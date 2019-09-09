Omaha Magazine’s “Big Give” is our annual directory of charitable causes. We are proud to help connect volunteers and philanthropists to the many area nonprofits. Each page in this sponsored special section is devoted to a different organization. Read on to learn more about their mission statements, organizational backgrounds, points of pride, upcoming events, and ways that you can make a difference.

Aksarben Foundation

Mission statement: To sustain a unified network of business and community leaders that seek to influence change in heartland communities for the betterment of education, workforce development and growth of the economy.

AKSARBEN Foundation

7101 Mercy Road,

Suite 320

Omaha, NE 68106

402.554.9600

aksarben.org

Background

Established in 1895, the Aksarben Foundation networks with premier employers to influence change for the betterment of youth, the economy, and heartland communities. The Aksarben Foundation recognizes and celebrates the philanthropy and volunteerism of heartland families, funds scholarships and community grants throughout Nebraska and western Iowa, and celebrates the dedication of Nebraska’s agricultural families with the Aksarben Farm Family Awards, given to families who have maintained family ownership of their farmland for 100 or 150 years.

Brag Lines

The Aksarben Foundation focuses on the betterment of Nebraska and western Iowa. For nearly 75 years, the Aksarben Foundation has awarded scholarships to Nebraska youth so that they can realize their dreams and give back to the heartland. Aksarben awards over $1 million in scholarships annually and has long been known for the Aksarben Ball and the Aksarben Stock Show. These events recognize, promote, and celebrate volunteerism, philanthropy, and community pride while helping raise funds.

Pay it forward

Aksarben supporters make several programs possible. The Aksarben | Horatio Alger State Scholarships are for students throughout Nebraska and western Iowa who plan to attend four-year colleges within Nebraska. Aksarben awards 50 of these scholarships each year. Aksarben annually awards 100 Aksarben Career Promise Scholarships to students attending MCC. Ag Leaders Scholarships are awarded to 4-H student exhibitors during the Aksarben Stock Show, and Aksarben Community Grants help communities throughout Nebraska and western Iowa realize their goals.

Wish list

Support of the Aksarben Foundation initiatives help further the betterment of the heartland in areas of education, community, and workforce development—the most important issue facing Nebraska today. By working together, we can continue to help improve the condition of the heartland economy and strengthen communities across the state for a better, more prosperous tomorrow.

Upcoming events:

Aksarben Stock Show

Sept. 27-29, 2019

Aksarben Purple

Ribbon Auction

Sept. 28, 2019

Aksarben Ball

Oct. 19, 2019

American Heart Association

Mission statement:

The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s mission is to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

American Heart Association

9900 Nicholas St.

Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402.810.6870

heart.org

Background

The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease. Founded by six cardiologists in 1924, the organization now includes more than 40 million volunteers and supporters. They fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide critical tools and information to save and improve lives.

Brag Lines

In Nebraska in the last five years alone, the AHA has funded 21 studies, funding $2.9 million in new research. Since 1949, the AHA has invested more than $4.3 billion in studies that have led to medical advances such as artificial heart valves, CPR, pacemakers, cholesterol drugs, microsurgery and drug-coated stents. Health care providers learn about medical advances and new treatment guidelines though AHA journals, conferences, and online courses. In the 13-state affiliate, AHA is currently supporting 481 multi-year studies at a cost of more than $110 million.

Pay it forward

The American Heart Association wants everyone to know that cardiovascular diseases are largely preventable. Risks can be lowered by adhering to what they call Life’s Simple 7: not smoking, being physically active, maintaining a healthy body weight, eating a healthy diet, controlling blood pressure, controlling cholesterol, and controlling blood sugar. People can assess their cardiovascular health by visiting MyLifeCheck.org and answering a few questions.

Wish list

Corporate Event Sponsors

Financial contributions to support research

Auction items

Survivor stories

Heart Walk teams

Red yarn for the Little Hats, Big Hearts project

Volunteers for upcoming events

Upcoming events:

Go Red for Women Expo

Sept. 24, 2019

Omaha Heart Ball

Feb. 29, 2020

Workplace Health

Symposium

TBD

Omaha-Council Bluffs Heart Walk

May 2020

American Midwest Ballet

Mission statement:

Celebrating 10 years of professional dance, American Midwest Ballet provides artistic and cultural enrichment through programs of the highest quality: professional dance performances, educational programs, and community outreach.

P.O. Box 6413

Omaha, NE 68106

402.541.6946

amballet.org

info@amballet.org

Background

American Midwest Ballet (AMB) plays a key role in the cultural vitality of our region. The region’s professional ballet company inspires people through a talented roster of 30 dancers from around the nation and abroad, acclaimed choreographers, and stunning productions.

Brag Lines

As the region’s professional dance company, their work is truly beyond words.

Founded in 2009 by visionary artistic director, Erika Overturff

Professional dance productions that uplift, inspire, and make people think

Over 30,000 people reached in the community and on tour

Outreach to over 7,500 students and over 1,000 underserved persons

Partnerships with over 20 social service agencies

Collaborations with fellow arts organizations

Three main stage productions each season

Pay it forward

Attend a performance

Become a season subscriber

Support the ballet as a sponsor

Support the ballet an individual donor

Participate in and support AMB School

Join the ballet guild

Partner with AMB to bring dance to your audience

Follow AMB on social media

AMB is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization

Wish list

Season sponsorships

Production sponsorships

Education and outreach sponsorships

Artist, costume, and scenic sponsorships

Individual donations

In-kind donations

Guild volunteers

Upcoming events

Momentum: Habaneras

Oct. 11 and 13, 2019

The Nutcracker

Nov. 24, and

Dec. 7-8, 2019

Swing, Swing, Swing!

April 4 and 11, 2020

American Red Cross

Mission statement: The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

American Red Cross

2912 S. 80th Ave.

Omaha, NE 68124

402.343.7700

redcross.org

Background

American Red Cross, serving the Omaha Council Bluffs Metro area turns compassion into action through its strong network of volunteers, donors, and partners in times of need. They ensure that all members of the armed forces and their families find support and comfort when needed, and that in an emergency there are trained individuals nearby ready to use Red Cross skills to save lives. Red Cross also ensures that people have access to lifesaving blood and blood products.

Brag Lines

American Red Cross provides about 40 percent of the U.S. blood supply, making them the single largest supplier of blood in the nation. Last year, Red Cross volunteers in the Omaha metro area responded to 150 disasters, mostly home fires, providing help, hope, and comfort to individuals and families affected. Area Red Cross volunteers assisted with the response to flooding the impacted Nebraska and Iowa in the spring of 2019, helping to provide shelter, food, relief supplies and emotional support to impacted residents.

Pay it forward

Become a volunteer. Help us provide relief and hope to those affected by disasters.

Go to the website and click

on “Volunteer.”

Donate blood. Each blood donation can save up to three lives. To make an appointment visit the website and click on “Give Blood.”

Make a donation. An average of 90 cents of each dollar is invested in humanitarian services and programs. Go to the website and click on “Donate.” To make a $10 donation text REDCROSS

to 90999.

Wish list

Volunteers

Blood and

platelet donors

Financial support

Upcoming events

Heroes in the Heartland

March 3, 2020



Angels Among Us

Mission statement: Angels Among Us exists to provide financial and emotional support to families battling pediatric cancer who are living-in or being treated in Nebraska.

Angels Among Us

3858 Jones St., Suite A

Omaha, NE 68105

402.934.0999

myangelsamongus.org

Background

Angels Among Us was started in 2006 by two women who wanted to give back after their own childhood cancer experience. In the last thirteen years, Angels Among Us has assisted over 400 families with nearly $2 million in support. Families are identified through the social work offices of Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine. Bills are paid directly to the identified creditor ensuring that funds are used for their intended purpose. Angels Among Us has assisted with mortgage and rent payment, car payments, utility bills, and more.

Brag Lines

Yes, Angels Among Us supports families financially, but more importantly, Angels Among Us has helped these families read bedtime stories and play board games without the all-consuming worry of paying rent, insurance or utility bills. We are a community of people helping people. There is strength in numbers. There is also hope, help and monetary relief.

Pay it forward

There are so many good causes that could use your help.We understand that. But if you could give a cancer family just a little relief and allow them to worry less about where their mortgage, rent or utility money will come from – well then, would that tip the scale? Life isn’t fair. If you could give your help, life just got a little fairer. Doing good is, good. Doing good for others…well that makes you an angel.

Wish list

Fuzzy socks with grips on bottom (ages 3-19)

Gift cards for fast food and travel

Travel sized germ ex and Kleenex

To-go wipes

Thermometers

Find our full wish list on ShareOmaha.org

Upcoming events

Artists and Angels Gala

Sep. 20, 2019

Giving Tuesday

Dec. 3, 2019

Wing in the New Year

January 2020

Uncorked Wine Event

February 2020

Bland Cares/Angels Among Us Golf Outing

July 2020

2020 Gala

Oct. 2, 2020

Assistance League

Mission statement: Assistance League volunteers transforming the lives of children and adults through community programs.

Assistance League® of Omaha

3569 Leavenworth St.

Omaha, NE 68105-1907

402.342.4288

alomaha.org

Background

Assistance League® of Omaha (ALO) is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit service organization whose members identify, develop, implement and fund ongoing philanthropic programs to serve specific needs of local children and adults in the Greater Omaha Area. Assistance League of Omaha receives no federal, state or city funding.

Brag Lines

Assistance League of Omaha has achieved Platinum status with GUIDESTAR, is a 2019 Top-Rated GREATNONPROFITS NONPROFIT and is a Best Practices organization of the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands.

Pay it forward

3760 children were provided clothing through Operation School Bell®. The Emergency Response Team clothed an additional 109 students

70 teen parents graduated and 4 scholarships were awarded through Operation Teen Parent

361 Assault Survivor Kits® were delivered to victims of abuse or assault

593 teddy bears were given to comfort children through Operation Bear Hug

143 high school students participated in ACT/PSAT Review Sessions

4230 new/nearly new books were collected from ALO members, Pi Beta Phi and business partners to be distributed among less fortunate children within our community through Operation Literacy

Operation Recovery encourages residents of Santa Monica House to succeed during their substance abuse recovery programs and transition back into the community.

Wish list

Monetary donations

Volunteers

Tax deductible donations of housewares, adult clothing, and accessories to the Thrift Shop

Books for young children

Printing services

Donations and Grants

Upcoming events

Operation School Bell

Oct. 1-13, 2019

Christmas Caravan

Preview Party

Nov. 6, 2019

Christmas Caravan

Nov. 7, 2019

Style Show

April 7, 2020

Autism Action Partnership

Mission statement: To improve the quality of life of persons on the autism spectrum and their families through education, advocacy and support, thereby enabling them to be an integral part of the community.

