Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Family & More

Farmers Markets

Harvest season is in full swing, and those desiring fresh produce will find plenty of options in the area, along with artisan cheeses, farm-raised meats, freshly baked breads, assorted treats, and craft items.

• Council Bluffs (Bayliss Park) 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26

• Old Market (11th and Jackson streets) 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 12

• Village Pointe (168th and Dodge streets) 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 5.

• Aksarben Village (67th and Center streets) 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 13.

• Florence Mill (9102 N. 30th St.) 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 29.

• Gifford Park (33rd and California streets) 5-8 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 27.

La Festa Italiana

Through Sept. 1 at American Italian Heritage Society, 5110 N. 132nd St. Manga! Manga! Manga! Guests are encouraged to come hungry to this festival, at which they can sample authentic Italian food, drink wine and beer, watch the fireworks, and dance under the stars. 6-10 p.m. Friday; 5-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-11 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $5.50 advanced, $7 at the door; free for children under 12 with an adult. 402.493.8888.

—omahaitaly.com

SeptemberFest

Through Sept. 2 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This year’s salute to labor includes live music, a carnival, food, and more. 5 p.m.-midnight Friday; Noon to midnight Saturday-Monday; 10 a.m. Labor Day parade. Admission: $7 per person ages 6 and up, per day; free for children under 5.

—septemberfestomaha.org

2019 Rhythm Blues & Arts Fest

Sept. 1 at Lewis & Clark Landing, 345 Riverfront Drive. This year’s headliner is Keith Sweat, who will bring four decades-worth of hits to the event. The Rhythm Blues & Arts Fest will also host pop-up shops with regional arts and crafts. 2-11:30 p.m. Tickets: $35-$99.

—rbafest.com

HutchFest 2019

11th and Nicholas Streets. This makers fest offers attendees the chance to shop from 250+ artisans and vintage dealers from across the Midwest, eat brunch fare from popular Omaha restaurants and food trucks, drink brunch cocktails and beer, play oversized lawn games such as Connect 4 and Jenga, and listen to live performances. 402.926.6747.

—hutchfest.co

Bad Habit at Hangout’s Bike Night

Sept. 4 at American Dream / Hangout, 7402 F St. Come out and enjoy the American Dream/Hangout’s Wednesday night Bike Night. Gates open at 7 p.m. The event features food, drink, contests, and giveaways. 402.330.2292.

—eventbrite.com

Jam ’N’ Bread

Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26 at Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. Local musicians are invited each Thursday to gather at Western Historic Trails Center to play old-time country, bluegrass, blues, etc. Open to anyone who plays, sings, or just wants to listen. Free homemade bread. 1-4 p.m. Admission: free. 515.281.5111.

—culturalaffairs.org

Teacher’s Festival

Sept. 6 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. This free event invites educators and administrators to explore tables and view programs useful to teachers. Free drinks and light snacks included. 5:30-8 p.m. Admission: free. 402.342.6164.

—ocm.org

Granite City Beer Fest

Sept. 7 at Granite City Food & Brewery, 1001 N. 102nd St. Granite City invites those of age to celebrate their first beer fest. Enjoy different types of beer in celebration of the event. 3-8 p.m. Admission: $20-$25. 402.393.5000.

—eventbrite.com

48th Annual Art Fair

Sept. 7-8 at Rockbrook Village, 108th and Center Streets. This juried art fair will feature more than 100 artists, including painters, sculptors, ceramics artists, glass artists, fiber artists, and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: free. 402.390.0890.

—rockbrookvillageartfair.com

Jitterbug Jamborama: Omaha Jazz & Swing Dance Festival

Sept. 6-8 at Eagles Ballroom, 201 S. 24th St. This festival is a celebration of swing dancing and music organized by and for the Omaha, Nebraska swing dance community. 11 a.m. Registration: $15-$175. 402.208.3006.

—jitterbugs.org

Papillion’s Singing Seniors

Sept. 8 at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St. This local group’s mission is to bring joy to other seniors through musical entertainment. 7:30 p.m. Admission: free. 402.597.2049.

—papillion.org

African Cultural Festival Omaha

Sept. 14 at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. Festivalgoers can try authentic African cuisine and listen to music as they peruse vendors, including crafts, jewelry, and clothing. 2-10 p.m. Admission: free. 402.957.4145.

—aksarbenvillage.com

Bellevue Bonfire

Sept 14 at Pirate Pub in Bellevue Berry and Pumpkin Patch, 11001 S. 48th St. Gather around the bonfire for ghost-story swapping and s’mores-making. This event is for visitors ages 13 and older, visitors under 18 must be chaperoned by a parent. 6-10 p.m. Admission: $20. 402.953.9670.

