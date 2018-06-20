Since this is our food issue, I wanted to share a recipe that has been passed down through

generations of my family.

I remember Grandmother Johnson (my mother’s mother) coming for long summer and Christmastime visits. Her parents, Grandfather Johnson, and his parents were all born in Sweden. But Grandmother Johnson was born in Clay County, Nebraska.

She was an exceptional seamstress. Grandmother Johnson would sew beautiful dresses for my two sisters and me. It was from her that I learned to love fashion and style. She was also a great cook. Although she had some recipes I wasn’t fond of—such as lutefisk (made from aged stockfish or dried/salted whitefish soaked in lye)—she always made Swedish pancakes for breakfast during her visits. They were easy to prepare, and she taught us how to make them as children.

Swedish pancakes

Ingredients:

4 eggs

1 tablespoon sugar

2 cups milk

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup flour

1 pinch salt

Instructions:

1. Preheat skillet to medium heat.

2. In a large bowl, beat eggs with wire whisk.

3. Mix in milk, flour, sugar, salt, and melted butter.

4. Pour thin layer on skillet and spread to edges.

5. Cook until top appears dry.

6. Cut into two or four sections and flip with spatula.

7. Cook for another two minutes (or until golden brown).

8. Roll up each pancake and serve with fresh fruit or butter and syrup.

At Christmas, she made pretty and delicious decorated sugar cookies, gingerbread men, snowballs (a Swedish heirloom cookie), Swedish meatballs, and lutefisk. But pancakes are the sort of dish that goes well with any breakfast occasion.

Maybe I’ll make some pancakes for the Fourth of July. Happy Independence Day!