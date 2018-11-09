November 9, 2018 by
Illustration by Matt Wieczorek

Omaha Magazine is happy to announce the results of the 2019 Best of Omaha Contest. Click the link for each category to see the winners, or scroll through the entire list below. Categories are organized alphabetically under the following eight section headings: Dining, Family, Health & Beauty, Household, Nightlife, Retail, Services, and Transportation.

Dining

Top of page

Family

Top of page

Health & Beauty

Top of page

Household

Top of page

Nightlife

Top of page

Retail

 

Top of page

Services

Top of page

Transportation

Top of page

Dining

American Dining

Charleston’s Restaurant
Jams American Grill
402-399-8300 | 402-614-9333
jamseats.com
Railcar Modern American Kitchen

Appetizers

Kona Grill
Pitch Pizzeria
Two locations, downtown and West Omaha
pitchpizzeria.com
Bonefish Grill

Bagels

Bruegger’s Bagels
Panera Bread
Bagel Bin

Bakery

Rotella’s Italian Bakery
402-592-6600
rotellasbakery.com
The Omaha Bakery
Le Petit Paris

Barbecue

Famous Dave’s
Tired Texan BBQ
Swine Dining BBQ

Top of page

Bowl of Soup

WheatFields Eatery & Bakery
402-955-1485
wheatfieldscatering.com
Paradise Bakery & Cafe
402-934-5757 | 402-991-3000
paradisebakery.com
Olive Garden

Breakfast

Le Peep
Four locations
lepeepomaha.com
First Watch
Five Omaha-area locations
firstwatch.com
11-Worth Cafe

Brew Pub

Upstream Brewing Company
402-344-0200
upstreambrewing.com
The Benson Brewery
Nebraska Brewing Co.

Brick Oven Pizza

Pitch Pizzeria
Two locations, downtown and West Omaha
pitchpizzeria.com
Dante Ristorante Pizzeria
Noli’s Pizzeria

Buffet

China Buffet – Mongolian Grill
Valentino’s Pizza
Pizza Ranch

Top of page

Burrito

Abelardo’s Mexican Food
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar
6113 Maple St. in Benson
BurritoEnvy.com
Fernando’s Cafe and Cantina
402-330-5707
fernandosomaha.com

Cakes

The Cake Gallery
Nothing Bundt Cakes
The Cake Specialist
402-733-CAKE (2253)
 thecakespecialist.com

Chef in Omaha

Clayton Chapman, The Grey Plume
Jennifer Coco, j. coco
Ben Maides, Au Courant

Chimichanga

Taqueria Los Compadres
El Bee’s
Julio’s

Chinese Dining

China Palace
Golden Palace
Golden Bowl

Top of page

Coffeehouse

Scooter’s
Crane Coffee
Archetype Coffee

Cupcakes

Jones Bros. Cupcakes
402-884-CAKE (2253)
jonesbroscupcakes.com
Cupcake Island
Gigi’s Cupcakes

Delicatessen

Jason’s Deli
Swartz’s Delicatessen & Bagels
Razzy’s Deli

Desserts

WheatFields Eatery & Bakery
402-955-1485
wheatfieldscatering.com
Farmhouse Cafe
Sweet Magnolias

Donuts

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
LaMar’s Donuts
Dunkin’ Donuts

Top of page

Family Restaurant

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
Petrow’s
Shirley’s Diner

Fast Good Food

Runza
Chick-fil-A
Don & Millie’s

Fish Fry

Holy Name Fish Fry
Mary Our Queen Fish Fry
St. Patrick’s of Elkhorn Fish Fry

Food Truck

402 BBQ Food Truck
La Casa Pizzaria
Dos de Oros – Tie Third
Piccolo Pete’s – Tie Third

French Dining

Le Voltaire
Le Bouillon
La Buvette

Top of page

French Fries

Runza
Bronco’s Self-Services Drive-In
Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Fried Catfish

Catfish Lake
Surfside Club
Joe Tess Place

Fried Chicken

Jack and Mary’s
Time Out Foods
402-451-2622
timeoutfoods.com
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Frozen Yogurt

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
TCBY Frozen Yogurt
Red Mango

Gluten-Free Menu

Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar
Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano
Modern Love

Top of page

Gourmet Hamburger

Block 16
Charred Burger + Bar
Omaha Tap House

Greek Dining

Greek Islands
402-346-1528
greekislandsomaha.com
Jim & Jennie’s Greek Village
Legacy Gyros

Gyros

King Kong
Feta’s Gyros & Catering
John’s Grecian Delight

Hamburger

Stella’s Bar & Grill
402-291-6088
106 Galvin Road, Bellevue
Smitty’s Garage Burgers and Beer
Dinker’s Bar

Hot Dog

B & B Classic Dogs
Chicago Dawg House
Fauxmaha Hot Dogs

Top of page

Hot Wings – Charbuffed

Oscar’s Pizza & Sports Grille
Tanner’s Bar & Grill
Addy’s Sports Bar & Grill

Hot Wings – Traditional

Buffalo Wild Wings
Ray’s Original Buffalo Wings
402-884-5300
rayswings.com
Wingstop

Ice Cream

Ted & Wally’s Ice Cream
Benson – Downtown
tedandwallys.com
Coneflower Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery

Indian Dining

Jaipur Indian Restaurant and Brewing
Himalayas
Astoria Biryani House

Italian Dining

Lo Sole Mio Ristorante Italiano
402-345-5656
losolemio.com
Spezia
3125 S. 72nd St.
speziarestaurant.com
Vincenzo’s Italian Ristorante

Top of page

Japanese Dining

HIRO 88
Sakura Bana
Genji Japanese Steakhouse

Juicery

Juice Stop
The Grove Juicery & Wellness Cafe
Evolve Paleo Chef

Korean Dining

Maru Sushi Korean Grill
Suji’s Korean Grill
Korean Grill

Locally Sourced Dining

The Grey Plume
Kitchen Table
Au Courant Regional Kitchen

Lunch

Greenbelly
The Market Basket
Foodies

Top of page

Mexican Dining

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant
lamesaomaha.com
Rivera’s Mexican Food
Romeo’s Mexican Food & Pizza
Five Metro locations
romeosomaha.com

