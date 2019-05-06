Carnival rides, dancing, and lots of tasty food filled the Cinco De Mayo festival 2019 in South Omaha May 3-5. This is one of the largest festivals of its kind in the United States, with over 100,000 visitors attending.

South Omaha Cinco de Mayo Festival 2019

This family-friendly event kicked off on Friday, May 3, with well-known Mexican national act, La Alianza Norteña. As the sun went down and the stage lights came on, the band played Mexican heritage classics while the crowd danced the night away. Earlier in the evening was the Coronación pageant. The pageant had three categories; Miss (ages 14-19), Junior Miss (ages 9-13), and Little Miss (ages 5-8), and the competition was fierce, with the crowd shouting the names of their favorite candidates.

The festival had carnival rides set up just off 24th Street for the kiddos to enjoy. The area had everything from mechanical rides to pony rides. Throughout the event they had food vendors offering everything from traditional Mexican cuisine to barbecue, and even some vegan options. Aside from the rides and entertainment, booths were set up along the streets for those interested in doing some shopping.



The festival also hosts the largest and best parade in the Midwest. The parade march travels down 24th Street and features floats, marching bands, entertainers, businesses and organizations that want to give back to their community and celebrate their heritage.

On Sunday May 5, the Mariachi Mass performed liturgical music led by a traditional mariachi at Assumption-Guadalupe Catholic Church. After the Mass, the fiesta began, with more live entertainment onstage, authentic Mexican food, a beer garden, and exhibitors.



This event is a great way for the family to have some fun celebrating the annual event. They have something for everyone! If you’re interested in more information regarding the Cinco De Mayo Omaha festival visit cincodemayoomaha.com.