Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Sept. 9 (noon-1 p.m)

Decades at the Durham: Dining by Rail

Location: The Durham Museum

This luncheon and fundraiser celebrates the railcar dining experience of the 1930s and 1940s. Author Jim Porterfield will discuss railroad cuisine as guests dine on re-creations dining car recipes. —durhammuseum.org



Sept. 1 (8 a.m.)

2019 Bingo Open Golf Fundraiser for the Kids

Benefiting: NWA Kids Fishing Clinics, “Fishing is Fun!”

Location: Grandpa’s Woods Golf Course, Elmwood

—nebraskawalleye.com

Sept. 1 (7-9 a.m.)

39th Annual Zoo Run

Benefiting: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Location: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

—omahazoo.com

Sept. 1 (noon-4 p.m.)

Packer Car Show

Benefiting: Omaha South High School Alumni Association

Location: Collin Stadium Parking Lot

—omahasouthalumni.com

Sept. 5 (10:30 a.m.)

2019 SAC Foundation Golf Outing

Benefiting: Team Offutt Home Away from Home

Location: Tiburon Golf Club

—sacfoundation.net

Sept. 5 (5-9 p.m.)

Brew Haha: A Beer and Food Tasting Event

Benefiting: Habitat for Humanity

Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village

—habitatomaha.org

Sept. 6 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Birdies for Books Golf Tournament

Benefiting: Book Trust

Location: Tara Hills Golf Course

—unitedwaymidlands.org

Sept. 6 (6:30-10:30 p.m.)

Holy Cross Parish Festival Convert

Benefiting: Holy Cross Parish

Location: Holy Cross Catholic Church

—holycrossomaha.org

Sept. 6 (11 a.m.)

Seventh Annual Aerotek Charity Golf Event

Benefitting: Child Life Program of Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

Location: Tiburon Golf Club

—childrensomaha.org

Sept. 6 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

The Camp Classic Golf Tournament Ashland

Benefiting: Carol Joy Holling Camp

Location: Ashland Golf Club

—cjhcenter.org

Sept. 6 (7-9:30 p.m.)

Wings & Wheels Gala

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities Omaha

Location: Signature Flight Support at Eppley Airfield

—rmhcomaha.org

Sept. 7 (9-11 a.m.)

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s— Council Bluffs

Benefiting: Alzheimer’s Association

Location: Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park

—act.alz.org

Sept. 7 (9-11 a.m.)

25th Annual Hope for the Homeless Walk/Run

Benefiting: Siena/Francis House

Location: Stinson Park in Aksarben Village

—sienafrancis.org

Sept. 7 (noon-8 p.m.)

September Latino Festival

Benefiting: Centro Latino Council Bluffs

Location: Bayliss Park

—sucentrolatino.com

Sept. 8 (1:30-4 p.m.)

15th Annual Out of the Darkness Omaha Walk

Benefiting: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Location: Lewis & Clark Landing

—afsp.donordrive.com

Sept. 8 (8-11:30 a.m.)

Fight for Air Corporate Cup

Benefiting: American Lung Association

Location: Aksarben Village

—action.lung.org

Sept. 8 (noon-6 p.m.)

Holy Cross Parish Festival

Benefiting: Holy Cross Parish

Location: Holy Cross Catholic Church

—holycrossomaha.org

Sept. 8 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Ninth Annual Cruisin’ for a Cure Omaha

Benefiting: Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center

Location: Nebraska Furniture Mart

—cruisinforacureomaha.com

Sept. 9 (11 a.m.)

29th Annual Driving for Excellence Golf Fest

Benefiting: Mercy High School’s Negotiated Tuition Program

Location: Players Club at Deer Creek

—mercyhigh.org

Sept. 9 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Cougar Classic Golf Tournament

Benefiting: Gross Catholic High School

Location: Eagle Hills Golf Club

—grosscatholic.org

Sept. 12 (11:30 a.m.)

18th Annual Golf Classic

Benefiting: Ralston Schools Foundation

Location: Eagle Hills Golf Course

—ralstonschoolsfoundation.org

Sept. 12 (6-9 p.m.)

2019 Go Wild for Conservation Beer Tasting & Auction

Benefiting: Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation

Location: The Grass Wagon

—pottawattamieconservationfoundation.com

Sept. 12 (12-7 p.m.)

Divots for Down Syndrome to Benefit DADS

Benefiting: Dads Appreciating Down Syndrome

Location: Indian Creek Golf Course

—dsamidlands.org

Sept. 13 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

24th Annual Jailhouse Scramble

Benefiting: UNO School of Criminology and Criminal Justice Student Scholarships

Location: Tiburon Golf Course

—unomaha.edu

Sept. 13 (5-8:30 p.m.)

Fourth Annual Chariots4Hope Cruise Night: Switching Gears

Benefiting: Chariots4Hope

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—chariots4hope.org

Sept. 13 (6-10 p.m.)

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day

Benefiting: Project Harmony

Location: Champions Run Golf Course

—projectharmony.com

Sept. 13 (7-10 p.m.)

Moondance

Benefiting: The Union for Contemporary Art

Location: The Union for Contemporary Art

—u-ca.org

Sept. 13-22

Omaha Restaurant Week

Benefiting: Food Bank for the Heartland

Location: Varies

—visitomaha.com/restaurantweek

Sept. 14 (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Latino Center of the Midlands’ Destino Dinner

Benefiting: Latino Center of the Midlands

Location: Scott Conference Center

—latinocenter.org

Sept. 14 (6-9 p.m.)