Autism Action Partnership

10110 Nicholas St.,

Suite 202

Omaha, NE 68114

402.763.8830

autismaction.org



Background

Autism Action Partnership has served the needs of the Nebraska autism community for over a decade. AAP offers programming focused in three core areas: education, workforce development, and enrichment and inclusion. The diagnosis of autism continues to grow significantly, worldwide and locally. Autism Action Partnership provides an array of services for individuals with autism and their families and remains dedicated to working with all partners to create a more inclusive environment for those affected by autism to thrive.

Brag Lines

In 2018, Autism Action Partnership expanded Circle of Friends to over 220 schools across Nebraska for over 3000 students to improve social skills and reduce bullying of classmates on the autism spectrum. AAP hosted numerous sensory friendly “Making Memories” events, allowing families affected by autism to enjoy Werner Park, Rose Theater, Omaha Children’s Museum, and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. AAP’s PACE program also expanded to place more job seekers (with autism) and serve more employers seeking qualified employees.

Pay it forward

The world has begun to embrace autism like never before. Communities and businesses are turning their focus to the unique abilities possessed by individuals with autism and the significant contributions they can make in all areas of life. Autism Action Partnership is regularly seeking support in all forms to help harness and sustain these opportunities…and fulfill our mission. Contact us today to learn more about how your time, talent and/or treasure can help change lives!

Wish list

Corporate Partners

Employment opportunities for PACE participants

Inclusion event opportunities

Guild members

Volunteers

Donations

Upcoming events

“Making Memories” at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Sept. 14, 2019

11th Annual A Vintage Affaire Gala

Oct. 5, 2019

Omaha Children’s Museum Sensory Santa

Dec. 15, 2019

Avenue Scholars

Mission statement: Avenue Scholars strives to ensure careers for committed students of hope and need through education/training and supportive relationships.

Avenue Scholars Foundation

7101 Mercy Road

Suite 240

Omaha, NE 68106

402.916.9777

info@avescholars.org

Background

Avenue Scholars provides comprehensive, individualized support and resources to help students from low-income families identify, persist toward, and enter financially sustaining careers. Students are selected on financial need (eligibility for free or reduced-priced school lunches or a federal Pell grant) and interest in pursuing a career requiring an associate degree or less in one of these high-demand industry sectors: Health, Information Technology, Automotive Technology/Transportation, Trades/Manufacturing/Builders, or Business/Office Processes.

Brag Lines

Avenue Scholars has supported the career development of 2,618 students since its inception in 2008. Thanks to the generosity of the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation and the ongoing support of Metropolitan Community College, the organization is able to offer all students who successfully complete their high school program an $8,000 scholarship to continue education/training at MCC, in addition to the career-focused support services provided by Avenue Scholars’ dedicated staff.

Pay it forward

Businesses are encouraged to join Avenue Scholars’ effort by providing career exploration and employment opportunities for students in the five targeted industry sectors. Please contact the organizations to discuss ways to can partner in providing internships to students at both the high school and postsecondary level.

Wish list

Business partners to participate with Avenue Scholars students in career-building opportunities such as career exploration events, mock interviews, job fairs, career consultations, job shadowing, internships, apprenticeships, part-time employment, and full-time employment.

Financial contributions

Upcoming events

Avenue Scholars Wine Tasting and Vintner Dinner

Nov. 21, 2019

Avenue Scholars Foundation Celebration Luncheon

Late April/early May 2020



Benson Plant Rescue

Mission statement: The Benson Plant Rescue (BPR) engages in organic recycling to combat global warming. Proceeds from plant sales fund the Community Produce Rescue’s (CPR’s) mission of food reclamation and assist the Omaha Public Library with children’s books and computers.

Benson Plant Rescue / Community Produce Rescue (BPR-CPR, Inc.)

7224 Maple St.

Omaha, NE 68134

402.933.3867

BensonPlantRescue.org

Background

Since 1999, BPR-CPR has rescued plants and produce from area retailers and gardeners. This North Omaha effort to improve the community with low cost plants (BPR) and FREE produce (CPR) has expanded into a nationally recognized model of environmental innovation. BPR’s all-volunteer staff not only sells plants but dispenses knowledge about their care and culture, making this more like a neighborhood club than a garden center. The organization’s motto says it all: “Growing Community, Not Just Plants.”

Brag Lines

2,000+ dues-paying members.

5,000+ Facebook friends

$70,000+ donated to library since 1999.

2018’s $10k gift largest ever to library by a local nonprofit.

40+ tons of produce reclaimed annually.

NATIONAL AWARDS

2017 Neighborhoods USA (NUSA),

First Place, Physical

Revitalization/Beautification

2018 Garden Club of America,

Club Civic Improvement Commendation

LOCAL AWARDS

2015 Earth Day Omaha’s

Friend of the Environment Award

2015 (Dr. D) + 2018 (Judy)

Sertoma Club of Omaha’s Service to Mankind Award

Pay it forward

In October, 2018, BPR-CPR’s landlord announced plans to sell the building. To avoid losing seven years of investment, BPR-CPR negotiated a lease-purchase agreement through April 2020.

To date they’ve raised about $100,000, but need another $300,000 to complete the purchase and fund necessary improvements. A contribution to the building fund will allow BPR-CPR to continue the past 20 years of organic recycling into the next 20 years. Thank you for your kind assistance.

Wish list

Contributions to our building fund

Volunteers

Anything Garden:

Perennials

Shrubs

Trees

Houseplants

Garden Decor

Pots / Planters

Hand Tools

Garden Machinery

Fertilizer

Landscaping Material

Upcoming events:

Spring Into Spring Sale

May 2-3, 2020

Free Plants for Vets, Military, First Responders

July 4-5, 2020

Midsummer Madness Perennial MegaSale

July 18-19, 2020

Free Plants for Teachers & Schools

Aug. 1-2, 2020

Bethlehem House

Mission statement: To provide pregnant and parenting women in crisis, regardless of their faith preference, with a home, hope, and empowerment through life-affirming services rooted in the Catholic tradition.

The Humble Lily

10730 Pacific St.

Omaha, NE 68114

and

Bethlehem House

2301 S. 15th St.

Omaha, NE 68108

402.502.9224

bethlehemhouseomaha.org

Background

Founded in 2005, Bethlehem House provides emergency housing for women, infants, and youth. It is a community-funded, faith-based nonprofit organization providing social services, at no cost, to families. Structured programming and case management by a trauma-informed staff helps women develop life skills, build accountability, gain financial literacy, and set goals through a 12-course Family Life program.

Brag Lines

Thanks to Bethlehem House, more than 350 mothers have received shelter and love, allowing them to choose life and a healthy re-direction. During 2018, 90 percent of graduates went on to maintain stable, independent living. The Humble Lily Boutique directly supports the mission of Bethlehem House, serving as the hub for volunteers and donations. In 2018, more than 30,000 shoppers experienced the store’s eclectic blend of high-end women’s fashions. There is a new store location: 10730 Pacific St. in Shaker Place

Pay it forward

Mentor MoMMs. Foster relationships and help strengthen family support systems.

Donate. In-kind donations provide material items for the women and babies they serve. Current needs include: baby wipes, baby monitors, and gift cards for grocery stores and gas stations.

Monetary gifts. Monetary donations fund critical programing for expecting moms.

Shop. Visit the Humble Lily, Bethlehem House’s high-end women’s clothing boutique, where all proceeds support women and children.

Wish list

Mentors, mentors, mentors.

Program funding

provides:

Aftercare healthy independency

Merit scholarships

Financial literacy

On-site service volunteers

Donations (accepted online)

Diapers: Sizes 4, 5, 6, and pull-ups

Gas and grocery cards: $25 increments

Upcoming events

Bethlehem House

Annual Fall Fundraiser—Born to Shine

Oct. 18, 2019

#GivingTuesday

Dec. 3, 2019

Schedule a campus tour

Boys Town

Mission statement: Changing the way America cares for children and families.

Boys Town

14100 Crawford St., Mod 1

Boys Town, NE 68010

531.355.1508

boystown.org

Background

For over 100 years, Boys Town has given thousands of at-risk girls and boys the love, support, and education they need to succeed. Every day, abused and neglected children, and broken and struggling families, find help at Boys Town. The care Boys Town provides is uniquely effective because it is driven by the unwavering belief that every child and every family has the potential to succeed, regardless of their circumstances. When Boys Town saves a child, the positive effects ripple through the community, contributing to greater progress for society as a whole.

Brag Lines

Boys Town is celebrating over 100 years as a leader in child and family care.

In 2018, Boys Town served 522,000 children across the country.

In recent years, Crisis Counselors at the Boys Town National Hotline® (800-448-3000) prevented more than 2,700 active suicides in progress.

Boys Town programs and services touch the lives of more than 2 million people nationwide every year.

Boys Town conducts applied research that focuses on understanding the problems children and families face in today’s world and identifying the most effective ways to help them.

Pay it forward

Help a child break free from the cycle of abuse and neglect and enter adulthood prepared to succeed. Get involved and help spread the word—Boys Town kids and families are everywhere. They are teachers, parents, engineers, and artists. Given a second chance, they have triumphed. Boys Town needs your support to continue the amazing work the organization does every day—and has been doing for over 100 years.

Wish list

Monetary donations

National Hotline support (suicide prevention)

Career readiness (vocational training)

School supplies

Upcoming events

Boys Town

National Hotline:

Fine Wine and Hors D’oeuvres Fundraiser

Oct. 3, 2019

Boys Town National Research Hospital®:

Pure Inspiration Art Exhibit & Food-Wine Pairing Event

Oct. 10, 2019

Youth Athletic Program: Booster Banquet

April 28, 2020

Business Ethics Alliance

Mission statement: To build leadership, strengthen organizations, and elevate Greater Omaha through positive, practical business ethics.

Business Ethics Alliance

523 N. 20th St.

Suite 104

Omaha, NE 68178

402.280.2235

businessethicsalliance.org

Background

The Business Ethics Alliance started in 2005 after the Enron scandal rocked Omaha. In 2006, in collaboration with Creighton’s Heider College of Business, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, and the Better Business Bureau, it grew from local business leaders’ interest in creating a more ethical business environment for our community. In 2008, the Alliance officially became a stand-alone nonprofit led by Dr. Bev Kracher, professor in Business Ethics and Society at Creighton University. Since then, the Alliance has grown to a staff of six and joined forces with over 350 “Trustees” committed to leading ethical for-profit and not-for-profit organizations. It is for, and by, the community.

