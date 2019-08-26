Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.
Sept. 9 (noon-1 p.m)
Decades at the Durham: Dining by Rail
Location: The Durham Museum
This luncheon and fundraiser celebrates the railcar dining experience of the 1930s and 1940s. Author Jim Porterfield will discuss railroad cuisine as guests dine on re-creations dining car recipes. —durhammuseum.org
Sept. 1 (8 a.m.)
2019 Bingo Open Golf Fundraiser for the Kids
Benefiting: NWA Kids Fishing Clinics, “Fishing is Fun!”
Location: Grandpa’s Woods Golf Course, Elmwood
—nebraskawalleye.com
Sept. 1 (7-9 a.m.)
39th Annual Zoo Run
Benefiting: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Location: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
—omahazoo.com
Sept. 1 (noon-4 p.m.)
Packer Car Show
Benefiting: Omaha South High School Alumni Association
Location: Collin Stadium Parking Lot
—omahasouthalumni.com
Sept. 5 (10:30 a.m.)
2019 SAC Foundation Golf Outing
Benefiting: Team Offutt Home Away from Home
Location: Tiburon Golf Club
—sacfoundation.net
Sept. 5 (5-9 p.m.)
Brew Haha: A Beer and Food Tasting Event
Benefiting: Habitat for Humanity
Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village
—habitatomaha.org
Sept. 6 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)
Birdies for Books Golf Tournament
Benefiting: Book Trust
Location: Tara Hills Golf Course
—unitedwaymidlands.org
Sept. 6 (6:30-10:30 p.m.)
Holy Cross Parish Festival Convert
Benefiting: Holy Cross Parish
Location: Holy Cross Catholic Church
—holycrossomaha.org
Sept. 6 (11 a.m.)
Seventh Annual Aerotek Charity Golf Event
Benefitting: Child Life Program of Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Location: Tiburon Golf Club
—childrensomaha.org
Sept. 6 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)
The Camp Classic Golf Tournament Ashland
Benefiting: Carol Joy Holling Camp
Location: Ashland Golf Club
—cjhcenter.org
Sept. 6 (7-9:30 p.m.)
Wings & Wheels Gala
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities Omaha
Location: Signature Flight Support at Eppley Airfield
—rmhcomaha.org
Sept. 7 (9-11 a.m.)
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s— Council Bluffs
Benefiting: Alzheimer’s Association
Location: Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park
—act.alz.org
Sept. 7 (9-11 a.m.)
25th Annual Hope for the Homeless Walk/Run
Benefiting: Siena/Francis House
Location: Stinson Park in Aksarben Village
—sienafrancis.org
Sept. 7 (noon-8 p.m.)
September Latino Festival
Benefiting: Centro Latino Council Bluffs
Location: Bayliss Park
—sucentrolatino.com
Sept. 8 (1:30-4 p.m.)
15th Annual Out of the Darkness Omaha Walk
Benefiting: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Location: Lewis & Clark Landing
—afsp.donordrive.com
Sept. 8 (8-11:30 a.m.)
Fight for Air Corporate Cup
Benefiting: American Lung Association
Location: Aksarben Village
—action.lung.org
Sept. 8 (noon-6 p.m.)
Holy Cross Parish Festival
Benefiting: Holy Cross Parish
Location: Holy Cross Catholic Church
—holycrossomaha.org
Sept. 8 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Ninth Annual Cruisin’ for a Cure Omaha
Benefiting: Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Location: Nebraska Furniture Mart
—cruisinforacureomaha.com
Sept. 9 (11 a.m.)
29th Annual Driving for Excellence Golf Fest
Benefiting: Mercy High School’s Negotiated Tuition Program
Location: Players Club at Deer Creek
—mercyhigh.org
Sept. 9 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Cougar Classic Golf Tournament
Benefiting: Gross Catholic High School
Location: Eagle Hills Golf Club
—grosscatholic.org
Sept. 12 (11:30 a.m.)
18th Annual Golf Classic
Benefiting: Ralston Schools Foundation
Location: Eagle Hills Golf Course
—ralstonschoolsfoundation.org
Sept. 12 (6-9 p.m.)
2019 Go Wild for Conservation Beer Tasting & Auction
Benefiting: Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation
Location: The Grass Wagon
—pottawattamieconservationfoundation.com
Sept. 12 (12-7 p.m.)
Divots for Down Syndrome to Benefit DADS
Benefiting: Dads Appreciating Down Syndrome
Location: Indian Creek Golf Course
—dsamidlands.org
Sept. 13 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)
24th Annual Jailhouse Scramble
Benefiting: UNO School of Criminology and Criminal Justice Student Scholarships
Location: Tiburon Golf Course
—unomaha.edu
Sept. 13 (5-8:30 p.m.)
Fourth Annual Chariots4Hope Cruise Night: Switching Gears
Benefiting: Chariots4Hope
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center
—chariots4hope.org
Sept. 13 (6-10 p.m.)
Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day
Benefiting: Project Harmony
Location: Champions Run Golf Course
—projectharmony.com
Sept. 13 (7-10 p.m.)
Moondance
Benefiting: The Union for Contemporary Art
Location: The Union for Contemporary Art
—u-ca.org
Sept. 13-22
Omaha Restaurant Week
Benefiting: Food Bank for the Heartland
Location: Varies
—visitomaha.com/restaurantweek
Sept. 14 (5:30-8:30 p.m.)
Latino Center of the Midlands’ Destino Dinner
Benefiting: Latino Center of the Midlands
Location: Scott Conference Center
—latinocenter.org
Sept. 14 (6-9 p.m.)
