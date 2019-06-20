Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, June 20: The Fifth Annual Benefit House Concert for Foodbank for the Heartland is happening at Club Dave tonight. Never heard of Club Dave? Well, that’s likely because it’s not your typical club. Dave Berman is a musician from Omaha and the creative force behind the music at Club Dave. This live music benefit for the Foodbank features music from Justin Lamoureux, Mark Haugen, Virginia Kathryn, and of course, the man Dave himself. This show is free, but non-perishable food donations are encouraged. Get the full 411 here.

Thursday, June 20 to Sunday, June 23 (and July 5 and 7): It’s officially “on-the-green” season, and Nebraska Shakespeare kicks it off with Juno’s Swans performing All’s Well That Ends Well in Elmwood. Juno’s Swans is a program for all-female Shakespeare productions. They will also invite audience dialogue after the performances, which is a first for Nebraska Shakespeare. Numerous all-female musicians and acts will entertain audiences ahead of performances. Learn more about this to-do here. And read more about Juno’s Swans in this story from our May issue here.

Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23: Junkstock Underneath the Stars marks the return of Junkstock to its home at Sycamore Farms. With over 150 vendors, you can shop under the twinkling light of stars and hot air balloons, with help from bonfires and the natural glinting light of fireflies. This three-day junk affair has live­ music, food trucks, and a free Kids Village. Did I mention it’s also pet friendly, and children 12 and under get in for free? Find out all the juicy, junk-related details here.

Saturday, June 22: The Inaugural Back Alley Blues Festival takes place this Saturday at 24th and Lake streets, between Love’s Jazz & Art Center and the Elks Lodge. Award-winning, international soul blues legend Johnny Rawls is performing, as well as local acts Stan & The Chain Gang and Juke Butter featuring Allison Nash. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the music starts at 3 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and chairs, blankets and umbrellas are allowed. No tents or coolers, though. Get your tickets here.

Sunday, June 23: O’Leaver’s is known for good live music and sand volleyball. But this summer they’re branching out with the Leblon Pop-Up Series. This 11-week cocktail pop-up series is sponsored by Leblon Cachaça (hence the name), and takes place in the bar’s beer garden/sweet new(er) patio out back. Each week a different guest bartender will present a creative one-off cocktail menu, with part of the proceeds going to a good cause. Hosted by the Omaha/Lincoln chapter of the United States Bartenders Guild (USBG). To find out more, go here.