Brag Lines

The Business Ethics Alliance is the voice that helps Omaha create space for tough, but needed, conversations. Its programming is renowned throughout the community; and all the ethics products and services offered focus on the positive and the practical. People who attend the Alliance events elevate their personal leadership, their organization’s financial vitality, and ultimately the entire community.

Pay it forward

Businesses need help in how to navigate important, complex topics, or potentially controversial current events with their workforce, their customers, and within their community. The alliance provides solutions to companies of all sizes and for employees across all levels, from C-suite to entry-level, to conduct their businesses and professional lives with accountability, integrity, and moral courage. Contact the Business Ethics Alliance to learn more about training and growth opportunities.

Wish list

Attend an upcoming event or program

Book a workshop or training for your company

Corporate sponsorships

Individual donations

Follow on social media

Subscribe to monthly eNewsletter

Upcoming events

Fall Executive Breakfast

Sept. 10, 2019

EthicSpace Conference

Oct. 22, 2019

Fall Mind Candy Dialogue

Nov. 19, 2019

Spring Ethics Luncheon

Feb. 6, 2020



CenterPointe

Mission statement: CenterPointe helps the people we serve get better, sooner, for longer.

CenterPointe Campus for Hope

1490 N. 16th St.

Omaha, NE 68102

402.827.0570

centerpointe.org

Background

Open since 1973, CenterPointe provides care and treatment options for individuals in communities who are experiencing mental illness and substance use disorders, with a focus on low-income and homeless populations. With 37 programs covering a range of services, including treatment, rehabilitation, housing and crisis response, CenterPointe believes in empowering people to discover their own path to well-being and that the people using their services should receive the highest quality care.

Brag Lines

In the 1980s, CenterPointe was one of the first in the nation to offer integrated care for substance use and mental health disorders, and began its “housing-first” model in 1991 to meet basic needs so treatment can succeed.

Every night, CenterPointe provides 240 units of safe and supportive housing.

Last year, CenterPointe provided services to more than 3,000 individuals.

Charitable gifts support basic needs for people in services and bridge the gap in public funding.

Pay it forward

Attend CenterPointe’s

Annual Gala

Donate as an Individual or a Corporation

Follow CenterPointe on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

Shop for our clients’ basic needs on our Amazon Wish Lists

Name CenterPointe in your Planned Giving strategy

Wish list

Hygiene and personal care products

Art Supplies

Jigsaw Puzzles

Board Games

Monetary Donations

Upcoming events

CenterPointe’s Annual Gala

Oct. 17, 2019

Completely KIDS

Mission statement: Completely KIDS educates and empowers kids and families to create a safe, healthy, successful, and connected community.

COMPLETELY KIDS

2566 St. Mary’s Ave.

Omaha, NE 68105

402.397.5809

completelykids.org

Background

When we think about our community, we imagine one that is safe, healthy, successful, and connected. That’s why Completely KIDS has a mission to empower kids and families with the skills necessary to break the cycle of poverty and overcome barriers to their success. Each year, Completely KIDS serves more than 2,000 Omaha-area kids, primarily between the ages of 4 and 14, and their families in working toward this mission.The organization’s work takes place after the school day and during the summer with kids. Completely KIDS provides a safe, academically supportive, and enriching environment via partnerships with area schools, homeless shelters, and other local agencies. Additionally, Completely KIDS provides expanded services to the families of kids in the form of literacy, educational support, mental health services, and referrals to other agencies as needed.

Brag Lines

Completely KIDS recently completed an $11 million renovation and expansion of its headquarters. The expansion allows the agency to increase the number of kids and families served through educational and enrichment activities in its afterschool program and family services like therapy and adult education. Completely KIDS will also increase the number of kids receiving weekend food from 460 to 930 over the next several years. Historically, Completely KIDS was the first Omaha nonprofit to provide afterschool services for children in homeless shelters and a weekend food program. In 2020, Completely KIDS will celebrate 100 years of serving children and families in our community.

Pay it forward

Completely KIDS offers many ways to get involved through time or financial contributions, including:

Working directly with children

Weekend food program

Fundraising and supply drives

There are always more kids and families in Omaha who need the help of Completely KIDS.

The organization can’t do it without the backing of donors and volunteers—people just like you. Please contact them to find out more information about giving opportunities.

Wish list

New school supplies:

Backpacks

Pencils (No. 2)

Colored pencils

Lined paper

Glue sticks/bottles of school glue

Erasers

Scissors

Always in need:

Volunteer support

Weekend food items

Grocery store gift cards

New board games/puzzles/sports equipment

New/gently used books

New coats/gloves/hats

Reading glasses

Diapers/baby wipes

Feminine products

Toothbrushes/toothpaste

New socks/underwear sizes preschool-young adult

Please call or visit the website for a full list.

Upcoming events

Night in the Neighborhood

Sept. 27, 2019

Author Luncheon

Spring 2020

Pinot, Pigs & Poets

May 13, 2020

Cross Training Center

Mission statement: To equip disadvantaged and under-educated adults through vocational training and job experience so they can attain employment and become financially successful.

Cross Training Center

5030 N. 72nd St.

Omaha, NE 68134

402.590.2100

crosstc.com

Background

Cross Training Center provides vocational training and job experience for those who are not able to attain a job due to challenging backgrounds and circumstances. CTC empowers and equips those who have been incarcerated or homeless, involved in gangs or substance abuse, have mental or emotional disorders, have been a victim of human trafficking or domestic violence, or live in poverty for numerous reasons. They receive life-changing training and experiences in order to gain employment on a career path that breaks the cycle of poverty for generations to come.

Brag Lines

Students receive work experience while providing valuable services and products that benefit our community.

Cross Electronic Recycling kept over 300,000 pounds of electronics out of the landfills last year.

Redeemed Computers and Electronics refurbished over 500 computers, laptops,

and appliances.

Cross Automotive provided 58 donated vehicles to those in need last year.

Cross Social Hall hosted over 40 events while helping students learn hospitality services.

Pay it forward

Donate automobiles, electronics, and other out-of-service equipment. Everything collected is used to provide vocational training and job experience.

Utilize CTC’s services when a need arises. Find out more online.

Financial contributions are needed to build a recycling warehouse and a commercial kitchen, and to meet the annual operating budget.

People are encouraged to hold collection drives at workplaces, churches, or civic groups.

Wish list

Corporate partnerships

Monetary donations

Volunteers

Community speaking engagements

Collection drives for needed items



Upcoming events

Invite CTC to speak about solutions to poverty at a civic, church, or workplace event.

CUES School System

Mission statement: The CUES School System consists of three urban schools: Sacred Heart, All Saints, and Holy Name. CUES-supported schools provide academic excellence, blended learning, and support for students and families beyond the classroom. The CUES Fund raises money through private donations to fully support the schools.

CUES School System

2207 Wirt St.

Omaha, NE 68110

402.451.5755

cuesschools.org

Background

Founded in 1975, CUES began by providing financial support and operational guidance to Sacred Heart School. In 2012, CUES expanded its mission to welcome two additional schools–All Saints and Holy Name. The CUES School System was created in 2017, a first of its kind in the region. The CUES School System is fully funded through The CUES Fund. The CUES Fund ensures all three schools are fully supported through private donations. The CUES School System is governed by a board of academic experts who ensure that each school is following a standard of excellence that will best support the student.

Brag Lines

CUES School System provides quality education, innovative programming, strategic partnerships, and support services for students and families beyond the classroom. They served 560 urban students in the 2018-19 school year. More than 70% of the CUES School System Class of 2019 will be heading to private school in the fall and all the graduates are planning to continue their education in high school. The CUES School System is overseen by a Board of Governors made up of a team of academic experts that ensure that the school system is adhering to the new initiatives to better serve the whole student:

Blended Learning

Student and family support services

Community partnerships

Pay it forward

By supporting the CUES Fund you allow the CUES School System to provide the education and opportunities that will prepare our students for a successful future

How can you help?

Individual donations

Corporate donations

Foundation support

Join one of CUES volunteer groups:

Hearts of CUES

The CUES Young

Professionals Group

Please visit the website for more information.

Wish list

Donations to support the tuition assistance fund

Upcoming events

CUES School System Neighborhood Fun Run

Sept. 28, 2019

Holy Name Event

Oct. 4, 2019

CUES-A-PALOOZA

Oct. 11, 2019

The Gathering

March 28, 2020

D2 Center

Mission statement: D2 Center connects out-of-school and disengaged youths age 15-21 into an educational pathway with other resources and supports needed to earn a high school diploma and prepare for post-secondary opportunities and a career.

D2 Center

1941 S. 42nd St., Suite 503

Omaha, NE 68105

402.502.8534

d2center.org

Background

The D2 Center works with youth who are not in school, are in an alternative program, or are at risk of dropping out. D2 Center Youth Academic Navigators are education-focused case managers who help their students with issues as they emerge to ensure they are making progress in school. Summer elective credit classes and tutoring during the school year are available as well as career navigators to assist with postsecondary planning (jobs, career, or college).

Brag Lines

Since 2011, the D2 Center has served 800-plus students. There are 340 students who have earned diplomas, and more than 250 in the program. Through a re-enrollment partnership with Omaha Public Schools, 250 students who had dropped out of school were contacted this year. Dozens re-enrolled, including 18 who have now graduated. Career navigators assist D2 Center students with postsecondary planning and connections, and students in alternative educational settings.

Pay it forward

D2 Center students have various reasons for disengaging from school, and face multiple obstacles to completing their high school education. A high school diploma is a crucial step towards better postsecondary opportunities and higher earnings. These students are an important part of the community, and the D2 Center needs community support to continue their mission. Please consider a gift today and visit the website to donate and learn more.

Wish list

Monetary donations

Various supplies, as noted on Share Omaha’s wish list



Upcoming events

Five-Year Anniversary Party

Nov. 15, 2019

Do Space

Mission statement: To empower the Omaha community through access to technology and innovative learning experiences.

Do Space

7205 Dodge St.

Omaha, NE 68114

402.819.4022

dospace.org

Background

Do Space is a one-of-a-kind technology space, digital workshop, and innovation playground. It was designed to tackle the digital divide in Omaha, as well as to boost digital skills and drive innovation, creativity, and invention in the region. Free to the public, Do Space is a place where community members can interact with cutting-edge technology and receive assistance and instruction in its use. It’s more than just a building—it’s a community technology movement.

