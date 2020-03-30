Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

With everyone trying to find new ways to entertain themselves right now, we thought we’d share what some of our writers are working on to help you out. Please check out their other projects and keep tuning in for updates.

Hannah Amrollahi, contributing writer: Hannah recently moved into a new home, and she is using her free evenings to unpack and settle in. She also works at The Bookworm, which continues to take online and call-in orders (at the time of this update). They are offering shipping, curbside pickup, and even courier delivery for select areas. Stay updated here.

Kamrin Baker, contributing writer: Kamrin is a student at University of Nebraska-Omaha and a former Omaha Magazine intern. Her most recent contribution was our cover story for the March/April issue, “Keeping the San Clemente Goats Afloat.” She is the editor-in-chief of the university’s paper, The Gateway, which will not be not be available in print for the rest of the semester, but is still up and running digitally here.

Leo Adam Biga, contributing writer: Leo has written for several of Omaha’s publications over the years. He recently started an editorial consultant position with NOISE (North Omaha Information Support Everyone) that he is very excited to be a part of. Get your updates from them here.

Jeff Lacey, contributing writer: Jeff has written the poem “I Miss Sleeping With The Window Open,” which appears in the March/April issue of Nebraska Life Magazine.

Patrick Mainelli, contributing writer: Patrick works for The Union for Contemporary Art, so we encourage you to check out what they are doing online right now, and reach out to join their Seat at the Table: Cultural Studies Book Club, which will continue to meet via Zoom. Learn more here.

Tim Trudell, contributing writer: Tim and his wife, Lisa, have a travel blog (here) called The Walking Tourists, and they have written several books, including 100 Things to Do in Omaha Before You Die, predecessor to their most recent 100 Things to Do in Nebraska Before You Die. This bucket list book of attractions and restaurants around the state is scheduled to be released April 15th.

Erin Walter, intern/contributing writer: Erin was our intern this semester, and has written several stories for us. She is a student at Creighton University, and she is the editor-in-chief of The Creightonian, which has suspended their print issues, but will continue to post articles online here.

Douglas “Otis Twelve” Wesselmann: Otis writes a regular column for us titled “Not Funny,” despite the fact that his musings are often just that. In an attempt to keep us all entertained during this period of isolation, he has decided to publish the chapters from his book On the Albino Farm on his blog. Read the first chapter here. And of course, tune into to hear him on Classical 90.7, KVNO, weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.