Thursday, Dec. 26:

Take a break this day after Christmas and get in The Ozone. Let them provide the food and drinks, and, of course, the entertainment. Listen to the BSO All-Stars, featuring a special guest—one of our favorites, Joe Cabral. (Read about him here.) The Blues Society All-Stars were formed in 2001 and also includes Neil Johnsen, Craig Balderston, Mitch Towne, and Dan Maca. Find out more here.

Friday, Dec. 27:

Christmas is over, but the new year is nearly upon us. In honor of the past year, Barley St. Tavern presents Old Year, Old Songs, bringing the old and new together. This special evening will feature Kait Berreckman and soooooo many other performers we couldn’t possibly list them all. So dance over here for the full list, or here for other shows at this venue.

Saturday, Dec. 28:

Are the kids getting restless? Plan an afternoon outing at the library. If your child is not that into books, there’s an Escape Room at the Florence Branch and Food and Gaming at the Millard branch you can attend. For these and other educational events happening at the library, flip the page here.

Sunday, Dec. 29:

Omaha Diversity Experience is having their Afro Excellence Gala at Empire Room in Midtown Crossing. This end of the year gala celebrates the achievements of Omaha Afropreneurs, small and big business owners of African descent, and others. ODEXp and partners are serving up delectable food, exciting music performances, and recognition to nominees in different areas. Find out more here and get your tickets here.

Tuesday, Dec. 31:

Yes, it is time for the New Year’s Eve Parties to attack. With events happening all around the city, we wanted to give you several options, including some for the kiddos. Be safe and have a Happy New Year!

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.