—mphtours.com

Midwest Winds Kite Fliers Fall Festival

Sept. 14 at Ditmar’s Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. Kites of all shapes and sizes will coloring the sky at this special event at the orchard. Activities at the orchard include bumper balls and hayrack rides, along with picking the fresh produce. 712.256.7053.

—ditmarsorchard.com

Black Family Excellence Festival

Sept. 15 at Benson Park Pavillion, 7028 Military Ave. This event offers health screenings, community resources, food, face painting, animal balloons, carnival games, a live Mixxedfit class, a live DJ, raffle prizes, a free concert, and more. Admission: free. 402.455.4090

—@NewRisingStarOmaha on Facebook

Late Nights at the Zoo

Sept. 19 at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, 3701 S 10th St. Come experience nightlife at an unconventional cocktail hour in town. Ages 21+. 7-11 p.m. Admission: $10-$15. 402.738.2038.—omahazoo.com

135th German Day-Oktoberfest

Sept. 20-21 at German-American Society, 3717 S. 120th St. Celebrate Oktoberfest with traditional German food and entertainment. Admission: $7 for adults, free for children ages 12 and under and active military members. 402.333.6615.

—germanamericansociety.org

402 Music and Arts Festival

Sept. 20 at Karma Nightclub, 311 S. 15th St. Karma Crew and Karma Nightclub are happy to present the 402 Festival in Omaha, The outdoor, all-day event features local food, live art, and live bands and DJs from across the Midwest. Noon-11 p.m. Tickets: $10-$20. 402.531.7503.

—eventbrite.com

GLOW in the Garden

Sept. 20 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Wear classic or creative cocktail attire (and a mask) to this outdoor event and enjoy the food trucks and cash bar while listening to music. 7-11 p.m. Tickets: $25 Young Art Patron members, $40 general public, $50 day of event. 402.933.8220.

—joslyn.org

28th Annual Fort Omaha Powwow

Sept. 21 at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus, 5300 N. 30th St. The Fort Omaha Intertribal Pow Wow honors the traditional dance, music, artistry, oral history, and foods of various tribes across Nebraska and the surrounding region. Tribes represented include, but are not limited to, Ponca, Omaha, Santee Sioux, and Winnebago. 1-7 p.m. Admission: free. 531.622.2253.

—mccneb.edu

18th Annual Oktoberfest

Sept. 27-28 at Crescent Moon and Huber-Haus, 3578 Farnam St. Celebrate this German harvest celebration at the Crescent Moon and Huber-Haus with music from the Barry Boyce Band and Bobby “Z” and Polka Joy, authentic German food, and plenty of beer. 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday; noon-2 a.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for ages 21 and older. 402.345.1708.

—beercornerusa.com

Omaha’s River City Rodeo

Sept. 27-28 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This event highlights PRCA-sanctioned rodeo teams and will feature all seven rodeo events, including steer wrestling, team roping, and bull riding. The winners of this event will advance to the National Finals Rodeo. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $17-$42. 402.341.1500.

—omaharivercityrodeo.org

Turner Park Night Market

Sept. 27 at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St. This is the last night market of the season, and will feature more than 40 vendors, a cocktail patio, food and drink, games such as giant chess and Jenga, and live music and entertainment. 6-10 p.m. Admission: free. 402.345.5401.

—midtowncrossing.com

Pumpkin Patches

Fall wouldn’t be complete without a trip to a pumpkin patch. There are several within a short drive of Omaha where one can pick their own pumpkin and participate in a wide variety of activities.

• Bellevue Berry and Pumpkin Ranch (1100 S. 48th St.) Opens Sept. 14. This pumpkin ranch features an Old West ghost town, mines, caves, a huge treehouse, Pirates Cove, and the Ranch of Terror haunted house. 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

—bellevueberryfarm.com

• Harvest Moon Farm (1410 US-77, Oakland, Nebraska) Opens Sept. 20. Zipline, play in the sports barn and puppet barn, race around on the go-kart tracks, and spend time in the scarecrow forest at this farm. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays; closed Mondays.

—harvestmoonoakland.com

• Pioneer Trail Orchard and Pumpkin Patch (21534 Chestnut Road, Council Bluffs). Opens Sept. 15. Events include a gold mine, volleyball court, dark barn maze, dino dig, and more. 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5-10 p.m Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays.

—ptapples.com

• Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch (3935 NE-133, Blair) Opens Sept. 6. This farm features rolling racers, a petting zoo, pedal karts and more. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.

—skinnybonespumpkinpatch.com

• Vala’s Pumpkin Patch (12102 S. 180th St.) Opens Sept. 13. One of Omaha’s largest pumpkin patches includes more than 50 attractions, along with special events that can be added on, such as pony rides or black light paintball. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

—valaspumpkinpatch.com

Top of page

This calendar was printed in the September edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.