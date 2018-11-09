Omaha Magazine is happy to announce the results of the 2019 Best of Omaha Contest. Click the link for each category to see the winners, or scroll through the entire list below. Categories are organized alphabetically under the following eight section headings: Dining, Family, Health & Beauty, Household, Nightlife, Retail, Services, and Transportation.

Dining

American Dining

Charleston’s Restaurant

Jams American Grill

402-399-8300 | 402-614-9333

jamseats.com

Railcar Modern American Kitchen

Appetizers

Kona Grill

Pitch Pizzeria

Two locations, downtown and West Omaha

pitchpizzeria.com

Bonefish Grill

Bagels

Bruegger’s Bagels

Panera Bread

Bagel Bin

Bakery

Rotella’s Italian Bakery

402-592-6600

rotellasbakery.com

The Omaha Bakery

Le Petit Paris

Barbecue

Famous Dave’s

Tired Texan BBQ

Swine Dining BBQ

Bowl of Soup

WheatFields Eatery & Bakery

402-955-1485

wheatfieldscatering.com

Paradise Bakery & Cafe

402-934-5757 | 402-991-3000

paradisebakery.com

Olive Garden

Breakfast

Le Peep

Four locations

lepeepomaha.com

First Watch

Five Omaha-area locations

firstwatch.com

11-Worth Cafe

Brew Pub

Upstream Brewing Company

402-344-0200

upstreambrewing.com

The Benson Brewery

Nebraska Brewing Co.

Brick Oven Pizza

Pitch Pizzeria

Two locations, downtown and West Omaha

pitchpizzeria.com

Dante Ristorante Pizzeria

Noli’s Pizzeria

Buffet

China Buffet – Mongolian Grill

Valentino’s Pizza

Pizza Ranch

Burrito

Abelardo’s Mexican Food

Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar

6113 Maple St. in Benson

BurritoEnvy.com

Fernando’s Cafe and Cantina

402-330-5707

fernandosomaha.com

Cakes

The Cake Gallery

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Cake Specialist

402-733-CAKE (2253)

thecakespecialist.com

Chef in Omaha

Clayton Chapman, The Grey Plume

Jennifer Coco, j. coco

Ben Maides, Au Courant

Chimichanga

Taqueria Los Compadres

El Bee’s

Julio’s

Chinese Dining

China Palace

Golden Palace

Golden Bowl

Coffeehouse

Scooter’s

Crane Coffee

Archetype Coffee

Cupcakes

Jones Bros. Cupcakes

402-884-CAKE (2253)

