Junkstock is the perfect place for people who love pumpkins, fall, and chilly weather. This vintage, antique, and junk festival is the place to buy homemade items or antiques such as furnished mirrors, canvases, and more. With over 200 vendors, it is no surprise that the festival had over 1,000 people in attendance. One of the best parts about Junkstock is that it draws people from all over the country.

“My favorite part of Junkstock is the fun family atmosphere. I love to look around and see everyone of all ages having fun together,” said Danelle Schlegelmilch, head of public relations for Junkstock.”

This was my first time being a part of Junkstock. I had heard from friends and family that it was something definitely worth checking out. Going into the event I had no idea of what to expect. I was truly blown away at how nice everything was set up, how friendly the workers were, and just how many people were in attendance.

New to Junkstock this year was the pumpkin house, a 15 x15 foot structure made of 328 pumpkins.

“We were inspired by some we had seen at the Dallas Arboretum years ago,” Schlegelmilch said. “We thought it would be so fun to have one here in Omaha at Junkstock.”

One of my favorite parts about Junkstock was how the farm brings out the essence of fall. With a cafe on site, and the leaves changing colors, and all the pumpkins, it brought the season of fall to life. Junkstock is a festival welcome to everyone, whether someone is looking to buy home decor, or walk around while drinking a pumpkin spice latte and listening to live music.

For more information on Junkstock events, visit junkstock.com.