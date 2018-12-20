Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 23: It’s a good weekend to get outside for a while, and The Holiday Poinsettia Show Aglow at Lauritzen Gardens is the perfect place to do so. Take a tour of the glistening indoor gardens, gather around the crackling fire, purchase a s’mores kit to roast a marshmallow, and check out other family-friendly activities in the Family Chill Zone. There are only a couple weeks left to visit this enchanting “winter wonderland,” and plenty of other activities, including Santa meet and greets. For a complete list of dates and activities, click here.

Thursday, Dec. 20 to Monday, Dec. 31: There’s less than two weeks left to do good while drinking beer at Kros Strain Brewing Company’s Dog and Cat Supplies Donation Drive. Help them help dogs and cats in need by collecting supplies for the Midwest Boston Terrier Rescue, Harvey Oaks Animal Hospital, and the Humane Society. For the rest of December, bring in any of the items they need and get $1 off your beer (only $1 off per day/per person no matter the number of items donated). For the complete list of items needed, put your paw here.

Friday, Dec. 21: Wind down with some sounds from A Night of Classics with Tim Clark and Friends this Friday evening at Champions Run. This special concert will feature vocalists Millicent Crawford and Julie Baker, guitarist George Walker, and the R-Style Band. Whether you want to hear some R&B classics, funk, country, or Motown tunes, you will hear a little of everything here.

Saturday, Dec. 22: Shake off your winter blues and holiday worries by heading to Slowdown to boogie down to Satchel Grande w/ A Ferocious Jungle Cat. We know the holidays can be stressful, but there’s no better cure than an all-night dance party. And these two bands are guaranteed to deliver that. Be sure to tune in to Omaha Magazine’s “Out and About with Kaylie Clineff” as she catches up with Satchel before the show, and read her write-up online. Find out more about these two Omaha favorites here.

Saturday, Dec. 22: Well, this event is a mouthful, but the Holiday/Ugly Sweater/Best of Omaha Celebration with Lemon Fresh Day at Forte Music Hall and Bar is sure to be a blast. The opening band is Bad Habit, and there will be plenty of drink specials to help get you in the holiday spirit(s). (See what I did there?) Go listen to this year’s Best of Omaha winners in the “Best Local Band” category, as voted on by the public (this means you). Find all the winners here and don’t forget to vote for your favorite next year. Get all the details for the sweater/concert event here.

Saturday, Dec. 22: It’s the first-ever Sip & Skate event at Skate Daze, and they’re going to be playing all the hottest tunes for you to jam to all night long. There will be drinks, prizes, and plenty of dancing. Leave the kids at home, though. This skate day is for adults only, so bring your ID to prove you’re over 21. Keep an eye out for future Sip & Skate (and other skate-related) events in the new year here.