jonesbroscupcakes.com

Cupcake Island

Gigi’s Cupcakes

Delicatessen

Jason’s Deli

Swartz’s Delicatessen & Bagels

Razzy’s Deli

Desserts

WheatFields Eatery & Bakery

402-955-1485

wheatfieldscatering.com

Farmhouse Cafe

Sweet Magnolias

Donuts

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

LaMar’s Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts

Family Restaurant

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Petrow’s

Shirley’s Diner

Fast Good Food

Runza

Chick-fil-A

Don & Millie’s

Fish Fry

Holy Name Fish Fry

Mary Our Queen Fish Fry

St. Patrick’s of Elkhorn Fish Fry

Food Truck

402 BBQ Food Truck

La Casa Pizzaria

Dos de Oros – Tie Third

Piccolo Pete’s – Tie Third

French Dining

Le Voltaire

Le Bouillon

La Buvette

French Fries

Runza

Bronco’s Self-Services Drive-In

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Fried Catfish

Catfish Lake

Surfside Club

Joe Tess Place

Fried Chicken

Jack and Mary’s

Time Out Foods

402-451-2622

timeoutfoods.com

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Frozen Yogurt

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

TCBY Frozen Yogurt

Red Mango

Gluten-Free Menu

Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano

Modern Love

Gourmet Hamburger

Block 16

Charred Burger + Bar

Omaha Tap House

Greek Dining

Greek Islands

402-346-1528

greekislandsomaha.com

Jim & Jennie’s Greek Village

Legacy Gyros

Gyros

King Kong

Feta’s Gyros & Catering

John’s Grecian Delight

Hamburger

Stella’s Bar & Grill

402-291-6088

106 Galvin Road, Bellevue

Smitty’s Garage Burgers and Beer

Dinker’s Bar

Hot Dog

B & B Classic Dogs

Chicago Dawg House

Fauxmaha Hot Dogs

Hot Wings – Charbuffed

Oscar’s Pizza & Sports Grille

Tanner’s Bar & Grill

Addy’s Sports Bar & Grill

Hot Wings – Traditional

Buffalo Wild Wings

Ray’s Original Buffalo Wings

402-884-5300

rayswings.com

Wingstop

Ice Cream

Ted & Wally’s Ice Cream

Benson – Downtown

tedandwallys.com

Coneflower Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery

Indian Dining

Jaipur Indian Restaurant and Brewing

Himalayas

Astoria Biryani House

Italian Dining

Lo Sole Mio Ristorante Italiano

402-345-5656

losolemio.com

Spezia

3125 S. 72nd St.

speziarestaurant.com

Vincenzo’s Italian Ristorante

Japanese Dining

HIRO 88

Sakura Bana

Genji Japanese Steakhouse

Juicery

Juice Stop

The Grove Juicery & Wellness Cafe

Evolve Paleo Chef

Korean Dining

Maru Sushi Korean Grill

Suji’s Korean Grill

Korean Grill

Locally Sourced Dining

The Grey Plume

Kitchen Table

Au Courant Regional Kitchen

Lunch

Greenbelly

The Market Basket

Foodies

Mexican Dining

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant

lamesaomaha.com

Rivera’s Mexican Food

Romeo’s Mexican Food & Pizza

Five Metro locations

romeosomaha.com

Middle Eastern Dining

El Basha Mediterranean Grill

Mediterranean Bistro

Ahmad’s Persian Cuisine

402-341-9616

ahmadspersianscuisine.com

New Restaurant in 2018

Monarch Prime & Bar

Stokin’ Goat

Best Bison

Outdoor Patio

Marks Bistro

Pitch Pizzeria

Two locations, downtown and West Omaha

pitchpizzeria.com

1912 Benson

Pasta

Pasta Amore e Fantasia

Spaghetti Works

Malara’s Italian

Pastry

Pettit’s Pastry

Gerda’s German Restaurant & Bakery

402-553-6774

gerdasgermanrestaurant.com

Le Quartier Bakery & Cafe

Pizza

Zio’s

Mama’s Pizza

La Casa Pizzaria

Prime Rib

Jerico’s Restaurant

402-496-0222

jericosomaha.com

Farmer Brown’s Steak House

Johnny’s Cafe

402-731-4774

johnnyscafe.com

Restaurant Beer Selection

Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom

LOCAL Beer, Patio and Kitchen

Growler USA

402-575-9111

growlerusa.com

Reuben Sandwich

Crescent Moon Ale House

402-345-1708

beercornerusa.com

Paddy McGown’s Pub and Grill

4503 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106

402-504-1022

Goldberg’s Bar & Grill

Romantic Restaurant

V.Mertz

Brother Sebastian’s Steak House & Winery

Flatiron Cafe

Salad

Paradise Bakery & Cafe

402-934-5757 | 402-991-3000

paradisebakery.com

McAlister’s

M’s Pub

Salsa

Jacobo’s Authentic Mexican Grocery, Bakery and Tortilleria

402-733-9009

jacobos.com

Hector’s

Cilantro’s Mexican Bar & Grill

Sandwiches

Jimmy John’s

Firehouse Subs

Potbelly

Seafood

Shuck’s Fish House and Oyster Bar

402-827-4376

shucksfishhouse.com

Bonefish Grill

Plank Seafood Provisions

Smoothies

Smoothie King

Juice Stop

Tropical Smoothie

Steakhouse

The Drover

402-391-7440

droverrestaurant.com

Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

801 Chophouse

Sunday Brunch

Granite City Food & Brewery

Early Bird

Mantra Bar & Grille

Sushi

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Umami Asian Cuisine

Yoshitomo

Taco

Voodoo Taco

Two Omaha locations

voodootaco.com

Rusty Taco

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant

Thai

Salween Thai

Mai Thai

Taste of Thailand

Wait Staff & Service

Charleston’s Restaurant

Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

M’s Pub

Family

Bowling Alley

The Mark

Maplewood Lanes

Western Bowl

Child Day Care

The Hills Montessori

402-884-8715

thehillsmontessoriomaha.com

Hamilton Heights Child Development Center

Academic Adventures Child Development Center

Child Party Provider

Amazing Pizza Machine

402-829-1777

AmazingPizzaMachine.com

BounceU

402-884-9093

bounceu.com/omaha-ne

Pump It Up

Children’s Attraction

Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

Omaha Children’s Museum

Fontenelle Forest Nature Center

City Park

Elmwood Park

Memorial Park

Zorinsky Lake Park

Dance Studio

Nebraska Dance

Kitty Lee Dance

Mary Lorraine’s Dance Center

Family Behavior Therapy

Boys Town Behavioral Health Clinic

Children’s Behavioral Health

Radical Minds

Family Dentist Office

The Dentists

402-445-4647

thedentistsomaha.com

Today’s Dental

Premier Dental

402-718-8741

premiersmile.com

Family Entertainment

Amazing Pizza Machine

402-829-1777

AmazingPizzaMachine.com

Dave & Buster’s

SkateDaze

Family Photographer

Carly Urbach Photography

Penny Layne, Penny Layne Photography

Tree Jacobson, Happy Little Tree

Festival

Taste of Omaha

St. Stanislaus Polish Festival

Maha Music Festival

Gymnastics

Premier Gymnastics

Metro Stars Gymnastics

Nebraska Gold Gymnastics

Haunted House

Scary Acres

Mystery Manor

The Shadows Edge

Laser Tag

SkateDaze

Family Fun Center XL

Papio Fun Park

402-592-5671

papiofunpark.com

Martial Arts

Championship Martial Arts

Omaha Blue Waves Martial Arts

Siso Martial Arts

Movie Theater

Aksarben Cinema

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Omaha

Marcus Majestic Cinema of Omaha

Music Lessons

SNJ Studio of Music

402-933-1326

snjstudios.com

Omaha Conservatory of Music

Adkins: Guitar and Music Lessons

Pediatric Dentist Office

Smile Station Pediatric Dentistry

Pedodontics PC

Children’s Dental Specialists

Pediatrician

Dr. Lisa Whitcomb, Heartland Family First Medical Clinic

Dr. Kelli Shidler, Boys Town

Dr. Michael Moore, Children’s Physicians

Preschool

Montessori Elementary School of Omaha

Duchesne Preschool of the Sacred Heart

402-558-6250

duchesneacademy.org

Gingerbread House Preschool

Professional Omaha Sports Team

Omaha Storm Chasers

Omaha Lancers

Omaha Beef Football

Public Golf Course

Indian Creek

Elmwood Park Golf Course

Johnny Goodman Golf Course

Youth Athletic Organization

YMCA of Greater Omaha

Millard United Sports

Elkhorn Athletic Association

Youth Cheerleading Club

Elite Cheer

Millard United Sports

Airborne Academy

Youth Summer Camp

YMCA of Greater Omaha

Hummel Day Camp

Camp Legacy

Youth Swim Lessons

Swimtastic Swim School

DiVentures Scuba & Swim Center

Little Waves Family Swim School

402-932-2030

littlewavesfamilyswimschool.com

Youth Volleyball Sports Club

The Volleyball Academy

Premier Volleyball

Nebraska Elite Volleyball

Health & Beauty

Acupuncture – Chiropractor

Balanced Body Acupuncture & Chiropractic

402-932-8108

balancedbodyomaha.com

Essentials Family Chiropractic and Wellness

Becker Chiropractic & Acupuncture

Acupuncture – Licensed

Thirteen Moons, Donna Huber

Natural Health Center, Janis Regier

River Point Acupuncture

Allergists

Ebrahim Shakir, Midwest Allergy and Asthma

Jeffrey Nelson, Midwest Allergy and Asthma

James Tracy, Allergy, Asthma and Immunonology Associates, P.C.

