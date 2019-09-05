Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Sept. 5: Wanna have a swinging good time this Thursday night? Dancing in the District is happening downtown in The Capitol District. Worried about your dance moves? This is your chance to improve them. The Omaha Jitterbugs will be on hand to offer some instruction. Already know how to swing it? Then just head down and get your jitterbug on. If swing just isn’t your thing, maybe you’d rather head to next week’s line dancing event? Find out more about both nights here.

Friday, Sept. 6: Omaha Public Library is partnering with Benson First Friday Omaha and Rowdy Boys Collective to bring zines to library patrons. Attend The OPL Zine Library Launch Party to browse the collection, purchase a zine or three from local makers, and even learn how to create your own. While they will only be available at the Benson Branch and W. Dale Clark Main Library, you can return them to any OPL location. Best of all? If you’ve ever wanted to be in the library after hours, now you can. This party starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. Learn more here.

Friday, Sept. 6: Attention all 1980s alt music fans: Violent Femmes are playing the Shadow Ridge Music Festival. And that’s not all. Soul Asylum and Matthew Sweet are also performing, so be ready for a hit of ’90s nostalgia. Doors open at 4 p.m., so you can make a whole night of it if you’d like. Food trucks and local restaurants will be serving food, and beer and wine will be available to wash it down. Catch the Good Feeling and listen to some true American Music. Don’t wait for Divine Intervention, be sure to catch this Runaway Train here. (Yes, those are all song puns.)

Saturday, Sept. 7: Kros Strain and Pint Nine breweries are bringing you a day filled with beer, German-style food, and live music from the Polka Police. PortalFest 2019 will be held at Kros Strain Brewing Co., with food from the Dire Lion and Well Seasoned food trucks available. Play some yard games, drink some beer, and, of course, polka your butts off. But don’t worry about missing the big game, because they will have the Frost on so you don’t miss a minute. VIP tickets are available as well, so be sure to check those out. Get your tickets here and polka the night away.

Sunday, Sept. 8: The dogs are coming out to play for the Rotties and Rye Fundraiser at Proof. The bark-tenders will be mixing signature whiskey and Rottweiler-themed cocktails. Beer, wine, and other spirits will also be available for purchase. With a silent auction taking place and 50% (yes, 50) of proceeds going to MidAmerica Rottweiler Rescue, this is a don’t-miss event for all dog lovers. Dig up the rest of the info here.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.