Omaha Magazine is happy to announce the results of the 2019 Best of Omaha Contest. Click the link for each category to see the winners, or scroll through the entire list below. Categories are organized alphabetically under the following eight section headings: Dining, Family, Health & Beauty, Household, Nightlife, Retail, Services, and Transportation.
Dining
Family
Health & Beauty
Household
Nightlife
Retail
Services
Transportation
Dining
American Dining
Charleston’s Restaurant
Jams American Grill
402-399-8300 | 402-614-9333
jamseats.com
Railcar Modern American Kitchen
Appetizers
Kona Grill
Pitch Pizzeria
Two locations, downtown and West Omaha
pitchpizzeria.com
Bonefish Grill
Bagels
Bruegger’s Bagels
Panera Bread
Bagel Bin
Bakery
Rotella’s Italian Bakery
402-592-6600
rotellasbakery.com
The Omaha Bakery
Le Petit Paris
Barbecue
Famous Dave’s
Tired Texan BBQ
Swine Dining BBQ
Bowl of Soup
WheatFields Eatery & Bakery
402-955-1485
wheatfieldscatering.com
Paradise Bakery & Cafe
402-934-5757 | 402-991-3000
paradisebakery.com
Olive Garden
Breakfast
Le Peep
Four locations
lepeepomaha.com
First Watch
Five Omaha-area locations
firstwatch.com
11-Worth Cafe
Brew Pub
Upstream Brewing Company
402-344-0200
upstreambrewing.com
The Benson Brewery
Nebraska Brewing Co.
Brick Oven Pizza
Pitch Pizzeria
Two locations, downtown and West Omaha
pitchpizzeria.com
Dante Ristorante Pizzeria
Noli’s Pizzeria
Buffet
China Buffet – Mongolian Grill
Valentino’s Pizza
Pizza Ranch
Burrito
Abelardo’s Mexican Food
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar
6113 Maple St. in Benson
BurritoEnvy.com
Fernando’s Cafe and Cantina
402-330-5707
fernandosomaha.com
Cakes
The Cake Gallery
Nothing Bundt Cakes
The Cake Specialist
402-733-CAKE (2253)
thecakespecialist.com
Chef in Omaha
Clayton Chapman, The Grey Plume
Jennifer Coco, j. coco
Ben Maides, Au Courant
Chimichanga
Taqueria Los Compadres
El Bee’s
Julio’s
Chinese Dining
China Palace
Golden Palace
Golden Bowl
Coffeehouse
Scooter’s
Crane Coffee
Archetype Coffee
Cupcakes
Jones Bros. Cupcakes
402-884-CAKE (2253)
