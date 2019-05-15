Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, May 16:

Lizz Wright is a jazz and gospel singer and composer who has garnered widespread attention as one of the most venerable popular singers of her generation. Her voice has been described as smooth, velvety, and buttery. Basically everything you want in a jazz singer. She has released five critically acclaimed albums, and tonight she brings all that talent to the Holland Performing Arts Center. Get your tickets here now.

Friday, May 17:

Chicago-based, indie pop songwriter, MICH, is playing at Barley St. Tavern this Friday. A Bellevue native, Mich Shirey returns from Chicago to play his guitar-driven music inspired by his childhood in Nebraska. This is the first time he’ll perform his music in Nebraska since he left for Chicago 10 years ago, so get out and give him a good welcome home. The music starts at 9 p.m., and he’ll be sharing the stage that night with Greg Woods, The Sounds of Many, and Maya Duis at this 21 and over show. Get the details here, and for a taste of what you’re in for click here.

Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19:

It’s the last weekend to catch Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Bellevue Little Theatre. Holmes and Watson are on the case to find who is slaying the Baskerville line. This performance is done in a “classic farce style,” so expect to see horror mingled with laughter in this tale of an attempted murder inspired by the legend of a fearsome hound of supernatural origin. Reserve your tickets to the show here.

(Pictured in photo: Ben Beck, Sherlock and Catherine Vazquez, Watson)

Saturday, May 18:

Helicopter Day is an indoor/outdoor event held at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in celebration of aviation careers and the history of helicopters. Watch in wonder as helicopters from military, law enforcement, and commercial pilots fly over the horizon and land right in front of your eyes. Activities will take place inside the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a drone workshop on flight and safety, free movies in the museum’s theater, free balloon sculptures, and a make-and-take project. Find out more here.

Sunday, May 19:

EveryDopeGirl is a platform for everyday women, created to support, uplift, and showcase dope girls from around the world. Every Dope Girl Omaha 2019 is an event connecting women and entrepreneurs together through professional development, networking, and philanthropy. Your ticket includes a complimentary beverage, automatic entry for the raffle, professional headshot, panel discussion, and access to the EDG global community. Learn more about the organization here, and more about the event here.