Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Smith Slusky Law has grown to 13 attorneys encompassing a wide range of practice areas that can meet the legal needs of nearly any client. The firm has an emphasis in commercial real estate and business law, but also represents businesses and individuals in an impressive variety of legal services—including litigation, estate planning and probate, employment, domestic matters, injuries, and more.

“Our firm is a diverse general practice firm covering almost every area [of law],” said attorney Danielle Dring, who joined the firm in 2016. In recent years, the firm has become increasingly diverse in another way. Dring is one of four female attorneys at Smith Slusky. The other three are Shaun Michelle James, who has been with Smith Slusky for more than 20 years; and Ashley Albertsen and Melissa Oestmann, who joined the firm last year.

“The legal profession is still a male-dominated industry, but I don’t necessarily feel our office is unbalanced per se,” Dring said. “But having Ashley and Melissa come to our firm last year was a

good addition.”

James, Albertsen, Dring, and ​Oestmann each bring a different focus to the practice. At Smith Slusky, each attorney manages her or his own book of business while sharing operating expenses and resources. Clients work with their individual attorneys but benefit from the collective expertise of the entire firm.

James practices primarily in the areas of real estate acquisition, financing and development, and property tax valuation. She also works in the formation and counseling of small and new business operations. Dring’s focus is in corporate, real estate, and construction law, and she is certified by the Nebraska Office of Dispute Resolution as an alternative dispute resolution mediator. Albertsen, who joined as a partner, focuses on criminal, domestic, and tribal law. She also works with family law—including juvenile law, protection orders, conservatorships, and criminal law. Oestmann, also a partner, serves clients in family litigation and juvenile law matters.

​ Attorneys are problem-solvers, said the women of Smith Slusky, and with the depth of its team’s experience, the firm is able to address nearly any legal question or concern placed before them. In contrast to the dramatic criminal trials portrayed on television, the day-to-day practice of law is more about preparing, advising, negotiating, pre-planning and guiding.

“[Clients] expect a solution, and they expect a good solution,” Albertsen said, adding that clients want to work with attorneys who are approachable. “The average person on the street is going to want to have a discussion with a person who is going to try to understand, and even empathize with,

their situation.”

Loyalty and honesty are also valued by clients, and the attorneys of Smith Slusky “strive to do the best for our clients every day.”

“We’ve had repeat clients who’ve told us they’ve come back to us because we’re honest and up-front,” Oestmann says. “They trust us.”

8712 West Dodge Road, Suite 400

Omaha, NE 68114

402-392-0101

smithslusky.com