jonesbroscupcakes.com
Cupcake Island
Gigi’s Cupcakes
Delicatessen
Jason’s Deli
Swartz’s Delicatessen & Bagels
Razzy’s Deli
Desserts
WheatFields Eatery & Bakery
402-955-1485
wheatfieldscatering.com
Farmhouse Cafe
Sweet Magnolias
Donuts
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
LaMar’s Donuts
Dunkin’ Donuts
Family Restaurant
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
Petrow’s
Shirley’s Diner
Fast Good Food
Runza
Chick-fil-A
Don & Millie’s
Fish Fry
Holy Name Fish Fry
Mary Our Queen Fish Fry
St. Patrick’s of Elkhorn Fish Fry
Food Truck
402 BBQ Food Truck
La Casa Pizzaria
Dos de Oros – Tie Third
Piccolo Pete’s – Tie Third
French Dining
Le Voltaire
Le Bouillon
La Buvette
French Fries
Runza
Bronco’s Self-Services Drive-In
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
Fried Catfish
Catfish Lake
Surfside Club
Joe Tess Place
Fried Chicken
Jack and Mary’s
Time Out Foods
402-451-2622
timeoutfoods.com
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
Frozen Yogurt
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
TCBY Frozen Yogurt
Red Mango
Gluten-Free Menu
Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar
Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano
Modern Love
Gourmet Hamburger
Block 16
Charred Burger + Bar
Omaha Tap House
Greek Dining
Greek Islands
402-346-1528
greekislandsomaha.com
Jim & Jennie’s Greek Village
Legacy Gyros
Gyros
King Kong
Feta’s Gyros & Catering
John’s Grecian Delight
Hamburger
Stella’s Bar & Grill
402-291-6088
106 Galvin Road, Bellevue
Smitty’s Garage Burgers and Beer
Dinker’s Bar
Hot Dog
B & B Classic Dogs
Chicago Dawg House
Fauxmaha Hot Dogs
Hot Wings – Charbuffed
Oscar’s Pizza & Sports Grille
Tanner’s Bar & Grill
Addy’s Sports Bar & Grill
Hot Wings – Traditional
Buffalo Wild Wings
Ray’s Original Buffalo Wings
402-884-5300
rayswings.com
Wingstop
Ice Cream
Ted & Wally’s Ice Cream
Benson – Downtown
tedandwallys.com
Coneflower Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery
Indian Dining
Jaipur Indian Restaurant and Brewing
Himalayas
Astoria Biryani House
Italian Dining
Lo Sole Mio Ristorante Italiano
402-345-5656
losolemio.com
Spezia
3125 S. 72nd St.
speziarestaurant.com
Vincenzo’s Italian Ristorante
Japanese Dining
HIRO 88
Sakura Bana
Genji Japanese Steakhouse
Juicery
Juice Stop
The Grove Juicery & Wellness Cafe
Evolve Paleo Chef
Korean Dining
Maru Sushi Korean Grill
Suji’s Korean Grill
Korean Grill
Locally Sourced Dining
The Grey Plume
Kitchen Table
Au Courant Regional Kitchen
Lunch
Greenbelly
The Market Basket
Foodies
Mexican Dining
La Mesa Mexican Restaurant
lamesaomaha.com
Rivera’s Mexican Food
Romeo’s Mexican Food & Pizza
Five Metro locations
romeosomaha.com
Middle Eastern Dining
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Mediterranean Bistro
Ahmad’s Persian Cuisine
402-341-9616
ahmadspersianscuisine.com
New Restaurant in 2018
Monarch Prime & Bar
Stokin’ Goat
Best Bison
Outdoor Patio
Marks Bistro
Pitch Pizzeria
Two locations, downtown and West Omaha
pitchpizzeria.com
1912 Benson
Pasta
Pasta Amore e Fantasia
Spaghetti Works
Malara’s Italian
Pastry
Pettit’s Pastry
Gerda’s German Restaurant & Bakery
402-553-6774
gerdasgermanrestaurant.com
Le Quartier Bakery & Cafe
Pizza
Zio’s
Mama’s Pizza
La Casa Pizzaria
Prime Rib
Jerico’s Restaurant
402-496-0222
jericosomaha.com
Farmer Brown’s Steak House
Johnny’s Cafe
402-731-4774
johnnyscafe.com
Restaurant Beer Selection
Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom
LOCAL Beer, Patio and Kitchen
Growler USA
402-575-9111
growlerusa.com
Reuben Sandwich
Crescent Moon Ale House
402-345-1708
beercornerusa.com
Paddy McGown’s Pub and Grill
4503 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106
402-504-1022
Goldberg’s Bar & Grill
Romantic Restaurant
V.Mertz
Brother Sebastian’s Steak House & Winery
Flatiron Cafe
Salad
Paradise Bakery & Cafe
402-934-5757 | 402-991-3000
paradisebakery.com
McAlister’s
M’s Pub
Salsa
Jacobo’s Authentic Mexican Grocery, Bakery and Tortilleria
402-733-9009
jacobos.com
Hector’s
Cilantro’s Mexican Bar & Grill
Sandwiches
Jimmy John’s
Firehouse Subs
Potbelly
Seafood
Shuck’s Fish House and Oyster Bar
402-827-4376
shucksfishhouse.com
Bonefish Grill
Plank Seafood Provisions
Smoothies
Smoothie King
Juice Stop
Tropical Smoothie
Steakhouse
The Drover
402-391-7440
droverrestaurant.com
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse
801 Chophouse
Sunday Brunch
Granite City Food & Brewery
Early Bird
Mantra Bar & Grille
Sushi
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Umami Asian Cuisine
Yoshitomo
Taco
Voodoo Taco
Two Omaha locations
voodootaco.com
Rusty Taco
Maria’s Mexican Restaurant
Thai
Salween Thai
Mai Thai
Taste of Thailand
Wait Staff & Service
Charleston’s Restaurant
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse
M’s Pub
Family
Bowling Alley
The Mark
Maplewood Lanes
Western Bowl
Child Day Care
The Hills Montessori
402-884-8715
thehillsmontessoriomaha.com
Hamilton Heights Child Development Center
Academic Adventures Child Development Center
Child Party Provider
Amazing Pizza Machine
402-829-1777
AmazingPizzaMachine.com
BounceU
402-884-9093
bounceu.com/omaha-ne
Pump It Up
Children’s Attraction
Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
Omaha Children’s Museum
Fontenelle Forest Nature Center
City Park
Elmwood Park
Memorial Park
Zorinsky Lake Park
Dance Studio
Nebraska Dance
Kitty Lee Dance
Mary Lorraine’s Dance Center
Family Behavior Therapy
Boys Town Behavioral Health Clinic
Children’s Behavioral Health
Radical Minds
Family Dentist Office
The Dentists
402-445-4647
thedentistsomaha.com
Today’s Dental
Premier Dental
402-718-8741
premiersmile.com
Family Entertainment
Amazing Pizza Machine
402-829-1777
AmazingPizzaMachine.com
Dave & Buster’s
SkateDaze
Family Photographer
Carly Urbach Photography
Penny Layne, Penny Layne Photography
Tree Jacobson, Happy Little Tree
Festival
Taste of Omaha
St. Stanislaus Polish Festival
Maha Music Festival
Gymnastics
Premier Gymnastics
Metro Stars Gymnastics
Nebraska Gold Gymnastics
Haunted House
Scary Acres
Mystery Manor
The Shadows Edge
Laser Tag
SkateDaze
Family Fun Center XL
Papio Fun Park
402-592-5671
papiofunpark.com
Martial Arts
Championship Martial Arts
Omaha Blue Waves Martial Arts
Siso Martial Arts
Movie Theater
Aksarben Cinema
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Omaha
Marcus Majestic Cinema of Omaha
Music Lessons
SNJ Studio of Music
402-933-1326
snjstudios.com
Omaha Conservatory of Music
Adkins: Guitar and Music Lessons
Pediatric Dentist Office
Smile Station Pediatric Dentistry
Pedodontics PC
Children’s Dental Specialists
Pediatrician
Dr. Lisa Whitcomb, Heartland Family First Medical Clinic
Dr. Kelli Shidler, Boys Town
Dr. Michael Moore, Children’s Physicians
Preschool
Montessori Elementary School
of Omaha
Duchesne Preschool of the Sacred Heart
402-558-6250
duchesneacademy.org
Gingerbread House Preschool
Professional Omaha Sports Team
Omaha Storm Chasers
Omaha Lancers
Omaha Beef Football
Public Golf Course
Indian Creek
Elmwood Park Golf Course
Johnny Goodman Golf Course
Youth Athletic Organization
YMCA of Greater Omaha
Millard United Sports
Elkhorn Athletic Association
Youth Cheerleading Club
Elite Cheer
Millard United Sports
Airborne Academy
Youth Summer Camp
YMCA of Greater Omaha
Hummel Day Camp
Camp Legacy
Youth Swim Lessons
Swimtastic Swim School
DiVentures Scuba & Swim Center
Little Waves Family Swim School
402-932-2030
littlewavesfamilyswimschool.com
Youth Volleyball Sports Club
The Volleyball Academy
Premier Volleyball
Nebraska Elite Volleyball
Health & Beauty
Acupuncture – Chiropractor
Balanced Body Acupuncture
& Chiropractic
402-932-8108
balancedbodyomaha.com
Essentials Family Chiropractic and Wellness
Becker Chiropractic & Acupuncture
Acupuncture – Licensed
Thirteen Moons, Donna Huber
Natural Health Center, Janis Regier
River Point Acupuncture
Allergists
Ebrahim Shakir, Midwest Allergy
and Asthma
Jeffrey Nelson, Midwest Allergy and Asthma
James Tracy, Allergy, Asthma and Immunonology Associates, P.C.
