Pick(s) of the Week—Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 30:

With so much Pride going on this weekend, it was impossible to pick just one event on the weekend of the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall riots. So here are a few of our favorites.

—Thursday, June 27: Gay AF—A Comedy Show—Pride Edition is happening at The Backline Comedy Theatre, featuring Daniel Franzese of Mean Girls fame. Danny Devito won’t be there, but don’t let that stop you from breaking your curfew. Get your tickets here now.

—Friday, June 28: Heartland Youth Pride at Baxter Arena is youth-focused, but open to all ages. With several performers and a DJ, this free event is in its fifth year celebrating the young people coming up and coming out in Pride. Learn more here.

—Saturday, June 29: This year marks the return of the Pride Parade to downtown Omaha. Check out the parade route here.

—Saturday, June 29: Because we’re obviously into print, I couldn’t resist sharing Drag Queen Story Hour happening at Barnes & Noble on 74th and Dodge streets at 11 a.m. Learn more about story hours and other events at this location here.

—Saturday, June 29: The Heartland Pride Festival at Baxter Arena has so much going on this year! Franzese makes another appearance at Omaha’s Pride as Co-Grand Marshall and Youth Pride Guest Speaker. Big Freedia, aka Queen Diva, is headlining. (You may have heard her voice in a little song called “Formation” by another queen, Beyoncé). For a full list of all the incredible talent in attendance this year, go here.

—Sunday, June 30: End this weekend of all-out Pride with Pride Sunday at Urban Abbey downtown. Find details about this and other Abbey events here.

Go forth, be respectful, show your pride, and of course, have a fabulous, fun-filled weekend!

Friday, June 28 , to Sunday, June 30:

It’s time for O Comic Con 2019 and, as usual, there is a little something for everyone. You can catch a Q&A session with Kate Flannery (The Office, Meredith) or snag a photo with Peter Macon (The Orville, Bortus). All attendees can watch PWP Live Pro Wrestling and peruse the numerous booths, featuring over 100 vendors, artists, and exhibitors. There are also plenty of gaming opportunities and family-friendly activities, including a Kids Cosplay Parade and my personal favorite, Corgi cuddling. Get all the nerdy details here.

Photo of Baroness Von T by Noah Smith Images

Saturday, June 29:

Yes, we feature a lot of dog-centric events here. But this one is for all our pets, furry, feathered, and in between. The Catered Bowl Pet Fest at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village offers the opportunity to bring them all together. Be sure to stop by all the vendors and fill up your pet-passport. This will qualify you to win a prize pack valued at over $1,000. Worried about the heat? There’s a special tent for cooling off your pet. Find out more here.

Sunday, June 30 , to Friday, July 5:

Remembering Our Fallen is a traveling, photographic war memorial that honors the military members who have fallen in the war on terror. The National Memorial Returns to Nebraska at Ralston Arena after touring the country for two years. Created in Omaha by Patriotic Productions, the monument includes military and personal photos of the fallen. If you can’t make it this Sunday, there are other opportunities to see this touching tribute. You can view the national schedule and learn more about the memorial here.