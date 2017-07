Friday, July 14: If ’80s music isn’t really your thing, Turner Park has you covered. This week, their Playing with Fire Concert Series is bringing you all the blues you could want. Check out performances by Dawn Tyler Watson from Canada and the Ben Racine Band, not to mention local favorites Domestic Blend and the Us & Them Blues Band. Show starts at 4:30 p.m., so we’re giving you yet another excuse to skip out of work a little early Friday. Get more info here. Friday, July 14: Babes with balloons, beats, and bass—what more could you ask of a perfect end to a Friday night? Join DJs Ema Marco and Erin Shanley, aka Sharkweek, as they take over 415 and dance your fins off with the Queens of Noise. Plus, when she’s not laying down the beats, Ema will grace your face with a sweet balloon crown. All you have to do is ask. Nicely, please! Show starts at 10 p.m. You can find out more here. Saturday, July 15: Help Blackstone Meatball celebrate its one-year anniversary this Saturday at the Blackstone Block Party. The celebration takes place on the Harney Street side and starts at 5 p.m. The bands rocking the party will be Funk Trek, AllSortsOfGood, DJs from Almost Music, Tyrone Storm and more. Food will be available both inside and out, but please note this is a 21 and older event. To find out more, click here. Saturday, July 15: Don’t miss this chance to see Sidewalk Chalk at Love’s Jazz & Arts Center. The Chicago-based jazz and hip-hop group is getting ready to put out their fourth full-length album, An Orchid Is Born, and it promises to be their best yet. Thanks to Love’s Jazz Concert Series 2017, you can get a taste of that musical floetry this weekend. Show starts at 7 p.m. To get your tickets now, go here.