except Omaha. “Divisiveness festered the moment Congress organized the Nebraska Territory… Continue Reading...
Amanda Fehlner has some opinions about superheroes wearing spandex. “You’re about to go into battle, and what are you going to put on? A spandex suit? That’s not going to help you at all. So, I made the Rogue [costume]… Continue Reading...
The way Terry Currey looks at it, Parkinson’s disease is a battle of the mind versus the brain. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2009, Currey describes his brain as an antagonist that controls his body. The protagonist is his mind,… Continue Reading...
Diane Kremlacek is used to proving she can do the same things a man can. As the communication department manager—a historically male role—for 20 years at OPPD before retiring in 2015, she often had to go above and beyond to… Continue Reading...