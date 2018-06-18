Frank Foster was a sweet relief on a sweltering summer night.

The country musician performed in Omaha on Friday, June 15, at The Waiting Room Lounge (with Bucka Ruse opening the night).

Although Foster has been independently producing music since the release of his first album in 2011, Rowdy Reputation, the line of people waiting outside for the doors to open before the show demonstrated his rapidly growing fan base.

When Foster took the stage a little after 10 p.m., the energy in the room felt like the air before a summer thunderstorm.

Most of the roughly 70 people in the audience were on their feet in front of the stage, dancing and having a good time listening to music that Foster describes as “Redneck Rock ’N’ Roll”—also the title of the second song in his set.

He seemed to channel the look and sound of country stars Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney, with Foster’s own Louisiana style tying it all together. Before finding national success with his music, the self-described “country boy” had a job working in an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana. The oil fields have also inspired Foster songs such as “Rig and the Road.”

Foster’s stage presence could have filled an arena, making it a special treat to catch him up close at The Waiting Room. His constant movement and tendency to jump up and stand on the speakers pumped up the energy and gave the show a big-time feel.

Foster interspersed a few slow songs in his set of upbeat, sing-along songs, but the most exciting song had the refrain “In the South, they get loud,” from his upcoming album set to debut in September.

If audience members weren’t Frank Foster fans before, they are now.

Visit frankfostermusic.com for more information.