Barre Fitness Facility
The Barre Code
Well Mama
Pure Barre Omaha-Loveland
Beauty Supply Store
LovelySkin Retail Store
Under the direction of Joel Schlessinger, M.D.
LovelySkin.com/retail
Sally Beauty Supply
Beauty Brands
Breast Augmentation
Aesthetic Surgical Images
Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery & Dreams Medspa
Westfield Plastic Surgery Center
402-578-0706
westfieldpsc.com
Charity Walk / Fun Run
The Color Run
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Race for the Cure
Chiropractor
Koca Chiropractic
402-496-4570
KocaChiropractic.com
Gary Elsasser, Elsasser Chiropractic
Gabriel Long, Awaken Chiropractic
Cosmetic Dentist
Steven D. Wegner, DDS
402-498-0400
smilesofomaha.com
Dr. Daniel Beninato, Premier Dental
402-718-8741
premiersmile.com
Dr. Marty J. Matz, The Tooth Doc
402-397-8050
2thdoc.org
Cosmetic Surgeon
Joel Schlessinger, M.D.,
Skin Specialists, P.C.
2802 Oakview Drive, Omaha, NE 68144
LovelySkin.com/cosmetics
Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery & Dreams Medspa
Dr. Nagi T. Ayoub, Westfield Plastic Surgery Center
402-578-0706
westfieldpsc.com
Counseling Services
Counseling Connections & Associates
402-932-2296
ccaomaha.com
Associated Counseling Professionals
Omaha Integrative Care
Crossfit Box
CrossFit Kinesis
CrossFit Elkhorn
402-916-4623
crossfitelkhorn.com
CrossFit Omaha
Day Spa
Gloss Salon & Day Spa
402-502-1850
glosssalon.com
LovelySkin Spa
Under the direction of Joel Schlessinger, M.D.
LovelySkin.com/spa
Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa
Dermatologist
Joel Schlessinger, M.D.,
Skin Specialists, P.C.
2802 Oakview Drive, Omaha, NE 68144
LovelySkin.com/dermatology
Dermatology Specialists of Omaha
Midwest Dermatology Clinic, P.C.
Esthetician
Montana Haggerty,
Allure Health & Med Spa
Meredith Bryant, Allure Health & Med Spa
Amy Carey Bishop, Spa Ritual Omaha
Family Doctor
Amanda Kester,
Essential Family Medicine
Mark Goodman, M.D., CHI
Dr. Edward Mantler, Papillion Family Medicine
Female Hormone Replacement Clinic
Allure Health & Med Spa
ReVital Women’s Hormone Clinic
Optima Medical Hormone Replacement & Aesthetic Center
Fitness Club
Blue Moon Fitness
Life Time Fitness
Prairie Life Fitness
Fitness Equipment Store
Body Basics Fitness Equipment
Priority 1 Fitness
Priority1Fitness.com
402-330-1133
Push Pedal Pull
Float Tank
True REST Float Spa
402-991-9899
truerest.com
Blue Oceans Float
Omaha Float Spa
Hair Colorist
Rebecca Forsyth,
BUNGALOW/8 Hairdressing
Christi Clark
ChristiClarkColor.com
402-321-9410
Ricky Newton at Salon Inspired
402-515-4785
rickynewtonjr.com
Hair Salon
Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa
BUNGALOW/8 Hairdressing
Garbo’s Salon and Spa
Hearing Aids Center
Beltone Audiology & Hearing Center
402-391-0811
beltonehearingcenter.net
Ear Specialists of Omaha
Professional Audiology and Hearing Center
402-558-0440
proaudiology.com
Indoor Cycling Class
Elevate Cycling & Fitness Studio
Torva Fit Club
Sweat Cycle Strength
Kick Boxing Class
Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping
Impact Kickboxing and Fitness Center
9Round 30 Min Kickbox Fitness
Laser Hair Removal
Milan Laser Aesthetics
Bare Body Shop
Ideal Image
Lasik Eye Surgery
Kugler Vision
Omaha Eye and Laser Institute
402-493-2020
omahaeye.com
LasikPlus Vision Center
Male Hormone Replacement Clinic
Mantality
Limitless Male Medical Clinic
NuMale Medical Center
Manicure & Pedicure
American Nails & Spa
3618 N. 165th St.
americannailsandspaomaha.com
Martini Nails & Spa
Legacy Nails & Spa
Massage Therapy
Massage Envy
Palmer Massage Therapy
402-502-1775
palmermassagetherapy.com
Millard Oaks Chiropractic & Massage
Med Spa
Allure Health & Med Spa
LovelySkin Spa
Under the direction of Joel Schlessinger, M.D.
LovelySkin.com/spa
Omaha Med Spa
Concierge Aesthetics
omahamedspa.com
Memory Care Facility
Ridgewood Active
Retirement Community
Parsons House on Eagle Run
CountryHouse Residence of Omaha
5030 S. 155th St., Omaha, NE 68137
countryhouse.net
Men’s Haircut
Sport Clips
The Surly Chap Barbers
Scissors & Scotch:
A Premium Barbershop
Men’s Shave
Dennison Dahlman –
Barbershop & Lounge
Dundee Barber
The Beard and Mane
Nutrition & Vitamin Store
NutriShop
Complete Nutrition
No Name Nutrition Markets
Optometrist
Omaha Primary EyeCare
402-330-3000
omahaeyecare.com
Millard Family Eyecare
402-896-3300 | 402-330-3063
millardfamilyeyecare.com
Legacy Eyecare
16949 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Ste. 101
legacyeyecare.com
Oral Surgeon
Oral Surgery Associates
Village Pointe Oral Surgery, P.C.
