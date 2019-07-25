Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Friday, July 26: The Union for Contemporary Art is hosting Undesign the Redline, an interactive exhibit with workshops and curriculum exploring the foundations of structural racism and the lingering effects of redlining, including in Omaha’s own near north and south side neighborhoods. The program is facilitated by the New York-based organization designing the WE, who have brought their work to cities throughout the country. Co-founder of designing the WE, April De Simone, will personally give a tour of the exhibition. Learn more about the exhibit here.

Friday, July 26: This is your last chance to catch Music & Movies in the Park at Bayliss Park. And this week’s movie a crowd pleaser! Bring the whole family to a free, outdoor screening of Coco. In case you’ve been living under a rock the last couple years, Coco is a story about a young musician named Miguel, who accidentally enters the Land of the Dead. And his dog. Last week’s viewing was cancelled due to heat, check here before heading out. (Also, bring tissues.)

Saturday, July 27: It’s a countdown to barbecue! Ribstock BBQ Festival is happening at Aksarben Village this year, and it will not disappoint connoisseurs of the culinary art of smoking meat. This year marks lucky number seven of this saucy festival, and they are bringing the heat. Participate in a cornhole tournament, do a little car smashing, or just sit back and enjoy the live entertainment. Get all the juicy details here.

Saturday, July 27: Want to see some improvisers who can rap and some rappers who can improvise? Then Omaha Rap Battles at The Backline is where you’ll want to go this Saturday night. Eight performers will team up to duke it out until there’s only one left standing. Because there can be only one. Find out who’s performing here, and be sure to check out their bios on Facebook here before you pick your pony.

Sunday, July 28: What better way to celebrate Sunday than with a little food and a little dancing? Swing Sunday at Bancroft Street Market is all about that life bringing you swinging music from Moon River Steamboat, and inviting you to their potluck picnic. Don’t eat too much, though. You’ll want to be able to kick up your heels and get down as you enjoy the sound and the atmosphere. Click here to find out more.