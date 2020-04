Omaha Publications wants to share this free webinar explaining some of the current terms and conditions about the stimulus that the government passed on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Accounting pro Crystal Reynolds of Pinnacle Consulting CPAs and Don Harkey of People Centric Consulting Group walk you through what financial resources will be available for small businesses, as well as certain nonprofits and other employers in the wake of COVID-19 and its financial impact.