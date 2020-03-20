March 20, 2020 by

Omaha businesses are struggling right now and perhaps some of the hardest hit are bars and restaurants. But many are still doing what they can to serve you.

Since we could all use a little comforting right now, Omaha Magazine wanted to bring you a list of essential curbside comforts. Please note, this is a work in progress. Check their websites and/or social media for updates. We will do our best to keep this list updated as well.

Another way to show your support is by buying gift cards. Many of the businesses listed offer online sales for cards, and some are even offering discounts right now.

Do not hesitate to let us know if we missed your business or your favorite eatery. In addition, if you are on this list and have decided to cease takeout and/or delivery, please contact us at tara@omahapublications.com. Stay safe, sane, and sanitized during this shutdown during the COVID-19 epidemic.

*As a courtesy to our clients, we have expanded their listings to include websites, addresses, and/or phone numbers. 

A Casserole To Go

A Catered Affair

Acadian Grille-curbside and delivery

Agave Azteca

AJ’s Cafe 

Angus Burgers and Shakes
10177 S 168th Ave #101
402-401-6613
angusburgersandshakes.com
curbside and delivery 

Anthony’s

Astoria Biryani House 

Athenian Gyros

Attitude on Food Catering

Avoli Osteria

 

Bagel Bin 

Bailey’s Breakfast and Lunch 

Banh Mi Shop

Barchen Beer Garden
6209 Maple St.
barchenbeer.com
402-502-9902
Take out only

Barrett’s Barleycorn

Best Bison

Beyond Golf Bar and Kitchen
12040 Mcdermott Plaza #330
beyondgolf.com
402-916-4727

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano 

Big Fred’s Pizza 

Big Mama’s

Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar

Bigway Chicken and Ice Cream

Blackstone Meatball

Block16

Bob’s Donuts

Boxer BBQ (family packs)

Boyd & Charlie’s BBQ

Brick Oven Pizzeria

Brickway
1116 Jackson St
drinkbrickway.com
402-933-2613
Package sales only
Gift card specials

Bruegger’s Bagels

BurgerIM

Burnzzz Burgers

Burrito Envy

 

Caddy Shack Sports Bar & Grill (both locations)

Cake Creations

Cake Expressions, Inc.

Cascio’s

Catering Creations
1915 Jackson St.
402-558-3202
cateringcreations.com

Catfish Lake
16609 Clay St. Bellevue
402-292-9963
www.catfishlake.org/Home

Charlie’s on the Lake
4150 S 144th St.
402-849-9411
charliesonthelake.net

Charred Burger + Bar

Cilantro’s Mexican Restaurant

Classic Rock Coffee Co.

Coneflower Creamery 

Corkscrew (wine)

Corner Kick Cantina 

Craft Sliders and Beer 

Crescent Moon
3578 Farnam St.
402–345-1708
beercornerusa.com/crescentmoon

Cruisers Bar and Grill

Culprit Cafe

Cunningham’s 

Curry in a Hurry

 

Dante Pizzeria

Dario’s Brasserie

Dinker’s Bar and Grill

DJ’s Dugout-Aksarben Village
2102 S. 67th Street Omaha
402-933-3533
djsdugout.com

DJ’s Dugout-Bellevue
10308 S. 23rd Street Bellevue, NE 68123
402-292-9096
djsdugout.com

DJ’s Dugout-Downtown
1003 Capitol Avenue, Omaha
402-763-9974
djsdugout.com

DJ’s Dugout-Elkhorn
19020 Evans Street, Elkhorn
402-315-1985
djsdugout.com

DJ’s Dugout-Millard
17666 Welch Plaza
402-933-8844
djsdugout.com

DJ’s Dugout-Miracle Hills
777 N. 114th Street, Omaha
402-498-8855
djsdugout.com

DJ’s Dugout-Plattsmouth
2405 Oak Hill Rd, Plattsmouth
402-298-4166
djsdugout.com

Dolce Cafe (limited menu)

Don Carmelo’s

Don Gaby’s Restaurant

Dundee Dell
5007 Underwood Ave
402-553-9501
dundeedell.com

 

