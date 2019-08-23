For Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri

Nebraska

Plattsmouth Harvest Festival

Sept. 5-8 at various locations, Plattsmouth. This four-day annual festival—that was once a corn festival in the 1930s—presents tractor rides, carnival rides, parades, a corn hole competition, and music. 402.516.4914.

—plattsmouthharvestfestival.com

20th Annual Polishfest

Sept. 8 at Polish Heritage Center Museum and St. Francis Community Hall, Ashton. This event will feature the music of Barry Boyce band, educational workshops on the Polish language, and speaker Beth Gross. Traditional Polish food and music will also be available. 308.738.2260.

— polishheritagecenter.com

Annual Steele City Flea Market and Antique Farm Machinery Show

Sept. 14-15 in Steele City. With food and live music, and spaces for vendors selling everything from crafts to antiques, this event attracts many. 402.729.5131.

— visitnebraska.com

Richardson County Free Fair

Sept. 12-14 at Richardson County Ag Society, Humboldt. Starting off each morning with a parade, the entertainment continues all three days with activities such as carnival rides and concessions. There are also competitive events including beef, horses, photography, textiles, and creative writing. 402.245.4324.

—nebraskafairs.org

Harvest Fair

Sept. 14-15 at Stuhr Museum, Grand Island. This popular fall event celebrates harvest time with live music, pumpkin activities, and harvest cookery. 308.385.5316.

—stuhrmuseum.org

Lincoln Calling

Sept. 18-22 in downtown Lincoln. Featuring headliners Lee Fields & The Expressions, and Soccer Mommy, this annual nonprofit music festival aims to celebrate creativity. The festival prides itself on equal representation between male and female performers, as well as representing the LGBTQ community and performers of color. Email info@lincolncalling.com

— lincolncalling.com

Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival

Sept. 21-22 at Legacy of the Plains Museum, Gering. For the 23rd year, the annual Harvest Festival attracts thousands of visitors for food vendors and activities such as a corn maze, livestock viewing, and more. 308.436.1989.

—legacyoftheplains.org

Ogallala Indian Summer Rendezvous

Sept. 19-21 at Rendezvous Square, Ogallala. Going on their 34th year, downtown Ogallala offers a celebration of their past with bands, entertainment, dancing, and local talent. 308.289.5674.

—ogallalaindiansummerrendezvous.com

AppleJack Festival

Sept. 20-22 various locations, Nebraska City. To kick off the apple harvest, this historic festival—with a turnout of 60,000 to 80,000 people—consists of apple pie, apple cider, caramel apples, and all other things apple. The weekend has over six craft fairs, a car show, live music, and has been named a USA Today Top 10 Fall Harvest Festival. 402.873.6654.

— gonebraskacity.com

Harvest Festival

Sept. 20-22 in Gothenburg. The three-day event is the town’s 105th annual festival, full of arts and crafts as well as a large parade. 308.537.3505.

—gothenburgdelivers.com

Norfolk Oktoberfest

Sept. 20-21 in downtown Norfolk. During this two-day festival, Northeast Nebraska celebrates the area’s German heritage and fall harvest with a beer garden, live music, German food, and family entertainment. Attendees can also count on a Husker tailgate, teen dance, and free rides home anywhere in Norfolk from 12:30-2 a.m. 402.371.4862.

—norfolkareachamber.com

Lincoln Arts Festival Weekend

Sept. 21-22 in downtown Lincoln. Moving to downtown Lincoln for its 19th year, this festival will feature artists from across the country. The event offers activities such as the Creative Zone, as well as live music from Lincoln’s largest music festival, Lincoln Calling. 402.434.2787.

—artscene.org

Grown Ups’ Getaway at the Pumpkin Patch

Sept. 21 at Bloom Where You’re Planted Farm, Avoca. Kick off the pumpkin patch season by visiting the farm after dark to sip on beer and wine, and play games while listening to live music. 402.267.4104.

—bloompumpkinpatch.com

Fall Fest

Sept. 27 at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, Denton. This family event celebrates the tallgrass prairie with hayrack rides, live music, and plenty of nature-oriented activities. This year’s event, “A Prairie Plant Party!” will focus on the benefits of native plants for birds and wildlife, and guests can participate in a native plant giveaway. 402.797.2301.

