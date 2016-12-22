mammoth1

Ice Age Tusks vs. Blood Ivory

December 22, 2016 · Posted In: Lifestyle, Omaha Magazine, Places, Publications

The buried remains of Ice Age mammoths hold secrets to the story of climate change and the rise of mankind. Mammoths vanished from Earth some 11,000 years ago at the end of the geological epoch […]

Joan Lukas

January 13, 2017 · Posted In: B2B Magazine, Sponsored Content

This native advertisement appears in the Winter 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/b2b_0217_125/40 Lukas Partners president and owner Joan Lukas says the company has been woman-owned since its founding in 1973. It provides […]

Laura Kirschenbaum

Posted In: Education, Family, Family Guide

Laura Kirshenbaum is a straight-A student, but it is not good grades that her mother talks about first when describing her daughter’s scholarly accomplishments. “It’s comments that teachers make. It’s wonderful hearing about how she […]

Groovy Gravy

January 12, 2017 · Posted In: Encounter, Food & Drink, Publications, Restaurants

UPDATE (Jan. 12, 2017) : After the publication of the January/February issue of Encounter Magazine, Cask Republic announced that it would no longer sell poutine. “We realize that the food aspect, especially the poutine, was […]

One For the Books

January 11, 2017 · Posted In: Entertainment, Humor, Omaha Magazine, Publications

Well, another year has come and gone. That is to say: last year has gone, and this new one has come. That is, to be more precise, assuming you are reading this essay sometime after […]

Lisa Roskens

January 10, 2017 · Posted In: B2B Magazine, Business, Leaders, Publications

A group of horses first caught Lisa Yanney Roskens’ attention from a picturesque pasture beside her childhood home in Bloomfield Hills, a subdivision near Westroads Mall. Ever since, she has been enamored with horses. By […]

Cara Kirsch

January 9, 2017 · Posted In: B2B Magazine, Sponsored Content

This native advertisement appears in the Winter 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/b2b_0217_125/50 The thing Cara Kirsch enjoys most about her job at SilverStone Group is the fact that she gets to help […]

The Historian’s Personal Collection

January 8, 2017 · Posted In: Lifestyle, Omaha Home, Places, Publications

Howard Hamilton, 82, has read every issue of every Omaha newspaper dating back to 1854. The Omaha historian, who was once fluent in 12 languages, moved to the area at age 5 with his family […]

The Other World-Renowned Kobe

January 7, 2017 · Posted In: Entertainment, Omaha Magazine, Publications, Sports

Kobe Paras had never heard of Omaha when Creighton called this past summer. He spent the first 15 years of his life in the Philippines before moving to Los Angeles to chase a basketball scholarship. […]

Don’t Be Bored, Get Board

January 6, 2017 · Posted In: Encounter, Entertainment, Publications, Recreation, Uncategorized

Every Friday night, Mickey Williams hosts a weekly ritual—board game night. The 32-year-old Williams is a board game enthusiast. He resides just south of Omaha’s Little Italy neighborhood. Downtown buildings and lights are visible from […]

The Secret of the Shimmy

January 5, 2017 · Posted In: 60 Plus in Omaha, Lifestyle, Publications, Retirement

Inhale. exhale. The slow Middle Eastern music increases in tempo. The ladies’ hips sway side to side in rapid repeat. All three wear black spandex pants and V-neck T-shirts. Scarves, loosely wrapped around their waists, […]


 