Barre Fitness Facility

The Barre Code

Well Mama

Pure Barre Omaha-Loveland

Beauty Supply Store

LovelySkin Retail Store

Under the direction of Joel Schlessinger, M.D.

LovelySkin.com/retail

Sally Beauty Supply

Beauty Brands

Breast Augmentation

Aesthetic Surgical Images

Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery & Dreams Medspa

Westfield Plastic Surgery Center

402-578-0706

westfieldpsc.com

Charity Walk / Fun Run

The Color Run

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Race for the Cure

Chiropractor

Koca Chiropractic

402-496-4570

KocaChiropractic.com

Gary Elsasser, Elsasser Chiropractic

Gabriel Long, Awaken Chiropractic

Cosmetic Dentist

Steven D. Wegner, DDS

402-498-0400

smilesofomaha.com

Dr. Daniel Beninato, Premier Dental

402-718-8741

premiersmile.com

Dr. Marty J. Matz, The Tooth Doc

402-397-8050

2thdoc.org

Cosmetic Surgeon

Joel Schlessinger, M.D., Skin Specialists, P.C.

2802 Oakview Drive, Omaha, NE 68144

LovelySkin.com/cosmetics

Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery & Dreams Medspa

Dr. Nagi T. Ayoub, Westfield Plastic Surgery Center

402-578-0706

westfieldpsc.com

Counseling Services

Counseling Connections & Associates

402-932-2296

ccaomaha.com

Associated Counseling Professionals

Omaha Integrative Care

Crossfit Box

CrossFit Kinesis

CrossFit Elkhorn

402-916-4623

crossfitelkhorn.com

CrossFit Omaha

Day Spa

Gloss Salon & Day Spa

402-502-1850

glosssalon.com

LovelySkin Spa

Under the direction of Joel Schlessinger, M.D.

LovelySkin.com/spa

Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa

Dermatologist

Joel Schlessinger, M.D., Skin Specialists, P.C.

2802 Oakview Drive, Omaha, NE 68144

LovelySkin.com/dermatology

Dermatology Specialists of Omaha

Midwest Dermatology Clinic, P.C.

Esthetician

Montana Haggerty, Allure Health & Med Spa

Meredith Bryant, Allure Health & Med Spa

Amy Carey Bishop, Spa Ritual Omaha

Family Doctor

Amanda Kester, Essential Family Medicine

Mark Goodman, M.D., CHI

Dr. Edward Mantler, Papillion Family Medicine

Female Hormone Replacement Clinic

Allure Health & Med Spa

ReVital Women’s Hormone Clinic

Optima Medical Hormone Replacement & Aesthetic Center

Fitness Club

Blue Moon Fitness

Life Time Fitness

Prairie Life Fitness

Fitness Equipment Store

Body Basics Fitness Equipment

Priority 1 Fitness

Priority1Fitness.com

402-330-1133

Push Pedal Pull

Float Tank

True REST Float Spa

402-991-9899

truerest.com

Blue Oceans Float

Omaha Float Spa

Hair Colorist

Rebecca Forsyth, BUNGALOW/8 Hairdressing

Christi Clark

ChristiClarkColor.com

402-321-9410

Ricky Newton at Salon Inspired

402-515-4785

rickynewtonjr.com

Hair Salon

Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa

BUNGALOW/8 Hairdressing

Garbo’s Salon and Spa

Hearing Aids Center

Beltone Audiology & Hearing Center

402-391-0811

beltonehearingcenter.net

Ear Specialists of Omaha

Professional Audiology and Hearing Center

402-558-0440

proaudiology.com

Indoor Cycling Class

Elevate Cycling & Fitness Studio

Torva Fit Club

Sweat Cycle Strength

Kick Boxing Class

Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping

Impact Kickboxing and Fitness Center

9Round 30 Min Kickbox Fitness

Laser Hair Removal

Milan Laser Aesthetics

Bare Body Shop

Ideal Image

Lasik Eye Surgery

Kugler Vision

Omaha Eye and Laser Institute

402-493-2020

omahaeye.com

LasikPlus Vision Center

Male Hormone Replacement Clinic

Mantality

Limitless Male Medical Clinic

NuMale Medical Center

Manicure & Pedicure

American Nails & Spa

3618 N. 165th St.

americannailsandspaomaha.com

Martini Nails & Spa

Legacy Nails & Spa

Massage Therapy

Massage Envy

Palmer Massage Therapy

402-502-1775

palmermassagetherapy.com

Millard Oaks Chiropractic & Massage

Med Spa

Allure Health & Med Spa

LovelySkin Spa

Under the direction of Joel Schlessinger, M.D.

LovelySkin.com/spa

Omaha Med Spa

Concierge Aesthetics

omahamedspa.com

Memory Care Facility

Ridgewood Active Retirement Community

Parsons House on Eagle Run

CountryHouse Residence of Omaha

5030 S. 155th St., Omaha, NE 68137

countryhouse.net

Men’s Haircut

Sport Clips

The Surly Chap Barbers

Scissors & Scotch:

A Premium Barbershop

Men’s Shave

Dennison Dahlman – Barbershop & Lounge

Dundee Barber

The Beard and Mane

Nutrition & Vitamin Store

NutriShop

Complete Nutrition

No Name Nutrition Markets

Optometrist

Omaha Primary EyeCare

402-330-3000

omahaeyecare.com

Millard Family Eyecare

402-896-3300 | 402-330-3063

millardfamilyeyecare.com

Legacy Eyecare

16949 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Ste. 101

legacyeyecare.com

Oral Surgeon

Oral Surgery Associates

Village Pointe Oral Surgery, P.C.