—springcreek.audubon.org

Autumn on the Bricks

Sept. 28 at Box Butte Avenue, Alliance. Plenty of games and different activities—such as face painting and cornhole—line the street at this fun-filled family event. 308.762.1800.

—visitnebraska.com

Wakefield Balloons `N’ BBQ

Sept. 27-29 in Wakefield. For the 16th year, Wakefield will host hot air pilots, a Legion steak feed, and the BBQ Bash. The event will also offer a color run, omelet feed, craft and food vendors, a classic rock and country band, and more. 402.287.2080.

—visitdixoncounty.org

Pumpkin Patch and Vintage Marketplace

Sept. 28-Oct. 27, Bloom Where You’re Planted Farm, Avoca. The pumpkin patch season calls for a visit to the Avoca farm. Locally grown pumpkins of all shapes and colors are for sale, and guests can find activities such as hay rides on the farm. 402.267.4104.

—bloompumpkinpatch.com

Iowa

Des Moines Renaissance Faire

Aug. 31, Sept. 2, 7, 8, 14, 15 at The Pines, Des Moines. Having taken a hiatus from 2016-2018, the faire is ready to entertain in 2019 with singing, dancing, and feasting. 515.965.5338.

—dsmrf.com

ARTapalooza

Sept. 7 at Cedar Falls Community Main Street, Cedar Falls. Children and adults can participate in hands-on art activities, and view work from over 40 participating artists. 319.277.0213.

—communitymainstreet.org

Beaverdale Fall Festival

Sept. 19-21 in Beaver Falls, Des Moines. Originating over 20 years ago, the first annual fall tradition began with sidewalk sales, carnival rides, music, beer tents, and a parade. The festival now includes several activities such as an arts and crafts market, talent show, and horse rides.

—fallfestival.org

42nd Annual Hot Air Balloon Days

Sept. 20-22 at Creston Municipal Airport, Creston. Almost 40 hot air balloons will participate in races while guests stroll around the arts and crafts fair, flea market, and food booths. 641.782.7021.

—unioncountyiowatourism.com

World Food & Music Festival

Sept. 20-22 in downtown Des Moines. Named “Best Food and Beverage Program” by the International Festivals and Events Association, this weekend offers international food, live music, dancing, cooking, wine and craft beers, and an exciting atmosphere. 515.286.4915.

—dsmpartnership.com

Walnut Antique Fall Festival Sept. 21-22 in downtown Walnut. Rain or shine, “Iowa’s Antique City” will be hosting one of their newest annual events. Free admission will allow shoppers and dealers to enjoy a weekend of antiquing in Iowa. 712.784.3992.

—walnutiowa.org

Des Moines Oktoberfest

Sept. 27-28 in downtown Des Moines. This weekend has much to offer, including a Craft Beer Village, Lederhosen Lane, and a Silent Disco Party. Prizes will be awarded to attendees dressed in authentic German attire. 515.371.4742.

—oktoberfestdsm.com

Latino Heritage Festival

Sept. 28-29 at Western Gateway Park, Des Moines. This family-oriented event educates attendees through arts, food, children’s activities, and cultural exhibits from Central and South American countries. The festival aims to teach a better understanding of Latino culture, and emphasize an appreciation for diversity. 515.279.0715.

— latinoheritagefestival.org

Kansas

Dancefestopia

Sept. 5-8 at Emerald City, La Cygne. These four days pair a wild dance party with outdoor activities. This year features performers Freddy Todd, Blanke, Paz, and many more. 877.987.6487

—dancefestopia.com

Kansas State Fair

Sept. 6-15 at Kansas State Fairgrounds, Hutchinson. This 10-day long fair promotes Kansas culture with several attractions including animals, music, and shopping. 620.669.3600.

—kansasstatefair.com

Spinach Festival

Sept. 7 at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, Lenexa. This family-oriented event celebrates the Spinach Capital of the World. Food, music, entertainment, art vendors, and the World’s Largest Spinach Salad can all be found at this event. 913.477.7131.

—lenexa.com

2019 Latino Arts Festival

Sept, 7 at KS Avenue of Murals, Kansas City. This event provides an opportunity for local Latino artists to showcase their work to the community. The artists will display pieces that influence, inform, and celebrate Latino culture. 913.940.4136.

