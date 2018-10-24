Family & More

Fall Chrysanthemum Show

Through Nov. 16 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. At the garden’s annual fall chrysanthemum show, bold mums combine with vibrant colors, diverse textures, and other design elements. Admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Autumn Festival: An Arts & Crafts Affair

Nov. 1-4 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Hundreds of handcrafted works will be on display. Attractions include stage performances, food and drinks, and an hourly gift card winner. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $9 adults; $8 seniors (62+); free for children under 10. 402-934-6291.

—ralstonarena.com

Sports All-Star Night

Nov. 2 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. The museum will stay open late for a fun night of sports-themed activities. 5-8 p.m. Admission: $13 children and adults; $12 seniors (60+); free for children under 2 and members. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Veterans Shine On

Nov. 8 at Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave. The lighting of the WWII Colonnade. Speakers, special guests, hot cocoa, and music will contribute to this night for honoring veterans. 6-7 p.m. Admission: free. 402-444-5900.

—parks.cityofomaha.edu

A Night at the Forbidden Forest

Nov. 9 at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd N. Adults 21 and older can explore the Forbidden Forest, learn about magical creatures, and join in on a pub quiz. A costume contest provides a chance to win $25. One drink ticket included with admission. 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $20 for members, $30 for non-members. 402-731-3140.

—fontenelleforest.org

A Holiday at Hogwarts

Nov. 10 at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd N. Children of all ages can walk through the forbidden forest, visit the Sorting Hat, practice “swish and flick” wand moves and have a drink of Butterbeer (non-alcoholic, of course). Witch and wizard attire is encouraged and will be celebrated with a costume parade. 1-4 p.m. Tickets: $5 for members, $15 for non-members. 402-731-3140.

—fontenelleforest.org

Holiday Expo: All About HER

Nov. 10 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. This year’s expo features all the latest in fashion, pampering, relaxation, fitness, and food. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $1. 435-229-8342.

—allaboutherexpos.com

Camp Congress for Girls

Nov. 10 at Residence Inn Omaha Downtown, 106 S. 15th St. Girls ages 10 to 15 can participate in this day-long leadership program that teaches the structure of the U.S. political system and empowers young leaders to actively participate in democracy. Fees include lunch and program materials. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Registration: $140-$160. 202-660-1457.

—girlsinpolitics.org

Blackstone District Walking Tour

Nov. 10 at Blackstone District, 42nd and Farnam Streets. This culinary adventure mixes Omaha’s history with Blackstone District restaurant offerings. 1 p.m. Tickets: $45. 402-651-0047.

—omahaculinarytours.com

La Tea Da Specialtea Teas: Holiday Tea & Cup Decorating

Nov. 13 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Join tea master Gloria Kemerly to learn the history and tradition of loose leaf teas, discuss holiday tea blends, and decorate your own teacup. 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration required. Admission: $35 non-members, $25 members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

402 Family Night

Nov. 16 at Hardy Coffee Co, 6051 Maple St. Musician instructors from the collective will perform live, the gallery will feature local art, and there will be giveaways throughout the night. 6-8:30 p.m. Admission: free. 402-913-1939.

—402artscollective.org

Junktoberfest Holiday Edition

Nov. 16-18 at Southroads Mall, 1001 Fort Crook Rd. N., Bellevue. Junktoberfest promises plenty of collectibles, furniture, and crafts, as well as food and DIY classes. 5-9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $5 per person. 402-669-6975.

—junktoberfest.net

Owl Prowl

Nov. 17 at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N. The forest hosts a night hike featuring hot cocoa around the fire pit, and a close up look at owls. 5-7 p.m. Admission: $3 members, $13 non-members. 402-731-3140.

—fontenelleforest.org

Miracle on Farnam

Nov. 17-Jan. 1 in Midtown Crossing, 30th and Farnam Streets. Businesses along Farnam Street feature window displays created by local artists and organizations. Times vary. Admission: free. 402-557-6006.

—midtowncrossing.com

Thanksgiving Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 22 at the Gene Leahy Pedestrian Mall, 14th & Farnam Streets. This community-wide celebration will culminate with the illumination of the 2018 holiday lights. 6 p.m. Admission: free. 402-345-5401.

—holidaylightsfestival.org

Union Station Tree Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 23 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This event includes live music, cookie decorating, holiday crafts, and an appearance from Santa. These festivities lead up to the lighting of the indoor Christmas tree. 4-8 p.m. Tree lighting at 7 p.m. Admission: $11 adults; $8 seniors (62+); $7 children (3-12); free for children under 3 and members. Museum entry included. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Holiday Poinsettia Show

Nov. 23-Jan. 6 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This annual exhibition displays thousands of plants, model trains, and miniature Omaha-area landmarks. Admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Lights of Aksarben

Nov. 23 & 30, Dec. 7 & 14 at Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St. This annual event starts with the tree lighting on Nov. 23 and includes community activities (in a heated tent), free visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and horse-drawn carriage rides. 6-8 p.m. Admission: free. 402-496-1616.

—aksarbenvillage.com

Winter Wonderland

Nov. 24 in Downtown Papillion, 122 E. 3rd St. This small-town festival includes festive lights, carriage rides, hot chocolate and s’mores, visits with Santa and his reindeer, and holiday shopping. 5-9 p.m. Admission: free. 402-331-3917.