402-317-5657

vpoms.com

Midwest Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

402-397-7777

midwestoms.com

Orthodontist

Dr. Kort Igel, Igel Orthodontics

402-330-1152

igelorthodontics.com

Dr. Thomas J. Weber, Weber Orthodontics

402-896-4500

weberorthodontics.com

Dr. Paul McAllister, McAllister Orthodontics

402-392-1516

mcallisterortho.com

Orthopedic Surgeon

Dr. Michael C. Thompson, Ortho NE

Dr. Mark Goebel, Ortho NE

Dr. Scott T. McMullen, GIKK Orthopedic Specialists

Pain Management

Midwest Pain Clinics

402-391-7246

midwestpainclinics.com

Omaha Physical Therapy Institute, PC

West Omaha Cryotherapy

Personal Training Facility

Todd Smith Fitness

iThinkFit Gym

Orangetheory Fitness

Physical Therapy Company

Makovicka Physical Therapy

Excel Physical Therapy

FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers

Physical Therapy Equipment

Kohll’s Pharmacy & Homecare

Kubat Pharmacy

Relax The Back Store

Pilates Studio

Pilates Center of Omaha

Core10 Pilates

Legacy Pilates, Yoga & More

Private Practice Medical Clinic

THINK Whole Person Healthcare

Essential Family Medicine of Omaha

Midwest Regional Health Services

Rehabilitation Facility

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital

Brookestone Meadows

402-289-2696

brookestonemeadows.com

QLI

Tanning Salon

Palm Beach Tan

Sun Tan City

Paradise Bay Tanning

Tattoo Parlor

Big Brain

Downtown & West O locations

bigbrainomaha.com

Eye Candy Tattoo

Liquid Courage

Tummy Tuck

Aesthetic Surgical Images

Westfield Plastic Surgery Center

402-578-0706

westfieldpsc.com

Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery & Dreams Medspa

Waxing/Hair Removal

Authentic Brazilian Wax by Vanella

Wild Prairie Spa

402-512-3480

wildprairiespa.com

Wax On

Weight Loss Center

FAST Diet

Weight Watchers

Profile By Sanford

Four Omaha locations

profileplan.net

Yoga Studio

Lotus House of Yoga

All levels of yoga for your high vibe life!

lotushouseofyoga.com

Karma Yoga Omaha

Pranam Yoga Shala

Household

Apartments

Harrison Hills by Broadmoor

The Biltmore

402-963-9300

richdale.com

Broadmoor Hills

Appliance Repair

ServiceOne

Andy’s Appliance Repair

402-614-8131

andysappliance.net

Nebraska Home Appliance

402-399-0202

nhaparts.com

Basement Repair & Waterproofing

Thrasher

800-827-0702

gothrasher.com

Jerry’s Basement Waterproofing

Midwest Mudjacking

Building Supply Store

Menards

Builders Supply Co.

Millard Lumber

Carpet Cleaning

ZEROREZ of Nebraska

Stanley Steemer

Metro Chem-Dry

402-403-4154

metro-chemdry.com

Concrete Installer

Moore’s Concrete Construction, Inc.

402-491-3622

mooresconcrete.com

Oxford Construction Co.

402-670-0310

oxfordconstructionco.com

Schroder Concrete, Inc.

Countertops

CKF

McKean’s Floor to Ceiling

402-331-4062

mckeans.com

Martin’s Counter Tops

Custom Cabinetry

CKF

Titan Custom Cabinets, Inc.

402-891-0098

facebook.com/TitanCustomCabinets

Flair Custom Cabinets & Remodeling

Custom Closets

Marco Closets & Storage

402-778-5818

marcoclosets.com/storage

CKF

The Container Store

Custom Home Builder

Curt Hofer & Associates

402-758-0440

curthofer.com

Pohlad Custom Homes

Mercury Builders

Decorative Concrete

Oxford Construction Co.

402-670-0310

oxfordconstructionco.com

Garage Revolution

Lusterstone Pebble Paving

Decorative Painting

Fe Fi Faux Studios, Inc.

Walls2Floors

Joe Eby Faux and Decorative Painting

Electrical Services

Brase Electrical

Hiller Electric Company

Frederick Electric Inc.

Fence & Railings

S&W Fence

402-333-5722

sw-fence.com

American Fence Company

402-896-6722

theamericanfencecompany.com

JK Fencing LLC

402-979-0892

j-kfencing.com

Fireplaces

Claxton Fireplace Center

402-491-0800

claxtonfireplace.com

Fireplace Stone & Patio

Fireplace by Design

Floor Coverings

Nebraska Furniture Mart

McKean’s Floor to Ceiling

402-331-4062

mckeans.com

FLOORfashions

Garage Doors

Norm’s Door Service

402-331-8920

normsdoor.com

Omaha Door & Window

402-733-6440

omahadoor.com

Overhead Door Company of Omaha

402-331-0526

overheaddooromaha.com

Garage Flooring

Garage Revolution

In The Garage

Garage Floor Coating of Nebraska

Garden Nursery Store

Lanoha Nurseries

192nd & W. Center Rd.

lanohanurseries.com

Mulhall’s

Canoyer Garden Center

Grout & Tile Repair

Walls2Floors

The Grout Doctor

The Grout Medic

Handyman Services

ServiceOne

Handyman Joes

Houston Home Services

Heating & Air Service

Burton A/C * Heating * Plumbing * and More

402-934-7018

justcallburton.com

Thermal Services

402-397-8100

thermalservices.com

SOS Heating and Cooling

Home Accessories

Nebraska Furniture Mart

House of J

12965 W. Center Road

facebook.com/house-of-j

Robin’s Nest

101 W. Main St., Springfield

facebook.com/springrobinsnest

Home Audio & Video

Custom Electronics

AV Squared, LLC

402-513-9282

av2pros.com

Echo Systems

Home Builder

Charleston Homes

The Home Company

402-884-4854

thehomecompanyomaha.com

Legacy Homes

Home Cleaning Service

Molly Maid

402-932-6243

mollymaid.com

Pink Shoe Cleaning Crew

402-330-0930

pinkshoecleaningcrew.com

Maids & More

Home Disaster Restoration

Paul Davis Restoration

402-553-0373

pauldavis.com

BELFOR Property Restoration of Omaha

Carlson Restoration

402-891-9887

carlsonrestoration.com

Home Glass & Mirrors

Elite Glass Services

Quality Glass & Mirror

Papillion Glass & Door Co.

