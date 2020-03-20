Omaha businesses are struggling right now and perhaps some of the hardest hit are bars and restaurants. But many are still doing what they can to serve you.

Since we could all use a little comforting right now, Omaha Magazine wanted to bring you a list of essential curbside comforts. Please note, this is a work in progress. Check their websites and/or social media for updates. We will do our best to keep this list updated as well.

Another way to show your support is by buying gift cards. Many of the businesses listed offer online sales for cards, and some are even offering discounts right now.

Do not hesitate to let us know if we missed your business or your favorite eatery. In addition, if you are on this list and have decided to cease takeout and/or delivery, please contact us at tara@omahapublications.com. Stay safe, sane, and sanitized during this shutdown during the COVID-19 epidemic.

*As a courtesy to our clients, we have expanded their listings to include websites, addresses, and/or phone numbers.

A Casserole To Go

A Catered Affair

Acadian Grille-curbside and delivery

Agave Azteca

AJ’s Cafe

Angus Burgers and Shakes

10177 S 168th Ave #101

402-401-6613

angusburgersandshakes.com

curbside and delivery

Anthony’s

Astoria Biryani House

Athenian Gyros

Attitude on Food Catering

Avoli Osteria

Bagel Bin



Bailey’s Breakfast and Lunch

Banh Mi Shop

Barchen Beer Garden

6209 Maple St.

barchenbeer.com

402-502-9902

Take out only



Barrett’s Barleycorn

Best Bison

Beyond Golf Bar and Kitchen

12040 Mcdermott Plaza #330

beyondgolf.com

402-916-4727



Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano

Big Fred’s Pizza

Big Mama’s



Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar

Bigway Chicken and Ice Cream

Blackstone Meatball

Block16

Bob’s Donuts

Boxer BBQ (family packs)

Boyd & Charlie’s BBQ

Brick Oven Pizzeria

Brickway

1116 Jackson St

drinkbrickway.com

402-933-2613

Package sales only

Gift card specials



Bruegger’s Bagels

BurgerIM

Burnzzz Burgers

Burrito Envy

Caddy Shack Sports Bar & Grill (both locations)

Cake Creations



Cake Expressions, Inc.

Cascio’s

Catering Creations

1915 Jackson St.

402-558-3202

cateringcreations.com



Catfish Lake

16609 Clay St. Bellevue

402-292-9963

www.catfishlake.org/Home



Charlie’s on the Lake

4150 S 144th St.

402-849-9411

charliesonthelake.net



Charred Burger + Bar

Cilantro’s Mexican Restaurant

Classic Rock Coffee Co.

Coneflower Creamery

Corkscrew (wine)

Corner Kick Cantina

Craft Sliders and Beer

Crescent Moon

3578 Farnam St.

402–345-1708

beercornerusa.com/crescentmoon



Cruisers Bar and Grill

Culprit Cafe

Cunningham’s

Curry in a Hurry

Dante Pizzeria

Dario’s Brasserie

Dinker’s Bar and Grill

DJ’s Dugout-Aksarben Village

2102 S. 67th Street Omaha

402-933-3533

djsdugout.com



DJ’s Dugout-Bellevue

10308 S. 23rd Street Bellevue, NE 68123

402-292-9096

djsdugout.com

DJ’s Dugout-Downtown

1003 Capitol Avenue, Omaha

402-763-9974

djsdugout.com

DJ’s Dugout-Elkhorn

19020 Evans Street, Elkhorn

402-315-1985

djsdugout.com

DJ’s Dugout-Millard

17666 Welch Plaza

402-933-8844

djsdugout.com

DJ’s Dugout-Miracle Hills

777 N. 114th Street, Omaha

402-498-8855

djsdugout.com

DJ’s Dugout-Plattsmouth

2405 Oak Hill Rd, Plattsmouth

402-298-4166

djsdugout.com

Dolce Cafe (limited menu)

Don Carmelo’s

Don Gaby’s Restaurant

Dundee Dell

5007 Underwood Ave

402-553-9501

dundeedell.com



Early Bird Brunch

El Alambre

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant

El Vallarta

Emery’s Cafe

Farmer Brown’s Steakhouse (in Waterloo)

