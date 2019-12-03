With a Ph.D. in human capital management, a Bachelor of Science in housing and the near environment from Iowa State University, and an MBA from Bellevue University, it’s easy to see why Seldin, Omaha’s award-winning property management organization, was interested in Alicia Stoermer Clark.

Having started her journey in property management while still in college, Clark intimately understands the needs of each Omaha neighborhood.

“Working within property management was part of my degree program, and I really connected with it. After college I found a position with another management company. In my role at that firm, I met [former Seldin president] Bob Dean.”

Through this connection, Clark’s attraction to Seldin grew.

“I was drawn to the stability Seldin offered, not only to those who worked for them, but to the communities they serve,” she said.

Clark rose quickly through the firm, and in July 2017 was named president and CEO. She uses this position to continue the Seldin legacy of long-term investment in each of Omaha’s communities, and the people who live in them.

16910 Frances St., Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68130

402.333.7373

seldin.com

This sponsored content was printed in the December 2019/January 2020 edition of B2B. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.