Middle Eastern Dining

El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Mediterranean Bistro
Ahmad’s Persian Cuisine
402-341-9616
ahmadspersianscuisine.com

New Restaurant  in 2018

Monarch Prime & Bar
Stokin’ Goat
Best Bison

Outdoor Patio

Marks Bistro
Pitch Pizzeria
Two locations, downtown and West Omaha
pitchpizzeria.com
1912 Benson

Pasta

Pasta Amore e Fantasia
Spaghetti Works
Malara’s Italian

Top of page

Pastry

Pettit’s Pastry
Gerda’s German Restaurant & Bakery
402-553-6774
gerdasgermanrestaurant.com
Le Quartier Bakery & Cafe

Pizza

Zio’s
Mama’s Pizza
La Casa Pizzaria

Prime Rib

Jerico’s Restaurant
402-496-0222
jericosomaha.com
Farmer Brown’s Steak House
Johnny’s Cafe
402-731-4774
johnnyscafe.com

Restaurant Beer Selection

Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom
LOCAL Beer, Patio and Kitchen
Growler USA
402-575-9111
 growlerusa.com

Reuben Sandwich

Crescent Moon Ale House
402-345-1708
beercornerusa.com
Paddy McGown’s Pub and Grill
4503 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106
402-504-1022
Goldberg’s Bar & Grill

Top of page

Romantic Restaurant

V.Mertz
Brother Sebastian’s Steak House  & Winery
Flatiron Cafe

Salad

Paradise Bakery & Cafe
402-934-5757 | 402-991-3000
paradisebakery.com
McAlister’s
M’s Pub

Salsa

Jacobo’s Authentic Mexican Grocery, Bakery and Tortilleria
402-733-9009
jacobos.com
Hector’s
Cilantro’s Mexican Bar & Grill

Sandwiches

Jimmy John’s
Firehouse Subs
Potbelly

Seafood

Shuck’s Fish House and Oyster Bar
402-827-4376
shucksfishhouse.com
Bonefish Grill
Plank Seafood Provisions

Top of page

Smoothies

Smoothie King
Juice Stop
Tropical Smoothie

Steakhouse

The Drover
402-391-7440
droverrestaurant.com
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse
801 Chophouse

Sunday Brunch

Granite City Food & Brewery
Early Bird
Mantra Bar & Grille

Sushi

Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Umami Asian Cuisine
Yoshitomo

Taco

Voodoo Taco
Two Omaha locations
voodootaco.com
Rusty Taco
Maria’s Mexican Restaurant

Thai

Salween Thai
Mai Thai
Taste of Thailand

Wait Staff & Service

Charleston’s Restaurant
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse
M’s Pub

Top of page

Family

Bowling Alley

The Mark
Maplewood Lanes
Western Bowl

Child Day Care

The Hills Montessori
402-884-8715
thehillsmontessoriomaha.com
Hamilton Heights Child Development Center
Academic Adventures Child Development Center

Child Party Provider

Amazing Pizza Machine
402-829-1777
AmazingPizzaMachine.com
BounceU
402-884-9093
bounceu.com/omaha-ne
Pump It Up

Children’s Attraction

Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
Omaha Children’s Museum
Fontenelle Forest Nature Center

City Park

Elmwood Park
Memorial Park
Zorinsky Lake Park

Top of page

Dance Studio

Nebraska Dance
Kitty Lee Dance
Mary Lorraine’s Dance Center

Family Behavior Therapy

Boys Town Behavioral Health Clinic
Children’s Behavioral Health
Radical Minds

Family Dentist Office

The Dentists
402-445-4647
thedentistsomaha.com
Today’s Dental
Premier Dental
402-718-8741
 premiersmile.com

Family Entertainment

Amazing Pizza Machine
402-829-1777
AmazingPizzaMachine.com
Dave & Buster’s
SkateDaze

Family Photographer

Carly Urbach Photography
Penny Layne,  Penny Layne Photography
Tree Jacobson, Happy Little Tree

Top of page

Festival

Taste of Omaha
St. Stanislaus Polish Festival
Maha Music Festival

Gymnastics

Premier Gymnastics
Metro Stars Gymnastics
Nebraska Gold Gymnastics

Haunted House

Scary Acres
Mystery Manor
The Shadows Edge

Laser Tag

SkateDaze
Family Fun Center XL
Papio Fun Park
402-592-5671
papiofunpark.com

Martial Arts

Championship Martial Arts
Omaha Blue Waves Martial Arts
Siso Martial Arts

Top of page

Movie Theater

Aksarben Cinema
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Omaha
Marcus Majestic Cinema of Omaha

Music Lessons

SNJ Studio of Music
402-933-1326
snjstudios.com
Omaha Conservatory of Music
Adkins: Guitar and Music Lessons

Pediatric Dentist Office

Smile Station Pediatric Dentistry
Pedodontics PC
Children’s Dental Specialists

Pediatrician

Dr. Lisa Whitcomb, Heartland Family First Medical Clinic
Dr. Kelli Shidler, Boys Town
Dr. Michael Moore,  Children’s Physicians

Preschool

Montessori Elementary School  of Omaha
Duchesne Preschool of the  Sacred Heart
402-558-6250
duchesneacademy.org
Gingerbread House Preschool

Top of page

Professional Omaha Sports Team

Omaha Storm Chasers
Omaha Lancers
Omaha Beef Football

Public Golf Course

Indian Creek
Elmwood Park Golf Course
Johnny Goodman Golf Course

Youth Athletic Organization

YMCA of Greater Omaha
Millard United Sports
Elkhorn Athletic Association

Youth Cheerleading Club

Elite Cheer
Millard United Sports
Airborne Academy

Youth Summer Camp

YMCA of Greater Omaha
Hummel Day Camp
Camp Legacy

Top of page

Youth Swim Lessons

Swimtastic Swim School
DiVentures Scuba & Swim Center
Little Waves Family Swim School

402-932-2030
 littlewavesfamilyswimschool.com

Youth Volleyball Sports Club

The Volleyball Academy
Premier Volleyball
Nebraska Elite Volleyball

Top of page

Health & Beauty

Acupuncture – Chiropractor

Balanced Body Acupuncture  & Chiropractic
402-932-8108
balancedbodyomaha.com
Essentials Family Chiropractic  and Wellness
Becker Chiropractic & Acupuncture

 

Acupuncture – Licensed

Thirteen Moons, Donna Huber
Natural Health Center, Janis Regier
River Point Acupuncture

Allergists

Ebrahim Shakir, Midwest Allergy  and Asthma
Jeffrey Nelson, Midwest Allergy  and Asthma
James Tracy, Allergy, Asthma  and Immunonology Associates, P.C.

