August 9, 2017 by
PICK OF THE WEEK— Friday, Aug. 11, – Saturday, Aug. 12 : Who doesn’t love balloons? I mean, we’re not just talking election balloons here. These are big, beautiful, glowing, hot air balloons. Plus, if you are a fan of flying high, maybe you’d like to ride in a balloon or helicopter ride. If heights aren’t exactly your thing, but you’d still like to see these lovely bubbles of color fill the sky, you can do that, too. Maybe while sipping on a nice glass of pinot or a malty beer? This weekend you can do all of that at the Nebraska Balloon and Wine Festival in Elkhorn. There also will be pony rides and music from local bands, though we’re sorry to say the ponies are only for the kids. The fun starts at 5 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m Saturday, with balloons lifting off at 7 p.m. Get all the info here and purchase your tickets here.
Friday, August 11: Need a good reason to go out this weekend? Mind and Soul 101.3 FM has one for you. This brand-new community radio station is having a fundraiser at Slowdown, and it will make you feel good in more ways than one. Featured groups R-Style, Closeness, The Dilla Kids, Chemicals, and Passionate Lion have all donated their shows for the cause, so 100 percent of the money is going to support the nonprofit station’s operating costs. The show starts at 8 p.m., so get out, get dancing, and help make a difference. To find out more and to get tickets, go here.
Saturday, Aug. 12: If you didn’t get the opportunity to experience Vital Organsand Glow in the Dark at the last Encounter launch dance party, you’re in luck. You can catch both bands this Saturday at 8 p.m. at the newly renovated OutrSpaces. Unfortunately, this time around, it’s not free, though at only $5, it might as well be. If you haven’t seen these unique artists perform yet, expect a lot of dancing and a pretty sweet light show. Click here for more details.
Saturday, Aug. 12-13: It’s an all-day snackapalooza when you go to the Sweet Corn Festival at Lauritzen Gardens. This year they’re also shining a spotlight on chiles. You can taste everything from blueberry salsa to chile pecans to pumpkin chile con queso. You can also sample tasty pineapple chile mocktails, Nebraska Street Corn ice cream from Ted & Wally’s, and some Jacobo’s salsa verde paired with corn chips. But it’s not just about food at this festival. There’s also plenty of fun to be had, whether you want to shuck some corn or just sit back and watch some square dancing. Plus, you can learn while you’re having fun, thanks to the “Food from the Americas” exhibit and the cooking with sweet corn demonstrations. For a complete list of all the activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., go here.
Saturday, Aug. 12 : Ready to have the time of your life? Because Green Dayis ready to make sure you do. The ’90s pop-punk band is on tour again, playing new stuff from their recent release, Revolution Radio, along with a mix of some of their old favorites from Dookie, Nimrod, and the rest of their repertoire. Come around to the CenturyLink Center this Saturday night at 7 p.m. and feel free to let yourself go and act like an American idiot again. After all, you don’t want to end up on a boulevard of broken dreams, right? If you miss this show, you just might. Hitch a ride over here to get your tickets now.
Sunday, Aug. 13: Want to see a story of loyalty and loss? Friendship and its dissolution? You can find all that in the documentary, Mad Tiger, playing for one night only at Film Streams this Sunday at 7 p.m. Directors Jonathan Yi and Michael Haertlein give you the story of Peelander-Z, a Japanese punk band formed in New York City in 1998. Group members purportedly hail from the Z area on planet Peelander, and are only known by their color names. The documentary follows the upheaval of the band when Red decides to leave after 15 years of playing together with Yellow. While this all may sound a little silly, the story is real, as is the strife. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity. Click here for more info and to buy tickets.
Sunday, Aug. 13: More fun for a good cause happens this Sunday at Reverb Lounge with Back 2 School: A Benefit Concert For Hartman Elementary. For just $5 or a new backpack, you can watch five of Omaha’s best local rappers perform while you wind down from the weekend. This show will be hosted by Dominique Morgan and kicks off at 9 p.m. Go out on a school night while you still can. Head here for more info.
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE LISTING OF EVENTS AND MORE

More from my site