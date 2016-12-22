This sponsored content appears in the Winter 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/b2b_0217_125/56 In a field known to be male-dominated, national full-service construction firm The Weitz Company offers excellent career opportunities for women as well as men, and… Continue Reading...
Thankfully, the presidential horse race was over and the breathless autopsy of the results were ebbing by Thanksgiving. It gave CNN’s senior Washington correspondent, Jeff Zeleny, a chance for a break—a quick holiday retreat to see his mom on the… Continue Reading...
Sprawling and quiet in northwestern Omaha, Standing Bear Pointe is tucked a stone’s throw away from the intersection of 144th and Fort streets. Commuters undoubtedly pass by the neighborhood each day, likely giving little thought to the homes, the people,… Continue Reading...
Alisha Davis, like so many of her digital generation, is a self-taught photographer. She didn't study the subject in school, had no mentors, and her teachers at Central High never knew she was interested in photography. CreativeLive courses, contacts, and… Continue Reading...
Sadie Beckman—at 2 years old—likes to pick up pretty rocks and cup them in her tiny hands. Then she clicks them together. These are special rocks that her grandmother, Linda Beckman, brought back from past vacations in Colorado and Washington.… Continue Reading...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxSE9DKqkrk&t=12s Thank Gary Dean Davis for creating a genre of music original to Nebraska: tractor punk. The progenitor of tractor punk has been performing and recording music for 20 years on the independent label—SPEED! Nebraska Records—that he established and jointly… Continue Reading...