Barre Fitness Facility

The Barre Code
Well Mama
Pure Barre Omaha-Loveland

Beauty Supply Store

LovelySkin Retail Store
Under the direction of Joel Schlessinger, M.D.
LovelySkin.com/retail
Sally Beauty Supply
Beauty Brands

Top of page

Breast Augmentation

Aesthetic Surgical Images
Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery & Dreams Medspa
Westfield Plastic Surgery Center
402-578-0706
westfieldpsc.com

Charity Walk / Fun Run

The Color Run
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Race for the Cure

Chiropractor

Koca Chiropractic
402-496-4570
KocaChiropractic.com
Gary Elsasser, Elsasser Chiropractic
Gabriel Long, Awaken Chiropractic

Cosmetic Dentist

Steven D. Wegner, DDS
402-498-0400
smilesofomaha.com
Dr. Daniel Beninato, Premier Dental
402-718-8741
premiersmile.com
Dr. Marty J. Matz, The Tooth Doc
402-397-8050
2thdoc.org

Top of page

Cosmetic Surgeon

Joel Schlessinger, M.D.,  Skin Specialists, P.C.
2802 Oakview Drive, Omaha, NE 68144
LovelySkin.com/cosmetics
Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery & Dreams Medspa
Dr. Nagi T. Ayoub,  Westfield Plastic Surgery Center
402-578-0706
westfieldpsc.com

Counseling Services

Counseling Connections & Associates
402-932-2296
ccaomaha.com
Associated Counseling Professionals
Omaha Integrative Care

Crossfit Box

CrossFit Kinesis
CrossFit Elkhorn
402-916-4623
crossfitelkhorn.com
CrossFit Omaha

Day Spa

Gloss Salon & Day Spa
402-502-1850
glosssalon.com
LovelySkin Spa
Under the direction of Joel Schlessinger, M.D.
LovelySkin.com/spa
Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa

Dermatologist

Joel Schlessinger, M.D.,  Skin Specialists, P.C.
2802 Oakview Drive, Omaha, NE 68144
LovelySkin.com/dermatology
Dermatology Specialists of Omaha
Midwest Dermatology Clinic, P.C.

Top of page

Esthetician

Montana Haggerty,  Allure Health & Med Spa
Meredith Bryant,  Allure Health & Med Spa
Amy Carey Bishop, Spa Ritual Omaha

Family Doctor

Amanda Kester,  Essential Family Medicine
Mark Goodman, M.D., CHI
Dr. Edward Mantler, Papillion  Family Medicine

Female Hormone Replacement Clinic

Allure Health & Med Spa
ReVital Women’s Hormone Clinic
Optima Medical Hormone Replacement & Aesthetic Center

Fitness Club

Blue Moon Fitness
Life Time Fitness
Prairie Life Fitness

Fitness Equipment Store

Body Basics Fitness Equipment
Priority 1 Fitness
Priority1Fitness.com
402-330-1133
Push Pedal Pull

Top of page

Float Tank

True REST Float Spa
402-991-9899
truerest.com
Blue Oceans Float
Omaha Float Spa

Hair Colorist

Rebecca Forsyth,  BUNGALOW/8 Hairdressing
Christi Clark
ChristiClarkColor.com
402-321-9410
Ricky Newton at Salon Inspired
402-515-4785
 rickynewtonjr.com

Hair Salon

Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa
BUNGALOW/8 Hairdressing
Garbo’s Salon and Spa

Hearing Aids Center

Beltone Audiology & Hearing Center
402-391-0811
beltonehearingcenter.net
Ear Specialists of Omaha
Professional Audiology and  Hearing Center
402-558-0440
proaudiology.com

Indoor Cycling Class

Elevate Cycling & Fitness Studio
Torva Fit Club
Sweat Cycle Strength

Top of page

Kick Boxing Class

Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping
Impact Kickboxing and Fitness Center
9Round 30 Min Kickbox Fitness

Laser Hair Removal

Milan Laser Aesthetics
Bare Body Shop
Ideal Image

Lasik Eye Surgery

Kugler Vision
Omaha Eye and Laser Institute
402-493-2020
omahaeye.com
LasikPlus Vision Center

Male Hormone Replacement Clinic

Mantality
Limitless Male Medical Clinic
NuMale Medical Center

Manicure & Pedicure

American Nails & Spa
3618 N. 165th St.
americannailsandspaomaha.com
Martini Nails & Spa
Legacy Nails & Spa

Top of page

Massage Therapy

Massage Envy
Palmer Massage Therapy
402-502-1775
palmermassagetherapy.com
Millard Oaks Chiropractic  & Massage

Med Spa

Allure Health & Med Spa
LovelySkin Spa
Under the direction of Joel Schlessinger, M.D.
LovelySkin.com/spa
Omaha Med Spa
Concierge Aesthetics
 omahamedspa.com

Memory Care Facility

Ridgewood Active  Retirement Community
Parsons House on Eagle Run
CountryHouse Residence of Omaha
5030 S. 155th St., Omaha, NE 68137
countryhouse.net

Men’s Haircut

Sport Clips
The Surly Chap Barbers
Scissors & Scotch:
A Premium Barbershop

Men’s Shave

Dennison Dahlman –  Barbershop & Lounge
Dundee Barber
The Beard and Mane

Top of page

Nutrition & Vitamin Store

NutriShop
Complete Nutrition
No Name Nutrition Markets

Optometrist

Omaha Primary EyeCare
402-330-3000
omahaeyecare.com
Millard Family Eyecare
402-896-3300 | 402-330-3063
millardfamilyeyecare.com
Legacy Eyecare
16949 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Ste. 101
legacyeyecare.com

