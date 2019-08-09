Larry Dunn, better known around Omaha as Lash LaRue, has been collecting Christmas toys for the children of Pine Ridge since 2003. Through benefit concerts and general fundraising, his 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization not only provides the figurative sense of warmth through the toy giving program, but literal warmth through heating assistance for families as well. This video from Danny Burns shows the direct effect the program has on the residents of Pine Ridge.

(The web address at the end of the video has changed. Please visit toydriveforpineridge.org for more details and to find out how you can help.)