—papillionfoundation.org

Holiday Cultural Festival

Nov. 30 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Learn how the world celebrates this joyful time of year. Over 20 local cultural organizations will display their crafts and traditional dress, while musicians and dancers perform throughout the evening. Cultural foods and gifts will also be available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Admission: $11 adults; $8 seniors (62+); $7 children (3-12); free for children under 3 and members. Museum entry included. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Christmas in the Village: Union Co-Op Member Market

Dec. 1 at 24th and Lake Streets. This event showcases the work being made by The Union for Contemporary Art’s Co-Op members, instructors, staff, and fellows. A wide array of gift items will be available for purchase. Noon-4 p.m. Admission: free. 402-933-3161.

—u-ca.org

Wizard’s Yule Ball

Dec. 1 at Omaha Comfort Inn & Suites Central, 7007 Grover St. This Harry Potter-themed event includes dancing, trivia, games, owls, costumes, food, and magic classes. 6 p.m. Tickets: $15 adults, $5 ages 4-10.

—britishfest.com

Santa at the Farm

Dec. 1 at Gifford Farm Education Center, 700 Camp Gifford Rd., Bellevue. Complete with cookies and hot chocolate, children can participate in animal and Santa visits, music, crafts, story time, and letter-writing. 10 a.m.-noon. Admission: $4 per child, free for accompanying adults. Families can get $1 off a children’s ticket if they bring a non-perishable food item for donation. 402-597-4920.

—esu3.org

Winter Wonderland Opening Day at the Forest

Dec. 1 at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd N. This event includes s’mores, cocoa, caroling, and a hike down the boardwalk to Ridge Trail, where children can meet Santa. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $3 for members, $13 non-members. 402-731-2403.

—fontenelleforest.org

Holiday Arts & Crafts Show

Dec. 1 & 2 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. More than 200 vendors sell their wares. Saturday patrons will receive a two-day re-entry stamp. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $5 adults; free for children age 10 and under. 712-326-2295.

—caesars.com/mid-america-center

Night of Lights Walk

Dec. 2 at Gene Leahy Mall, 14th and Farnam Streets. This 5k and 10k walk includes cookies, hot chocolate, and door prizes. 4-6 p.m. Admission: $2 for fun walkers, $3 for credit walkers.

—netrailblazers.club

Family Nights with Santa

Dec. 4, 11 & 18 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This museum event has holiday crafts and live performances by local choirs and ensembles along with Santa. 5-8 p.m. Admission: $11 adults; $8 seniors (62+); $7 children (3-12); free for children under 3 and members. Museum entry included. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Curling World Cup

Dec. 5-9 at Ralston Arena, Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Omaha hosts the North American leg of the new Curling World Cup. The city signed a contract to host the event for its first four years. Times vary. Admission: $5-25 gate admission; $160 All Sessions Package; $55 Championship Package. 402-934-9966.

—ralstonarena.com

Milk & Cookies with Santa

Dec. 7 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. The museum stays open late for a themed evening of holiday activities and treats. 5-8 p.m. Admission: $13 children and adults; $12 seniors (age 60+); free for children under 2 and members. Museum admission included. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Family Gingerbread House Workshop

Dec. 1, 8, 15 & 22 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Families can build and decorate their own gingerbread house as well as view the houses on display. One gingerbread kit will be provided per family. Garden admission included. 10-11:30 a.m. Admission: $40 per non-member family, $30 per member family. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Royal Holiday Ball

Dec. 9 at DC Centre, 11830 Stonegate Drive. Santa and 15 of his fairytale friends will host this event with dinner, meet and greets, crafts, carriage rides, and of course, milk and cookies. Little ones are encouraged to dress as their favorite character. Session 1: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; session 2: 1:30-3:30 p.m.; session 3: 4-6 p.m. Tickets: $35-$50. Children under 2 free with an adult ticket. 402-393-7431.

—dccentre.com

National Poinsettia Day

Dec. 12 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. The holiday poinsettia show offers all the opportunity to celebrate National Poinsettia Day. The first 100 families to visit the garden will receive a poinsettia (limit one per family) to celebrate. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children age 6-12, free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Supper with Santa

Dec. 20-23 at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St. Attendees can meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have story time, decorate cookies, and eat dinner. 6-8 p.m. Admission: $25 for members, $30 for non-members 402-773-8401.

—omahazoo.com

Penguins and Pancakes

Dec. 26-30 at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St. Guests can munch on pancakes while creating crafts and viewing visits from the African penguins inside the zoo’s Aquarium Conference Center. 9-10:30 a.m. Tickets: $15-$25. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 402-773-8401.

—omahazoo.com

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular

Dec. 31 at Gene Leahy Pedestrian Mall,14th & Farnam Streets. This incredible show fills the sky with bursts of color, choreographed to explode on cue to a unique musical score of iconic ’60s hits. 7 p.m. Admission: free. 402-345-5401.

­­—holidaylightsfestival.org

Noon Year’s Eve

Dec. 31 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Music from Dino O’Dell and the T-Rex All-Stars and special crafts and activities are on the lineup, along with the celebratory bubble wrap stomp and balloon drop at noon in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission: $11 adults; $8 seniors (62+); $7 children (3-12); free for children under 3 and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

New Year’s Eve Bash

Dec. 31 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Guests will ring in the New Year with a countdown and evening activities at the museum. 5-8 p.m. Admission: $13 children and adults; $12 seniors (age 60+); free for children under 2 and members. Museum admission included. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

To The NYnes

Dec. 31 at Omaha Design Center, 1502 Cuming St. Guests will ring in the New Year with Channel 94.1, Absolut Vodka, and DJ Kor from Las Vegas. Pose for red carpet photos and enjoy refreshments at the all-inclusive experience. Single and group tickets are available. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Tickets: $150 and up. Ages 21 and up. 402-915-2411.

—newyearseveomaha.com

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