Oral Surgeon

Oral Surgery Associates
Village Pointe Oral Surgery, P.C.
402-317-5657
vpoms.com
Midwest Oral Surgery &  Dental Implants
402-397-7777
midwestoms.com

Orthodontist

Dr. Kort Igel, Igel Orthodontics
402-330-1152
igelorthodontics.com
Dr. Thomas J. Weber,  Weber Orthodontics
402-896-4500
weberorthodontics.com
Dr. Paul McAllister,  McAllister Orthodontics
402-392-1516
 mcallisterortho.com

Orthopedic Surgeon

Dr. Michael C. Thompson, Ortho NE
Dr. Mark Goebel, Ortho NE
Dr. Scott T. McMullen,  GIKK Orthopedic Specialists

Top of page

Pain Management

Midwest Pain Clinics
402-391-7246
midwestpainclinics.com
Omaha Physical  Therapy Institute, PC
West Omaha Cryotherapy

Personal Training Facility

Todd Smith Fitness
iThinkFit Gym
Orangetheory Fitness

Physical Therapy Company

Makovicka Physical Therapy
Excel Physical Therapy
FYZICAL Therapy and  Balance Centers

Physical Therapy Equipment

Kohll’s Pharmacy & Homecare
Kubat Pharmacy
Relax The Back Store

Pilates Studio

Pilates Center of Omaha
Core10 Pilates
Legacy Pilates, Yoga & More

Top of page

Private Practice Medical Clinic

THINK Whole Person Healthcare
Essential Family Medicine of Omaha
Midwest Regional Health Services

Rehabilitation Facility

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital
Brookestone Meadows
402-289-2696
brookestonemeadows.com
QLI

Tanning Salon

Palm Beach Tan
Sun Tan City
Paradise Bay Tanning

Tattoo Parlor

Big Brain
Downtown & West O locations
bigbrainomaha.com
Eye Candy Tattoo
Liquid Courage

Tummy Tuck

Aesthetic Surgical Images
Westfield Plastic Surgery Center
402-578-0706
westfieldpsc.com
Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery  & Dreams Medspa

Top of page

Waxing/Hair Removal

Authentic Brazilian Wax by Vanella
Wild Prairie Spa
402-512-3480
wildprairiespa.com
Wax On

Weight Loss Center

FAST Diet
Weight Watchers
Profile By Sanford
Four Omaha locations
profileplan.net

Yoga Studio

Lotus House of Yoga
All levels of yoga for your high vibe life!
lotushouseofyoga.com
Karma Yoga Omaha
Pranam Yoga Shala

Top of page

Household

Apartments

Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
The Biltmore
402-963-9300
richdale.com
Broadmoor Hills

Appliance Repair

ServiceOne
Andy’s Appliance Repair
402-614-8131
andysappliance.net
Nebraska Home Appliance
402-399-0202
nhaparts.com

Basement Repair & Waterproofing

Thrasher
800-827-0702
gothrasher.com
Jerry’s Basement Waterproofing
Midwest Mudjacking

Building Supply Store

Menards
Builders Supply Co.
Millard Lumber

Carpet Cleaning

ZEROREZ of Nebraska
Stanley Steemer
Metro Chem-Dry
402-403-4154
metro-chemdry.com

Top of page

Concrete Installer

Moore’s Concrete Construction, Inc.
402-491-3622
mooresconcrete.com
Oxford Construction Co.
402-670-0310
oxfordconstructionco.com
Schroder Concrete, Inc.

Countertops

CKF
McKean’s Floor to Ceiling
402-331-4062
mckeans.com
Martin’s Counter Tops

Custom Cabinetry

CKF
Titan Custom Cabinets, Inc.
402-891-0098
facebook.com/TitanCustomCabinets
Flair Custom Cabinets & Remodeling

Custom Closets

Marco Closets & Storage
402-778-5818
marcoclosets.com/storage
CKF
The Container Store

Custom Home Builder

Curt Hofer & Associates
402-758-0440
curthofer.com
Pohlad Custom Homes
Mercury Builders

Top of page

Decorative Concrete

Oxford Construction Co.
402-670-0310
oxfordconstructionco.com
Garage Revolution
Lusterstone Pebble Paving

Decorative Painting

Fe Fi Faux Studios, Inc.
Walls2Floors
Joe Eby Faux and Decorative Painting

Electrical Services

Brase Electrical
Hiller Electric Company
Frederick Electric Inc.

Fence & Railings

S&W Fence
402-333-5722
sw-fence.com
American Fence Company
402-896-6722
theamericanfencecompany.com
JK Fencing LLC
402-979-0892
j-kfencing.com

Fireplaces

Claxton Fireplace Center
402-491-0800
claxtonfireplace.com
Fireplace Stone & Patio
Fireplace by Design

Top of page

Floor Coverings

Nebraska Furniture Mart
McKean’s Floor to Ceiling
402-331-4062
mckeans.com
FLOORfashions

Garage Doors

Norm’s Door Service
402-331-8920
normsdoor.com
Omaha Door & Window
402-733-6440
omahadoor.com
Overhead Door Company of Omaha
402-331-0526
overheaddooromaha.com

Garage Flooring

Garage Revolution
In The Garage
Garage Floor Coating of Nebraska

Garden Nursery Store

Lanoha Nurseries
192nd & W. Center Rd.
lanohanurseries.com
Mulhall’s
Canoyer Garden Center

Grout & Tile Repair

Walls2Floors
The Grout Doctor
The Grout Medic

Top of page

Handyman Services

ServiceOne
Handyman Joes
Houston Home Services

Heating & Air Service

Burton A/C * Heating *  Plumbing * and More
402-934-7018
justcallburton.com
Thermal Services
402-397-8100
thermalservices.com
SOS Heating and Cooling

Home Accessories

Nebraska Furniture Mart
House of J
12965 W. Center Road
facebook.com/house-of-j
Robin’s Nest
101 W. Main St., Springfield
facebook.com/springrobinsnest

Home Audio & Video

Custom Electronics
AV Squared, LLC
402-513-9282
av2pros.com
Echo Systems

Home Builder

Charleston Homes
The Home Company
402-884-4854
thehomecompanyomaha.com
Legacy Homes

Top of page

Home Cleaning Service

Molly Maid
402-932-6243
mollymaid.com
Pink Shoe Cleaning Crew
402-330-0930
pinkshoecleaningcrew.com
Maids & More

Home Disaster Restoration

Paul Davis Restoration
402-553-0373
pauldavis.com
BELFOR Property  Restoration of Omaha
Carlson Restoration
402-891-9887
carlsonrestoration.com

Home Glass & Mirrors

Elite Glass Services
Quality Glass & Mirror
Papillion Glass & Door Co.