Brag Lines

Located at 72nd and Dodge Streets

Open 90 hours a week

Average of 474 visits per day

Over 75,000 members

Membership, programs, and services are free

At Do Space, Omahans have access to powerful fiber Wi-Fi internet, high-end computer stations and devices, 3D printers, and technology-focused learning opportunities. Do Space has a little something for everyone, but aims to make a significant impact on two key groups: underconnected, low-income individuals; and creators, entrepreneurs, and inventors.

Pay it forward

Every day, Do Space works with hundreds of Omahans to help them achieve their technology education goals. With help from the community, Do Space hopes to host over 700 free programs and events this year, welcoming 13,000 new members to the space. The future belongs to those who understand technology. Help make Omaha future-ready with a gift today.

Wish list

Program and equipment sponsorships

Monetary donations

Volunteers

Upcoming events

Littles Lab

Tuesdays and Saturdays

Cyber Seniors

Wednesdays

Tech Help Saturdays

Saturdays

Do Space offers around 60 tech programs and events every month. Register for free on the website.

Gesu Housing, Inc.

Mission statement: The mission of Gesu Housing Inc. is to provide economical, energy-efficient housing to North Omaha families. Our hope is that building these homes will continue the efforts of other non-profit organizations that seek to stabilize and restore neighborhoods throughout the city.

Background

Since 2002, Gesu Housing, founded by the Br. Mike Wilmot, S.J., and directed by Dale Barr Jr., has built 69 Energy Star 3.0-certified homes in the Clifton Hills South/Girls Inc. neighborhood of North Omaha. The area is racially diverse and economically challenged. The goal of Gesu Housing is to address the issues of poverty and neighborhood decline in North Omaha by turning renters into first-time homebuyers with affordable mortgage payments as well is filling vacant lots with new three-bedroom homes.

Brag Lines

Gesu Housing was given the 2016 Community Excellence Award from the State of Nebraska as well as from the City of Omaha. Studies have shown that the best way to stabilize a neighborhood is to provide families with quality, energy-efficient homes in a neighborhood that is racially and economically diverse. Removing vacant lots and blighted houses and replacing them with new homes impacts the stabilization of neighborhoods with permanent residents.

Pay it forward

The need for these services is great—and Gesu Housing needs help to make sure they can continue to help worthy families within our communities. While other initiatives regarding community redevelopment and jobs are beginning to successfully take hold in North Omaha, affordable housing is the foundation without which other North Omaha economic recovery projects cannot succeed.

Wish list

Financial donations can easily be made online on our website or Facebook

Upcoming events

Help Build a House at Champions Run Golf Event

July 27, 2020

Heartland Family Service

Mission statement: Heartland Family Service’s mission is to strengthen individuals and families in the community through education, counseling, and support services.

2101 S. 42nd St.

Omaha, NE 68105

402.552.7400

HeartlandFamilyService.org

Background

Since 1875, Heartland Family Service (HFS) connects with over 54,000 individuals and families each year through direct services, education, and outreach from over 15 locations in east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa. This includes everyone from infants in their Family Works program to seniors in their Generations Community Center. The agency’s 50-plus programs fall into the following focus areas: Child & Family Well-Being; Counseling & Prevention; Housing, Safety, & Financial Stability.

Brag Lines

Of HFS’s clients, 80 percent have annual incomes of $20,000 or less. Heartland Family Service believes in, and practices, trauma-informed care. They ask, “What has happened to you?” and not, “What is wrong with you?” to each and every client that walks through their doors. Their expert staff and licensed therapists work with individuals and their families to help break damaging intergenerational cycles in order to become more self-sufficient.

Pay it forward

Help improve the lives of children and families through the gift of your time, in-kind donations, or financial support:

Join volunteer groups: To learn more, contact Volunteer@HeartlandFamilyservice.org or (402)552.7418

Purchase holiday gifts for the Adopt-a-Family program

Host a monthly Good Works 101 Lunch and Learn session

Follow HFS on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Attend annual events

Donate Today! Visit HeartlandFamilyService.org or contact Donations@HeartlandFamilyService.org

or (402)552-7443.

Wish list

New underwear and socks

Scarves, gloves, winter hats

Diapers, formula, baby items

Suitcases and duffle bags

Toiletries

Blankets

New pillows

Bottled water/sports drinks

Non-perishable food

Single-serving snacks

Craft supplies

Bus passes

Gift cards

Tickets to events and activities

Upcoming events

26th Annual Safe Haven Golf Tournament

Sept. 23, 2019

Eagle Hills Golf Course

Salute to Families

Nov. 21, 2019

Happy Hollow Club

“Carnival of Love” Gala

Feb. 29, 2020

Embassy Suites – La Vista

Omaha Gives!–Pottawattamie Gives!

May 20, 2020

24-Hour Online Giving

“Strike a Chord” Gala in Council Bluffs

June 26, 2020

Location: TBD

Humanities Nebraska

Mission statement: Humanities Nebraska inspires and enriches personal and public life by delivering opportunities to engage thoughtfully with history and culture.

Humanities Nebraska

215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330

Lincoln, NE 68508

402.474.2131

bit.ly/HumanNe

Background

Since 1973, HN has offered free and accessible programming throughout the state, amounting to an annual average of 500-plus opportunities to learn, discuss, and grow. Their programming includes literacy sessions that help underserved families break the poverty cycle, a summer Chautauqua history festival, high school civics curriculum and forum, writing workshops for veterans, a speakers bureau, traveling exhibitions from the Smithsonian Museum, grant funding for local programs, and the annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities.

Brag Lines

In 2018, HN presented or funded 579 programs, reaching 329,000-plus people in 155 different communities. “Now my son asks me to read and likes to go to school,” one parent said. A student at Capitol Forum on America’s Future said “I now have a greater understanding of what is going on in the world.” One of the Nebraska Warrior Writers wrote “The level of healing through writing has been immense…Thank you for giving me my life back.”

Pay it forward

No matter who someone is or what they enjoy, HN has programs that will enrich people’s lives in so many ways. Supporting HN with a monthly, quarterly, or annual gift will: enable more at-risk kids to gain literacy so they succeed in school, help high school students become life-long engaged and informed citizens, encourage communities to come together to celebrate and learn about history and diverse cultures, assist veterans, and much more.

Wish list

Award-winning children’s books for underserved families

Transportation costs for high schools participating in Capitol Forum on America’s Future

Writing textbooks, pens, and notebooks for veterans in Nebraska Warrior Writers

Travel cost reimbursement for members of the HN Speakers Bureau, including Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason

Shipping cost reimbursement for communities hosting Smithsonian traveling exhibitions as part of Museum on Main Street

Hotel accommodations for Chautauqua history festival speakers and scholars

Table sponsorships for the annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities

Upcoming events

Plum Creek Children’s Literacy Festival in Seward

Sept. 20-22, 2019

24th Annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities in Omaha

Oct. 24, 2019

Prime Time Family Reading Time, locations in Fremont, Grand Island, Lexington, Lincoln, Norfolk, and Omaha

September-November 2019

Nebraska Warrior Writers, locations in Grand Island, Lincoln, and Omaha

September-November 2019

The Jewish Federation of Omaha

Mission statement: JFO’s vision is that every person in Omaha feels welcome on the campus and is inspired to have a meaningful and relevant relationship with the Jewish Federation of Omaha and its agencies.

The Jewish Federation of Omaha

Staenberg Kooper Fellman Campus

333 S. 132nd St.

Omaha, NE 68154

402.334.8200

jewishomaha.org

Background

The Jewish Federation of Omaha is a full-service organization serving the Jewish and Omaha community. They provide services and programs for all ages from early childhood education to a long-term, skilled care nursing home. They also have one of the finest fitness centers in Omaha that features a brand-new, outdoor aquatic complex; youth programming; a 300-seat theater; a public art gallery; a weekly newspaper; meals on wheels; counseling services; and community advocacy.

Brag Lines

1,800-plus people of all faiths visit the campus daily.

$405,000 in scholarships for education, summer camps, and Israel experiences.

4,800 meals delivered to local Jewish seniors in need.

165 clients sought counseling in 2018-2019–89% of whom are non-Jewish.

Provided funding to social welfare programs for vulnerable communities.

10,000-plus students participated in Institute for Holocaust Education programs and Anti-Defamation League workshops.

JCC membership and youth camps are open to everyone.

Pay it forward

The JFO is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and greatly appreciates individual and corporate donations, which benefit people in Omaha, in Israel, and around the world.

Other ways to support the JFO:

Visit the campus for the many community events and programs, educational programs and classes, backyard concert series, film festival, Israel’s Independence Day, cultural arts, camps, and youth services.

Volunteer

Become a JCC member

Subscribe to the Jewish Press

Choose RBJH for rehabilitation needs

Upcoming events

Backyard Concert Series

Sept. 8, 15, and 22

Exploring Judaism: Tuesday nights starting

Sept. 3, 2019

Parenting the Love & Logic Way®

Sept. 9-30, 2019

2020 Annual Campaign Community Event

Sept. 16, 2019

PEW – Promoting Empowerment in our World

October 2019

Jewish Film Festival

November 2019

Institute for Holocaust Education Week of Understanding

March 23-27, 2020

Yom HaShoah Community Commemoration

April 22, 2020

KANEKO

Mission statement: Creativity begins with an idea—seeing things differently. KANEKO’s purpose is exploring the creative process—how a new idea is born into the arts, sciences, and philosophy. Supporting and promoting freedom in creativity is KANEKO’s mission.

KANEKO

1111 Jones Street

Omaha, NE 68102

402.341.3800

thekaneko.org

Background

Established in 1998 by international artist Jun Kaneko and his wife, Ree, KANEKO is headquartered in three turn-of-the-century warehouses in the Old Market. KANEKO is an institution with a vision to celebrate creativity, and began programming in 2009, officially opening as a public gallery in 2010. Since then, KANEKO has hosted a wide range of artists, writers, scientists, educators, and speakers to share their gifts of creativity with the community of Omaha.

Brag Lines

With over 60,000 visitors annually, KANEKO is one of the most attended visual arts organizations in the state. Recently, KANEKO has been able to expand its core creative programming to include the Generator, Movement, and Passages Series as an outlet for local and national artists to showcase their innovation in music, performance art, dance, and writing to the creative community in Omaha. KANEKO’s educational programs serve youth and adult learners alike around the Omaha metro.

Pay it forward

Visit KANEKO. Explore the creative process through an exhibition or program at KANEKO.

Become a Volunteer. Volunteers at KANEKO monitor the gallery, help give exhibition tours, and assist with programs and educational workshops.

Become a Member. KANEKO members help make KANEKO a creative resource for the Omaha community and beyond.

Make a Donation. Help make KANEKO a place where ideas are born and visitors are inspired to explore the creative process. Donate online.