—latinoartsfoundationkc.com

Walnut Valley Festival

Sept. 18-22 at Winfield Fairgrounds, Winfield. For five days, more than 3,000 contestants from all 50 states—as well as several foreign countries—gather in Winfield. Hired artists appear on stage and within the campground, while most attendees bring an instrument to play. 620.221.3250.

—wvfest.com

Camp Leavenworth

Sept. 21 at Leavenworth Landing Park, Leavenworth. Craft vendors, live entertainment, a fireworks display, and more can be found at this new festival for the City of Leavenworth. 913.758.6752.

—visitleavenworthks.com

Ciderfest

Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 5-6 at the Louisburg Cider Mill, Louisburg. Activities such as pony rides and donut-making can be found at this annual fall festival. Visitors can also count on live music and a ten-acre corn maze. 913.837.5202.

—louisburgcidermill.com

Missouri

Irish Fest

Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at Crown Center Ice Terrance, Kansas City. This three-day event has been named one of the top Irish Festivals in the nation, and is home to over 30 bands, shops, food, and music. 816-875-4112.

—kcirishfest.com

SantaCaliGon Days Festival

Aug. 30-Sept. 2 at Independence Square, Independence. Celebrated annually, this festival honors the City of Independence as the starting point of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon trails during America’s westward expansion. Expect to see live entertainment, vendors, and a carnival. 816.875.4112.

—santacaligon.com

Grape and Fall Festival

Sept. 3-7 at Nelson Hart Park, St. James. Carnival rides, live music, a grape stomp, demolition derbies, and more are found at this event. 573.265.6649.

—visitmo.com

Midwest Tea Festival

Sept. 7-8 at Ararat Drive, Kansas City. Tea merchants, tea vendors, and tea lovers travel across the Midwest, and the country, for a day dedicated to tea. The event includes information about tea preparation and culture, and lots of tea tastings. 816.387.7757.

—midwestteafest.com

Laurie Hillbilly Fair

Sept. 13-14 at 269 Fairgrounds Drive, Laurie. Crafts, food, music, and carnival rides make for an enjoyable weekend in Laurie. 573.374.8776

—cityoflaurie.com

7th Annual Independence Uncorked

Wine Festival Sept. 14 at Bingham-Waggoner Estate, Independence. This event is an afternoon of tasting wines from 25 Missouri wineries and spirits from a local distillery. 1-6 p.m. Email Info@independenceUncorked.com for more information.

—independenceuncorked.com

State of the Ozark Festival

Sept. 14 at Historic Downing Street, Hollister. A variety of activities are offered at this festival, including dancing, shopping, yoga sessions, street actors, and crafts. 417.335.1371.

—explorebranson.com

Annual Autumn Daze Arts, Crafts, and Music Festival

Sept. 19-21 in downtown Branson. This free event features live music, homemade crafts, and a sidewalk sale. 417.334.1548.

—explorebranson.com

Harvest Hootenanny

Sept. 20-21 at Mark Twain Cave, Hannibal. Featuring many activities for kids and adults, the two-day event celebrates the town’s history and scenery. Arts and crafts, pumpkin painting, and tree climbing are just some of the all-age activities offered. 573.221.2477.

—visithannibal.com

Fall Festival of Arts and Crafts

Sept. 27-29 at Main Street, Washington. The historic town attracts many artists to sell their unique products. Live music and a food court also come with the event. 636.239.1743.

—visitmo.com

Bluegrass Battles Hunger

Sept. 27-28 at Coleman Hawkins Park, St. Joseph. Proceeds from this concert go toward supporting hunger relief efforts through Second Harvest Community Food Bank. Guests can look forward to food-truck cuisine and vendor wares. Email info@bluegrassbattleshunger.com for more information.

—bluegrassbattleshunger.com

Lee’s Summit Oktoberfest

Sept. 27-29 in downtown Lee’s Summit. This free festival will have all things Oktoberfest—live entertainment and activities included. Taste homebrews and chow down on brats, or take a trip to the “Rootbiergarten.” 816.524.2424.

—lsoktoberfest.com

Overland Park Fall Festival

Sept. 28 at Santa Fe Commons Park, Overland Park. This community-oriented celebration features high school bands, local businesses, dance troupes, and a parade through downtown Overland Park. 913.344.8656.

—opkansas.org