402-317-5657
vpoms.com
Midwest Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
402-397-7777
midwestoms.com
Orthodontist
Dr. Kort Igel, Igel Orthodontics
402-330-1152
igelorthodontics.com
Dr. Thomas J. Weber, Weber Orthodontics
402-896-4500
weberorthodontics.com
Dr. Paul McAllister, McAllister Orthodontics
402-392-1516
mcallisterortho.com
Orthopedic Surgeon
Dr. Michael C. Thompson, Ortho NE
Dr. Mark Goebel, Ortho NE
Dr. Scott T. McMullen, GIKK Orthopedic Specialists
Pain Management
Midwest Pain Clinics
402-391-7246
midwestpainclinics.com
Omaha Physical Therapy Institute, PC
West Omaha Cryotherapy
Personal Training Facility
Todd Smith Fitness
iThinkFit Gym
Orangetheory Fitness
Physical Therapy Company
Makovicka Physical Therapy
Excel Physical Therapy
FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers
Physical Therapy Equipment
Kohll’s Pharmacy & Homecare
Kubat Pharmacy
Relax The Back Store
Pilates Studio
Pilates Center of Omaha
Core10 Pilates
Legacy Pilates, Yoga & More
Private Practice Medical Clinic
THINK Whole Person Healthcare
Essential Family Medicine of Omaha
Midwest Regional Health Services
Rehabilitation Facility
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital
Brookestone Meadows
402-289-2696
brookestonemeadows.com
QLI
Tanning Salon
Palm Beach Tan
Sun Tan City
Paradise Bay Tanning
Tattoo Parlor
Big Brain
Downtown & West O locations
bigbrainomaha.com
Eye Candy Tattoo
Liquid Courage
Tummy Tuck
Aesthetic Surgical Images
Westfield Plastic Surgery Center
402-578-0706
westfieldpsc.com
Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery & Dreams Medspa
Waxing/Hair Removal
Authentic Brazilian Wax by Vanella
Wild Prairie Spa
402-512-3480
wildprairiespa.com
Wax On
Weight Loss Center
FAST Diet
Weight Watchers
Profile By Sanford
Four Omaha locations
profileplan.net
Yoga Studio
Lotus House of Yoga
All levels of yoga for your high vibe life!
lotushouseofyoga.com
Karma Yoga Omaha
Pranam Yoga Shala
Household
Apartments
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
The Biltmore
402-963-9300
richdale.com
Broadmoor Hills
Appliance Repair
ServiceOne
Andy’s Appliance Repair
402-614-8131
andysappliance.net
Nebraska Home Appliance
402-399-0202
nhaparts.com
Basement Repair & Waterproofing
Thrasher
800-827-0702
gothrasher.com
Jerry’s Basement Waterproofing
Midwest Mudjacking
Building Supply Store
Menards
Builders Supply Co.
Millard Lumber
Carpet Cleaning
ZEROREZ of Nebraska
Stanley Steemer
Metro Chem-Dry
402-403-4154
metro-chemdry.com
Concrete Installer
Moore’s Concrete Construction, Inc.
402-491-3622
mooresconcrete.com
Oxford Construction Co.
402-670-0310
oxfordconstructionco.com
Schroder Concrete, Inc.
Countertops
CKF
McKean’s Floor to Ceiling
402-331-4062
mckeans.com
Martin’s Counter Tops
Custom Cabinetry
CKF
Titan Custom Cabinets, Inc.
402-891-0098
facebook.com/TitanCustomCabinets
Flair Custom Cabinets & Remodeling
Custom Closets
Marco Closets & Storage
402-778-5818
marcoclosets.com/storage
CKF
The Container Store
Custom Home Builder
Curt Hofer & Associates
402-758-0440
curthofer.com
Pohlad Custom Homes
Mercury Builders
Decorative Concrete
Oxford Construction Co.
402-670-0310
oxfordconstructionco.com
Garage Revolution
Lusterstone Pebble Paving
Decorative Painting
Fe Fi Faux Studios, Inc.
Walls2Floors
Joe Eby Faux and Decorative Painting
Electrical Services
Brase Electrical
Hiller Electric Company
Frederick Electric Inc.
Fence & Railings
S&W Fence
402-333-5722
sw-fence.com
American Fence Company
402-896-6722
theamericanfencecompany.com
JK Fencing LLC
402-979-0892
j-kfencing.com
Fireplaces
Claxton Fireplace Center
402-491-0800
claxtonfireplace.com
Fireplace Stone & Patio
Fireplace by Design
Floor Coverings
Nebraska Furniture Mart
McKean’s Floor to Ceiling
402-331-4062
mckeans.com
FLOORfashions
Garage Doors
Norm’s Door Service
402-331-8920
normsdoor.com
Omaha Door & Window
402-733-6440
omahadoor.com
Overhead Door Company of Omaha
402-331-0526
overheaddooromaha.com
Garage Flooring
Garage Revolution
In The Garage
Garage Floor Coating of Nebraska
Garden Nursery Store
Lanoha Nurseries
192nd & W. Center Rd.
lanohanurseries.com
Mulhall’s
Canoyer Garden Center
Grout & Tile Repair
Walls2Floors
The Grout Doctor
The Grout Medic
Handyman Services
ServiceOne
Handyman Joes
Houston Home Services
Heating & Air Service
Burton A/C * Heating *
Plumbing * and More
402-934-7018
justcallburton.com
Thermal Services
402-397-8100
thermalservices.com
SOS Heating and Cooling
Home Accessories
Nebraska Furniture Mart
House of J
12965 W. Center Road
facebook.com/house-of-j
Robin’s Nest
101 W. Main St., Springfield
facebook.com/springrobinsnest
Home Audio & Video
Custom Electronics
AV Squared, LLC
402-513-9282
av2pros.com
Echo Systems
Home Builder
Charleston Homes
The Home Company
402-884-4854
thehomecompanyomaha.com
Legacy Homes
Home Cleaning Service
Molly Maid
402-932-6243
mollymaid.com
Pink Shoe Cleaning Crew
402-330-0930
pinkshoecleaningcrew.com
Maids & More
Home Disaster Restoration
Paul Davis Restoration
402-553-0373
pauldavis.com
BELFOR Property Restoration of Omaha
Carlson Restoration
402-891-9887
carlsonrestoration.com
Home Glass & Mirrors
Elite Glass Services
Quality Glass & Mirror
Papillion Glass & Door Co.