Home Remodeling

T Hurt Construction

Cornerstone Remodeling

402-598-1410

cornerstoneremodelers.com

Total Construction Services

Home Security

Security Equipment, Inc. (SEi)

American Electronics, an Atronic Alarms Company

Sellhorst Security & Sound

Indoor Window Coverings

Custom Blinds & Design

Ambiance Window Coverings

402-932-9711

ambiancewindowcoverings.com

All About Blinds

Interior Design Firm

Lee Douglas Interiors, Inc.

The Interior Design Firm

Fluff Interior Design

Interior Designer

Marilyn Schooley Hansen, FASID, The Designers

Lester Katz, LK Design

402-934-8088

LKdesign.biz

Robin Lindley, The Interior Design Firm

402-334-8800

idfomaha.com

Kitchen & Bath Plumbing Fixtures

Kitchens & Baths by Briggs

Ferguson

Winnelson Co.

Kitchen & Bath Remodeling

Re-Bath of The Heartland

4123 S. 84th St.

myheartlandhome.com

Kitchens by Design

402-334-8888

kitchensbydesignomaha.com

United Services Design + Build

402-572-1144

unitedservicesohi.com

Landscape Curbing

Curb Curb

CurbIt

Curb Appeal Landscape Curbing of Omaha

Landscape Designer

Foutch Landscaping Enterprises

402-359-2154

foutchenterprises.com

Robert’s Nursery Landscapes & Lawns

Greenlife Gardens

Landscape Lighting

McKay Landscape Lighting

Midwest Lightscaping

402-516-4498

midwestlightscaping.com

Accent Landscape Lighting, Inc.

Landscape Rock & Granite

Sun Valley Landscaping

402-932-5704

sunvalleyomaha.com

The Rock Place

Above & Beyond Complete Grounds Maintenance

402-934-8866

aboveandbeyondcgm.com

Landscaping Service

Carson Enterprises

402-676-5579

carsonenterprise.com

Patera Landscaping

402-706-5679

pateralandscaping.com

Sun Valley Landscaping

Lawn Care

Heartland Lawns Omaha

402-492-8800

heartlandlawnsomaha.com

Forest Green Lawn & Landscaping

402-556-0595

forestgreenlawncare.com

Elkhorn Lawn Care, LLC

Lawn Irrigation & Sprinklers

Nature’s Helper

402-334-2625

natureshelperinc.com

Millard Sprinkler

Quality Irrigation

402-672-9297

quality-irrigation.com

Mortgage Provider

Regent Financial Group

402-955-0880

regentfinancial.com

Eagle Mortgage Inc.

402-397-7180

eaglemortgagecompany.com

Benchmark Mortgage

Moving Company

Two Men & a Truck

402-764-1002

twomenandatruck.com

Black Belt Movers

Jim’s Moving & Delivery Co., Inc.

402-291-2490

jimsmovinginc.com

Mud Jacking

Thrasher, Inc.

800-827-0702

gothrasher.com

Mixan Mudjacking

The Driveway Company

Mulch Provider

Maple 85 Premium Landscape Mulch Center

Patera Landscaping

402-706-5679

pateralandscaping.com

Yard Market Nursery

Painting Services

Gerst Painting

CertaPro Painters of Omaha

Brush & Roll Painting

Pest Control Service

Lien Termite & Pest Control

402-397-8884

lienpestcontrol.com

ABC Termite & Pest Control

Terminix

Plumbing Services

Burton A/C * Heating * Plumbing * and More

402-934-7018

justcallburton.com

Eyman Plumbing Heating & Air

402-731-2727

trusteyman.com

Big Birge Plumbing

402-575-0102

bigbirgeplumbing.com

Pools & Spas

Classic Pool & Spa

Premier Pools and Spas

402-513-8000

premierpoolspa.com

Continental Pool & Spa

Residential Roofing

Moose Roofing

402-763-4851

mooseroofing.com

Pyramid Roofing

402-502-9300

pyramidroofing.com

White Castle Roofing

402-898-7663

whitecastleroofing.com

Residential Siding

McKinnis Roofing

402-513-6620

mckinnis.com

Husker Hammer

Tevelde and Co.

Residential Trash Service

Abe’s Trash Service

402-571-4926

abestrash.com

Papillion Sanitation

Premier Waste Solutions

Retaining Walls

Patera Landscaping

402-706-5679

pateralandscaping.com

Jensen Retaining Walls

Hudson Hardscapes

Stone & Brick Provider

Fireplace Stone & Patio

Watkins Concrete Block

Baltazar’s Stone, INC.

Tile Installer

SkilledSet Tile & Stone

Floors By Dave

Legendary Tile

402-670-4459

facebook.com/legendarytile

Tile Store

Sunderland Brothers Company

Ceramic Tileworks Center

Premier Tile Corporation

Tree Service

Terry Hughes Tree Service

402-558-8198

hughestree.com

Arbor Aesthetics Tree Service

Mutchie Tree Service

Water Treatment Systems

Futuramic’s Clean Water Center

Kangen Water of Omaha

United Distributors Inc.

Windows and Doors

Pella Windows and Doors of Omaha & Lincoln

402-493-1350

pellaomaha.com

Omaha Door & Window

402-733-6440

omahadoor.com

Renewal by Andersen

Wood Floor Company

Heartland Wood Floors

402-334-8686

heartlandwoodfloors.com

Timberland Hardwood Floors

Tom Manley Floors, Inc.

