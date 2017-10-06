This sponsored content appeared in the Fall 2017 edition of Omaha Magazine. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/omahamagazine_1017_2_125/60

Ardith Starostka is an internationally recognized, award-winning figurative artist who creates stunning portraits out of her private art studio. Although her work appears in prestigious museums and collections (including the White House), her work could be commissioned

to adorn the walls of your home or office.

The Nebraska-based artist’s work—sought after for its realistic yet romantic qualities— has been published in magazines and books; meanwhile, Starostka has received a dizzying

array of awards and recognitions from the arts community. Her accolades are listed on the “about” page of her website.

Starostka’s gallery is not open to the general public, but she allows access to her private art studio by appointment.

She is available for commissioned paintings, specializing in portraits that are “men

or women, formal or creative,” she says, adding with a laugh that as long as it falls

within the “realm of figurative,” she can paint anything and anyone—including children, pets, and posthumous portraits.

Art connoisseurs can contact Starostka to discuss commissioning a painting or having a look at completed pieces from her impressive collection now available for purchase.

402-910-0647

starstudioarts@gmail.com

starstudioarts.com