Home Remodeling

T Hurt Construction
Cornerstone Remodeling
402-598-1410
cornerstoneremodelers.com
Total Construction Services

Home Security

Security Equipment, Inc. (SEi)
American Electronics, an Atronic Alarms Company
Sellhorst Security & Sound

Top of page

Indoor Window Coverings

Custom Blinds & Design
Ambiance Window Coverings
402-932-9711
ambiancewindowcoverings.com
All About Blinds

Interior Design Firm

Lee Douglas Interiors, Inc.
The Interior Design Firm
Fluff Interior Design

Interior Designer

Marilyn Schooley Hansen,  FASID, The Designers
Lester Katz, LK Design
402-934-8088
LKdesign.biz
Robin Lindley,  The Interior Design Firm
402-334-8800
idfomaha.com

Kitchen & Bath Plumbing Fixtures

Kitchens & Baths by Briggs
Ferguson
Winnelson Co.

Kitchen & Bath Remodeling

Re-Bath of The Heartland
4123 S. 84th St.
myheartlandhome.com
Kitchens by Design
402-334-8888
kitchensbydesignomaha.com
United Services Design + Build
402-572-1144
unitedservicesohi.com

Top of page

Landscape Curbing

Curb Curb
CurbIt
Curb Appeal Landscape  Curbing of Omaha

Landscape Designer

Foutch Landscaping Enterprises
402-359-2154
foutchenterprises.com
Robert’s Nursery Landscapes & Lawns
Greenlife Gardens

Landscape Lighting

McKay Landscape Lighting
Midwest Lightscaping
402-516-4498
midwestlightscaping.com
Accent Landscape Lighting, Inc.

Landscape Rock  & Granite

Sun Valley Landscaping
402-932-5704
sunvalleyomaha.com
The Rock Place
Above & Beyond  Complete Grounds Maintenance
402-934-8866
 aboveandbeyondcgm.com

Landscaping Service

Carson Enterprises
402-676-5579
carsonenterprise.com
Patera Landscaping
402-706-5679
pateralandscaping.com
Sun Valley Landscaping

Top of page

Lawn Care

Heartland Lawns Omaha
402-492-8800
heartlandlawnsomaha.com
Forest Green Lawn & Landscaping
402-556-0595
forestgreenlawncare.com
Elkhorn Lawn Care, LLC

Lawn Irrigation & Sprinklers

Nature’s Helper
402-334-2625
natureshelperinc.com
Millard Sprinkler
Quality Irrigation
402-672-9297
quality-irrigation.com

Mortgage Provider

Regent Financial Group
402-955-0880
regentfinancial.com
Eagle Mortgage Inc.
402-397-7180
eaglemortgagecompany.com
Benchmark Mortgage

Moving Company

Two Men & a Truck
402-764-1002
twomenandatruck.com
Black Belt Movers
Jim’s Moving & Delivery Co., Inc.
402-291-2490
 jimsmovinginc.com

Mud Jacking

Thrasher, Inc.
800-827-0702
gothrasher.com
Mixan Mudjacking
The Driveway Company

Top of page

Mulch Provider

Maple 85 Premium Landscape  Mulch Center
Patera Landscaping
402-706-5679
pateralandscaping.com
Yard Market Nursery

Painting Services

Gerst Painting
CertaPro Painters of Omaha
Brush & Roll Painting

Pest Control Service

Lien Termite & Pest Control
402-397-8884
lienpestcontrol.com
ABC Termite & Pest Control
Terminix

Plumbing Services

Burton A/C * Heating *  Plumbing * and More
402-934-7018
justcallburton.com
Eyman Plumbing Heating & Air
402-731-2727
trusteyman.com
Big Birge Plumbing
402-575-0102
bigbirgeplumbing.com

Pools & Spas

Classic Pool & Spa
Premier Pools and Spas
402-513-8000
premierpoolspa.com
Continental Pool & Spa

Top of page

Residential Roofing

Moose Roofing
402-763-4851
mooseroofing.com
Pyramid Roofing
402-502-9300
pyramidroofing.com
White Castle Roofing
402-898-7663
whitecastleroofing.com

Residential Siding

McKinnis Roofing
402-513-6620
mckinnis.com
Husker Hammer
Tevelde and Co.

Residential Trash Service

Abe’s Trash Service
402-571-4926
abestrash.com
Papillion Sanitation
Premier Waste Solutions

Retaining Walls

Patera Landscaping
402-706-5679
pateralandscaping.com
Jensen Retaining Walls
Hudson Hardscapes

Stone & Brick Provider

Fireplace Stone & Patio
Watkins Concrete Block
Baltazar’s Stone, INC.

Top of page

Tile Installer

SkilledSet Tile & Stone
Floors By Dave
Legendary Tile
402-670-4459
facebook.com/legendarytile

Tile Store

Sunderland Brothers Company
Ceramic Tileworks Center
Premier Tile Corporation

Tree Service

Terry Hughes Tree Service
402-558-8198
hughestree.com
Arbor Aesthetics Tree Service
Mutchie Tree Service

Water Treatment Systems

Futuramic’s Clean Water Center
Kangen Water of Omaha
United Distributors Inc.

Windows and Doors

Pella Windows and Doors  of Omaha & Lincoln
402-493-1350
pellaomaha.com
Omaha Door & Window
402-733-6440
omahadoor.com
Renewal by Andersen

Wood Floor Company

Heartland Wood Floors
402-334-8686
heartlandwoodfloors.com
Timberland Hardwood Floors
Tom Manley Floors, Inc.

