Omaha businesses are struggling right now and perhaps some of the hardest hit are bars and restaurants. But many are still doing what they can to serve you.
Since we could all use a little comforting right now, Omaha Magazine wanted to bring you a list of essential curbside comforts. Please note, this is a work in progress. Check their websites and/or social media for updates. We will do our best to keep this list updated as well.
Another way to show your support is by buying gift cards. Many of the businesses listed offer online sales for cards, and some are even offering discounts right now.
Do not hesitate to let us know if we missed your business or your favorite eatery. In addition, if you are on this list and have decided to cease takeout and/or delivery, please contact us at tara@omahapublications.com. Stay safe, sane, and sanitized during this shutdown during the COVID-19 epidemic.
*As a courtesy to our clients, we have expanded their listings to include websites, addresses, and/or phone numbers.
A Casserole To Go
A Catered Affair
Acadian Grille-curbside and delivery
Agave Azteca
AJ’s Cafe
Angus Burgers and Shakes
10177 S 168th Ave #101
402-401-6613
angusburgersandshakes.com
curbside and delivery
Anthony’s
Astoria Biryani House
Athenian Gyros
Attitude on Food Catering
Avoli Osteria
Bagel Bin
Bailey’s Breakfast and Lunch
Banh Mi Shop
Barchen Beer Garden
6209 Maple St.
barchenbeer.com
402-502-9902
Take out only
Barrett’s Barleycorn
Best Bison
Beyond Golf Bar and Kitchen
12040 Mcdermott Plaza #330
beyondgolf.com
402-916-4727
Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano
Big Fred’s Pizza
Big Mama’s
Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar
Bigway Chicken and Ice Cream
Blackstone Meatball
Block16
Bob’s Donuts
Boxer BBQ (family packs)
Boyd & Charlie’s BBQ
Brick Oven Pizzeria
Brickway
1116 Jackson St
drinkbrickway.com
402-933-2613
Package sales only
Gift card specials
Bruegger’s Bagels
BurgerIM
Burnzzz Burgers
Burrito Envy
Caddy Shack Sports Bar & Grill (both locations)
Cake Creations
Cake Expressions, Inc.
Cascio’s
Catering Creations
1915 Jackson St.
402-558-3202
cateringcreations.com
Catfish Lake
16609 Clay St. Bellevue
402-292-9963
www.catfishlake.org/Home
Charlie’s on the Lake
4150 S 144th St.
402-849-9411
charliesonthelake.net
Charred Burger + Bar
Cilantro’s Mexican Restaurant
Classic Rock Coffee Co.
Coneflower Creamery
Corkscrew (wine)
Corner Kick Cantina
Craft Sliders and Beer
Crescent Moon
3578 Farnam St.
402–345-1708
beercornerusa.com/crescentmoon
Cruisers Bar and Grill
Culprit Cafe
Cunningham’s
Curry in a Hurry
Dante Pizzeria
Dario’s Brasserie
Dinker’s Bar and Grill
DJ’s Dugout-Aksarben Village
2102 S. 67th Street Omaha
402-933-3533
djsdugout.com
DJ’s Dugout-Bellevue
10308 S. 23rd Street Bellevue, NE 68123
402-292-9096
djsdugout.com
DJ’s Dugout-Downtown
1003 Capitol Avenue, Omaha
402-763-9974
djsdugout.com
DJ’s Dugout-Elkhorn
19020 Evans Street, Elkhorn
402-315-1985
djsdugout.com
DJ’s Dugout-Millard
17666 Welch Plaza
402-933-8844
djsdugout.com
DJ’s Dugout-Miracle Hills
777 N. 114th Street, Omaha
402-498-8855
djsdugout.com
DJ’s Dugout-Plattsmouth
2405 Oak Hill Rd, Plattsmouth
402-298-4166
djsdugout.com
Dolce Cafe (limited menu)
Don Carmelo’s
Don Gaby’s Restaurant
Dundee Dell
5007 Underwood Ave
402-553-9501
dundeedell.com
Early Bird Brunch
El Alambre
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
El Vallarta
Emery’s Cafe
Farmer Brown’s Steakhouse (in Waterloo)
Farine + Four
Farmhouse Cafe
Feta’s
Finicky Frank’s
FireBarn Sports Bar (Waterloo)
Firebirds
Foodies
Forno (limited menus)
Frank’s Pizzeria
Garden Cafe
Genji Japanese Steakhouse (takeout, call for details)