Home Remodeling
T Hurt Construction
Cornerstone Remodeling
402-598-1410
cornerstoneremodelers.com
Total Construction Services
Home Security
Security Equipment, Inc. (SEi)
American Electronics, an Atronic Alarms Company
Sellhorst Security & Sound
Indoor Window Coverings
Custom Blinds & Design
Ambiance Window Coverings
402-932-9711
ambiancewindowcoverings.com
All About Blinds
Interior Design Firm
Lee Douglas Interiors, Inc.
The Interior Design Firm
Fluff Interior Design
Interior Designer
Marilyn Schooley Hansen,
FASID, The Designers
Lester Katz, LK Design
402-934-8088
LKdesign.biz
Robin Lindley, The Interior Design Firm
402-334-8800
idfomaha.com
Kitchen & Bath Plumbing Fixtures
Kitchens & Baths by Briggs
Ferguson
Winnelson Co.
Kitchen & Bath Remodeling
Re-Bath of The Heartland
4123 S. 84th St.
myheartlandhome.com
Kitchens by Design
402-334-8888
kitchensbydesignomaha.com
United Services Design + Build
402-572-1144
unitedservicesohi.com
Landscape Curbing
Curb Curb
CurbIt
Curb Appeal Landscape Curbing of Omaha
Landscape Designer
Foutch Landscaping Enterprises
402-359-2154
foutchenterprises.com
Robert’s Nursery Landscapes & Lawns
Greenlife Gardens
Landscape Lighting
McKay Landscape Lighting
Midwest Lightscaping
402-516-4498
midwestlightscaping.com
Accent Landscape Lighting, Inc.
Landscape Rock & Granite
Sun Valley Landscaping
402-932-5704
sunvalleyomaha.com
The Rock Place
Above & Beyond Complete Grounds Maintenance
402-934-8866
aboveandbeyondcgm.com
Landscaping Service
Carson Enterprises
402-676-5579
carsonenterprise.com
Patera Landscaping
402-706-5679
pateralandscaping.com
Sun Valley Landscaping
Lawn Care
Heartland Lawns Omaha
402-492-8800
heartlandlawnsomaha.com
Forest Green Lawn & Landscaping
402-556-0595
forestgreenlawncare.com
Elkhorn Lawn Care, LLC
Lawn Irrigation & Sprinklers
Nature’s Helper
402-334-2625
natureshelperinc.com
Millard Sprinkler
Quality Irrigation
402-672-9297
quality-irrigation.com
Mortgage Provider
Regent Financial Group
402-955-0880
regentfinancial.com
Eagle Mortgage Inc.
402-397-7180
eaglemortgagecompany.com
Benchmark Mortgage
Moving Company
Two Men & a Truck
402-764-1002
twomenandatruck.com
Black Belt Movers
Jim’s Moving & Delivery Co., Inc.
402-291-2490
jimsmovinginc.com
Mud Jacking
Thrasher, Inc.
800-827-0702
gothrasher.com
Mixan Mudjacking
The Driveway Company
Mulch Provider
Maple 85 Premium Landscape
Mulch Center
Patera Landscaping
402-706-5679
pateralandscaping.com
Yard Market Nursery
Painting Services
Gerst Painting
CertaPro Painters of Omaha
Brush & Roll Painting
Pest Control Service
Lien Termite & Pest Control
402-397-8884
lienpestcontrol.com
ABC Termite & Pest Control
Terminix
Plumbing Services
Burton A/C * Heating *
Plumbing * and More
402-934-7018
justcallburton.com
Eyman Plumbing Heating & Air
402-731-2727
trusteyman.com
Big Birge Plumbing
402-575-0102
bigbirgeplumbing.com
Pools & Spas
Classic Pool & Spa
Premier Pools and Spas
402-513-8000
premierpoolspa.com
Continental Pool & Spa
Residential Roofing
Moose Roofing
402-763-4851
mooseroofing.com
Pyramid Roofing
402-502-9300
pyramidroofing.com
White Castle Roofing
402-898-7663
whitecastleroofing.com
Residential Siding
McKinnis Roofing
402-513-6620
mckinnis.com
Husker Hammer
Tevelde and Co.
Residential Trash Service
Abe’s Trash Service
402-571-4926
abestrash.com
Papillion Sanitation
Premier Waste Solutions
Retaining Walls
Patera Landscaping
402-706-5679
pateralandscaping.com
Jensen Retaining Walls
Hudson Hardscapes
Stone & Brick Provider
Fireplace Stone & Patio
Watkins Concrete Block
Baltazar’s Stone, INC.
Tile Installer
SkilledSet Tile & Stone
Floors By Dave
Legendary Tile
402-670-4459
facebook.com/legendarytile
Tile Store
Sunderland Brothers Company
Ceramic Tileworks Center
Premier Tile Corporation
Tree Service
Terry Hughes Tree Service
402-558-8198
hughestree.com
Arbor Aesthetics Tree Service
Mutchie Tree Service
Water Treatment Systems
Futuramic’s Clean Water Center
Kangen Water of Omaha
United Distributors Inc.
Windows and Doors
Pella Windows and Doors
of Omaha & Lincoln
402-493-1350
pellaomaha.com
Omaha Door & Window
402-733-6440
omahadoor.com
Renewal by Andersen
Wood Floor Company
Heartland Wood Floors
402-334-8686
heartlandwoodfloors.com
Timberland Hardwood Floors
Tom Manley Floors, Inc.
