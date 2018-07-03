Celebrate the announcement of the 2019 Best of Omaha winners in an elegant, yet relaxed, atmosphere for adults.

This evening will prove to be magical. Stroll through the Omaha Design Center and view live entertainment while nibbling on hors d’oeuvres and sipping on beverages provided by your choices for this year’s Best of Omaha.

A complimentary swag bag will be given to the 150 VIP ticket holders. This is our gift to you, and is full of goodies from winners. Reserved seating will also be available.

Everyone will have a chance to network with Omaha’s best.

21+ only

Business chic attire requested

Get your tickets at https://localstubs.com/events/best-of-omaha-soiree.