Wish list

Volunteers and docents

Memberships

Corporate partnerships

Annual fund contributions

In-kind donations

Art supplies

Upcoming events

The Sixth Annual KANEKO Open Space Soirée

Sept. 27, 2019

Opera Omaha + KANEKO Evening with Madama Butterfly

October 17, 2019

PASSAGES Series: MCC Creative Writing Forum

October 25, 2019

TedxOmaha Salons

Every Third Monday of the Month

KIOS 91.5

Mission statement: KIOS’s mission is to empower our community with quality local, national, and global content that challenges and connects people, and furthers a deeper understanding of events, ideas, and cultures.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha Public Radio

3230 Burt St.

Omaha, NE 68131

kios.org

Background

KIOS is Omaha Public Radio. Started at Omaha Central High School in September 1969, KIOS was the educational extension of Omaha Public Schools and became a charter member of National Public Radio in 1971. KIOS continues to provide the best in news, information, jazz, and entertainment programming to an audience of around 60,000 listeners each week. KIOS broadcasts programs from National Public Radio, American Public Media, and Public Radio International, along with locally produced shows.

Brag Lines

This year, KIOS celebrates its 50th anniversary. As part of the year’s festivities, KIOS hosted “An Evening With Susan Stamberg.” Stamberg was the first woman to anchor a nightly newscast and one of NPR’s “founding mothers.” KIOS is committed to excellence in programming and continuous improvement in its operations. With a complete renovation of its studios in 2019, KIOS has laid the groundwork for podcasting along with an expansion of our digital presence and features reporting.

Pay it forward

Listener support and corporate sponsorships make it possible for all in our community to stay informed of important news events, hear great music, and stay connected to the local community and the world. KIOS needs to increase this support to expand our range of services and on-air programming as well as perform vital maintenance on aging transmission equipment. Monetary contributions from individuals, businesses and organizations will help fund KIOS’s Wish List items.

Wish list

More individual Sustaining Members

Vehicle donations through the CARS Program, which generate operating funds for KIOS

Needed transmitter and tower upgrades

Studio equipment upgrades for enhanced on-air and streaming station identification

Radio journalist field kits, enabling KIOS to work out in the community

Upgrades to online streaming, expansion and support

Corporate sponsorship of air studio

Volunteers for fund drives and special events

Upcoming events

Fall On-Air Pledge Drive

Oct. 16-19, 2019

Spring On-Air Pledge Drive

April 2020

Merrymakers

Merrymakers Association

12020 Shamrock Plaza Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68154

402.697.0205

merrymakers.org

Background

The Merrymakers Association consists of 24 professional musicians who serve more than 50,000 seniors each year, traveling to 146 nursing homes, hospice houses, veteran homes and other senior communities each month.

Merrymakers:

play music geared to the seniors’ age group, sparking fond memories

create a comfortable environment where expression is encouraged

provide an opportunity for socialization

offer a genuine personal connection

Executive Director Sandy Lemke is supported by an enthusiastic and dedicated board of directors, along with Friends Group president Jill Goldstein.

Brag Lines

Merrymakers consistently achieves a high level of success with its programs. Its results are quantified through annual surveys of partner facility activity directors. These surveys show that Merrymakers music: improves quality of life, decreases feelings of anxiety and/or depression,

decreases feelings of loneliness and/or isolation, gives an overall increase of enjoyment and happiness, gives a chance to express feelings, and gives an opportunity for social engagement.

Pay it forward

Individuals can serve on event planning committees throughout the year or make monetary donations of any size. A contribution to Merrymakers is a meaningful way to support culture and socialization for senior citizens. Merrymakers has a waiting list of facilities who would like to receive our services. Merrymakers can’t achieve its mission without the support of donors and volunteers. Please contact them to find out more information about ways to help!

Wish list

Monetary donations of any size

Volunteers to serve on event planning committees



Upcoming events

Toast to Eldora and Jack Vetter

Nov. 14, 2019

Omaha Gives!

May 27, 2020

Metropolitan Community College Foundation

Mission statement: The Metropolitan Community College Foundation advances the college’s mission by creating community awareness, building and nurturing meaningful relationships, and connecting community partners with giving opportunities that fulfill their philanthropic objectives.

Metropolitan Community College

531.MCC.2346

mccneb.edu/foundation

Background

Metropolitan Community College has nine locations in the surrounding four-county area that provide students the chance to earn high-demand technical skills, industry credentials, and credits to help them reach their academic goals. Others use MCC to engage in lifelong learning through English-language instruction, GED or college prep courses, career training and continuing education. The foundation connects students with scholarships, helps fund new facilities, and supports programs and initiatives through partnerships with generous community donors.

Brag Lines

Metropolitan Community College has always been responsive to industry and community needs. Two industries—automotive and manufacturing—need more skilled workers to fill the jobs of today and tomorrow. MCC plans to answer this need with a new Automotive Training Center and renovated Center for Advanced Manufacturing with embedded veterans services at its South Omaha Campus. To learn more visit, mccneb.edu/advancingthepromise.

Pay it forward

People can help MCC through the foundation by giving to what aligns with their philanthropic goals, such as:

Giving to an educational program, helps grow programming, purchase equipment and

support student learning

Establishing professional development funds that help to keep faculty abreast of technology and curricular advances in their fields

Creating or contributing to an existing scholarship fund of your choice to help fulfill the college’s mission by bridging financial gaps for students

Nebraska Humane Society

Mission statement: The Nebraska Humane Society protects, enriches, and saves the lives of animals in the communities we serve.

Nebraska Humane Society

8929 Fort St.

Omaha, NE 68134

402.444.7800

nehumanesociety.org

Background

The Nebraska Humane Society offers safety and care for animals. NHS provides animal control services to Omaha and all of Sarpy County, upholding laws that protect animals and the people who love them. They provide education, encourage adoptions, and promote responsible pet care for the communities they serve.

Brag Lines

In 2018 NHS: Adopted out 11,268 pets, performed 1,474 specialized surgeries, fostered 2,147 fragile animals in 288 foster homes, and provided behavior help to 4,729 callers. NHS also returned more than 2,500 pets to their homes, offered training classes, low-cost spay and neuter services, and a free pet food pantry. They provided a safe haven for animals of domestic violence, offered pet safety and animal care presentations for groups across the metro, and hosted pet-friendly events.

Pay it forward

NHS is a private nonprofit corporation. Animal Control is funded through the cities who contract for those services, but all shelter programs including rehabilitating and rehoming of animals are funded through private donations. Our volunteers donate time and talent to walk dogs, enrich cats, counsel for adoptions, help market pets, and foster those needing TLC in their homes! Your help becomes hope when you donate: In honor or memory; Monthly; Planned giving; Corporate sponsorships.

Details at nehumanesociety.org

Wish list

Blankets

Towels

Canned cat food

Vienna sausages

Canned chicken

Canned Tuna

Soft dog treats

Kong Toys

Peanut Butter

Kitty Wand Toys

Upcoming events

Walk for the Animals and 5K Run

Sept. 29, 2019

Come Wine With Us

Dec. 7, 2019

Black Tie and Tails

April 25, 2020

New Visions Homeless Services

Mission statement: To provide help, hope, and opportunity to our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness and hunger in the Omaha and Council Bluffs communities.

New Visions Homeless Services

1435 N. 15th St.

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

newvisions.cc

Background

New Visions Homeless Services was founded in 1995 in Council Bluffs as MOHM’S Place to provide meals to the hungry. In September 2008, the New Visions Complex in Council Bluffs was built. This facility houses southwest Iowa’s only emergency men’s shelter, community meal site, and permanent supportive housing. In 2012, New Visions Omaha Campus was built to address the specific needs of veterans that are experiencing homelessness. These services include 40 fully furnished apartments to street-level veterans, transportation, daily meals, and access to on-site mental health and substance abuse therapists.

Brag Lines

In 2018, New Visions provided 43,800 nights of shelter to 810 men in the emergency shelter, Joshua House; served over 140,000 meals to 3,400 hungry men, women, and children in their community meal site, MOHM’S Place; and provided 9,360 nights of housing to 32 chronically homeless men and women through their permanent supportive housing facility, Timothy House. New Visions’ veteran-specific Omaha Campus expanded their programs to provide safe housing and wrap around services to 54 veterans at a time. Last year alone this program provided 29,600 nights of transitional/permanent supportive housing to 107 veterans that would have found themselves living in a shelter or on the streets instead of their own fully furnished apartment.

Pay it forward

New Visions depends upon the community’s generosity and are grateful for all who pay it forward, and invest in those who are experiencing homelessness and hunger. People can partner with New Visions to provide over 100,000 meals a year to the hungry; hope to over 800 seeking a safe place of refuge from the harsh conditions of the streets; a home to 94 men, women, and veterans who found safe housing in one of New Visions’ apartments, and Christmas gifts to over 2,000 children in the Metro Area.

Wish list

Cleaning supplies

Diapers

Disinfectant cleaners

Hamburger

Hygiene supplies

Household goods

Laundry soap

MAT bus tickets

Monetary donations

Paper towels

Razors

Salt, pepper, and other seasonings

Socks and underwear

Toilet paper

Towels

Turkeys

Washcloths

Household goods

Upcoming events

Homeless Services’ 25th Anniversary Celebration

Aug. 15, 2019

Community-Wide Christmas Celebration

Dec. 17, 2019

Omaha Home for Boys

Mission statement: The mission of Omaha Home for Boys is to support and strengthen youth, young adults and families through services that inspire and equip them to lead independent and productive lives.

OMAHA HOME FOR BOYS

4343 N. 52nd St.

Omaha, NE 68104

402.457.7000

giving@omahahomeforboys.org

omahahomeforboys.org

Background

Omaha Home for Boys is celebrating 100 years of service to youth, young adults and families in 2020. Omaha Home for Boys empowers its clients with the skills needed to be self-sufficient through programs focusing on employment, education, housing, transportation, basic life skills, and mental and behavioral health. Because of their supporters, at-risk youth in our community are connected with the life changing programs and mentors at Omaha Home for Boys.

Brag Lines

For 100 years, Omaha Home for Boys has served as a pillar of hope for youth, young adults, and families in Nebraska. What started as an orphanage for young boys in 1920 has evolved to a continuum of care that serves young adults ages 14 to 26. Most recently, their programs expanded to include clinical services and supportive housing, both of which meet critical needs in the community.

Pay it forward

Supporting Omaha Home for Boys is an investment in this community.

Funds—a gift to Omaha Home for Boys will help change the lives of at-risk youth.

Friendship—become a friend of the Home by attending or sponsoring an event.

Voice—share the reasons to support Omaha Home for Boys and ask others to do the same.