Early Bird Brunch 

El Alambre

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant 

El Vallarta

Emery’s Cafe

 

Farmer Brown’s Steakhouse (in Waterloo)

Farine + Four

Farmhouse Cafe

Feta’s 

Finicky Frank’s 

FireBarn Sports Bar (Waterloo)

Firebirds

Foodies 

Forno (limited menus)

Frank’s Pizzeria

 

Garden Cafe

Genji Japanese Steakhouse (takeout, call for details)

Godfather’s Pizza

Golden Palace Express

Goldeez

Greek Islands
3821 Center St.
402-346-1528
greekislandsomaha.com

 

Hard Bean Coffee

Havana Garage
1008 Howard St.
402.614.3800
thehavanagarage.com
Curb service for package beer and spirits

Honey Baked Ham Company

Hiro 88 (Maple Street)

Hunan Fusion

Krispy Kreme-Council Bluffs
2420 W Broadway
712-352-0296
krispykreme.com/location/omaha

Krispy Kreme-72nd Street
707 S 72nd St.
402-932-5581
krispykreme.com/location/omaha

Krispy Kreme-120th and Center
2715 S 120th St.
402-334-9000
krispykreme.com/location/omaha

 

Isla Del Mar
5101 S 36th St.
402-213-5723
facebook.com/islamarrestaurante

Inner Rail Food Hall
-B2 Burger
-Maharani Indian Kitchen⁣
-Noli’s


J Gilbert’s
1010 Capitol Ave, Omaha
531-222-9218
jgilberts.com/omaha

Jam’s American Grill

Jerico’s
11732 W Dodge Rd
402-496-0222
jericosomaha.com
Take out only 4-7pm

Jerzes Sports Bar
501 Olson Dr #100 Papillion
402-934-4394
jerzes.com

Jimmy’s Egg

Jo Jo’s Diner

Joe Tess Place

Jones Bros. Cupcakes-Aksarben
2121 South 67th Street
402-884-2253
Curbside Pickup

Jones Bros. Cupcakes-Lakeside
2615 South 180th St.
402.905.9701
Drive-through

Jukes Ale Works Elkhorn


LPL’s Restaurant & Pub

La Casa (check locations)

La Mesa Restaurant-155th Street
5055 S 155th St.
402-763-2555
la-mesa.com

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant-Emmet Street
11002 Emmet St, Ste 112
402-496-1101
la-mesa.com

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant-Fort Crook Road
1405 Fort Crook Rd S
402-733-8754
la-mesa.com

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant-Council Bluffs
3036 S Expressway St
712-256-2762
la-mesa.com

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant-Tara Plaza
829 Tara Plz
402-593-0983
la-mesa.com

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant-West Maple Road
15825 W Maple Rd #102
402-557-6130
la-mesa.com

Le Bouillion
1017 Howard St.
402-502-6816
www.lebouillionomaha.com
Takeout and delivery (Meal plan: 4 meals for $40 and they will deliver.)

Le Peep-Aksarben Pointe
6920 Pacific St.
402-933-2776
lepeepomaha.com

Le Peep-Legacy
17660 Wright St.
402-934-9914
lepeepomaha.com

Le Peep-North Park
2012 N 117th Avenue #106
402-991-8222
lepeepomaha.com

Le Peep-Pepperwood
559 N 155th Plaza
402-408-1728
lepeepomaha.com

Lighthouse Bar & Grill 

Ling’s Asian Cuisine 

Lombardo’s Bistro & Bar

Longhorn Steakhouse

 

Mantra Bar & Grill 

Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant

Marks Food, Wine and Spirit

Mula

New China Buffett 

Nicola’s
521 S 13th St.
402-345-8466
nicolasomaha.com

Nifty Bar
4721 NW Radial Hwy.
402-933-9300
facebook.com/theniftybar

Noli’s Pizzeria (both locations)

 