Top of page

Nightlife

Bar Food

Blatt Beer & Table
Legends Patio Grill & Bar
Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub & Grill

Board Game Cafe

Spielbound Board Game Cafe
Sparta Games
Sozo Coffeehouse

Cigar Bar

Havana Garage
402-614-3800
thehavanagarage.com
Copacabana Cocktails & Cigars
Jake’s Cigars & Spirits

Cocktail Lounge

LIV Lounge
402-884-5410
livlounge.com
Holiday Lounge
402-391-4442
holidayloungeomaha.com
Wicked Rabbit

Comedy Club

Funny Bone Comedy Club
The Backline Comedy Theatre
Lookout Lounge

Top of page

Craft Cocktails

The Berry & Rye
Wicked Rabbit
Trio Cocktails & Company

Distillery

Cut Spike Distillery
402-763-8868
cutspike.com
Patriarch Distillers
Brickway Brewery

Escape Room

House of Conundrum Escape Room
402-250-2300
houseofconundrum.com
The Escape Omaha
Entrap Games:  Omaha Escape Room Game

Happy Hour

Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Mula
HIRO 88

Irish Bar

Brazen Head Irish Pub
319 N. 78th St.
brazenheadpub.com
Two Fine Irishmen
The Dubliner Pub

Top of page

Late-Night Dining

Nite Owl
Eat The Worm
Abelarado’s Mexican Food

Live Music Venue

Holland Performing Arts Center
402-345-0606
ticketomaha.com
The Waiting Room
Slowdown

Local Band

Lemon Fresh Day
The Confidentials
eNVy
402-612-6828
envyomaha.com

Margarita

Roja Mexican Grill
La Mesa Mexican Restaurant
Trini’s Mexican Restaurant

Martini

Charlie’s On The Lake
Sullivan’s Steakhouse
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Top of page

Micro Brewery

Upstream Brewing Company
402-344-0200
upstreambrewing.com
Infusion Brewing Company
Kros Strain Brewing Company

Neighborhood Bar

The Observatory Bar & Grill
The Homy Inn
The Village Bar

New Bar in 2018

Red Lion Lounge
Bärchen Beer Garden
402-502-9902
barchenbeer.com
Kaitei

Reverse Happy Hour

Blue Sushi Sake Grill
HIRO 88
Stokes Restaurant

Sports Bar

DJ’s Dugout
Six locations
djsdugout.com
Tanner’s Bar & Grill
The Good Life

Top of page

Whisky Bar

Proof Whiskey & Craft Cocktail Bar
Dundee Dell
Liberty Tavern

Wine Bar

Corkscrew Wine & Cheese
Vino Mas
Nosh Wine Lounge

Top of page

Retail

Antique Shop

Brass Armadillo
402-896-9600
brassarmadillo.com
The Imaginarium
Found Vintage Market

Arts & Crafts  Studio/Store

Mangelsen’s
Blick Art Materials
7829 Dodge St., 402-397-6077
dickblick.com
It’s Yours Pottery

Beer & Spirits Store

Spirit World
Beertopia
Big Dog’s Beverage

Bookstore

The Bookworm
Half Price Books
Parables Christian Bookstore

Bridal Shop

David’s Bridal
Bridal Traditions
Rhylan Lang Bridal

Top of page

Charcuterie

Provisions by The Grey Plume
Corkscrew Wine & Cheese
Maresco’s Italian Market
2821 S. 108th St., 402-991-9987
 marescos.com

Cheese Shop

Northwoods Cheese Haus
Whole Foods Market
Trader Joes’

Cigar/Tobacco Shop

SG Roi Tobacconist
402-341-9264
sgroitobacconist.com
Ted’s Tobacco
The Omaha Cigar Company

Clothing Consignment Store

Scout: Dry Goods & Trade
5018 Underwood Ave.
ilovescout.com
Absolutely Her Women’s Consignment
Esther’s Consignment

Coffee Roaster

A Hill of Beans Coffee Roasters
Tap Dancers Specialty Coffee
Rally Coffee Co.

Top of page

Comic Book Store

Legend Comics & Coffee
Dragon’s Lair Comics
Krypton Comics

Convenience Store

Casey’s General Stores
Bucky’s Convenience Stores
Kwik Shop

Estate Jewelry

Sol’s Jewelry & Loan
Bergman Jewelers
402-342-2611
bergmandiamonds.com
Pretty In Patina

Florist

Taylor’s Flower Shop &  Greenhouse, Inc.
All Seasons Floral & Gifts
EverBloom Floral and Gift

Furniture Store

Nebraska Furniture Mart
Allens Home
Ethan Allen

Top of page

Gift Shop

House of J
12965 W. Center Road
facebook.com/house-of-j
Spruce Interiors & Gifts
Stella’s Belle

Golf Store

Austad’s Golf
Golf Galaxy
Golf USA

Grocery Store

Hy-Vee
Fresh Thyme Farmers Market
Fareway Meat & Grocery
402-393-7136
fareway.com

Hardware Store

Ace Hardware
Johnson Hardware
Two locations
jhcomaha.com
Ideal Hardware & Paint Center

Husker Apparel Store

Husker Hounds
SCHEELS
Lawlor’s Custom Sportswear

Top of page

Jewelry Store

Borsheims Fine Jewelry
14 Karat Jewelry Store
Gunderson’s Jewelers

Local Pet Store

Nature Dog
402-697-7156
naturedogomaha.com
The Green Spot
Long Dog Fat Cat

Meat Department

Fareway Meat Market
402-393-7136
fareway.com
Just Good Meat
Stoyisch House of Sausage

Men’s Apparel

Lindley Clothing Co.
McLovin
The Simple Man

Natural/Organic Grocery Store

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market
Whole Foods Market
Natural Grocers

Top of page

Outdoor Clothing  & Gear Store

Scheels
Backwoods
Sierra Trading Post

Party Supply Store

Nobbies’
Mangelsen’s
Hobby Lobby

Pawn Shop

Sol’s Jewelry & Loan
Four Aces Pawn Shop
Mid-City Jewelry & Loan

Pet Supply Store

PetSmart
Petco
Pets R Us

Pharmacy

Walgreens
CVS Pharmacy
Kohll’s Pharmacy & Homecare

Top of page

Popcorn

Vic’s Corn Popper
Just Pop’d
Jock & Jill’s Popcorn

Retail Art Gallery

Lewis Art Gallery
402-391-7733
lewisartgallery.com
Blue Pomegranate Gallery
Main Street Studios