Volunteerism—people can use their time and talents to give back through volunteering.

Wish list

Books for the high school library

New or gently used furniture and household items

Gift cards for clothes, shoes, backpacks, or school supplies

Ticket donations for youth to attend sporting events, concerts, or theater performances

Nonperishable household items such as hygiene products, cleaning supplies, or kitchen wares

New mattresses

Household essentials such as vacuums, bedding, and towels

Clothes for young adults ages 14 to 26

Essentials for children ages newborn to 5

Upcoming events

Roaring 20s Gala

Nov. 8, 2019

Project Christmas Joy

December 2019

OHB Golf Classic

June 10, 2020

OHB 5K and Family fFun Run

Aug. 8, 2020

Omaha Public Library Foundation

Mission statement: The Omaha Public Library Foundation raises funds and advocates for Omaha Public Library.

Omaha Public Library Foundation

215 S. 15th St.

Omaha, NE 68102

402.444.4589

omahalibraryfoundation.org

Background

Since 1985, the Omaha Public Library Foundation (OPLF) has provided significant private funding totaling nearly $10 million for one purpose: enhancing Omaha Public Library. The Omaha Public Library Foundation believes a healthy and vibrant public library system contributes to the betterment of our community, aids in economic development, provides public gathering spaces, and creates a sense of community pride.

Brag Lines

OPL’s 12 library branches are among the most frequently visited destinations in Nebraska, with 1.8 million visits last year alone. Omaha Public Library boasts more than 300,000 members. And those patrons borrowed more than 3 million items from Omaha Public Library in 2018.

Pay it forward

As an organization wholly separate from Omaha Public Library and the City of Omaha, OPLF seeks private support for improvements and enhancements which cannot be provided through local government funding. Designations are always welcome, but a gift given wherever most needed provides Omaha Public Library the flexibility to respond to critical needs or special opportunities that arise. OPLF provides funds for remarkable programs and projects thanks to general or unrestricted donations. Giving categories include: Childhood literacy, programming, and services; Teen literacy, programming, and services; Adult literacy, programming, and services; Technology; Community outreach; Summer Reading Program; Genealogy; Library branch improvements; Partnerships with local organizations; Community services and outreach; Subject librarians; Collections; Community book clubs

Wish list

An unrestricted gift to the Omaha Public Library Foundation is the best way to demonstrate your support. The Omaha Public Library Foundation accepts cash donations, bequests, memorials, stock transfers, and planned gifts. For more information , please call the Omaha Public

Library Foundation.

Upcoming events

Omaha Reads featuring “This Blessed Earth: A Year in the Life of an America Family Farm” by Ted Genoways

Sept. 1-30, 2019

Between the Lines with Angie Thomas, author of “The Hate U Give,” at the Institute for the Culinary Arts at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus

Oct. 1, 2019

Food for Fines, when Omaha Public Library cardholders donate canned goods and non-perishable foods in exchange for credit toward overdue library fines

Oct. 1-31, 2019

Read It & Eat, Omaha Public Library’s annual culinary conference, at W. Dale Clark Main Library

Nov. 2, 2019

Omaha Public Schools Foundation

Mission statement: Omaha Public Schools Foundation enriches students’ lives by funding learning experiences that inspire hope, open doors, and help students to achieve their dreams.

Omaha Public Schools Foundation

3861 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68131

531.299.9600

opsfpossible.org

Background

Omaha Public Schools Foundation is dedicated to serving the students, families, and teachers

of the Omaha Public Schools District. By raising funds from individual donors, corporate sponsors, and foundations as well as through parent-paid programs, OPSF is able to invest resources back into the district that encourage the development and success of all students. The funds they administer have no associated fees so every dollar goes directly to the teachers and students served.

Brag Lines

OPSF Kids Club is in 42 schools and serves approximately 5000 OPS elementary students, K-6, per year. OPSF funded $192,000 in teacher classroom and community grants this past year. OPSF awarded over $400,000 in scholarships to OPS high school seniors. They provide parent-paid early childhood classrooms in select OPS elementary schools throughout the district. OPSF offers a unique fundraising platform for principals and teachers within the district called “Invest in Success,” connecting educators with interested donors to fund classroom projects.

Pay it forward

Through secure online donation forms, donors can contribute to memorials, scholarships, classroom grants, and teacher requests. Donations can be made directly by contacting Executive Director Toba Cohen-Dunning. Follow OPSF through their social media channels on Facebook and Twitter to learn about opportunities to give, and sign up for their newsletter at our website on the “Contact Us” page.

Wish list

Funding for OPS Capital Campaigns:

Burke High stadium renovations and facilities upgrade

South High addition for visual and performing arts

Bryan High Urban Ag Career Academy

Benson High Career Academies

District Career Center

Funding for Programs:

Kids Club

Early childhood education programs

Classroom field trips

Student transportation

Grants and Scholarships:

Teacher classroom grants

Educator scholarships

Individual scholarships

Honors and memorials

Student MAT Bus Tickets

Assistance for student lunches

Upcoming events

vinNEBRASKA Wine Event

March 27-28, 2020

Omaha Rapid Response

Mission statement: Omaha Rapid Response (ORR) is committed to bringing Hope to the hopeless by meeting the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of those suffering in the midst of crisis and disaster.

RAPID RESPONSE: Omaha’s Disaster Relief Team

P.O. BOX 24052

Omaha, NE 68124

402.502.5112

omaharapidresponse.org

Background

Omaha Rapid Response is a non-profit organization founded by members of the churches of Omaha in 2000 in response to the increasing number of natural and man-made disasters around the world. The impact of a disaster is immediate and long term. The effects of loss, destruction and hardship do not end when the disaster no longer makes the news. After the shock subsides, the reality and depression of the ’new-normal’ for the victims sets in.

Brag Lines

ORR continues to send teams to the victims of disaster as long as they feel they can be of assistance. Since the recent historic flooding, they have helped hundreds of victims in ten regional communities. They build relationships with those they serve in order to meet their immediate and future needs. God has called them to use relief work as a tool to bring Hope and Love to those hurting the most.

Pay it forward

Omaha Rapid Response deploys volunteers trained in medical, construction, chaplaincy and many other disciplines. They welcome all volunteers, whether skilled or unskilled. If you have a heart to help those suffering in the midst of crisis, you are qualified to be deployed. Do you want to bless others in their time of need? Do you want to be blessed beyond words? Are you called to be a volunteer, to pray or to give?

Wish list

Volunteers – skilled & unskilled

Team Leaders

Financial Support

Administrative Support

Corporate Partnerships

Church Partners

Prayer Partners

Upcoming events

Hurricanes

Floods

Tornadoes

Earthquakes

Tsunamis

Typhoons

Famine

Terrorism

Visit the Omaha Rapid Response website and Facebook page for the latest news.

Omaha Sports Commission

Mission statement: OSC fosters a positive, socio-economic impact on, and a heightened awareness and image of, Omaha by attracting, hosting, and supporting amateur sporting events.

Omaha Sports Commission

1004 Farnam St., Suite 102

Omaha, NE 68102 402.502.2216

omahasports.org

Background

Created in 2003, the Omaha Sports Commission is a non-profit entity dedicated to making Omaha a premier sports community in the United States. The commission works closely with area businesses and community leaders to help recruit and promote amateur sporting events. The OSC is a “total service event team,” meaning that it is involved in all aspects of event management—from bid selection and preparation, to event hosting and event enhancement, to post- event evaluation.

Brag Lines

From 2008-2018, Omaha Sports Commission events generated $326 million in economic impact for the city. With every event, a goal of the OSC is to give back to the community. During the 2018 Curling World Cup, the OSC reached 11,000 students in the Learn to Curl Program where students were taught the sport of curling. The OSC has been responsible for bringing the U.S. Olympic Team Trials-Swimming to Omaha for the last four trials years.

Pay it forward

Become a volunteer: Events aren’t successful without the help of amazing volunteers. Visit the website and find out how to be added to our volunteer database.

Make a donation: As a non-profit, the OSC operates off the support of grants, event sponsorships, and donors. Visit the website and donate today.

Wish list

Sponsorships for events

In-kind donations

Volunteers

Tent/awning for trade shows and events

Folding table for trade shows and events

Donations



Upcoming events

The OSCAS

May 28, 2020

U.S. Olympic Team Trials-Swimming

June 21-28, 2020

Women with Drive

Summer 2020

Open Door Mission

Mission statement: Open Door Mission is a Gospel Rescue Mission that meets the basic needs of individuals and families while inspiring hope for lasting change.

Open Door Mission

2828 N. 23rd St. E.

Omaha, NE 68110

402.422.1111

opendoormission.org

Background

Open Door Mission meets the basic needs of individuals and families while inspiring hope for lasting change. They are a bridge for people trying to reclaim basic necessities, restore dignity and hope, and rejoin the community. President/CEO Candace L. Gregory uses her extensive experience in community prevention programs to break the cycles of homelessness and poverty. She works to bring hope to others and develops innovative ways to make this happen through partnerships and collaborations.

Brag Lines

Daily, Open Door Mission’s campus offers 917 safe shelter beds to homeless people; serves over 3,500 hot, nutritious meals to the hungry; and provides homeless preventive measures to over 1,000 people living in poverty so they can remain in their homes. Open Door Mission monthly partners with more than 1,200 volunteers who make a difference right here in their community. Please visit the website to learn how to have a life-changing volunteer experience.

Pay it forward

This holiday season, Open Door Mission expects to provide more than 213,500 hot, nutritious meals to the Heartland. We invite individuals, churches, or businesses to organize a Hope for the Hungry food drive to help stock ODM’s pantry shelves for the holidays with canned vegetables, fruits, and meats; instant potatoes; and boxed meals. Please visit the website for more information.

Wish list

Men’s socks and underwear

Toddler toys

$10.00 gift cards to Walmart or Target

Matchbox and Hot Wheels car sets

Play-Doh sets

Board games and puzzles (especially for children 8 and older or families)

Sports balls

Small and medium Lego sets

Hair dryers

Shaving kits

Makeup kits

Upcoming events

Love Your Neighbor Gala

Sept. 26, 2019

Hy-Vee Turkey ‘N’ Fixin’s

Nov. 1, 2019

KFAB Hope for the

Hungry Radiothon

Nov. 14, 2019

Opera Omaha

Mission statement: Opera Omaha’s mission is to enrich the quality of life in our community by creating professional opera and music theater, which uniquely combine the visual and performing arts to express humanity’s deepest emotions and highest aspirations.