Nightlife

Bar Food

Blatt Beer & Table

Legends Patio Grill & Bar

Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub & Grill

Board Game Cafe

Spielbound Board Game Cafe

Sparta Games

Sozo Coffeehouse

Cigar Bar

Havana Garage

402-614-3800

thehavanagarage.com

Copacabana Cocktails & Cigars

Jake’s Cigars & Spirits

Cocktail Lounge

LIV Lounge

402-884-5410

livlounge.com

Holiday Lounge

402-391-4442

holidayloungeomaha.com

Wicked Rabbit

Comedy Club

Funny Bone Comedy Club

The Backline Comedy Theatre

Lookout Lounge

Craft Cocktails

The Berry & Rye

Wicked Rabbit

Trio Cocktails & Company

Distillery

Cut Spike Distillery

402-763-8868

cutspike.com

Patriarch Distillers

Brickway Brewery

Escape Room

House of Conundrum Escape Room

402-250-2300

houseofconundrum.com

The Escape Omaha

Entrap Games: Omaha Escape Room Game

Happy Hour

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Mula

HIRO 88

Irish Bar

Brazen Head Irish Pub

319 N. 78th St.

brazenheadpub.com

Two Fine Irishmen

The Dubliner Pub

Late-Night Dining

Nite Owl

Eat The Worm

Abelarado’s Mexican Food

Live Music Venue

Holland Performing Arts Center

402-345-0606

ticketomaha.com

The Waiting Room

Slowdown

Local Band

Lemon Fresh Day

The Confidentials

eNVy

402-612-6828

envyomaha.com

Margarita

Roja Mexican Grill

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant

Trini’s Mexican Restaurant

Martini

Charlie’s On The Lake

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Micro Brewery

Upstream Brewing Company

402-344-0200

upstreambrewing.com

Infusion Brewing Company

Kros Strain Brewing Company

Neighborhood Bar

The Observatory Bar & Grill

The Homy Inn

The Village Bar

New Bar in 2018

Red Lion Lounge

Bärchen Beer Garden

402-502-9902

barchenbeer.com

Kaitei

Reverse Happy Hour

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

HIRO 88

Stokes Restaurant

Sports Bar

DJ’s Dugout

Six locations

djsdugout.com

Tanner’s Bar & Grill

The Good Life

Whisky Bar

Proof Whiskey & Craft Cocktail Bar

Dundee Dell

Liberty Tavern

Wine Bar

Corkscrew Wine & Cheese

Vino Mas

Nosh Wine Lounge

Retail

Antique Shop

Brass Armadillo

402-896-9600

brassarmadillo.com

The Imaginarium

Found Vintage Market

Arts & Crafts Studio/Store

Mangelsen’s

Blick Art Materials

7829 Dodge St., 402-397-6077

dickblick.com

It’s Yours Pottery

Beer & Spirits Store

Spirit World

Beertopia

Big Dog’s Beverage

Bookstore

The Bookworm

Half Price Books

Parables Christian Bookstore

Bridal Shop

David’s Bridal

Bridal Traditions

Rhylan Lang Bridal

Charcuterie

Provisions by The Grey Plume

Corkscrew Wine & Cheese

Maresco’s Italian Market

2821 S. 108th St., 402-991-9987

marescos.com

Cheese Shop

Northwoods Cheese Haus

Whole Foods Market

Trader Joes’

Cigar/Tobacco Shop

SG Roi Tobacconist

402-341-9264

sgroitobacconist.com

Ted’s Tobacco

The Omaha Cigar Company

Clothing Consignment Store

Scout: Dry Goods & Trade

5018 Underwood Ave.

ilovescout.com

Absolutely Her Women’s Consignment

Esther’s Consignment

Coffee Roaster

A Hill of Beans Coffee Roasters

Tap Dancers Specialty Coffee

Rally Coffee Co.

Comic Book Store

Legend Comics & Coffee

Dragon’s Lair Comics

Krypton Comics

Convenience Store

Casey’s General Stores

Bucky’s Convenience Stores

Kwik Shop

Estate Jewelry

Sol’s Jewelry & Loan

Bergman Jewelers

402-342-2611

bergmandiamonds.com

Pretty In Patina

Florist

Taylor’s Flower Shop & Greenhouse, Inc.

All Seasons Floral & Gifts

EverBloom Floral and Gift

Furniture Store

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Allens Home

Ethan Allen

Gift Shop

House of J

12965 W. Center Road

facebook.com/house-of-j

Spruce Interiors & Gifts

Stella’s Belle

Golf Store

Austad’s Golf

Golf Galaxy

Golf USA

Grocery Store

Hy-Vee

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

Fareway Meat & Grocery

402-393-7136

fareway.com

Hardware Store

Ace Hardware

Johnson Hardware

Two locations

jhcomaha.com

Ideal Hardware & Paint Center

Husker Apparel Store

Husker Hounds

SCHEELS

Lawlor’s Custom Sportswear

Jewelry Store

Borsheims Fine Jewelry

14 Karat Jewelry Store

Gunderson’s Jewelers

Local Pet Store

Nature Dog

402-697-7156

naturedogomaha.com

The Green Spot

Long Dog Fat Cat

Meat Department

Fareway Meat Market

402-393-7136

fareway.com

Just Good Meat

Stoyisch House of Sausage

Men’s Apparel

Lindley Clothing Co.

