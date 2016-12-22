mammoth1

Ice Age Tusks vs. Blood Ivory

December 22, 2016 · Posted In: Lifestyle, Omaha Magazine, Places, Publications

The buried remains of Ice Age mammoths hold secrets to the story of climate change and the rise of mankind. Mammoths vanished from Earth some 11,000 years ago at the end of the geological epoch […]

restaurantpostcard1

Where’s Johnny’s?

December 28, 2016 · Posted In: 60 Plus in Omaha, Lifestyle, Publications, Retirement

Johnny Carson was the definitive talk show host of the 20th century, hosting The Tonight Show for three decades at a time when it was the undisputed king of late night television. Carson started his […]

nickmanhart1

Nick Manhart

Posted In: Lifestyle, Omaha Magazine, People, Publications

The sign on the pedestrian bridge that spans Dodge Street connecting Memorial and Elmwood parks is somewhat out of date, says Nick Manhart. “It says ‘Most beautiful bridge.’ But the sign is completely rusted, which […]

jeffzeleny1

A Campaign Trail Nomad Rooted in Nebraska

Posted In: Lifestyle, Omaha Magazine, People, Publications

Thankfully, the presidential horse race was over and the breathless autopsy of the results were ebbing by Thanksgiving. It gave CNN’s senior Washington correspondent, Jeff Zeleny, a chance for a break—a quick holiday retreat to […]

frankcarter2

Frank Carter

Posted In: Encounter, Lifestyle, People, Publications

The story of Frank Carter—Omaha’s phantom sniper—is a histrionic tale of fear and madness gripping the city in the wake of a mysterious shooting spree. For several weeks in February of 1926, the whole of […]

dundeetheater2

Rachel Jacobson’s

Posted In: Encounter, Entertainment, Publications, Theatre

Before former Dundee Theater owner Denny Moran decided to sell the iconic Dodge Street structure, before the Sherwood Foundation purchased it, and before Film Streams was chosen to keep it alive, Rachel Jacobson had thought […]

capitalcover

Nebraska’s Capital

Posted In: Lifestyle, Omaha Magazine, Places, Publications

When Nebraska achieved statehood on March 1, 1867, it was the turning point in a 12-year-long, bitter, and sometimes violent struggle to move the capital from Omaha to…well, anywhere except Omaha. “Divisiveness festered the moment […]

amandafehlner

Queen of the Nerds

Posted In: Encounter, Entertainment, Publications, Theatre

Amanda Fehlner has some opinions about superheroes wearing spandex. “You’re about to go into battle, and what are you going to put on? A spandex suit? That’s not going to help you at all. So, […]

Obviously Omaha

December 27, 2016 · Posted In: Entertainment, Nightlife, Omaha Magazine, Publications

The month of February is an often-underappreciated time on the calendar of many Midwesterners. The cold temperatures, the snow—the long winter season is almost behind us, but the warm promise of spring still out of […]

nothanks1

Thanks, No Thanks

Posted In: Encounter, Entertainment, Music, Publications

Two dozen spectators are crammed into a dark, compact venue. Millennials are there in black, tight-fitting clothes, and so are a few hardcore kids, while a group of middle-aged fans sport denim and leather. Black […]

parkinsons

Parkinson’s Disease

Posted In: 60 Plus in Omaha, Health, News, Publications

The way Terry Currey looks at it, Parkinson’s disease is a battle of the mind versus the brain. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2009, Currey describes his brain as an antagonist that controls his body. […]


 
123...

 