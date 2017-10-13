This sponsored content appeared in the Fall 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/bb1117_final_flipbook/44

Interaction with horses can bolster empathy and cognitive abilities in children, and there is no denying the appeal horses have to kids and adults. For nearly 20 years, American Legacy Complex has offered children the opportunity to interact with horses in a positive environment.

Owner Dorothy Turley attributes this success to their youth programs. “We give city kids the opportunity to learn about horses,” she says.

7193 County Road 40

Omaha, NE 68122

402.468.4588

americanlegacycomplex.com