Thursday, July 18 to Saturday, July 20:

With all this talk about invading Area 51, you may have been distracted from the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Take this opportunity to make learning fun by taking the kids to the Moon Landing Celebration at the Omaha Children’s Museum. Or you could head to the SAC Museum for a special celebration on Saturday featuring retired astronaut Clayton Anderson. This also marks the beginning of a temporary exhibit through September 15. Catch the liftoff at Children’s here, and get the rest of the story here.

Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21:

Keep your head in the clouds when you head to the Wings of Freedom Tour at Eppley Airfield. You’ll see original WWII warbirds up-close on walk-through tours of authentically restored interiors of the B-17 Flying Fortress and B-24 Liberator. The B-25 Mitchell, P-51 Mustang, and P-40 Warhawk will be on display as well. You can even book a flight aboard one of the aircraft for a flight experience or flight training. Just land here for more info.

Saturday, July 20:

The opening of Omaha Performing Arts’ new outdoor venue takes place this weekend, starting out with the Mammel Courtyard Concerts Kickoff Party at Holland Center. This 21 and over event features music from Lincoln rock band FREAKABOUT, Oquoa, Field Club, and DJ Tyrone Storm. With music, drinks, snacks, and sun, this celebration has all the ingredients a summer party needs. Learn more about the bands here.

Saturday, July 20:

AfroCon Omaha is a community-building event at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus highlighting nerd and blerd (black nerd) culture. This is an opportunity to support an ethnically diverse range of independent artists and businesses. Did I mention that writer, comedian, and Omaha native Amber Ruffin will be moderating panels and workshops? (Read more about her here.) How about the Cosplay Showcase with guest judge Chris “Papa Bear” English? Didn’t know about all that? Well, now you do! Get all the details here.

Saturday, July 20 to Sunday, July 21:

Want to meet fellow animals lovers and maybe win some great prizes (other than the prize of seeing meeting new friends)? Then Pick-a-Pooch Adoption Days and Pet Expo 2019 at Ralston Arena is the place for you! Meet over 100 vendors and talk with 20-plus local shelter and rescue organizations with adoptable animals. Did I mention that not only is this event free, it’s inside, offering a nice respite from this little heatwave going on. Find out more here.

Road Trip Destination—Saturday, July 20:

Stop and smell the lavender; listen to the music; play the games; nosh on the food. Take a little trip to The Loess Hills Lavender Farm and get it all done at LavenderStock this year. Oh, and don’t forget to pet the unicorn! Want to know more? Catch the magic here.