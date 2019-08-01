TEAM Software has been around for three decades but in many ways it feels like a startup, said President Jill Davie.

“We have a very vibrant and entrepreneurial culture,” she said. “We have a lot of energetic people working for us, and it’s a casual yet productive environment. There’s a tangible, positive energy.”

Ironically, its growth and stability is a result of focusing on innovative technology and always looking forward. “We are making some bold moves in regard to expansion and growth,” Davie said.

Last fall, the company announced a strategic investment partnership with Accel-KKR, a technology-focused private equity firm based in Silicon Valley. “That’s given us a new outlook on what’s possible as we move ahead,” Davie said.

In May, TEAM acquired Lighthouse, which has operations in Melbourne, Australia, as well as Oakland, California. “We are now a global company, which is very exciting for us,” Davie said.

Though it’s a global company, it’s still driven by Midwestern values.

“We are a family at TEAM, and even though we’ve grown to be 150 employees those connections are still very important to us. We try very hard to make sure we are interacting in a respectful way that builds trust, and that naturally extends to our customers,” Davie said. “We operate with a lot of integrity.”

And customers appreciate that service, she adds. When attendees at a recent client conference were asked to evaluate whether TEAM employees were courteous and helpful, Davie noted that “One hundred percent said ‘yes.’”