McLovin

The Simple Man

Natural/Organic Grocery Store

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

Whole Foods Market

Natural Grocers

Outdoor Clothing & Gear Store

Scheels

Backwoods

Sierra Trading Post

Party Supply Store

Nobbies’

Mangelsen’s

Hobby Lobby

Pawn Shop

Sol’s Jewelry & Loan

Four Aces Pawn Shop

Mid-City Jewelry & Loan

Pet Supply Store

PetSmart

Petco

Pets R Us

Pharmacy

Walgreens

CVS Pharmacy

Kohll’s Pharmacy & Homecare

Popcorn

Vic’s Corn Popper

Just Pop’d

Jock & Jill’s Popcorn

Retail Art Gallery

Lewis Art Gallery

402-391-7733

lewisartgallery.com

Blue Pomegranate Gallery

Main Street Studios

Shoe Store

Haney Shoes

6060 Maple St.

haneyshoestore.com

The Mix Shoes and Accessories

Buck’s Shoes

Shopping Center

Village Pointe Shopping Center

Westroads Mall

Shadow Lake Towne Center

Sporting Goods Store

SCHEELS

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Cabela’s

Sweet Shop

Hollywood Candy

The Cordial Cherry

Chocolaterie Stam

Thrift Store

Goodwill

Thrift World

Four stores in the Omaha area

thriftworld.com

New Life Thrift

Vape Store

Alohma Vape Superstores

Generation V E-Cigarettes & Vape Bar

Caterpillar Vapes

Vineyard

Soaring Wings | Vineyard & Brewing

Cellar 426

James Arthur Vineyards

Wine Store

Hy-Vee

Vino Mas

WineStyles

Women’s Boutique

Four Sisters Boutique

Kajoma’s Fashion Boutique

104 E. First, Papillion

402-991-4477

Mesh

Yarn / Quilting Shop

Personal Threads Boutique

402-391-7733

personalthreads.com

Country Sampler

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft

Services

Accounting Services

Verdant

Lutz

Hancock & Dana PC

Assisted Living Facility

Elk Ridge Village

Lakeside Village by Immanuel

402-829-9020

immanuel.com

Westgate Assisted Living

402-391-8566

westgateassistedliving.com

Bank

First National Bank, Member FDIC

Pinnacle Bank

14 Omaha Metro Locations

pinnbank.com

American National Bank

Caterer

Catering Creations

402-558-3202

cateringcreations.com

Attitude on Food

Eddie’s Catering

Computer Repair

Elkhorn Computer Sales & Service

REDiTECH

Ken’s PC Repair

402-933-7890

kenspcrepair.biz

Credit Union

Centris Federal Credit Union

402-334-7000

centrisfcu.org

Cobalt Credit Union

Veridian Credit Union

Custom Made Furniture

Zongkers Custom Woods

Long Grain Furniture

Hutch

Custom Picture Framing

Lewis Art Gallery

402-391-7733

lewisartgallery.com

Malibu Gallery

Mangelsen’s

Dating Service

Omaha Love

402-991-4053

OmahaLove.com

Tinder

Match.com

Divorce Mediation

Nebraska Legal Group

402-509-7033

NebraskaLegalGroup.com

Wesley Dodge

Koenig | Dunne

DJ Service

ShowTime Music

Chaos Productions

JIIK DJ Services

402-415-9016

djj2k.com

Dog Day Care

The Paw Spa Pet Resort

Dogtopia of Omaha

Bark Avenue Omaha

402-933-4007

barkavenueomaha.com

Dog Training

Dharma Dog Training

Dog Gone Problems

402-881-0566

doggoneproblems.com

Nebraska Dog Trainers

402-913-0251

nebraskadogtrainers.com

Dry Cleaners

Max I. Walker

22 locations

MaxIWalker.com

Fashion Cleaners

FashionCleaners.com

Six locations

NuTrend Dry Cleaners

Duct Cleaning

DuctMedic

Affordable Air Duct Cleaning

MAXIM Cleaning & Restoration, Inc.

Employer – Less Than 100 Employees

OBI Creative

Capstone Consulting, Inc.

88 Tactical

Employer – More Than 100 Employees

PayPal

PayPal.com

University of Nebraska Medical Center

Prime Time Healthcare

Estate Planning

Andrew Sigerson, Legacy Design Strategies

402-505-5400

ldstrategies.com

James Blazek, Blazek and Gregg, P.C., L.L.O.

Jill Mason, Kinney Mason, P.C., L.L.O.

402-905-2220

kinneymason.com

Event Planner

Planitomaha

402-333-3062

planitomaha.com

A View Premier Event Venues

402-933-2929

aviewvenues.com

STEP//Group

Financial Planning Firm

Northwestern Mutual

Edward Jones

Thrivent Financial

402-932-0109

thrivent.com

Funeral Home

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

Mortuaries & Crematory

402-391-3900

heafyheafy.com

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries

Roeder Mortuary

Furniture Repurposing and Restoration

Found Vintage Market

Don’s Refinishing Service

Southern Style Restorations/Furniture Magic

Hotel

Hilton Omaha

Embassy Suites La Vista

Magnolia Hotel Omaha

In-Home Non-Medical Care

Home Instead Senior Care

Right at Home

402-697-7536

rightathome.net/omaha-metro

A Place at Home

In-Home Nursing Service

Visiting Nurse Association (VNA)

402-345-5566

vnatoday.org

Home Nursing With Heart

Physicians Choice Home Health Care

Independent Living

Ridgewood Retirement Community

Elk Ridge Village

Walnut Grove Retirement Community

Internet Provider

Cox Communications

Six locations

cox.com

CenturyLink Internet

Windstream

Law Firm

Baird Holm LLP

Koley Jessen P.C., L.L.O.

Kutak Rock LLP

Life/Health Insurance Company

WoodmenLife

402-289-3776

woodmenlife.org

Physicians Mutual Insurance

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska

Local Website

KETV.com

Omaha.com

LovelySkin.com

Under the direction of Joel Schlessinger, M.D.

LovelySkin.com/retail

Newborn Photography

Penny Layne, Penny Layne Photography

Teresa Simpson Photography

Erin Brodhead Photography

Non-profit Event

Omaha Gives Powered by the Omaha Community Foundation

omahagives.org

OmahaCommunityFoundation.org

Art & Soup, Visiting Nurse Association

402-345-5566

vnatoday.org/events/art-soup

JDRF One Walk Mile of Hope

Nursing Home Facility

The Lighthouse by Immanuel

402-829-9070

immanuel.com

Brookestone Meadows

402-289-2696

brookestonemeadows.com

Papillion Manor Nursing Home

Personal Injury Lawyer

Hauptman O’Brien Wolf & Lathrop, P.C.