Nightlife
Bar Food
Blatt Beer & Table
Legends Patio Grill & Bar
Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub & Grill
Board Game Cafe
Spielbound Board Game Cafe
Sparta Games
Sozo Coffeehouse
Cigar Bar
Havana Garage
402-614-3800
thehavanagarage.com
Copacabana Cocktails & Cigars
Jake’s Cigars & Spirits
Cocktail Lounge
LIV Lounge
402-884-5410
livlounge.com
Holiday Lounge
402-391-4442
holidayloungeomaha.com
Wicked Rabbit
Comedy Club
Funny Bone Comedy Club
The Backline Comedy Theatre
Lookout Lounge
Craft Cocktails
The Berry & Rye
Wicked Rabbit
Trio Cocktails & Company
Distillery
Cut Spike Distillery
402-763-8868
cutspike.com
Patriarch Distillers
Brickway Brewery
Escape Room
House of Conundrum Escape Room
402-250-2300
houseofconundrum.com
The Escape Omaha
Entrap Games: Omaha Escape Room Game
Happy Hour
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Mula
HIRO 88
Irish Bar
Brazen Head Irish Pub
319 N. 78th St.
brazenheadpub.com
Two Fine Irishmen
The Dubliner Pub
Late-Night Dining
Nite Owl
Eat The Worm
Abelarado’s Mexican Food
Live Music Venue
Holland Performing Arts Center
402-345-0606
ticketomaha.com
The Waiting Room
Slowdown
Local Band
Lemon Fresh Day
The Confidentials
eNVy
402-612-6828
envyomaha.com
Margarita
Roja Mexican Grill
La Mesa Mexican Restaurant
Trini’s Mexican Restaurant
Martini
Charlie’s On The Lake
Sullivan’s Steakhouse
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
Micro Brewery
Upstream Brewing Company
402-344-0200
upstreambrewing.com
Infusion Brewing Company
Kros Strain Brewing Company
Neighborhood Bar
The Observatory Bar & Grill
The Homy Inn
The Village Bar
New Bar in 2018
Red Lion Lounge
Bärchen Beer Garden
402-502-9902
barchenbeer.com
Kaitei
Reverse Happy Hour
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
HIRO 88
Stokes Restaurant
Sports Bar
DJ’s Dugout
Six locations
djsdugout.com
Tanner’s Bar & Grill
The Good Life
Whisky Bar
Proof Whiskey & Craft Cocktail Bar
Dundee Dell
Liberty Tavern
Wine Bar
Corkscrew Wine & Cheese
Vino Mas
Nosh Wine Lounge
Retail
Antique Shop
Brass Armadillo
402-896-9600
brassarmadillo.com
The Imaginarium
Found Vintage Market
Arts & Crafts Studio/Store
Mangelsen’s
Blick Art Materials
7829 Dodge St., 402-397-6077
dickblick.com
It’s Yours Pottery
Beer & Spirits Store
Spirit World
Beertopia
Big Dog’s Beverage
Bookstore
The Bookworm
Half Price Books
Parables Christian Bookstore
Bridal Shop
David’s Bridal
Bridal Traditions
Rhylan Lang Bridal
Charcuterie
Provisions by The Grey Plume
Corkscrew Wine & Cheese
Maresco’s Italian Market
2821 S. 108th St., 402-991-9987
marescos.com
Cheese Shop
Northwoods Cheese Haus
Whole Foods Market
Trader Joes’
Cigar/Tobacco Shop
SG Roi Tobacconist
402-341-9264
sgroitobacconist.com
Ted’s Tobacco
The Omaha Cigar Company
Clothing Consignment Store
Scout: Dry Goods & Trade
5018 Underwood Ave.
ilovescout.com
Absolutely Her Women’s Consignment
Esther’s Consignment
Coffee Roaster
A Hill of Beans Coffee Roasters
Tap Dancers Specialty Coffee
Rally Coffee Co.
Comic Book Store
Legend Comics & Coffee
Dragon’s Lair Comics
Krypton Comics
Convenience Store
Casey’s General Stores
Bucky’s Convenience Stores
Kwik Shop
Estate Jewelry
Sol’s Jewelry & Loan
Bergman Jewelers
402-342-2611
bergmandiamonds.com
Pretty In Patina
Florist
Taylor’s Flower Shop &
Greenhouse, Inc.
All Seasons Floral & Gifts
EverBloom Floral and Gift
Furniture Store
Nebraska Furniture Mart
Allens Home
Ethan Allen
Gift Shop
House of J
12965 W. Center Road
facebook.com/house-of-j
Spruce Interiors & Gifts
Stella’s Belle
Golf Store
Austad’s Golf
Golf Galaxy
Golf USA
Grocery Store
Hy-Vee
Fresh Thyme Farmers Market
Fareway Meat & Grocery
402-393-7136
fareway.com
Hardware Store
Ace Hardware
Johnson Hardware
Two locations
jhcomaha.com
Ideal Hardware & Paint Center
Husker Apparel Store
Husker Hounds
SCHEELS
Lawlor’s Custom Sportswear
Jewelry Store
Borsheims Fine Jewelry
14 Karat Jewelry Store
Gunderson’s Jewelers
Local Pet Store
Nature Dog
402-697-7156
naturedogomaha.com
The Green Spot
Long Dog Fat Cat
Meat Department
Fareway Meat Market
402-393-7136
fareway.com
Just Good Meat
Stoyisch House of Sausage
Men’s Apparel
Lindley Clothing Co.