Oklahoma Joe’s
1912 S. 67th St.
402-677-1881
okjoes.com/locations/omaha

Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen

Omaha Prime Steakhouse

Orsi’s Italian Bakery & Pizza
621 Pacific St.
402.345.3438
orsisbakery.com


Paddy McGown’s

Papa Reno’s

Paradise Bakery & Cafe-Regency
120 Regency Pkwy Suite 156
402-991-3000
paradisebakery.com

Paradise Bakery & Cafe-Village Pointe
17305 Davenport St #101
402-934-5757
paradisebakery.com

Pasta Amore
11027 Prairie Brook Rd.
402-391-2585
pastaamore.com

Persis Indian Grill 

Phoenix

Pizza West 

Pizzeria Davlo (call) 

Pitch Dundee
5021 Underwood Ave
402-590-2625
pitchpizzeria.com
Curbside Pickup

Pitch West Omaha
17808 Burke St
402-289-4096
pitchpizzeria.com
Curbside Pickup

Papa Reno

Pla Too Thai


Quaker Steak & Lube 


Rathskeller
4524 Farnam St.
402-991-772
rathskelleromaha.com
Take out or delivery only

Ray’s Wings (Please call ahead)

Razzy’s Deli Dining Room
2615 N 90th St.
402-397-2131
facebook.com/RazzysDeliSandwiches
Dining room closes at 2 p.m. then drive-through only

Redeye Tavern 

Romeo’s-L Street
9555 L St.
402-331-5656
romeosomaha.com

Romeo’s-North 90th
2395 N 90th St.
402-391-8870
romeosomaha.com

Romeo’s-West Center
14630 W Center Rd.
402-330-4160
romeosomaha.com

Romeo’s-Farnam St.
2929 Farnam St
402-346-1110
romeosomaha.com

Romeo’s-Bellevue
405 Galvin Rd N
402-292-2028
romeosomaha.com

Sam & Louie’s 

Save the Date Catering 

Sean O’Casey’s Pub

Sgt. Peffer’s (both locations)

Shirley’s Diner

Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar-Pacific
1218 S 119th St.
402-827-4376
shucksfishhouse.com

Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar-Legacy
16901 Wright St.
402-763-1860
shucksfishhouse.com

Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar-Leavenworth
1911 Leavenworth St.
402-614-5544
shucksfishhouse.com

Sinful Burger Sports Bar

Skyybox Grill & Bar

Soaring Wings Vineyard
17111 S 138th St.
402-253-2479
soaringwingswine.com
Takeout wines only

Spin Pizza (both locations)

Star Deli

Stella’s Bar & Grill
106 S Galvin Rd. Bellevue
402-291-6088
stellasbarandgrill.com 

Stokin’ Goat
15805 W Maple Rd. Suite 101
(402) 916-9011
stokingoat.com
Curbside Pickup

Stokes Old Market
1122 Howard Street
(402) 408-9000
stokesrestaurant.com
Curbside Pickup

Stokes West
13615 California Street
(402) 498-0804
stokesrestaurant.com
Curbside Pickup


Tanner’s Bar & Grill

Taqueria Chignon

Taxi’s
1822 N 120th St.  Omaha, NE
(402) 898-1882
taxisrestaurant.com
Curbside Pickup

Ted & Wally’s-Benson
6023 Maple St.
402-551-4420
tedandwallys.com

Ted & Wally’s-Downtown
1120 Jackson St.
402-341-5827
tedandwallys.com

Thai Esarn

The Churro Truck 

The Hoppy Taco 

Thunderhead Brewing Company-West O
13304 W Center Rd.
402-802-1600
thunderheadbrewing.com
Coordinating pickup hours and delivery times for this weekend/next week

Tiger Tom’s SportsPub

Twisted Fork
1014 Howard St
(402) 932-9600
twistedforksaloon.com
Curbside Pickup

Two Fine Irishmen


Varsity Sports Cafe & Roman Coin Pizza (all locations) 

Via Farina 

Village Grinder

Villagio Pizzeria 

Voodoo Taco (Aksarben) 


Zio’s Pizza
7834 Dodge Street
402-391-1881
ziospizzeria.com

Zio’s Pizza
12997 West Center Road
402-330-1444
ziospizzeria.com

This listing is subject to change.