Gross & Welch P.C., L.L.O.

Sibbernsen, Strigenz & Sibbernsen

Pet Boarding

The Paw Spa Pet Resort

Cottonwood Pet Resort

Clearview Pet Care Centre

Pet Grooming Salon

Park Your Pawz

All About Dogs Grooming Salon

Dogtopia of Omaha

Pet Photography

Dogtography by Kala Howard

info@dogtographybykalahoward.com

dogtographybykalahoward.com

Janine Cooper, JM Studios

Maggie Mellema, C41 Photography

Private School – Elementary School

Brownell Talbot

402-556-3772

brownell.edu

Saint Wenceslaus

St. Patrick’s of Elkhorn

Private School – High School

Marian High School

7400 Military Ave.

marianhighschool.net

Creighton Preparatory School

Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart

402-558-3800

duchesneacademy.org

Realtor Agent

Blythe Real Estate Team

402-960-2330

buyingomaha.com

Lisa & Dennis Ritter, RE/Max Results

402-612-2413

ritterssellhomes.com

Karen Jennings, CBS Home

402-290-6296

Reception Venue

Nuri Event Studio

A View Premier Event Venues

402-933-2929

aviewvenues.com

Thompson Alumni Center @ UNO

Retirement Community

Lakeside Village by Immanuel

402-829-9020

immanuel.com

Ridgewood Active Retirement Community

New Cassel

Shooting Range

88 Tactical

Omaha Gun Club

2828 S. 82nd Ave.

omahagunclub.com

The Marksman Indoor Range

402-359-1396

themarksmanindoorrange.com

Small Engine Repair

Ty’s Outdoor Power & Service

Gretna Small Engine

J & J Small Engine Services

Smartphone Repair

iFixOmaha

uBreakiFix

Fix It Fast

Storage Units

Dino’s Storage

Armor Storage

Affordable Family Storage

Tailor Shop

Sy’s Tailor Shop

Jack’s Tailors

G.I. Cleaners & Tailors

Tuxedo Store

Men’s Wearhouse

Tip Top Tux

Gentleman’s Choice Formal Wear

University/College

University of Nebraska Omaha

Creighton University

Metropolitan Community College

Veterinary Clinic

The Gentle Doctor Animal Hospital

402-445-4400

gentledoctoranimalhospitals.com

Best Care Pet Hospital

402-334-5975

bestcarepethospital.net

American Animal Hospital

402-493-6767

americananimal.net

Wedding Photographer

Chelsea Jo Photography

JM Studios

Stephanie Reeves Photography

Transportation

Auto Accessory Store

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Auto Zone

NAPA Auto Parts

Auto Body Repair

Dingman’s Collision Center

Four locations

dingmans.com

Dave’s Auto Body Co.

402-572-0200

davesautobodyco.com

CARSTAR

Four locations

nebraskacarstar.com

Auto Detailing

Dolphins Car Wash + Detail Center

402-697-0650

dolphinscarwash.com

Owner’s Pride

402-715-9749

ownersprideclub.com

Cornhusker Auto Wash

Auto Financing

Veridian Credit Union

Centris Federal Credit Union

402-334-7000

centrisfcu.org

Cobalt Federal Credit Union

Auto Glass

Omaha Glass Pro

Safelite AutoGlass

Metro Glass

Bike Shop

The Bike Rack

Trek Bikes

Bike Masters Cycle

Boat Dealer

Omaha Marine Center

402-339-9600

omahamarinecenter.com

Valley Marine

SeaLand Marine

Brake Service

Jensen Tire & Auto

jensentireandauto.com

Omaha Car Care

Brakes Plus

Car Tire Service

Jensen Tire & Auto

jensentireandauto.com

Midwest Tire Co., Inc.

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Express Car Wash

Russell Speeder’s Car Wash

Fantasy’s

Rocket Carwash

Full-Service Car Wash

Dolphins Car Wash + Detail Center

402-697-0650

dolphinscarwash.com

Mojo’s Car Wash & Detail Center

402-933-6656

mojoscarwash.com

VIP Express Car Wash

11910 M St.

facebook.com/VIPexpressomaha

General Auto Repair

Jensen Tire & Auto

jensentireandauto.com

Haver’s Auto Repair

Exclusive Repair

402-551-3015

facebook.com/exclusiverepair

Luxury Car Dealer

Lexus of Omaha

Mercedes-Benz of Omaha

Audi Omaha

Muffler & Exhaust Service

House of Mufflers & Brakes Total Car Care

Three locations

takeit2thehouse.com

Omaha Car Care

Mad Hatter Muffler & Brakes

402-330-2286

madhattermuffleromaha.com

New Car Dealer

Baxter Auto | Midwest Car Dealer Group

Woodhouse Auto Family

H&H Premier Automotive

Oil Change

Jensen Tire & Auto

jensentireandauto.com

Jiffy Lube

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

RV Dealer

Apache Camper Center

ApacheCamper.com

808-756-7344

A.C. Nelsen RV World

Leach Camper Sales

Transmission Repair

Certified Transmission

Omaha Transmission

AAMCO Transmissions & Total Car Care

Travel Agency

Vacation Superstore

Travel and Transport

Enchanted Honeymoons Travel

Used Car Dealer

Baxter Auto | Midwest Car Dealer Group

Woodhouse Auto Family

Huber Automotive

Used Luxury Car Dealer

Lexus of Omaha

Baxter Auto | Midwest Car Dealer Group

Mercedes-Benz of Omaha

The Best of Omaha book is an annual publication of Omaha Magazine. It is available for purchase wherever Omaha Magazine is sold (http://omahamagazine.com/ locations/). Subscribers to Omaha Magazine received the 2019 edition with the November/December 2018 issue of the magazine. Subscribe to Omaha Magazine at http:// omahamagazine.com/subscribe. Voting is open to the general public online. Voting for the next round of Best of Omaha will take place in 2019 at http://bestofomaha.com.