Shoe Store

Haney Shoes
6060 Maple St.
haneyshoestore.com
The Mix Shoes and Accessories
Buck’s Shoes

Shopping Center

Village Pointe Shopping Center
Westroads Mall
Shadow Lake Towne Center

Sporting Goods Store

SCHEELS
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Cabela’s

Top of page

Sweet Shop

Hollywood Candy
The Cordial Cherry
Chocolaterie Stam

Thrift Store

Goodwill
Thrift World
Four stores in the Omaha area
thriftworld.com
New Life Thrift

Vape Store

Alohma Vape Superstores
Generation V E-Cigarettes & Vape Bar
Caterpillar Vapes

Vineyard

Soaring Wings | Vineyard & Brewing
Cellar 426
James Arthur Vineyards

Wine Store

Hy-Vee
Vino Mas
WineStyles

Top of page

Women’s Boutique

Four Sisters Boutique
Kajoma’s Fashion Boutique
104 E. First, Papillion
402-991-4477
Mesh

Yarn / Quilting Shop

Personal Threads Boutique
402-391-7733
personalthreads.com
Country Sampler
Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft

Top of page

Services

Accounting Services

Verdant
Lutz
Hancock & Dana PC

Assisted  Living Facility

Elk Ridge Village
Lakeside Village by Immanuel
402-829-9020
immanuel.com
Westgate Assisted Living
402-391-8566
westgateassistedliving.com

Bank

First National Bank, Member FDIC
Pinnacle Bank
14 Omaha Metro Locations
pinnbank.com
American National Bank

Caterer

Catering Creations
402-558-3202
cateringcreations.com
Attitude on Food
Eddie’s Catering

Computer Repair

Elkhorn Computer Sales & Service
REDiTECH
Ken’s PC Repair
402-933-7890
kenspcrepair.biz

Top of page

Credit Union

Centris Federal Credit Union
402-334-7000
centrisfcu.org
Cobalt Credit Union
Veridian Credit Union

Custom Made Furniture

Zongkers Custom Woods
Long Grain Furniture
Hutch

Custom Picture Framing

Lewis Art Gallery
402-391-7733
lewisartgallery.com
Malibu Gallery
Mangelsen’s

Dating Service

Omaha Love
402-991-4053
OmahaLove.com
Tinder
Match.com

Divorce Mediation

Nebraska Legal Group
402-509-7033
NebraskaLegalGroup.com
Wesley Dodge
Koenig | Dunne

Top of page

DJ Service

ShowTime Music
Chaos Productions
JIIK DJ Services
402-415-9016
djj2k.com

Dog Day Care

The Paw Spa Pet Resort
Dogtopia of Omaha
Bark Avenue Omaha
402-933-4007
 barkavenueomaha.com

Dog Training

Dharma Dog Training
Dog Gone Problems
402-881-0566
doggoneproblems.com
Nebraska Dog Trainers
402-913-0251
 nebraskadogtrainers.com

Dry Cleaners

Max I. Walker
22 locations
MaxIWalker.com
Fashion Cleaners
FashionCleaners.com
Six locations
NuTrend Dry Cleaners

Duct Cleaning

DuctMedic
Affordable Air Duct Cleaning
MAXIM Cleaning & Restoration, Inc.

Top of page

Employer – Less Than 100 Employees

OBI Creative
Capstone Consulting, Inc.
88 Tactical

Employer – More Than 100 Employees

PayPal
PayPal.com
University of Nebraska  Medical Center
Prime Time Healthcare

Estate Planning

Andrew Sigerson,  Legacy Design Strategies
402-505-5400
ldstrategies.com
James Blazek,  Blazek and Gregg, P.C., L.L.O.
Jill Mason,  Kinney Mason, P.C., L.L.O.
402-905-2220
kinneymason.com

Event Planner

Planitomaha
402-333-3062
planitomaha.com
A View Premier Event Venues
402-933-2929
aviewvenues.com
STEP//Group

Financial  Planning Firm

Northwestern Mutual
Edward Jones
Thrivent Financial
402-932-0109
thrivent.com

Top of page

Funeral Home

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler
Mortuaries & Crematory
402-391-3900
heafyheafy.com
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
Roeder Mortuary

Furniture Repurposing and Restoration

Found Vintage Market
Don’s Refinishing Service
Southern Style Restorations/Furniture Magic

Hotel

Hilton Omaha
Embassy Suites La Vista
Magnolia Hotel Omaha

In-Home  Non-Medical Care

Home Instead Senior Care
Right at Home
402-697-7536
rightathome.net/omaha-metro
A Place at Home

In-Home Nursing Service

Visiting Nurse Association (VNA)
402-345-5566
vnatoday.org
Home Nursing With Heart
Physicians Choice Home Health Care

Top of page

Independent Living

Ridgewood Retirement Community
Elk Ridge Village
Walnut Grove Retirement Community

Top of page

Internet Provider

Cox Communications
Six locations
cox.com
CenturyLink Internet
Windstream

Law Firm

Baird Holm LLP
Koley Jessen P.C., L.L.O.
Kutak Rock LLP

Life/Health  Insurance Company

WoodmenLife
402-289-3776
woodmenlife.org
Physicians Mutual Insurance
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska

Local Website

KETV.com
Omaha.com
LovelySkin.com
Under the direction of Joel Schlessinger, M.D.
LovelySkin.com/retail

Top of page

Newborn Photography

Penny Layne,  Penny Layne Photography
Teresa Simpson Photography
Erin Brodhead Photography

Non-profit Event

Omaha Gives Powered by the Omaha Community Foundation
omahagives.org
OmahaCommunityFoundation.org
Art & Soup,  Visiting Nurse Association
402-345-5566
vnatoday.org/events/art-soup
JDRF One Walk Mile of Hope

Nursing Home Facility

The Lighthouse by Immanuel
402-829-9070
immanuel.com
Brookestone Meadows
402-289-2696
brookestonemeadows.com
Papillion Manor Nursing Home