Godfather’s Pizza
Golden Palace Express
Goldeez
Greek Islands
3821 Center St.
402-346-1528
greekislandsomaha.com
Hard Bean Coffee
Havana Garage
1008 Howard St.
402.614.3800
thehavanagarage.com
Curb service for package beer and spirits
Honey Baked Ham Company
Hiro 88 (Maple Street)
Hunan Fusion
Krispy Kreme-Council Bluffs
2420 W Broadway
712-352-0296
krispykreme.com/location/omaha
Krispy Kreme-72nd Street
707 S 72nd St.
402-932-5581
krispykreme.com/location/omaha
Krispy Kreme-120th and Center
2715 S 120th St.
402-334-9000
krispykreme.com/location/omaha
Isla Del Mar
5101 S 36th St.
402-213-5723
facebook.com/islamarrestaurante
Inner Rail Food Hall
-B2 Burger
-Maharani Indian Kitchen
-Noli’s
J Gilbert’s
1010 Capitol Ave, Omaha
531-222-9218
jgilberts.com/omaha
Jam’s American Grill
Jerico’s
11732 W Dodge Rd
402-496-0222
jericosomaha.com
Take out only 4-7pm
Jerzes Sports Bar
501 Olson Dr #100 Papillion
402-934-4394
jerzes.com
Jimmy’s Egg
Jo Jo’s Diner
Joe Tess Place
Jones Bros. Cupcakes-Aksarben
2121 South 67th Street
402-884-2253
Curbside Pickup
Jones Bros. Cupcakes-Lakeside
2615 South 180th St.
402.905.9701
Drive-through
Jukes Ale Works Elkhorn
LPL’s Restaurant & Pub
La Casa (check locations)
La Mesa Restaurant-155th Street
5055 S 155th St.
402-763-2555
la-mesa.com
La Mesa Mexican Restaurant-Emmet Street
11002 Emmet St, Ste 112
402-496-1101
la-mesa.com
La Mesa Mexican Restaurant-Fort Crook Road
1405 Fort Crook Rd S
402-733-8754
la-mesa.com
La Mesa Mexican Restaurant-Council Bluffs
3036 S Expressway St
712-256-2762
la-mesa.com
La Mesa Mexican Restaurant-Tara Plaza
829 Tara Plz
402-593-0983
la-mesa.com
La Mesa Mexican Restaurant-West Maple Road
15825 W Maple Rd #102
402-557-6130
la-mesa.com
Le Bouillion
1017 Howard St.
402-502-6816
www.lebouillionomaha.com
Takeout and delivery (Meal plan: 4 meals for $40 and they will deliver.)
Le Peep-Aksarben Pointe
6920 Pacific St.
402-933-2776
lepeepomaha.com
Le Peep-Legacy
17660 Wright St.
402-934-9914
lepeepomaha.com
Le Peep-North Park
2012 N 117th Avenue #106
402-991-8222
lepeepomaha.com
Le Peep-Pepperwood
559 N 155th Plaza
402-408-1728
lepeepomaha.com
Lighthouse Bar & Grill
Ling’s Asian Cuisine
Lombardo’s Bistro & Bar
Longhorn Steakhouse
Mantra Bar & Grill
Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant
Marks Food, Wine and Spirit
Mula
New China Buffett
Nicola’s
521 S 13th St.
402-345-8466
nicolasomaha.com
Nifty Bar
4721 NW Radial Hwy.
402-933-9300
facebook.com/theniftybar
Noli’s Pizzeria (both locations)
