Thursday, March 12 to Saturday, March 14: You have five opportunities to see Paul Mecurio perform at the Omaha Funny Bone this weekend. He is an Emmy and Peabody award winner for his work on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and currently works on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He also makes regular appearances as a recurring pop culture and general news commentator and satirist on CNN, NBC, Fox News, MSNBC, CBS, HLN, and daytime television. Get your tickets while you can here.

Friday, March 13: Looking for something to do this Friday night? SISSI: Opening Reception is happening at Generator Space. Hosted by Amplify Arts, the aim of this exhibition is to reclaim an insult hurled across schoolyards and streets to shame and dehumanize. The six participating artists–Jared Brown, Jared Buckheister, J. Michael Ford, Walker Green, Dawuane Lamont Hayes, Matt Morris–hail from Omaha, New York City, and Chicago. Their work redefines the term “sissi” as an epithet of pride and empowerment. Register for this free event here.

Saturday, March 14: What’s better than a shenanigans-filled Saturday St. Patrick’s Day party? How about St. Paddy’s at the Park on a Saturday? Play some games, win some prizes, and do plenty of eating, including the ubiquitous corned beef and cabbage and shepherd’s pie. And what would an Irish celebration look like without live music? Courtesy of Shenanigans, naturally. Find out more here.

Saturday, March 14: Irish people are known for many characteristics, and while they aren’t all necessarily good, storytelling is one of our favorites. So what better way for lit buffs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than with a Night of Irish Storytelling, happening at Archetype Coffee on 13th Street. Irish American storyteller, Maureen Korte is joined by other local storytellers on this evening of scéal and song. Learn more here.

Sunday, March 15: What can I say? We’re suckers for a good story (obviously). Listen to some more LIVE! Storytelling at the KANEKO-UNO Library. Professional authors, aspiring authors, and community members will share their stories, and there will be an open mic for audience members to share three minute stories should inspiration strike. Find more details here.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.