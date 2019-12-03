Orthotic or prosthetic devices increase mobility, independence, or quality of life for a patient. So it’s imperative they fit perfectly and wear well, said Kassie Harnden, director of operations for OrthoMedics Orthotic and Prosthetic Services.

“We’re constantly raising the bar on what we provide,” she said. “We’re determined to find the right solution for each patient.”

With an in-house fabrication clinic, OrthoMedics provides a level of service above industry standard and controls costs at the same time.

“We believe you can’t take a cookie-cutter approach in orthotics and prosthetics,” Harnden said. “Each device is based on what the individual needs and what’s going to benefit them the most.”

As one of seven team members, Harnden’s job description includes insurance billing, marketing, and managing the day to day business operations. But she especially enjoys educating patients and their physicians on the advances in clinical care that OrthoMedics offers.

“We develop relationships with patients and families,” she said. “We are dedicated to advancing the standard of care for our industry.”

13217 F St.

Omaha, NE 68137

402.614.7321

orthomedics.us

This sponsored content was printed in the December 2019/January 2020 edition of B2B. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.