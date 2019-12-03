Dr. Kelsey Gardner LaPorte is accustomed to being in a league of her own. As the only current woman practicing in the state of Nebraska as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, she was frequently told by people outside of her family that her goals were too ambitious—especially for a woman.

Growing up with a dentist mother led Gardner LaPorte to believe all doctors were women; she did not realize until age 7 or 8 that instead men were often the majority in the fields of dentistry and medicine.

She encountered sexism throughout medical and dental school. “I had experiences where they told me women weren’t welcome in surgery,” she says.

Her tenaciousness and stubborn nature led her to success. She graduated as a surgeon at the top of her class.

Nowadays she thrives in her position. “I like operating on the face and mouth. I like the idea that surgery on the face is immediately gratifying with immediate improvement in cosmetics and function.”

Every day spent at Premier Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is a day Dr. Gardner LaPorte loves because she is helping others with their oral and maxillofacial needs.

546 S. Washington St.

Papillion NE 68046

402.916.0588

premieroms.com