Farine + Four

Farmhouse Cafe

Feta’s

Finicky Frank’s

FireBarn Sports Bar (Waterloo)

Firebirds

Foodies

Forno (limited menus)

Frank’s Pizzeria

Garden Cafe

Genji Japanese Steakhouse (takeout, call for details)

Godfather’s Pizza

Golden Palace Express

Goldeez

Greek Islands

3821 Center St.

402-346-1528

greekislandsomaha.com

Hard Bean Coffee

Havana Garage

1008 Howard St.

402.614.3800

thehavanagarage.com

Curb service for package beer and spirits

Honey Baked Ham Company



Hiro 88 (Maple Street)

Hunan Fusion

Krispy Kreme-Council Bluffs

2420 W Broadway

712-352-0296

krispykreme.com/location/omaha

Krispy Kreme-72nd Street

707 S 72nd St.

402-932-5581

krispykreme.com/location/omaha



Krispy Kreme-120th and Center

2715 S 120th St.

402-334-9000

krispykreme.com/location/omaha



Isla Del Mar

5101 S 36th St.

402-213-5723

facebook.com/islamarrestaurante



Inner Rail Food Hall

-B2 Burger

-Maharani Indian Kitchen⁣

-Noli’s



J Gilbert’s

1010 Capitol Ave, Omaha

531-222-9218

jgilberts.com/omaha

Jam’s American Grill

Jerico’s

11732 W Dodge Rd

402-496-0222

jericosomaha.com

Take out only 4-7pm



Jerzes Sports Bar

501 Olson Dr #100 Papillion

402-934-4394

jerzes.com

Jimmy’s Egg

Jo Jo’s Diner

Joe Tess Place

Jones Bros. Cupcakes-Aksarben

2121 South 67th Street

402-884-2253

Curbside Pickup

Jones Bros. Cupcakes-Lakeside

2615 South 180th St.

402.905.9701

Drive-through

Jukes Ale Works Elkhorn



LPL’s Restaurant & Pub

La Casa (check locations)

La Mesa Restaurant-155th Street

5055 S 155th St.

402-763-2555

la-mesa.com

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant-Emmet Street

11002 Emmet St, Ste 112

402-496-1101

la-mesa.com



La Mesa Mexican Restaurant-Fort Crook Road

1405 Fort Crook Rd S

402-733-8754

la-mesa.com

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant-Council Bluffs

3036 S Expressway St

712-256-2762

la-mesa.com

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant-Tara Plaza

829 Tara Plz

402-593-0983

la-mesa.com

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant-West Maple Road

15825 W Maple Rd #102

402-557-6130

la-mesa.com

Le Bouillion

1017 Howard St.

402-502-6816

www.lebouillionomaha.com

Takeout and delivery (Meal plan: 4 meals for $40 and they will deliver.)

Le Peep-Aksarben Pointe

6920 Pacific St.

402-933-2776

lepeepomaha.com

Le Peep-Legacy

17660 Wright St.

402-934-9914

lepeepomaha.com



Le Peep-North Park

2012 N 117th Avenue #106

402-991-8222

lepeepomaha.com

Le Peep-Pepperwood

559 N 155th Plaza

402-408-1728

lepeepomaha.com

Lighthouse Bar & Grill

Ling’s Asian Cuisine

Lombardo’s Bistro & Bar

Longhorn Steakhouse

Mantra Bar & Grill

Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant

Marks Food, Wine and Spirit

Mula

New China Buffett

Nicola’s

521 S 13th St.

402-345-8466

nicolasomaha.com

Nifty Bar

4721 NW Radial Hwy.

402-933-9300

facebook.com/theniftybar

Noli’s Pizzeria (both locations)

