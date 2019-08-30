Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Attic Adventures

Through Sept. 1 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Offering learning opportunities for children in a hands-on, interactive environment, this event will include a scavenger hunt, climbing wall, and more. Admission: $13 adults and children 3 and older, $12 seniors (ages 60+), free to members and children 2 and younger. 402.342.6164.

—ocm.com

Enchanted Kingdom

Through Sept. 1 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. With programs such as Unicorn Tales and Don’t Poke the Dragon, this exhibit has magic to experience and many areas to explore. Admission: $13 adults and children 3 and older, $12 seniors (ages 60+), free for members and children 2 and younger. 402.343.6164.

—ocm.org

Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family

Through Sept. 1 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. What has 60 razor-sharp teeth, bone-crushing jaws, lived 68 million years ago and will be visiting The Durham Museum next summer? Tyrannosaurus Rex, and arguably the world’s most popular dinosaur. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children ages 3-12, free for members and children under 2. 402.444.5071.

—durhammuseum.org

The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design

Through Sept. 8 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Pulling this familiar everyday object out from under the desk and dining table, this event surprises us with the imaginative style and creativity found in this seemingly humble piece of furniture. Tickets: $10 general public adults; $5 college students with ID; free for Joslyn members and youth ages 17 and younger. 402.342.3300.

—joslyn.org

Produce, Consume, Discard

Through Oct. 4 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. Fiber artist Sarah Kolar uses deconstructed T-shirt remnants to resemble the process involved in knitting a shirt and encourages viewers to contemplate the laborious efforts that go into making their personal belongings. Admission: free. 402.595.2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

3 From Nebraska: Kingman—Dunbier—Gilder

Through Oc.13 at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. This exhibit features the work of three 20th-century Nebraska artists, Eugene Kingman, Augustus Dunbier, and Robert Gilder. Admission: free. 402.305.1510.

—gallery1516.org

UNDESIGN THE REDLINE

Through Dec. 21 at The Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. This is an interactive exhibit, workshop series, and curriculum exploring the foundations of structural racism and the lingering effects of Redlining in Omaha. It is facilitated by the New York-based organization, designing the WE.

—u-ca.org

Huipiles – Indigenous Textiles from Guatemala

Through October 26 at El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. Huipiles are traditional indigenous women’s blouses and dresses. The Huipiles on display are from various regions in Guatemala showing select villages’ distinctive style and symbolism. Visitors are presented with traditional weaving techniques and images of Maya symbolism. Admission: free. 402-731-1137.

— elmuseolatino.org

E veryday People: The Art of James E Ransome

Through Jan. 19 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. This exhibition includes picture book illustrations celebrating inspiring stories of unknown characters, as well as individuals who made history such as Sojourner Truth, Frederick Douglass, and Louis Armstrong. Admission: free. 402.342.3300.

—joslyn.org

Something Blue

Sept. 4-28 at Connect Gallery, 3901 Leavenworth St. Artist Norm Melichar works with outsider/folk art. In this show, he concentrates on blue art. An artist’s reception on Sept. 13 will feature live blues music Admission: free. 402.991.8234

-— connectgallery.net

Where Did This Come From? Some Background on Sound Art

Sept. 6 at Bemis Center For Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. Nicolas Collins, artist and editor-in-chief, will explore the breakthrough of sound art from its roots in American pioneer society, and continue through post-WWII hot rod culture. Admission: free. 402.341.7130.

—bemiscenter.org

Handmade Electronic Music and Hardware Hacking Workshop

Sept. 7 at Bemis Center For Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. Speaking Sound Public Program Series Nicolas Collins will guide workshop participants through a series of simple sound-producing electronic construction projects that fill gaps in today’s computer-centric world of music production. Admission: free. 402.341.7130.

—bemiscenter.org

sometimes.we.cannot.be.with.our.bodies.

Opening Sept. 12 at The Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. Vanessa German’s immersive installation originated at the Mattress Factory in Pittsburgh, PA and is being reimagined at The Union. Admission: free. 402.933.3161.

—u-ca.org

What Were You Wearing

Opening Sept. 16 in Skutt Student Center at Lied Art Gallery, 2500 California Plaza. This exhibit is inspired by stories of Creighton students’ experiences of sexual violence. Admission: free. 402.280.1706.

—creighton.edu

Race: Are We So Different?

Sept. 28-Jan. 5 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Developed by the American Anthropological Association in collaboration with the Science Museum of Minnesota, this national exhibition tells the stories of race from the biological, cultural, and historical points of view. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children ages 3-12, free for members and children under 2. 402.444.5071.

—durhammuseum.org

