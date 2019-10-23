Announcement of the 2020 Best of Omaha winners—as selected by the community—will take place during the Second Annual Best of Omaha Soirée, held from 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Empire Room in Midtown Crossing. The list is exclusive, only 3% of Omaha businesses have won the right to claim the distinction of being “Best of Omaha.”

This event will feature networking with hundreds of fellow business owners, managers, and notable Omahans. Performances by Flowtricks Entertainment will astound guests throughout the evening, and Omaha-famous DJ Shif-D will set the mood with just the right music.

Attendees will include the Best of Omaha winners, Best Doctors, Best Lawyers, Top Dentists, and 2019 FACES of Omaha recipients.

Cocktails and wine will be provided by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, with beer served by Granite City Food & Brewery.

Delectable appetizers and desserts from several Best of Omaha winners will be making the rounds, including: Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar, Cupcake Island, Mama’s Pizza, Pettit’s Pastry, Ray’s Original Buffalo Wings, Smitty’s Garage Burgers and Beer, and Voodoo Taco. Futuramic’s Clean Water Center will keep everyone hydrated.

Be sure to come dressed for success and ready to make many interesting new connections. In this exclusive venue, space is limited—only 500 tickets are available!

If you have any questions or would like to be a sponsor, please don’t hesitate to contact:

Tara Spencer

Event Director

W: 402.884.2016

tara@omahamagazine.com