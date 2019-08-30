Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Stage Performances

Sweat

Through Sept. 15 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize and a three-time Tony Award nominee, Sweat follows a group of steelworkers whose steady march toward the American dream is uprooted by economic change. Tickets: $18-36. 402.553.0800.—omahaplayhouse.com

Don’t Tell Comedy Omaha

Sept. 6 in Elkhorn. BYOB to a secret location revealed at 12 p.m. the day of the show, and enjoy the best comedians from around the country.

—donttellcomedy.com

Hamilton

Sept. 10-29 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The musical Omaha has been waiting for arrives this month. This winner of 11 Tony Awards tells the story of George Washington’s right-hand man, Alexander Hamilton. The show features a diverse cast and a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, and R&B. Tickets: $75-$350. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Broad Perspective

Sept. 12 at The Backline, 1618 Harney St. This improv show invites women, womyn, female-identifying, and gender queer people to celebrate comedy. Tickets: $5. 402.720.7670.

—theatreartsguild.com

Annie

Sept. 13-Oct. 13 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. This classic story tells of a young girl, who—despite con artists, kidnappers, and Miss Hannigan—never gives up hope of one day reuniting with her parents. Times vary. Tickets: $114-$544. 402.553.0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

OLF After-Party and Lit Pub Quiz

Sept. 14 at Pageturners Lounge, 5004 Dodge St. This end party to Omaha Lit Fest features author Sam Slaughter as well as readings from emerging local poets. Several signature drinks available for purchase. Free admission. 402.933.3973.

—pageturnerslounge.com

Red Summer

Sept. 26-Oct. 20 at Bluebarn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St. Red Summer follows the story of William Brown before the Omaha race riot of 1919. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 for seniors (ages 65+), $28 for military and educators.

—bluebarn.org

Bert KREISCHER

Sept. 29 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who performs to sellout crowds across the country. His standup special Bert Kreischer: Secret Time is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Described as having a “rare and incredible talent” (The Interrobang), Bert has evolved from being named Rolling Stone’s 1997 “Number One Partier in the Nation” to one of the top names in comedy. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $39.75-$59.75. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

