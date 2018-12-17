What better way to get in the Christmas spirit than to watch your favorite Christmas movie as a musical?

Families filled the beautifully decorated Rose Theater during the afternoon performance on Saturday, Dec. 15 to experience the magic of this holiday favorite in person. Catch my Facebook Live heading into the event here: https://www.facebook.com/OmahaMagazine/videos/524310198087946/

Elf: The Musical is similar to the movie however, there is a lot more singing and dancing.

This musical is being showcased Nov. 30-Dec. 23. The cast features actors of all ages.

Dan Chevailer plays Buddy the Elf. He has performed on the Rose stage before, in Wonderland: Alice’s Rock and Roll Adventure.

This musical is about Buddy, an elf who is quite different than his elven peers. The reason for that? He is, in fact, human.

When it becomes clear he isn’t elf material, Santa sends him to find his biological father in New York City.

Missteps and shenanigans abound, but in the end, Buddy finds his place. This musical of the classic movie is the perfect Christmas outing for the whole family!

This show is currently sold out, but there is a waitlist. Call the theater for more information.

For more information about future events at the Rose Theater visit rosetheater.org