Thursday, July 11:

What’s fun, free, and full of funk? You know it’s Omaha’s Jazz on the Green, which takes over Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park for the next six weeks, bringing the beats to the park through August 15. Kicking things off this summer is Big Sam’s Funky Nation out of New Orleans. Stake your claim early, as their Southern charm and funky blend of jazz, rock, and hip-hop are sure to draw a big crowd. As always, attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, sunscreen, and flat shoes. But please, no tents/tarps/stakes, open flames, or hard liquor (thought beer and wine are fine). See the full season’s lineup and get all the details here.

Thursday, July 11 to Sunday, July 14:

The Douglas County Fair is happening at Chance Ridge in Elkhorn and at Village Pointe in Omaha, with free parking and a shuttle at Metropolitan Community College in Elkhorn on hand to take you to both locations. With concerts, cows, and cake, this is one you won’t want to miss. Whether it’s a magic show or a (literal) rabbit show you’re interested in, you’ll find it at the fair. Learn about the history of the Douglas County Fair and find all the happenings here.

Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14:

This year’s RiverJam “The Woodstock 50th Anniversary Experience” celebrates all that was glorious at the ultimate ’60s music festival. Tribute bands covering everyone from the Dead to Hendrix take the main stage at Riverwest Park on Saturday. Over 50 bands, DJs, artists, and producers will be performing throughout both days (Friday and Saturday) on three different stages. Reserved online camping is sold-out, but tent spaces will be available at the gate. For a complete list of performers and additional details, jet over here.

Friday, July 12:

Each artist showing in Ephemeral/Eternal: An Exhibition of Photography brings the viewer into her world via photographs made using a disposable 35mm film camera. This group exhibition of analog (film) photography created by female artists using inexpensive disposable cameras was curated with the purpose of reflecting the roles they play in their family, community, and society. This exhibit is at the Link Gallery, in the lower level of the Blackstone Mansion Building. For more information, click here.

Above image by Sara McNeilly Ammon. Main feature image by Marie-Elena Schembri.

Sunday, July 14:

Get your skate on for a good cause at Rollin’ for Rabble Mill at Skate City Bellevue. Rabble Mill is a 501c3 whose mission is to create more skilled, supported, and connected communities. Head to B-town to hit the food trucks, shop the popups, and slow your roll. Or don’t. Whatever your speed is, you’re welcome at this family friendly event. Carve your way over here for more info.