McLovin
The Simple Man
Natural/Organic Grocery Store
Fresh Thyme Farmers Market
Whole Foods Market
Natural Grocers
Outdoor Clothing & Gear Store
Scheels
Backwoods
Sierra Trading Post
Party Supply Store
Nobbies’
Mangelsen’s
Hobby Lobby
Pawn Shop
Sol’s Jewelry & Loan
Four Aces Pawn Shop
Mid-City Jewelry & Loan
Pet Supply Store
Pharmacy
Walgreens
CVS Pharmacy
Kohll’s Pharmacy & Homecare
Popcorn
Vic’s Corn Popper
Just Pop’d
Jock & Jill’s Popcorn
Retail Art Gallery
Lewis Art Gallery
402-391-7733
lewisartgallery.com
Blue Pomegranate Gallery
Main Street Studios
Shoe Store
Haney Shoes
6060 Maple St.
haneyshoestore.com
The Mix Shoes and Accessories
Buck’s Shoes
Shopping Center
Village Pointe Shopping Center
Westroads Mall
Shadow Lake Towne Center
Sporting Goods Store
SCHEELS
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Cabela’s
Sweet Shop
Hollywood Candy
The Cordial Cherry
Chocolaterie Stam
Thrift Store
Goodwill
Thrift World
Four stores in the Omaha area
thriftworld.com
New Life Thrift
Vape Store
Alohma Vape Superstores
Generation V E-Cigarettes & Vape Bar
Caterpillar Vapes
Vineyard
Soaring Wings | Vineyard & Brewing
Cellar 426
James Arthur Vineyards
Wine Store
Women’s Boutique
Four Sisters Boutique
Kajoma’s Fashion Boutique
104 E. First, Papillion
402-991-4477
Mesh
Yarn / Quilting Shop
Personal Threads Boutique
402-391-7733
personalthreads.com
Country Sampler
Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft
Services
Accounting Services
Verdant
Lutz
Hancock & Dana PC
Assisted Living Facility
Elk Ridge Village
Lakeside Village by Immanuel
402-829-9020
immanuel.com
Westgate Assisted Living
402-391-8566
westgateassistedliving.com
Bank
First National Bank, Member FDIC
Pinnacle Bank
14 Omaha Metro Locations
pinnbank.com
American National Bank
Caterer
Catering Creations
402-558-3202
cateringcreations.com
Attitude on Food
Eddie’s Catering
Computer Repair
Elkhorn Computer Sales & Service
REDiTECH
Ken’s PC Repair
402-933-7890
kenspcrepair.biz
Credit Union
Centris Federal Credit Union
402-334-7000
centrisfcu.org
Cobalt Credit Union
Veridian Credit Union
Custom Made Furniture
Zongkers Custom Woods
Long Grain Furniture
Hutch
Custom Picture Framing
Lewis Art Gallery
402-391-7733
lewisartgallery.com
Malibu Gallery
Mangelsen’s
Dating Service
Omaha Love
402-991-4053
OmahaLove.com
Tinder
Match.com
Divorce Mediation
Nebraska Legal Group
402-509-7033
NebraskaLegalGroup.com
Wesley Dodge
Koenig | Dunne
DJ Service
ShowTime Music
Chaos Productions
JIIK DJ Services
402-415-9016
djj2k.com
Dog Day Care
The Paw Spa Pet Resort
Dogtopia of Omaha
Bark Avenue Omaha
402-933-4007
barkavenueomaha.com
Dog Training
Dharma Dog Training
Dog Gone Problems
402-881-0566
doggoneproblems.com
Nebraska Dog Trainers
402-913-0251
nebraskadogtrainers.com
Dry Cleaners
Max I. Walker
22 locations
MaxIWalker.com
Fashion Cleaners
FashionCleaners.com
Six locations
NuTrend Dry Cleaners
Duct Cleaning
DuctMedic
Affordable Air Duct Cleaning
MAXIM Cleaning & Restoration, Inc.
Employer – Less Than 100 Employees
OBI Creative
Capstone Consulting, Inc.
88 Tactical
Employer – More Than 100 Employees
PayPal
PayPal.com
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Prime Time Healthcare
Estate Planning
Andrew Sigerson,
Legacy Design Strategies
402-505-5400
ldstrategies.com
James Blazek, Blazek and Gregg, P.C., L.L.O.
Jill Mason, Kinney Mason, P.C., L.L.O.
402-905-2220
kinneymason.com
Event Planner
Planitomaha
402-333-3062
planitomaha.com
A View Premier Event Venues
402-933-2929
aviewvenues.com
STEP//Group
Financial Planning Firm
Northwestern Mutual
Edward Jones
Thrivent Financial
402-932-0109
thrivent.com
Funeral Home
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler
Mortuaries & Crematory
402-391-3900
heafyheafy.com
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
Roeder Mortuary
Furniture Repurposing and Restoration
Found Vintage Market
Don’s Refinishing Service
Southern Style Restorations/Furniture Magic
Hotel
Hilton Omaha
Embassy Suites La Vista
Magnolia Hotel Omaha
In-Home Non-Medical Care
Home Instead Senior Care
Right at Home
402-697-7536
rightathome.net/omaha-metro
A Place at Home
In-Home Nursing Service
Visiting Nurse Association (VNA)
402-345-5566
vnatoday.org
Home Nursing With Heart
Physicians Choice Home Health Care
Independent Living
Ridgewood Retirement Community
Elk Ridge Village
Walnut Grove Retirement Community
Internet Provider
Cox Communications
Six locations
cox.com
CenturyLink Internet
Windstream
Law Firm
Baird Holm LLP
Koley Jessen P.C., L.L.O.
Kutak Rock LLP
Life/Health Insurance Company
WoodmenLife
402-289-3776
woodmenlife.org
Physicians Mutual Insurance
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
Local Website
KETV.com
Omaha.com
LovelySkin.com
Under the direction of Joel Schlessinger, M.D.
LovelySkin.com/retail
Newborn Photography
Penny Layne,
Penny Layne Photography
Teresa Simpson Photography
Erin Brodhead Photography
Non-profit Event
Omaha Gives Powered by the Omaha Community Foundation
omahagives.org
OmahaCommunityFoundation.org
Art & Soup, Visiting Nurse Association
402-345-5566
vnatoday.org/events/art-soup
JDRF One Walk Mile of Hope
Nursing Home Facility
The Lighthouse by Immanuel
402-829-9070
immanuel.com
Brookestone Meadows
402-289-2696
brookestonemeadows.com
Papillion Manor Nursing Home
Personal Injury Lawyer
Hauptman O’Brien
Wolf & Lathrop, P.C.