Tailgate Party 2019

Benefiting Conceive Nebraska

Location: Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista

—conceivenebraska.com

Sept. 14 (8-10 a.m.)

Third Annual 5K Walk/Run

Benefiting: Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation

Location: Elkhorn High School Football Stadium

—elkhornfoundation.org

Sept. 15 (7:30-11 a.m.)

Ninth Annual Freedom Run

Benefiting: YMCA

Location: Twin Rivers YMCA

—metroymca.org

Sept. 15 (7 a.m.-noon)

Omaha Marathon and P4K 5K

Benefiting: Partnership 4 Kids

Location: TD AmeriTrade Park

—p4k.org

Sept. 15 (8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.)

Sharp Race for Brain Aneurysm Awareness

Benefiting: Brain Aneurysm Foundation and patients of Nebraska Medicine

Location: Werner Park

—teamqli.com

Sept. 16 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

49th Annual Boy Scouts Golf Invitational

Benefiting: Boy Scouts, Mid-America Council

Location: Shadow Ridge Country Club

—mac-bsa.org

Sept. 19 (4:30-9 p.m.)

Collector’s Circle Champagne Reception and Preview Party

Benefiting: Lauritzen Gardens

Location: Lauritzen Gardens

—omahaantiqueshow.org

Sept. 19 (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Fifth Annual Rejuvenating Women’s Restored Wings Banquet

Benefiting: Rejuvenating Women

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—rejuvenatingwomen.com

Sept. 20 (5:30-11 p.m.)

2019 Angels Among Us Artists and Angels Gala

Benefiting: Angels Among Us

Location: A View on State

—myangelsamongus.org

Sept. 20-22 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show: Celebrating 16 Years

Benefiting: Lauritzen Gardens

Location: Lauritzen Gardens

—omahaantiqueshow.org

Sept. 21 (6-10 p.m.)

21st Annual Black Tie Harvest For Scholarships

Benefiting: Iowa Western Pottawattamie Promise Scholarship Fund

Location: Iowa Western Kanesville Arena

—iwcc.edu

Sept. 21 (6-11 p.m.)

Jewels of Autumn

Benefiting: CHI Health Lakeside Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center

Location: CHI Health Lakeside Hospital

—chihealth.com

Sept. 21 (6:30-8:30 p.m.)

Light the Night Walk

Benefiting: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village

—lightthenight.org

Sept. 22 (9 a.m.-noon)

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s—Omaha

Benefiting: Alzheimer’s Association

Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village

—act.alz.org

Sept. 22 (3-6 p.m.)

Glow Gold Rally Omaha

Benefiting: Sammy’s Superheroes

Location: Village Pointe Toyota

—sammyssuperheroes.org

Sept. 22 (noon-8:30 p.m.)

Our Lady of Lourdes Church Fall Festival

Benefiting: Our Lady of Lourdes-Church

Location: Our Lady of Lourdes-Church

—ollomaha.com

Sept. 22 (noon-4 p.m.)

Seventh Annual Superhero Heart Run

Benefiting: Heart Heroes

Location: Werner Park

—superheroheartrun.com

Sept. 22 (noon-7 p.m.)

St. Margaret Mary Parish Festival

Benefiting: St. Margaret Mary Catholic Parish & School

Location: St. Margaret Mary Catholic Parish

—smmomaha.org

Sept. 23 (11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Scholarship Scramble

Benefiting: Millard Business Community Foundation Scholarship Fund

Location: Oak Hills Country Club

—millardbcf.org

Sept. 24 (4:30-8:30 p.m.)

2019 Omaha Go Red for Women Expo

Benefiting: American Heart Association

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—heart.org

Sept. 26 (5:30-9 p.m.)

2019 Love Your Neighbor Gala

Benefiting: Open Door Mission

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—opendoormission.org

Sept. 26 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

26th Anniversary Safe Haven Golf Tournament

Benefiting: Heartland Family Service

Location: Eagle Hills Golf Course

—heartlandfamilyservice.org

Sept. 27 (6-9 p.m.)

2019 Teammates Tailgate Gala

Benefiting: TeamMates Mentoring Program

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—teammates.org

Sept. 27 (5:30-9 p.m.)

Night in the Neighborhood

Benefiting: Completely KIDS

Location: Completely KIDS

—completelykids.org

Sept. 27 (6-9 p.m.)

Sixth Annual Open Space Soirée

Benefiting: KANEKO

Location: KANEKO

—thekaneko.org

Sept. 27 (6-9 p.m.)

The Hope Gala 2019

Benefiting: The Hope Center for Kids

Location: CHI Health Center

—hopecenterforkids.com

Sept. 28 (10 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Creighton University Dance Marathon

Benefiting: Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

Location: Skutt Student Center

—creighton.edu

Sept. 28 (9:30-11:30 a.m.)

Omaha South Alumni Hall of Fame Brunch

Benefiting: Omaha South High School Alumni Association

Location: Anthony’s Steakhouse

—omahasouthalumni.com

Sept. 29 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

2019 Marge Durham Walk for the Animals

Benefiting: Nebraska Humane Society

Location: Nebraska Humane Society

—nehumanesociety.org

Sept. 29 (3 p.m.)

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Benefitting: Prostate cancer research and the Movember Foundation

Location: Keystone Kafe

—gentlemansride.com

Sept. 30 (9-11 a.m.)

Walk & Run the Park for Parkinson’s

Benefiting: Parkinson’s Nebraska

Location: Elmwood Park

—parkinsonsnebraska.org

