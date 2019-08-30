Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

CONCERTS

Squeeze­—the Squeeze Songbook Tour

Sept. 4 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The South-London legends will play their extensive list of hits, as well as some rare, lesser-known gems from their back catalogue and solo careers. Here’s your chance to hear your favorites live: “Tempted,” “Pulling Mussels (From the Shell)”, “Up The Junction,” “Cool For Cats” and more. Tickets: $65-$35. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0606

—ticketomaha.com

JIMMIE ALLEN

Sept. 5 at Mammel Courtyard at the Holland, 1200 Douglas St. Jimmie Allen’s debut single “Best Shot” is a certified hit, claiming the spot as the No. 1 Most Shazamed song in the format for eight consecutive weeks, and claiming the No. 1 spot on country radio for three weeks, marking the first time a black artist has launched a career with a No. 1 hit with their debut single on country radio. 8 p.m. Tickets: $22-$50. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Second Annual Shadow Ridge Music Festival

Sept. 6 at Shadow Ridge Country Club, 1501 S. 188 Plaza. Soul Asylum and Matthew Sweet will open this all-ages show, with Violent Femmes performing as the festival headliner. 5 p.m. Tickets: $45 general admission, $70-$90 reserved seats. 402.333.4020.

—shadowridgecountryclub.com

Blink-182

Sept. 7 at Stir Concert Cove-Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel, One Harrah’s Blvd. Californian ’90s pop-punk band known for “What’s My Age Again?” and “All the Small Things” performs. 8 p.m. Tickets: $116-$202. 712.329.6000.

—caesars.com/harrahs-council-bluffs/shows

Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour

Sept. 8 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Backstreet’s back. Tickets include a copy of “DNA.” 8 p.m. Tickets: $26-$847. 402.341.1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Sheer Mag

Sept. 10 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. Sheer Mag delivers razor-sharp commentaries on current political and cultural issues with a ’70s arena rock sound. 8 p.m. Admission: $13-$15. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Flogging Molly and Social Distortion: Summer Tour 2019

Sept. 11 at Stir Concert Cove-Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel, One Harrah’s Blvd. The seven-piece Celtic punk band known for hits such as “Drunken Lullabies” and “If I Ever Leave This World Alive,” hits the stage with punk rock band Social Distortion. 6 p.m. Admission: $50-$170. 712.329.6000.

—caesars.com/harrahs-council-bluffs/shows

Aaron Lewis

Sept. 12 at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St. Lewis is on the road performing his latest album, State I’m In. 8 p.m. Tickets: $35. 402.597.2041.

—ticketmaster.com

Kristen Hersh Electric Trio

Sept. 12 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The American singer-songwriter, musician, and author is performing material from her 30-year career alongside bassist Fred Abong and drummer Rob Ahlers. 8 p.m. Tickets: $38-$55. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Alan Jackson

Sept. 13 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Country Music Hall of Fame artist Jackson, best known for “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” performs. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $36-$126. 402.341.1500.—chihealthcenteromaha.com

The Movement

Sept. 13 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Inspired by Sublime, 311, and Slightly Stoopid, this group delivers alternative-reggae sounds, promoting their latest album, Ways of the World. Tickets: $12 advance, $15 day of show. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Rock Stronger Than Ever Show

Sept. 13 at American Dream / Hangout, 7402 F St. With no cover charge, ages 21+ can hear the original rock music of Singool, D.N.D., Stately Wayne Manor, and The Long Awaited. 9 p.m. 402.330.2292.

—eventbrite.com

Jon Pardi

Sept. 14 at Stir Concert Cove-Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel, One Harrah’s Blvd. The American country music singer, songwriter, and record producer has had nine singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. 8 p.m. Tickets: $45-$84. 712.329.6000.

—caesars.com/harrahs-council-bluffs/shows

STRFKR

Sept. 14 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The indie band best known for “Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second” and “Open Your Eyes” is also known for putting on a stellar light show. 9 p.m. Tickets: $20 advanced, $23 day of show. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

The Lowest Pair

Sept. 14 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. This banjo duo delivers feel-good folk hits such as “Sweet Breath” and “The Sky is Green.” 8 p.m. Tickets: $17 advance, $20 day of show. 402.884.5707.

—reverblounge.com

Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys

Sept. 15 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. The Western swing, country boogie, doo-wop group, and members of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame perform sets reminiscent of ’50s California. 5 p.m. $17 advance, $20 day of show. 402.884.5707.

