“Life is 10 percent what happens to me and 90 percent how I react to it.”

—Charles R. Swindoll

As I lay in bed on March 16, little did I know my spring DIY project would have to wait. A neighbor ringing the doorbell brought the dreaded news.

The Platte River’s rushing waters had breached our private lake community. It wasn’t long before the floodwaters reached the beach and our basement.

With adrenaline pumping, we acted fast to carry what we could upstairs from the lower level. Luckily, we were able to save just about everything that was not attached to a wall or floor.

In retrospect, we were incredibly fortunate. So many Nebraskans lost everything in floods across the state.

In our experience, the devastation was nothing compared to the flood of love from friends, family, and coworkers. We were safe, sound, and surrounded by kindness.

I look back on this experience as an opportunity to start fresh and stay organized—something I have been wanting to do anyway. Things can be replaced, but people cannot. Keeping life’s priorities in perspective is important.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the flooding. For many, the consequences will linger for months and years.

In trying times, remember to find ways to help those who are struggling. That’s the Nebraska way, #NebraskaStrong.



