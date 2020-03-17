Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Tuesday, March 17, aka St. Patrick’s Day

We understand that not getting to go out on St. Patrick’s Day is devastating to some. So we wanted to bring you some entertainment you can enjoy from home, and in true Omaha DIY fashion, our creative community is coming through.

—The service industry is essentially shut down, but you can still show your support while being entertained. Local musician Andrew Bailie is offering in-home concerts through his artist’s page on Facebook, from his home to yours. Find the videos on his Facebook page here. You can also read the July/August 2019 issue of Omaha Magazine he was featured in here.

—For the weird at heart, the folks at The Sydney are here for you. But be warned, I’m not joking about the weirdness. Their own Zach Schmieder will read a book for 2 hours in a, well, NSFW outfit (not x-rated, but definitely a PG-13) on the Sydney stage from 7-9 p.m. every night. They will be accepting Venmo donations, 100% of which will be given to the bartender whose shift was scheduled for that evening. Watch them here.

—Local comedian Cameron Logsdon has created CQU: Cameron’s Quarantine Update and plans to bring you a new episode of every night this week. You can check out the first episode here, and watch some of his other videos here. Follow along for updates on his Facebook page here.

—If you’re looking for some new Irish music to get you through the day, throw on some green, grab a Guinness, and listen to this playlist from MarQ Manner. The Homer’s manager acknowledges that this is very much to his personal taste, so don’t expect any Irish jigs. Listen here.

—This one’s not local, but so very Irish. Dropkick Murphys has announced they will be streaming a free live concert from Boston. This Irish punk group always plays on St. Patty’s Day weekend, but couldn’t this year. So they’re making up for it by making sure everyone gets to enjoy some Irish cheer. Check it out here, tonight at 6 p.m. CST.

So put on some green, turn on your computer, and enjoy St. Patrick’s Day without all the craziness.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.