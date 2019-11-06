Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Nov. 7:

Today is the day. It’s time for the Second Annual Best of Omaha Soirée, and we couldn’t be more excited to see you there! With incredible entertainment, a stunning venue, tasty beverages, and food from some of the Best of Omaha winners, this event is all about Omaha. Which means it’s about all of us. If you don’t have your tickets yet, get them here now! There is a limited number available, and we hope to see you there.

Friday, Nov. 8:

If you like to dress up, but still be comfortable, the 1st Annual Sneaker Soiree (yes, it’s another soiree) is a party for you. Forget the heels and the toe-pinchers. Slip on that gown you never get to wear or your favorite suit and throw on a pair of sneakers. Seriously. It’s all about kickin’ it in fancy-style in your favorite kicks. In addition, bring in your new or gently used shoes in support of Youth Emergency Services (YES House) of Omaha. Learn more about the event here.

Friday, Nov. 8:

True Omaha music fans know about Hector Anchondo Band. Never heard of them? Expand your local music knowledge by heading to The Jewell to catch one of two shows they’re playing this Friday evening—or catch both! If you like good music, you’ll have a good time. Learn more about the man behind the name here, then purchase your tickets here.

Saturday, Nov. 9:

Love music and supporting good causes? The Toy Drive for Pine Ridge is the perfect opportunity to enjoy both. Catch local acts Low Long Signal, RAF, Ghost Whale, TWITCH, Dead On Dust, and Sabbaths Disciples all in one place, at Winchester Saloon. All you need is $10 or a new unwrapped toy to donate to the drive. Want to know the story behind the toy drive? Head here. For more information on the show, click here.

Sunday, Nov. 10:

There’s no better way to end the weekend than with a bluesy evening of good music and good people. The Joe McCarthy CD Release Party at Stocks n Bonds is your ticket to that perfect ending. McCarthy is a local working musician whose warm voice and kicked-up blend of country, blues, and rock will get you reset for the rest of the week. Find out more here.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.