Tailgate Party 2019
Benefiting Conceive Nebraska
Location: Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista
—conceivenebraska.com
Sept. 14 (8-10 a.m.)
Third Annual 5K Walk/Run
Benefiting: Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation
Location: Elkhorn High School Football Stadium
—elkhornfoundation.org
Sept. 15 (7:30-11 a.m.)
Ninth Annual Freedom Run
Benefiting: YMCA
Location: Twin Rivers YMCA
—metroymca.org
Sept. 15 (7 a.m.-noon)
Omaha Marathon and P4K 5K
Benefiting: Partnership 4 Kids
Location: TD AmeriTrade Park
—p4k.org
Sept. 15 (8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.)
Sharp Race for Brain Aneurysm Awareness
Benefiting: Brain Aneurysm Foundation and patients of Nebraska Medicine
Location: Werner Park
—teamqli.com
Sept. 16 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)
49th Annual Boy Scouts Golf Invitational
Benefiting: Boy Scouts, Mid-America Council
Location: Shadow Ridge Country Club
—mac-bsa.org
Sept. 19 (4:30-9 p.m.)
Collector’s Circle Champagne Reception and Preview Party
Benefiting: Lauritzen Gardens
Location: Lauritzen Gardens
—omahaantiqueshow.org
Sept. 19 (5:30-8:30 p.m.)
Fifth Annual Rejuvenating Women’s Restored Wings Banquet
Benefiting: Rejuvenating Women
Location: Embassy Suites La Vista
—rejuvenatingwomen.com
Sept. 20 (5:30-11 p.m.)
2019 Angels Among Us Artists and Angels Gala
Benefiting: Angels Among Us
Location: A View on State
—myangelsamongus.org
Sept. 20-22 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show: Celebrating 16 Years
Benefiting: Lauritzen Gardens
Location: Lauritzen Gardens
—omahaantiqueshow.org
Sept. 21 (6-10 p.m.)
21st Annual Black Tie Harvest For Scholarships
Benefiting: Iowa Western Pottawattamie Promise Scholarship Fund
Location: Iowa Western Kanesville Arena
—iwcc.edu
Sept. 21 (6-11 p.m.)
Jewels of Autumn
Benefiting: CHI Health Lakeside Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center
Location: CHI Health Lakeside Hospital
—chihealth.com
Sept. 21 (6:30-8:30 p.m.)
Light the Night Walk
Benefiting: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village
—lightthenight.org
Sept. 22 (9 a.m.-noon)
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s—Omaha
Benefiting: Alzheimer’s Association
Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village
—act.alz.org
Sept. 22 (3-6 p.m.)
Glow Gold Rally Omaha
Benefiting: Sammy’s Superheroes
Location: Village Pointe Toyota
—sammyssuperheroes.org
Sept. 22 (noon-8:30 p.m.)
Our Lady of Lourdes Church Fall Festival
Benefiting: Our Lady of Lourdes-Church
Location: Our Lady of Lourdes-Church
—ollomaha.com
Sept. 22 (noon-4 p.m.)
Seventh Annual Superhero Heart Run
Benefiting: Heart Heroes
Location: Werner Park
—superheroheartrun.com
Sept. 22 (noon-7 p.m.)
St. Margaret Mary Parish Festival
Benefiting: St. Margaret Mary Catholic Parish & School
Location: St. Margaret Mary Catholic Parish
—smmomaha.org
Sept. 23 (11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Scholarship Scramble
Benefiting: Millard Business Community Foundation Scholarship Fund
Location: Oak Hills Country Club
—millardbcf.org
Sept. 24 (4:30-8:30 p.m.)
2019 Omaha Go Red for Women Expo
Benefiting: American Heart Association
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center
—heart.org
Sept. 26 (5:30-9 p.m.)
2019 Love Your Neighbor Gala
Benefiting: Open Door Mission
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center
—opendoormission.org
Sept. 26 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)
26th Anniversary Safe Haven Golf Tournament
Benefiting: Heartland Family Service
Location: Eagle Hills Golf Course
—heartlandfamilyservice.org
Sept. 27 (6-9 p.m.)
2019 Teammates Tailgate Gala
Benefiting: TeamMates Mentoring Program
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center
—teammates.org
Sept. 27 (5:30-9 p.m.)
Night in the Neighborhood
Benefiting: Completely KIDS
Location: Completely KIDS
—completelykids.org
Sept. 27 (6-9 p.m.)
Sixth Annual Open Space Soirée
Benefiting: KANEKO
Location: KANEKO
—thekaneko.org
Sept. 27 (6-9 p.m.)
The Hope Gala 2019
Benefiting: The Hope Center for Kids
Location: CHI Health Center
—hopecenterforkids.com
Sept. 28 (10 a.m.-10 p.m.)
Creighton University Dance Marathon
Benefiting: Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Location: Skutt Student Center
—creighton.edu
Sept. 28 (9:30-11:30 a.m.)
Omaha South Alumni Hall of Fame Brunch
Benefiting: Omaha South High School Alumni Association
Location: Anthony’s Steakhouse
—omahasouthalumni.com
Sept. 29 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)
2019 Marge Durham Walk for the Animals
Benefiting: Nebraska Humane Society
Location: Nebraska Humane Society
—nehumanesociety.org
Sept. 29 (3 p.m.)
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride
Benefitting: Prostate cancer research and the Movember Foundation
Location: Keystone Kafe
—gentlemansride.com
Sept. 30 (9-11 a.m.)
Walk & Run the Park for Parkinson’s
Benefiting: Parkinson’s Nebraska
Location: Elmwood Park
—parkinsonsnebraska.org
This calendar was printed in the September 2019 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.