Opera Omaha

1850 Farnam St.

Omaha, NE 68102

402.346.OPERA

OperaOmaha.org

Background

The only professional opera company in the state of Nebraska, Opera Omaha produces shows from the earliest operas to those composed by current artists. In addition to a season of dynamic and compelling productions presented at the Orpheum Theater, the multi-faceted ONE Festival exemplifies innovation within opera. The company is internationally known for its productions of eight world premieres and four American premieres. It is also highly regarded for an extensive community engagement program.

Brag Lines

The Holland Community Opera Fellowship offers the opportunity to expand Opera Omaha’s education and community engagement work by bringing opera to new environments, and illustrating and promoting the value of creativity in the arts and non-arts sectors. In collaboration with community partners, Opera Omaha can identify and address partner needs with co-created programming and engagement. Last season, Opera Omaha partnered with 50 community organizations, engaging nearly 19,000 participants across the metro area.

Pay it forward

Supporting Opera Omaha brings many rewards. Whether purchasing a ticket to a performance, becoming a community sponsor, or giving a monetary gift, every dollar given helps deliver excellent artistic products and implement exciting new initiatives, such as the Holland Community Opera Fellowship and the ONE Festival. These transformational programs are helping give people of all backgrounds and ages access to the arts.

Wish list

Gifts to Opera Omaha benefit our entire region. Donations to Opera Omaha provide the resources needed to deliver world class productions that activate a culturally vibrant community and provide free community education and engagement programming, including the Holland Community Opera Fellowship, that engage over 33,000 adults, students and children each year.

Upcoming events

Madama Butterfly

Nov. 1 and 3, 2019

The Abduction from the Seraglio

Feb. 7 and 9, 2020

St. John the Baptist

March 25, 27, and 29; April 4 and 5, 2020

The Capulets and the Montagues

April 3 and 5, 2020

Parkinson’s Nebraska

Mission statement: Parkinson’s Nebraska is on a mission to be the primary source of education, support, and services for those whose lives are touched by Parkinson’s Disease in Nebraska.

Parkinson’s Nebraska

16811 Burdette St. Suite 1

Omaha, NE 68116

402.715.4707

parkinsonsnebraska.org

Background

Parkinson’s Nebraska began as a small organization with the big goal to increase access to specialized classes for people with Parkinson’s. It has since evolved into a broader vision of empowering individuals with Parkinson’s, their families, and professionals, and strengthening the community state-wide. Parkinson’s Nebraska was built on a strong foundation and is still dedicated to providing quality services, like Parkinson’s exercise classes, and increasing access to these services across the state.

Brag Lines

This year, Parkinson’s Nebraska is showing its commitment to rural and underserved communities by sponsoring a Delay the Disease training in Grand Island to teach health care and exercise professionals how to design and implement a community-based Parkinson’s exercise program.

With the help of a $7,000 community grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s Nebraska is able to provide the training, hotel accommodations, meals, and a mileage stipend to 55 Nebraska professionals. The goal is to increase the number of Parkinson’s exercise classes offered across the state. As a result, 21 new Parkinson’s exercise classes will begin by Oct. 1, 2019, with 14 of these classes in rural and underserved communities. The Delay the Disease training is more than a training, it is the first step towards reaching the goal of expanding Parkinson’s programming and creating a true statewide network of resources.

Wish list

Charitable, tax-deducible donations to help provide education, support, and services to Parkinson’s Nebraska

Help spread the word. Share resources with Parkinson’s patients and caregivers alike

Volunteers for events, fundraising, and office help

Partnerships with professionals, resource providers, and other organizations who are dedicated to serving people with Parkinson’s

Upcoming events

Walk the Park for Parkinson’s and the 2nd Annual Shake-a-Leg 5K

Sept. 29, 2019

Home Instead Senior Care Foundation #GivingTuesday Event

Dec. 3, 2019

UNMC Skate-a-thon for Parkinson’s

January 2020

Partnership 4 Kids

Mission statement: P4K’s mission is to mentor youth for college today and careers tomorrow using their four pillars of goal setting, mentoring, college access, and career exploration. Through curriculum-based learning, P4K breaks the cycle of generational poverty by launching students into family-supporting careers.

Partnership 4 Kids

1004 Farnam St., Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68102

402.930.3000

p4k.org

Background

P4K’s origins go back 30 years to two local couples wanting to make a difference in the community. “Yanney’s Kids,” started by Gail and Mike Yanney, mentored middle school students, while “Winners Circle,” started by Jerry and Cookie Hoberman, was an elementary goal-setting achievement program. In 2007, these two groups joined to become Partnership 4 Kids, which now impacts over 3,000 underserved students in Northeast and Southeast Omaha.

Brag Lines

P4K is the only youth-serving organization that begins with literacy and attendance in pre-kindergarten and continues with curriculum-based after-school programs in middle and high school, followed by case management support for their college students. In 2018, 98% of P4K’s students graduated high school, and 94% of P4K students remained enrolled in college, compared to Nebraska’s 77% average. Their 2019 graduating class included 66 high school and 21 college graduates. This fall 46 more students begin college.

Pay it forward

Most people had someone in their life who supported, encouraged, and motivated them to set and achieve academic and career goals. P4K asks others to pay it forward and do the same for the next generation of young people in Northeast and Southeast Omaha. Be a P4K mentor for any of their students from pre-kindergarten through high school, and forever change that student’s belief in themselves, their world view and help instill in them hope for a future filled with opportunities.

Wish list

Beverages—bottled juice/water for students participating in after school activities/college tours/career tours

Nonperishable snacks—protein bars/breakfast bars/crackers/fruit snacks for students participating in after school activities/college tours/career tours

Gifts cards—any value—for student community outings and fundraising events

Semester Celebration sponsors—$250 for each of their 32 celebrations from pre-kindergarten through high school for the 2019-20 school year. Sponsorship pays for food, beverages, activities, craft projects, and/or small gifts/game prizes.

Office supplies: copy paper, stamps

Basic calculators

Advanced calculators for high school students

Alarm clocks, electric with battery backup (batteries included)

$100 for a bike, helmet, and lock for elementary incentives for students who reach their literacy goals (24 needed for 2019-20 school year)

Quality backpacks for high school and college students

Calendars/planners

Upcoming events

Omaha Marathon & P4K 5K

Sept. 15, 2019

Hops & Grapes Fall Festival

Oct. 25, 2019

Partnership 4 Kids’ 30th Anniversary Gala

Nov. 13, 2019

PTI Nebraska

Mission statement: To provide training, information and support to Nebraska families whose children need special education or health related services, thus increasing their capacity to improve the educational and healthcare outcomes for their children.

PTI Nebraska

1941 S. 42nd St., Suite 205

Omaha, NE 68105

402. 346.0525

800.284.8520

402.934.1479 – Fax

reception@pti-nebraska.org

Background

PTI Nebraska (Parent Training and Information) is a statewide resource for families of children with disabilities and special health care needs. PTI Nebraska’s professional staff are parent-professionals and are available to speak to other parents and professionals about special education and disability specific information. PTI Nebraska’s expert staff also provide this current and relevant information through workshops statewide, at no cost. PTI Nebraska also encourages, trains and supports parents for leadership roles.

Brag Lines

During the 2017-2018 fiscal year PTI Nebraska:

Provided information on individualized education/health services to 2,443 parents and professionals

Attended 53 IEP meetings

Responded to 1,827 calls, letter and emails from parents

Distributed 8,800 materials

Supported over 15 parents through mediation & resolution hearings

Parents contact us each day for information on their child’s special education program or health related service, to schedule a workshop in their community, or to talk with a parent of a child with a disability.

Pay it forward

Each year, PTI Nebraska’s small staff of eight employees touches over 2,000 families in Nebraska through in-person visits, calls, letters and emails. In addition, through our workshops and webinars we distributed more than 8,800 materials. At community events and trainings PTI distributed more than 31,000 pieces of information, materials and resources.

Wish list

PTI Nebraska is a small but mighty non-profit organization developed under a grant from the US Department of Education. However, grant funding only pays for a portion of the services that Nebraskan’s need. Outreach to the nearly 45,000 children ages birth to 21 in Nebraska on Special Education is funded through private donations. You can help us when you donate at

pti-nebraska.org

Upcoming events

Medics At Home Golf Tournament for PTI

Sept. 19, 2019 at Tiburon Golf Course

Family Employment Awareness Training (FEAT)

-Summer 2019 Omaha

-Fall 2019 Columbus

-Winter 2019 Lincoln

-Spring 2020 Kearney

Ronald McDonald House Charities

Mission statement: Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha creates and operates programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. They provide opportunities that strengthen children and families during their most difficult and challenging times.

Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha

620 S. 38th Ave.

Omaha, NE 68105

402.346.9377

rmhcomaha.org

info@rmhcomaha.org

Background

With the ability to host up to 40 families per night, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in Omaha helps establish normalcy by providing a comprehensive healing community inclusive of: beds, showers, meals, laundry facilities, a family-friendly kitchen, playrooms, and a playground—all the basic essentials of home. It also provides educational and artistic programs for all family members. Additionally, the RMHC environment includes a built-in support system where families are able to connect with each other, forming an interdependent network of resources and collaboration.

Brag Lines

The staff and volunteers of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha focus on keeping things as ordinary as possible. The families they serve have kids diagnosed with rare and/or chronic medical conditions who are often hundreds of miles from their home. RMHC is a made-to-order home that is all-inclusive.

In 2018, 154 families (438 individuals) stayed at RMHC

Through the first 6 months of 2019, 176 families (492 individuals) stayed at RMHC

Roughly 40% of the families come from Nebraska.

Pay it forward

Meals That Heal: Shop, cook, and serve dinner for the families staying at RMHC.

Events: Sponsor or volunteer at signature events and third-party fundraisers.

Annual fund: Support a family for one night for just $120. Donations of all amounts accepted online.

In-kind gifts: Various professional services, household supplies, and food items are necessary to care for the families and maintain RMHC.

Pop tabs: Collect pop tabs that are recycled to help pay for the House electric bill.

Wish list

Front desk volunteers

Keurig K-cups

On-the-go snack items

Breakfast bars

Ground coffee

Sugar

Non-dairy creamer

Paper plates and plastic utensils

Trash bags (30-gallon)

Box meals

Macaroni and cheese

Hand soap

Non-latex gloves

Batteries

White copy paper

13-watt CFL light bulbs

Bleach

Disinfectant spray

Bathroom cleaner

Heavy duty serving utensils

Gas cards

Gift cards to Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Baker’s,

Hy-Vee, Family Fare, etc.

