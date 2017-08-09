|
|Friday, August 11: Need a good reason to go out this weekend? Mind and Soul 101.3 FM has one for you. This brand-new community radio station is having a fundraiser at Slowdown, and it will make you feel good in more ways than one. Featured groups R-Style, Closeness, The Dilla Kids, Chemicals, and Passionate Lion have all donated their shows for the cause, so 100 percent of the money is going to support the nonprofit station’s operating costs. The show starts at 8 p.m., so get out, get dancing, and help make a difference. To find out more and to get tickets, go here.