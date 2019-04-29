TV personality Xixi Yang is one of the founders of XYZ Media Company. She and co-founder, William Puetz, launched their digital media company in Omaha, Nebraska. The launch party took place on April 28th, giving us a little sneak peak as to what to expect.

Yang and Puetz wanted to start a company that focuses on social media and company branding. Their goal is to help local businesses up their game with original created content. With competition from larger metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles and New York City, employing social media and online content gives Omaha the opportunity to grow within the entertainment industry.

Yang has worked with news outlets such as CNN, HLN, and the Associated Press covering entertainment content. This fueled her drive to want to help a smaller city, such as Omaha, grow into its full potential.

On top of Yang’s busy schedule covering red carpet and celebrity-exclusive events, such as the Oscars, she wanted to take the time to improve the entertainment scene of the city she lives in. Media companies like XYZ Media are common in larger cities. Bringing these services to Omaha gives people an opportunity to learn where they can really take their business.

Puetz is studying to be a dentist at Creighton University School of Dentistry. Aside from becoming an excellent healthcare provider, his passion is to help connect dentistry and social media marketing. He recognizes there are individuals and groups expanding this field and would like to help progress the digital branding aspect of healthcare.

Their first client, Kirby Keomysay from Kontempo Hair, runs a successful business with amazing in-person clientele, but he wanted to make his social media match that level of success. Through using XYZ Media, his business has increased its social media engagement, taking that extra step in reaching its full potential.

In addition to helping local businesses expand their digital brand, XYZ Media is launching a series of

digital channels with original content focused on entertainment, fashion/beauty, and lifestyle, later

this summer.



Yang and Puetz are currently based out of Omaha, but plan to grow into other cities once their company takes off locally.

XYZ Media’s official website launches on May 1st. Visit http://www.thexyzway.com/ for more information. XYZMedia’s Instagram is @xyzmediainc.