Personal Injury Lawyer

Hauptman O’Brien  Wolf & Lathrop, P.C.
Gross & Welch P.C., L.L.O.
Sibbernsen, Strigenz & Sibbernsen

Pet Boarding

The Paw Spa Pet Resort
Cottonwood Pet Resort
Clearview Pet Care Centre

Pet Grooming Salon

Park Your Pawz
All About Dogs Grooming Salon
Dogtopia of Omaha

Top of page

Pet Photography

Dogtography by Kala Howard
info@dogtographybykalahoward.com
dogtographybykalahoward.com
Janine Cooper, JM Studios
Maggie Mellema, C41 Photography

Private School – Elementary School

Brownell Talbot
402-556-3772
brownell.edu
Saint Wenceslaus
St. Patrick’s of Elkhorn

Private School –  High School

Marian High School
7400 Military Ave.
marianhighschool.net
Creighton Preparatory School
Duchesne Academy of the  Sacred Heart
402-558-3800
duchesneacademy.org

Realtor Agent

Blythe Real Estate Team
402-960-2330
buyingomaha.com
Lisa & Dennis Ritter, RE/Max Results
402-612-2413
ritterssellhomes.com
Karen Jennings, CBS Home
402-290-6296

Reception Venue

Nuri Event Studio
A View Premier Event Venues
402-933-2929
aviewvenues.com
Thompson Alumni Center @ UNO

Top of page

Retirement Community

Lakeside Village by Immanuel
402-829-9020
immanuel.com
Ridgewood Active Retirement Community
New Cassel

Shooting Range

88 Tactical
Omaha Gun Club
2828 S. 82nd Ave.
omahagunclub.com
The Marksman Indoor Range
402-359-1396
themarksmanindoorrange.com

Small Engine Repair

Ty’s Outdoor Power & Service
Gretna Small Engine
J & J Small Engine Services

Smartphone Repair

iFixOmaha
uBreakiFix
Fix It Fast

Storage Units

Dino’s Storage
Armor Storage
Affordable Family Storage

Top of page

Tailor Shop

Sy’s Tailor Shop
Jack’s Tailors
G.I. Cleaners & Tailors

Tuxedo Store

Men’s Wearhouse
Tip Top Tux
Gentleman’s Choice Formal Wear

University/College

University of Nebraska Omaha
Creighton University
Metropolitan Community College

Veterinary Clinic

The Gentle Doctor Animal Hospital
402-445-4400
gentledoctoranimalhospitals.com
Best Care Pet Hospital
402-334-5975
bestcarepethospital.net
American Animal Hospital
402-493-6767
americananimal.net

Wedding Photographer

Chelsea Jo Photography
JM Studios
Stephanie Reeves Photography

Top of page

Transportation

Auto Accessory Store

O’Reilly Auto Parts
Auto Zone
NAPA Auto Parts

Auto Body Repair

Dingman’s Collision Center
Four locations
dingmans.com
Dave’s Auto Body Co.
402-572-0200
davesautobodyco.com
CARSTAR
Four locations
nebraskacarstar.com

Auto Detailing

Dolphins Car Wash + Detail Center
402-697-0650
dolphinscarwash.com
Owner’s Pride
402-715-9749
ownersprideclub.com
Cornhusker Auto Wash

Auto Financing

Veridian Credit Union
Centris Federal Credit Union
402-334-7000
centrisfcu.org
Cobalt Federal Credit Union

Auto Glass

Omaha Glass Pro
Safelite AutoGlass
Metro Glass

Top of page

Bike Shop

The Bike Rack
Trek Bikes
Bike Masters Cycle

Boat Dealer

Omaha Marine Center
402-339-9600
omahamarinecenter.com
Valley Marine
SeaLand Marine

Brake Service

Jensen Tire & Auto
jensentireandauto.com
Omaha Car Care
Brakes Plus

Car Tire Service

Jensen Tire & Auto
jensentireandauto.com
Midwest Tire Co., Inc.
Firestone Complete Auto Care

Express Car Wash

Russell Speeder’s Car Wash
Fantasy’s
Rocket Carwash

Top of page

Full-Service Car Wash

Dolphins Car Wash + Detail Center
402-697-0650
dolphinscarwash.com
Mojo’s Car Wash & Detail Center
402-933-6656
mojoscarwash.com
VIP Express Car Wash
11910 M St.
facebook.com/VIPexpressomaha

General Auto Repair

Jensen Tire & Auto
jensentireandauto.com
Haver’s Auto Repair
Exclusive Repair
402-551-3015
 facebook.com/exclusiverepair

Luxury Car Dealer

Lexus of Omaha
Mercedes-Benz of Omaha
Audi Omaha

Muffler & Exhaust Service

House of Mufflers &  Brakes Total Car Care
Three locations
takeit2thehouse.com
Omaha Car Care
Mad Hatter Muffler & Brakes
402-330-2286
madhattermuffleromaha.com

New Car Dealer

Baxter Auto | Midwest Car  Dealer Group
Woodhouse Auto Family
H&H Premier Automotive

Top of page

Oil Change

Jensen Tire & Auto
jensentireandauto.com
Jiffy Lube
Valvoline Instant Oil Change

RV Dealer

Apache Camper Center
ApacheCamper.com
808-756-7344
A.C. Nelsen RV World
Leach Camper Sales

Transmission Repair

Certified Transmission
Omaha Transmission
AAMCO Transmissions &  Total Car Care

Travel Agency

Vacation Superstore
Travel and Transport
Enchanted Honeymoons Travel

Used Car Dealer

Baxter Auto | Midwest Car  Dealer Group
Woodhouse Auto Family
Huber Automotive

Used Luxury Car Dealer

Lexus of Omaha
Baxter Auto | Midwest Car  Dealer Group
Mercedes-Benz of Omaha

Top of page

The Best of Omaha book is an annual publication of Omaha Magazine. It is available for purchase wherever Omaha Magazine is sold (http://omahamagazine.com/locations/). Subscribers to Omaha Magazine received the 2019 edition with the November/December 2018 issue of the magazine. Subscribe to Omaha Magazine at http://omahamagazine.com/subscribe. Voting is open to the general public online. Voting for the next round of Best of Omaha will take place in 2019 at http://bestofomaha.com

More stories from Omaha Magazine