Travel-size toiletries

Feminine hygiene products

Adult and youth winter coats

Upcoming events

Wings & Wheels Gala

Sept. 6, 2019

Kids & Clays Sporting Clays Tournament

Oct. 18-20, 2019

Annual Golf Tournament

May 2020

Big Red Friday

August 2020

The Salvation Army

Mission statement: The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.

The Salvation Army

Western Divisional Headquarters

10755 Burt St.

Omaha, NE 68114

402.898.7700

salarmyomaha.org

Background

The Salvation Army of Omaha is a faith-based nonprofit organization. Its three community centers—Omaha Citadel Corps, Omaha North Corps, and the Omaha Kroc Center—as well as the Burrows Center and Renaissance Village, are uniquely situated to meet the diverse needs of our metro-area neighborhoods. From after-school programs and summer camps to food pantries to behavioral health programs that support those struggling with mental illness,

The Salvation Army of Omaha sustains the bodies, minds, and

spirits of the community’s most vulnerable neighbors.

Brag Lines

The Salvation Army of Omaha helped those in need more than 200,000 times in 2018, providing food, housing, material assistance, youth development, older adult services, behavioral health, anti-human trafficking, and emergency disaster services. During the devastating floods of 2019, The Salvation Army raised more than $2.8 million, 100% of which directly supported flood-relief efforts. They also provided more than 72,000 clean-up kits, 40,000 meals, 48,000 beverages and 41,000 snacks to flood survivors.

Pay it forward

Monetary donations are appreciated and support the thousands in Omaha whose lives are improved by The Salvation Army’s social services programs annually. In Omaha, 87 cents of every donated dollar is spent on programs that help those most in need. They also have volunteer opportunities, including tutoring, coaching, serving meals, disaster relief, ringing bells during the Christmas season and more. For volunteer information, call 402.898.6000 or visit the website and click on “Volunteer in

This Community.”

Wish list

Monetary donations

Corporate partnerships

Planned gifts

Volunteers

Toys and gifts (for Adopt-A-Family Radiothon)

Non-perishable food

Clothing

New K-12 school supplies

Upcoming events

Tree of Lights Kickoff

Nov. 8, 2019

2019-2020 Winter Night Watch Season

Starting Nov. 25, 2019

D.J.’s Hero Awards Luncheon

May 5, 2020

Siena/Francis House Homeless Shelter

Mission statement: The Siena/Francis House welcomes, shelters, and empowers individuals experiencing homelessness to navigate their own path to safe and appropriate housing.

Siena/Francis House Homeless Shelter

1702 Nicholas St.

Omaha, NE 68102

402.341.1821

sienafrancis.org

Background

The Siena/Francis House—located in north downtown Omaha, Nebraska—is a 501(c)(3) independent, nondenominational, non-profit charitable organization. The Siena/Francis House provides three levels of housing: emergency overnight shelter, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing. In addition, case management is available to help individuals achieve housing in the community. The Siena/Francis House also provides meals to people staying in our residential programs, as well as to anyone in the community who is hungry.

Brag Lines

Food and shelter needs are always met first, then programs have one ultimate goal in mind: to assist every guest with a housing plan.

In 2018, Siena/Francis House provided 181,828 overnight stays to 3,579 individuals through their three housing programs and served

431,553 meals.

Individuals stayed at, and left, the emergency shelter in an average of 9 days.

Of the approximately 5,600 people who experienced homelessness in the metro area in 2018, over 60% were provided services by Siena/Francis House.



Pay it forward

Siena/Francis House relies on the generosity of the community. Below are ways to get involved:

Make a monetary donation online.

Sponsor a drive for food, clothing, or personal care items.

Serve the evening dinner meal from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (served every evening) or brunch from 8:30 to 11 a.m. (served every Sunday morning). Volunteers must schedule in advance. Contact Volunteer Services Manager Silvia Rodriguez at srodriguez@sienafrancis.org.

Wish list

Canned fruits

Canned vegetables

Cold-weather clothing (used)

Individually wrapped, pre-packaged food items (for sack lunches)

Toilet paper

Powdered laundry detergent

Cooking oil

Tennis shoes (for men, all sizes)

Tennis shoes (for women, sizes 5 to 8)

Salad dressing (all flavors)

Razors (for men and women)

Shaving cream

Bar soap

Disinfectant cleaners (e.g. Pine Sol)

Styrofoam cups

Paper towels

“Zip-Lock” bags (all sizes)

Pain relievers

Hair brushes

Socks (for men)

Underwear for men (sizes 28, 30 and 32)

Underwear for women (sizes 5 and 6)

Work boots (for men)

Upcoming events

25th Annual 5k Walk or Run

Sept. 7, 2019

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Mission statement: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is dedicated to bringing volunteers together to grow spiritually by offering person-to-person services to the community’s most vulnerable neighbors in need, without discrimination.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Omaha

P.O. Box 241201

Omaha NE 68124-5201

402.779.8499

svdpomaha.com

Executive Director: Marty Smith

Background

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Omaha is a Catholic, parish-based, direct-aid organization that brings together women and men to grow in their spirituality through service to neighbors in need. Serving Omaha neighborhoods since 1868, we are part of an international organization linked by the common mission of our patron St. Vincent de Paul. The primary goal of the Society is the spiritual growth of its members, which allows us to more fully reflect God’s love to all the neighbors we encounter; our ultimate call is growing community.

Brag Lines

Responding to need. Sharing in hope. In 2018:

115,688 people received emergency aid of rent or utilities.

$20,255 impacted 64 people with emergency relief through Ozanam Outreach, a program for non-conferences areas.

25 years in operation, the SVdP Choice Pantry through 133 volunteers served

11,014 households

Our thrift store offered quality goods at reasonable prices to thousands of patrons. Over 4,830 individuals were assisted with over $86,090 in assistance of clothing and household goods.

Our annual coat drive equipped 2,380 men, women and children with warm necessities.

Pay it forward

Respond to the call to serve the most vulnerable.Visit the website for volunteer opportunities:

Helpline responder

Ozanam Outreach worker

Special events

Food pantry team

Garden Angels

Thrift store or warehouse sorters

Support the mission and programs financially. The Society of SVdP is

a 501(c)(3) organization, relying entirely on financial donations to respond to the increasing community needs.

Shop SVdP Thrift Stores.

21st & Leavenworth

24th & Q St.

807 Tara Plaza- Papillion

OUR NEW STORE

90th and Fort by Baker’s

Attend to the needs of the community. Follow facebook.com/svdpomaha

Wish list

Pantry and garden volunteers

Event volunteers

Event sponsors

$25 monthly, Disciple of Charity membership

$100 monthly, Apostle of Charity membership

A $300 donation covers one month’s utilities

A $500 donation provides one month’s rent to avoid a family eviction

Non-perishable, nonexpired pantry items

New or gently used thrift store items

Winter coats, all sizes

Monetary donations of any size support the mission

Upcoming events

15th Annual Free Coat Giveaway

November 2019

1st Tuesdays Eat at Baileys, Dundee Dell, Shuck’s and Give!

April 2020

USPS Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

May 2020

11h Annual Strawberry Brunch

June 2020

Stephen Center

Mission statement: Stephen Center partners with the community, families and individuals

to overcome homelessness, addiction and poverty.

Stephen Center, Inc.

2723 Q St.

Omaha, NE 68107

402.715.5471

stephencenter.org

Background

Stephen Center has served homeless and low-income individuals in Omaha since 1984. The organization was founded by Sharon and Dick McNeil, who recognized a distinct need to assist those living in poverty in south Omaha. In partnership with the McNeil family, the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Omaha’s Holy Ghost Church purchased a 103-year-old building on Q Street for $10,000. From those humble beginnings in a rundown former pool hall and bar, Stephen Center has grown to include a multi-facility campus designed to support vulnerable men, women, and children as they seek to overcome homelessness, addiction, and poverty.

Brag Lines

Stephen Center is the only substance-free homeless shelter in the metro, providing a safe environment for individuals and families. Meals are available three times per day/seven days a week. Clients meet with a case manager within 72 hours of arrival to define barriers and set goals. The center runs a background check on all residents who request shelter. Residents shop at NO COST at their thrift store, located at 24th and Q streets. Stephen Center is grateful to receive over 33,000 volunteer hours annually. Administrative costs are 7.5 percent of operating budget.

Pay it forward

Whether it’s serving meals, working the front desk, or even lending marketing talents to the agency, Stephen Center can always use more help and volunteers. They believe that together we can end homelessness, addiction, and poverty one parent, one child, one person at a time. Like Stephen Center on Facebook to stay in the loop on all the ways to help.

Wish list

Bottled water

Pillows/blankets (gently used or new)

Razors (shaving)

Deodorant

Toothpaste/toothbrushes

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Volunteers

Monetary donations

Upcoming events

Gobble 4 Good Turkey Drive

Nov. 1, 2019

Cruise Away Fundraiser

March 2020

Tri-Faith Initiative

Mission statement: The Tri-Faith Initiative fosters empathy, invites understanding, and advances common action between people of diverse faiths through the shared efforts of intentionally co-located congregations of the Jewish, Christian, and Muslim faiths and an interfaith center on one campus.

Tri-Faith Initiative

Pacific St. & S. 132nd St.

Omaha, NE 68154

402.934.2955

trifaith.org

Background

The Tri-Faith Initiative is an ambitious project of interfaith relations. It brings together a synagogue, church, mosque, and interfaith center on one 38-acre campus in the middle of America’s heartland. It challenges people of faith and goodwill to be conscious and proactive about the assets of faith in civil life in a religiously pluralistic society. The Tri-Faith Initiative aims to create an inclusive culture in which religious pluralism is socially normative.

Brag Lines

Tri-Faith Initiative works for a world in which religious differences are seen as an asset to be celebrated, where people realize the ability to overcome fear and stereotypes and embrace one another. Tri-Faith invites people of all religions to visit and interact. Our programming focuses on interfaith cooperation and religious literacy to fight bigotry and foster empathy. In creating meaningful experiences for exposure, Tri-Faith advances co-existence and religious freedom for all.

Pay it forward

Visit the Commons and stroll the iconic Abraham’s Circle Bridge

Schedule a tour and visit Tri-Faith partner congregations: Temple Israel, Countryside Community Church, and the American Muslim Institute

Join the mailing list to keep up-to date on Tri-Faith events and programs

Join Tri-Faith for any or all informative and social events

Volunteer to work in the Tri-Faith Community Garden and Orchard

Wish list

Garden tools

Volunteers

Corporate sponsorships

Community speaking engagements

Upcoming events

More Than a Joke Symposium

Weekly from Sept 3, 2019 – March 31, 2020

Women and Wisdom

Jan. 14, 2020

Tri-Faith Gala

March 14, 2020