Gross & Welch P.C., L.L.O.
Sibbernsen, Strigenz & Sibbernsen
Pet Boarding
The Paw Spa Pet Resort
Cottonwood Pet Resort
Clearview Pet Care Centre
Pet Grooming Salon
Park Your Pawz
All About Dogs Grooming Salon
Dogtopia of Omaha
Pet Photography
Dogtography by Kala Howard
info@dogtographybykalahoward.com
dogtographybykalahoward.com
Janine Cooper, JM Studios
Maggie Mellema, C41 Photography
Private School – Elementary School
Brownell Talbot
402-556-3772
brownell.edu
Saint Wenceslaus
St. Patrick’s of Elkhorn
Private School – High School
Marian High School
7400 Military Ave.
marianhighschool.net
Creighton Preparatory School
Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart
402-558-3800
duchesneacademy.org
Realtor Agent
Blythe Real Estate Team
402-960-2330
buyingomaha.com
Lisa & Dennis Ritter, RE/Max Results
402-612-2413
ritterssellhomes.com
Karen Jennings, CBS Home
402-290-6296
Reception Venue
Nuri Event Studio
A View Premier Event Venues
402-933-2929
aviewvenues.com
Thompson Alumni Center @ UNO
Retirement Community
Lakeside Village by Immanuel
402-829-9020
immanuel.com
Ridgewood Active Retirement Community
New Cassel
Shooting Range
88 Tactical
Omaha Gun Club
2828 S. 82nd Ave.
omahagunclub.com
The Marksman Indoor Range
402-359-1396
themarksmanindoorrange.com
Small Engine Repair
Ty’s Outdoor Power & Service
Gretna Small Engine
J & J Small Engine Services
Smartphone Repair
iFixOmaha
uBreakiFix
Fix It Fast
Storage Units
Dino’s Storage
Armor Storage
Affordable Family Storage
Tailor Shop
Sy’s Tailor Shop
Jack’s Tailors
G.I. Cleaners & Tailors
Tuxedo Store
Men’s Wearhouse
Tip Top Tux
Gentleman’s Choice Formal Wear
University/College
University of Nebraska Omaha
Creighton University
Metropolitan Community College
Veterinary Clinic
The Gentle Doctor Animal Hospital
402-445-4400
gentledoctoranimalhospitals.com
Best Care Pet Hospital
402-334-5975
bestcarepethospital.net
American Animal Hospital
402-493-6767
americananimal.net
Wedding Photographer
Chelsea Jo Photography
JM Studios
Stephanie Reeves Photography
Transportation
Auto Accessory Store
O’Reilly Auto Parts
Auto Zone
NAPA Auto Parts
Auto Body Repair
Dingman’s Collision Center
Four locations
dingmans.com
Dave’s Auto Body Co.
402-572-0200
davesautobodyco.com
CARSTAR
Four locations
nebraskacarstar.com
Auto Detailing
Dolphins Car Wash + Detail Center
402-697-0650
dolphinscarwash.com
Owner’s Pride
402-715-9749
ownersprideclub.com
Cornhusker Auto Wash
Auto Financing
Veridian Credit Union
Centris Federal Credit Union
402-334-7000
centrisfcu.org
Cobalt Federal Credit Union
Auto Glass
Omaha Glass Pro
Safelite AutoGlass
Metro Glass
Bike Shop
The Bike Rack
Trek Bikes
Bike Masters Cycle
Boat Dealer
Omaha Marine Center
402-339-9600
omahamarinecenter.com
Valley Marine
SeaLand Marine
Brake Service
Jensen Tire & Auto
jensentireandauto.com
Omaha Car Care
Brakes Plus
Car Tire Service
Jensen Tire & Auto
jensentireandauto.com
Midwest Tire Co., Inc.
Firestone Complete Auto Care
Express Car Wash
Russell Speeder’s Car Wash
Fantasy’s
Rocket Carwash
Full-Service Car Wash
Dolphins Car Wash + Detail Center
402-697-0650
dolphinscarwash.com
Mojo’s Car Wash & Detail Center
402-933-6656
mojoscarwash.com
VIP Express Car Wash
11910 M St.
facebook.com/VIPexpressomaha
General Auto Repair
Jensen Tire & Auto
jensentireandauto.com
Haver’s Auto Repair
Exclusive Repair
402-551-3015
facebook.com/exclusiverepair
Luxury Car Dealer
Lexus of Omaha
Mercedes-Benz of Omaha
Audi Omaha
Muffler & Exhaust Service
House of Mufflers &
Brakes Total Car Care
Three locations
takeit2thehouse.com
Omaha Car Care
Mad Hatter Muffler & Brakes
402-330-2286
madhattermuffleromaha.com
New Car Dealer
Baxter Auto | Midwest Car
Dealer Group
Woodhouse Auto Family
H&H Premier Automotive
Oil Change
Jensen Tire & Auto
jensentireandauto.com
Jiffy Lube
Valvoline Instant Oil Change
RV Dealer
Apache Camper Center
ApacheCamper.com
808-756-7344
A.C. Nelsen RV World
Leach Camper Sales
Transmission Repair
Certified Transmission
Omaha Transmission
AAMCO Transmissions & Total Car Care
Travel Agency
Vacation Superstore
Travel and Transport
Enchanted Honeymoons Travel
Used Car Dealer
Baxter Auto | Midwest Car
Dealer Group
Woodhouse Auto Family
Huber Automotive
Used Luxury Car Dealer
Lexus of Omaha
Baxter Auto | Midwest Car Dealer Group
Mercedes-Benz of Omaha
The Best of Omaha book is an annual publication of Omaha Magazine. It is available for purchase wherever Omaha Magazine is sold (http://omahamagazine.com/