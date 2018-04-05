Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week—Friday, April 6-Sunday, April 8: The weather may not be very spring-like this weekend, but it is that time. What better way to get ready for the flower season than by heading to the Ralston Arena Arts & Crafts Show? You’ll be able to shop hundreds of vendors from across the country, just in time to give your home a little extra oomph for the season. There will also be entertainment, food, drinks, and gift certificate drawings. If you’re worried about parking, don’t. There will be plenty of free parking, including shuttle service from Horsemen’s Park. Get tickets and all the details you’ll need here.

Thursday, April 5: Sponsored by the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Writer’s Workshop and English department, tonight’s 700 Words Prose Slam is open to everyone in the community. The theme of this slam is the #MeToo movement. The event is hosted by 13th Floor Magazine and takes place at the soon-to-be-closed Apollon Art Space. The entry fee for participants is $5, but the event is free for those who want to come out and listen. Everyone and anyone is welcome to share their thoughts and experiences in relation to the #MeToo movement. There will be cash prizes for first, second, and third places. To learn more, please go here.

Thursday, April 5 to Thursday, April 12: It’s a tale as old as time, but there’s very little rhyming in this story. An older man marries a younger woman, jealousy, intrigue, and a sense of betrayal ensue. Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s propensity for moodiness abounds in Uncle Vanya, opening tonight at the Joslyn Castle, performed by the Brigit St. Brigit Theatre Company. Chekov is known for leaving his audience wondering, so don’t expect the proverbial happy ending. His elusiveness is part of what made him one of the pioneers of modern writing. Experience one of his best-known plays by getting your tickets here.

Friday, April 6: For some of us, our first exposure to the Harlem Globetrotters was during Saturday morning cartoons. Whether from their own cartoon (The Harlem Globetrotters), their variety show (The Harlem Globetrotters Popcorn Machine), or as “guest stars” on The New Scooby-Doo Movies, chances are high you’ve heard of them Regardless of what shows you watched as a kid, unless you’ve been living off the grid for the last century you have at least hear the name. Tomorrow you have a chance to see them play. They will be throwing down and showing off at the CenturyLink Center at 7 p.m. Jump on over here to get your tickets now!

Saturday, April 7: Put on your dancing shoes and head to the University of Nebraska Omaha for their UNO Dance Marathon. The student-run committee raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the year, but this is their main event, the one all others have been leading up to. For this special day, the children from Omaha’s own Children’s Hospital will join the team of Mavericks for a dance marathon, 12 hours session! Help them meet and hopefully exceed their goals by donating now, then register to help them celebrate this Saturday. Tap here for more info.

Sunday, April 8: (Recurring event) Put the dancing shoes away, dig out your hiking boots, (if you haven’t already) and trek on over to Fontenelle Forest for the History Hike at Camp Wakonda this Sunday. Bring the whole family out to explore nature while expanding their knowledge of the area’s history. Judy Bell will be leading the hike, pointing out the sights while filling your heads with knowledge. Hikers will meet at Camp Wakonda, which spans 40 acres of wooded bluffs next to Fontenelle Forest, at 1 p.m. and will last approximately two hours. Get all the info you’ll need here.