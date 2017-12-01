This sponsored content appeared in the Fall 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/bb1117_final_flipbook/46

Malbar Vision was founded in 1950 by Dr. Stanley Malashock in the back of the jewelry store bearing the same family name. Today, Malbar’s five offices around the Omaha area offer full-scope optometry services, and are located in easy-to-access shopping centers with lots of parking.

The name Malbar came from combining Dr. Malashock’s last name with his wife’s first name: Barbara. Their sons, Neal Malashock, O.D., and Larry Malashock, O.D., took over the practice in 1988.

The Malbar team addresses a wide range of vision issues, including headaches, eyestrain, double vision, reading difficulties, computer vision syndrome, dry eye problems, floaters, and the treatment of eye disease.

In addition, Malbar provides vision analysis, the treatment and management of eye diseases, complete eye exams, and treatment for acute eye condition and trauma; and they fit hard-to-fit contact lenses.

Malbar has long been known for thorough vision and eye care. Their longtime motto is, “The difference is clear. The difference is care.” It’s a motto that applies to everything they do.

malbar.com