—reverblounge.com

Interpol

Sept. 15 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The band responsible for “Rest My Chemistry” and “Evil” performs. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35-$47. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The Commonheart

Sept. 15 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. Singer Clinton Clegg and his 9-piece band perform smokey, soulful, feel-good hits such as “Cannonball” and “Do Right.” 8 p.m. Admission: $12-$15. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Ziggy Alberts

Sept. 15 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The Australian singer/songwriter sings stories of his upbringing, life on the road, and environmental issues. 8 p.m. Tickets: $22 advanced, $25 day of show. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Strand of Oaks

Sept. 17 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. This music group, fronted by Timothy Showalter, is coming to Omaha with their folk-rock sound. 8 p.m. Tickets: $18. 402.884.5707.

—reverblounge.com

Prof

Sept. 18 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The Minnesotan is known for show-stopping live performances, and making the most out of life despite hardships. 7 p.m. Admission: $15-$20. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Warbringer

Sept. 19 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S 72nd St. This thrash metal band delivers a high-octane, intense performance. Swedish heavy metal band Enforcer and others are also performing. 7 p.m Tickets: $15. 402.391.2554.

—lookoutomaha.com

Andy Grammer

Sept. 20 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. Grammer, known for hits such as “Honey, I’m Good” and “Don’t Give Up On Me” performs. 8 p.m. Tickets: $33 advanced, $38 day of show. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Dvorak’s New World Symphony

Sept. 20-21 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Dvorak’s fiery “New World” Symphony meets Grammy-nominated composer Zhou Tian’s brand new composition dedicated to the 150th Anniversary of the Golden Spike and the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. Tian’s work and Dvorak’s familiar masterpiece celebrate the excitement of the unknown in this season opener. Tickets: $19 and up. 402.345.0606

—ticketomaha.com

EMO Nite Omaha 2019

Sept. 21 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Emo night brings out all the magic at Reverb Lounge and the Waiting Room. This show features performances from several from live bands. The two venues will be accessible through a secret hallway, so people can float between both rooms all night long. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15 advanced, $18 day of show. 402.884.5707.

—reverblounge.com

Phony PPL

Sept. 24 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Liberation is both the modus operandi and main ingredient of the fearless five-man band Phony Ppl. Comprised of the cream of Brooklyn’s young musician crop, each member is a product of musical parents who gifted their children exposure to the greatest, from Mandrill to Bossa Nova, and, most importantly, wings for exploration and self-discovery. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advanced, $18 day of show. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

The Mynabirds

Sept. 25 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Local musician Laura Burhenn comes to Reverb Lounge. No stranger to politics in her songwriting, Burhenn’s latest album speaks from the voice of the collective consciousness in a work of “emotional journalism.” 8 p.m. Tickets: $13 advanced, $15 day of show. 402.884.5707.

—reverblounge.com

The Band Camino

Sept. 27 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. This Nashville-based group delivers anthemic hits such as “My Thoughts on You” and “Daphne Blue.” 8 p.m. Tickets: $18 advanced, $20 day of show. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Nightly

Sept. 27 at Sokol Underground, 2234 S. 13th St. Jonathan Capeci and Joey Beretta of Nightly deliver dreamy alternative pop hits such as “Twenty Something” and “XO.” 8 p.m. Tickets: $13 advanced, $15 day of show. 402.346.9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Midwest Masquerade 2019

Sept. 28 at The Waiting Room Lounge and Reverb Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Wear formal attire and a mask and wander between venues for a unique musical experience. 8 p.m. Tickets: $6-$20. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Schoenberg’s Transfigured Night

Sept. 29 at Witherspoon Concert Hall in Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Schoenberg’s lush, hyper-romantic Transfigured Night uses a full ensemble of strings to bring poetry to life before Ravel’s delightful Tombeau de Couperin uses lighthearted melodies and supreme wind writing to evoke beloved companions lost in World War I. A concert feature for every member of the Omaha Symphony. Tickets:$36. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

mike watt + the missingmen

Sept. 30 at Reverb Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Bassist Mike Watt was a founding member of the Minutemen, who created adventurous, fiercely polemical music informed by such disparate traditions as funk, folk, and free jazz. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $18 day of show. 402.884.5707.

—reverblounge.com

Top of page

This calendar was printed in the September edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.