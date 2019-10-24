Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Friday Oct. 25:

If you’d like to get away from the hectic Halloween planning and take a little time to enjoy the changing of seasons, Fontenelle Forest is hosting an Autumn Constellation Viewing. Andromeda, Aquarius, Capricornus, Pegasus, and Pisces are constellations best seen in the fall (and preferably in the forest). If you’re interested in an enjoyable, relaxing way to spend the evening, look no further than the night sky at Fontenelle Forest. Seek out more information here.

Friday Oct. 25:

Discover your family history at the 11th Annual Genealogy Lock-In at the W. Dale Clark Library. The Greater Omaha Genealogical Society will be at the library to answer questions about genealogy. The event will also feature a presentation of “Daniel Freeman: America’s First Homesteader,” a story about the first homesteader in the United States and the effects of the Homestead Act on the West. Registration is required. Dig in here for more information.

Saturday Oct. 26:

It’s almost time for Halloween, and Village Pointe Shopping Center is having a day full of festive activities for all ages. Omaha’s Great Pumpkin Tree Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., so you have plenty of time to get out and find just the right treat. With pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, a concert from Best of Omaha-winning local band eNVy, and a pumpkin tree lighting, this free event is no trick. Be sure to check out all the treats here.

Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27:

The Omaha Oddities and Art Expo is a unique event perfect for Halloween. There will be over 50 vendors selling unique items to satisfy all your spooky season needs. Magicians, fire, aerial, and sideshow performers will provide entertainment throughout. Bring a non-perishable food item for Food Bank for the Heartland to receive an admission discount. For the full agenda, head here.

Day trip—Friday, Oct. 25:

We’re definitely well into scary movie season, and you have the chance to #supportlocal by heading to see The Gallows Act II at the Holly Theatre in Beatrice this Friday. This film is the sequel to Nebraska filmmaker, and Beatrice native, Chris Lofing’s The Gallows. It is premiering in select theaters and on demand. Get your tickets here now.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.