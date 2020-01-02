Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Jan. 2: My pick for the day after New Year’s Day? A relaxing day at the library, of course. Hit up the Friends of OPL Book Sale at the Swanson Branch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you can do it on your lunch break if you have to work). Or take the kids to one of several different Family Storytimes at Bess Johnson, Millard or Benson, and Dancing Storytime at Ralston’s Baright Public Library for the more active children. Special note: older kids should check out The Readers’ Society: Teen Book Group at Milton R. Abrahams, where members vote on books they would like to read each month. Find all the cool things your local library offers here.

Friday, Jan. 3: Need a relaxing evening of good music and laughter? Catch Michael Griffin, Marcey Yates, and Voske at Outrspaces to fulfill that need. Griffin is bringing his standup about race, politics, and insecurities to Omaha, while local musicians Yates and Voske (aka Rickle Lopez) bring the tunes. Read more about Yates here, and find out more about the show here.

Saturday, Jan. 4: More laughs are here, thanks to Mary Mack, who will perform her sometimes-musical comedy at The Backline. Mack has acted in cartoons, student films, and commercials for hungry hamsters. She is popular on the podcast circuit, including 2 Dope Queens and WTF with Mark Maron. Mack will be performing twice this evening, but space is limited, so be sure to purchase tickets here ahead of time.

Sunday, Jan. 5: Culxr House recently celebrated their grand opening, and they are jumping into the new year full-force with Hindsight 2020: poetry + dance show. This is a night of interdisciplinary performance including music, poetry, and a dance party. (Because what new year celebration doesn’t have dancing?!) This event is a mere $5, and drinks will be available for purchase. Learn more here.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.