Oklahoma Joe’s
1912 S. 67th St.
402-677-1881
okjoes.com/locations/omaha
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen
Omaha Prime Steakhouse
Orsi’s Italian Bakery & Pizza
621 Pacific St.
402.345.3438
orsisbakery.com
Paddy McGown’s
Papa Reno’s
Paradise Bakery & Cafe-Regency
120 Regency Pkwy Suite 156
402-991-3000
paradisebakery.com
Paradise Bakery & Cafe-Village Pointe
17305 Davenport St #101
402-934-5757
paradisebakery.com
Pasta Amore
11027 Prairie Brook Rd.
402-391-2585
pastaamore.com
Persis Indian Grill
Phoenix
Pizza West
Pizzeria Davlo (call)
Pitch Dundee
5021 Underwood Ave
402-590-2625
pitchpizzeria.com
Curbside Pickup
Pitch West Omaha
17808 Burke St
402-289-4096
pitchpizzeria.com
Curbside Pickup
Papa Reno
Pla Too Thai
Quaker Steak & Lube
Rathskeller
4524 Farnam St.
402-991-772
rathskelleromaha.com
Take out or delivery only
Ray’s Wings (Please call ahead)
Razzy’s Deli Dining Room
2615 N 90th St.
402-397-2131
facebook.com/RazzysDeliSandwiches
Dining room closes at 2 p.m. then drive-through only
Redeye Tavern
Romeo’s-L Street
9555 L St.
402-331-5656
romeosomaha.com
Romeo’s-North 90th
2395 N 90th St.
402-391-8870
romeosomaha.com
Romeo’s-West Center
14630 W Center Rd.
402-330-4160
romeosomaha.com
Romeo’s-Farnam St.
2929 Farnam St
402-346-1110
romeosomaha.com
Romeo’s-Bellevue
405 Galvin Rd N
402-292-2028
romeosomaha.com
Sam & Louie’s
Save the Date Catering
Sean O’Casey’s Pub
Sgt. Peffer’s (both locations)
Shirley’s Diner
Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar-Pacific
1218 S 119th St.
402-827-4376
shucksfishhouse.com
Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar-Legacy
16901 Wright St.
402-763-1860
shucksfishhouse.com
Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar-Leavenworth
1911 Leavenworth St.
402-614-5544
shucksfishhouse.com
Sinful Burger Sports Bar
Skyybox Grill & Bar
Soaring Wings Vineyard
17111 S 138th St.
402-253-2479
soaringwingswine.com
Takeout wines only
Spin Pizza (both locations)
Star Deli
Stella’s Bar & Grill
106 S Galvin Rd. Bellevue
402-291-6088
stellasbarandgrill.com
Stokin’ Goat
15805 W Maple Rd. Suite 101
(402) 916-9011
stokingoat.com
Curbside Pickup
Stokes Old Market
1122 Howard Street
(402) 408-9000
stokesrestaurant.com
Curbside Pickup
Stokes West
13615 California Street
(402) 498-0804
stokesrestaurant.com
Curbside Pickup
Tanner’s Bar & Grill
Taqueria Chignon
Taxi’s
1822 N 120th St. Omaha, NE
(402) 898-1882
taxisrestaurant.com
Curbside Pickup
Ted & Wally’s-Benson
6023 Maple St.
402-551-4420
tedandwallys.com
Ted & Wally’s-Downtown
1120 Jackson St.
402-341-5827
tedandwallys.com
Thai Esarn
The Churro Truck
The Hoppy Taco
Thunderhead Brewing Company-West O
13304 W Center Rd.
402-802-1600
thunderheadbrewing.com
Coordinating pickup hours and delivery times for this weekend/next week
Tiger Tom’s SportsPub
Twisted Fork
1014 Howard St
(402) 932-9600
twistedforksaloon.com
Curbside Pickup
Two Fine Irishmen
Varsity Sports Cafe & Roman Coin Pizza (all locations)
Via Farina
Village Grinder
Villagio Pizzeria
Voodoo Taco (Aksarben)
Zio’s Pizza
7834 Dodge Street
402-391-1881
ziospizzeria.com
Zio’s Pizza
12997 West Center Road
402-330-1444
ziospizzeria.com
This listing is subject to change.