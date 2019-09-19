Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Do you have a story to tell? Check out the Show & Tell StorySLAM at The Sydney and find out if you have what it takes to tell it to a roomful of people. If you already know you don’t (like me!), you can still get out and support those who do. (Or judge them, as judges will be pulled from the audience.) The theme this time around is “Listen up, Kids,” so you may hear a cautionary tale or two. Prizes will be awarded to the top three storytellers based on judges’ scores. Co-hosts of this event are Omaha Public Library and Nebraska Writers Collective. Learn more here.

Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22:

It’s (obviously) festival season, and what would we do without O’ Leaversfest bringing the music for three days straight? Day one features Meat Wave all the way from Chicago, along with Pro-Magnum, and Eric in Outerspace. Day two you can watch the one, the only, Cursive, with political punk faves No Thanks, and punk(ish) The Natural States. Day three rounds things out with the perfect Sunday lineup of Those Far Out Arrows, Oquoa, and STATHI. And a barbecue, because, well, it’s Sunday! (Plus, you’ll probably need some kind of sustenance after this weekend.) Get your tickets here.

Saturday, Sept. 21:

It’s Farnam Fest 2019—because just like the fun, the fests never end! This year marks their ninth annual celebration, and this free event has a little of everything. Listen to music from Rock & Roll Suicide, DJ Tyrone Storm, Omaha Girls Rock, and others. You can also catch the Adult Spelling Bee and Amateur Dog Show. Of course, there’s also the Husker Tailgate Party you won’t want to miss! Gates open at 10 a.m. Get all the fantastic, free, Farnam Fest details here. And if you’re feeling feisty later, you can head right down the street and catch the Sensual Corruption show at Brothers. More about that here.

Sunday, Sept. 22:

It’s time to let the dogs out, and Dog Day at Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch is the perfect place to take them. Dress up your pup (if you dare) to enter them in the dog costume contest. Make sure the costume is leash-friendly, because they do request you keep those “monsters” on a leash. All proceeds from your doggo’s admission goes to Nebraska Humane Society. Learn all about the patch here and more about the dog days of fall here.

Day Trip —Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22:

Want to take the kids on a little adventure? Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to go full steam ahead at their Day Out with Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019. Head to Boone, Iowa, to take a train ride, meet the conductor, and participate in a variety of activities. Pull up here to get your tickets to this ride.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.