Friday, August 11: Need a good reason to go out this weekend? Mind and Soul 101.3 FM has one for you. This brand-new community radio station is having a fundraiser at Slowdown, and it will make you feel good in more ways than one. Featured groups R-Style, Closeness, The Dilla Kids, Chemicals, and Passionate Lion have all donated their shows for the cause, so 100 percent of the money is going to support the nonprofit station’s operating costs. The show starts at 8 p.m., so get out, get dancing, and help make a difference. To find out more and to get tickets, go here. Saturday, Aug. 12: If you didn’t get the opportunity to experience Vital Organsand Glow in the Dark at the last Encounter launch dance party, you’re in luck. You can catch both bands this Saturday at 8 p.m. at the newly renovated OutrSpaces. Unfortunately, this time around, it’s not free, though at only $5, it might as well be. If you haven’t seen these unique artists perform yet, expect a lot of dancing and a pretty sweet light show. Click here for more details. Saturday, Aug. 12-13: It’s an all-day snackapalooza when you go to the Sweet Corn Festival at Lauritzen Gardens. This year they’re also shining a spotlight on chiles. You can taste everything from blueberry salsa to chile pecans to pumpkin chile con queso. You can also sample tasty pineapple chile mocktails, Nebraska Street Corn ice cream from Ted & Wally’s, and some Jacobo’s salsa verde paired with corn chips. But it’s not just about food at this festival. There’s also plenty of fun to be had, whether you want to shuck some corn or just sit back and watch some square dancing. Plus, you can learn while you’re having fun, thanks to the “Food from the Americas” exhibit and the cooking with sweet corn demonstrations. For a complete list of all the activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., go here.