Oklahoma Joe’s

1912 S. 67th St.

402-677-1881

okjoes.com/locations/omaha

Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen

Omaha Prime Steakhouse

Orsi’s Italian Bakery & Pizza

621 Pacific St.

402.345.3438

orsisbakery.com



Paddy McGown’s

Papa Reno’s

Paradise Bakery & Cafe-Regency

120 Regency Pkwy Suite 156

402-991-3000

paradisebakery.com



Paradise Bakery & Cafe-Village Pointe

17305 Davenport St #101

402-934-5757

paradisebakery.com



Pasta Amore

11027 Prairie Brook Rd.

402-391-2585

pastaamore.com



Persis Indian Grill

Phoenix

Pizza West

Pizzeria Davlo (call)

Pitch Dundee

5021 Underwood Ave

402-590-2625

pitchpizzeria.com

Curbside Pickup

Pitch West Omaha

17808 Burke St

402-289-4096

pitchpizzeria.com

Curbside Pickup

Papa Reno

Pla Too Thai



Quaker Steak & Lube



Rathskeller

4524 Farnam St.

402-991-772

rathskelleromaha.com

Take out or delivery only

Ray’s Wings (Please call ahead)

Razzy’s Deli Dining Room

2615 N 90th St.

402-397-2131

facebook.com/RazzysDeliSandwiches

Dining room closes at 2 p.m. then drive-through only

Redeye Tavern

Romeo’s-L Street

9555 L St.

402-331-5656

romeosomaha.com



Romeo’s-North 90th

2395 N 90th St.

402-391-8870

romeosomaha.com

Romeo’s-West Center

14630 W Center Rd.

402-330-4160

romeosomaha.com

Romeo’s-Farnam St.

2929 Farnam St

402-346-1110

romeosomaha.com

Romeo’s-Bellevue

405 Galvin Rd N

402-292-2028

romeosomaha.com

Sam & Louie’s

Save the Date Catering

Sean O’Casey’s Pub

Sgt. Peffer’s (both locations)

Shirley’s Diner

Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar-Pacific

1218 S 119th St.

402-827-4376

shucksfishhouse.com

Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar-Legacy

16901 Wright St.

402-763-1860

shucksfishhouse.com

Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar-Leavenworth

1911 Leavenworth St.

402-614-5544

shucksfishhouse.com

Sinful Burger Sports Bar

Skyybox Grill & Bar

Soaring Wings Vineyard

17111 S 138th St.

402-253-2479

soaringwingswine.com

Takeout wines only

Spin Pizza (both locations)

Star Deli

Stella’s Bar & Grill

106 S Galvin Rd. Bellevue

402-291-6088

stellasbarandgrill.com

Stokin’ Goat

15805 W Maple Rd. Suite 101

(402) 916-9011

stokingoat.com

Curbside Pickup

Stokes Old Market

1122 Howard Street

(402) 408-9000

stokesrestaurant.com

Curbside Pickup

Stokes West

13615 California Street

(402) 498-0804

stokesrestaurant.com

Curbside Pickup



Tanner’s Bar & Grill

Taqueria Chignon

Taxi’s

1822 N 120th St. Omaha, NE

(402) 898-1882

taxisrestaurant.com

Curbside Pickup

Ted & Wally’s-Benson

6023 Maple St.

402-551-4420

tedandwallys.com



Ted & Wally’s-Downtown

1120 Jackson St.

402-341-5827

tedandwallys.com

Thai Esarn

The Churro Truck

The Hoppy Taco

Thunderhead Brewing Company-West O

13304 W Center Rd.

402-802-1600

thunderheadbrewing.com

Coordinating pickup hours and delivery times for this weekend/next week

Tiger Tom’s SportsPub

Twisted Fork

1014 Howard St

(402) 932-9600

twistedforksaloon.com

Curbside Pickup

Two Fine Irishmen



Varsity Sports Cafe & Roman Coin Pizza (all locations)

Via Farina

Village Grinder

Villagio Pizzeria

Voodoo Taco (Aksarben)



Zio’s Pizza

7834 Dodge Street

402-391-1881

ziospizzeria.com



Zio’s Pizza

12997 West Center Road

402-330-1444

ziospizzeria.com

This listing is subject to change.